The WalkAway movement in the US

Posted on 9:13 pm, July 4, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Brandon Straker invites Democrats to walk away from the derangement syndrome.

A handy video. Facebook page.

  1. C.L
    #2755013, posted on July 4, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Great initiative.
    I see Trump has reached across the aisle and encouraged the deserters.
    Impressive statesmanship.

  2. mh
    #2755020, posted on July 4, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    I was listening to The Savage Nation Podcast – July 2 last night, Savage was reviewing the Walk Away video.
    He said “He must have been reading my books”.

  3. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2755021, posted on July 4, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    That video is brilliant.

    Straker is like a modern day and very woke young Reagan.

  5. Rafe Champion
    #2755035, posted on July 4, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Maybe he read Facebook where I wrote that the Trump Derangement Syndrome is preventing the Democrats from becoming a credible party and at the same time it has generated so much silly abuse of Trump that reasonable criticism of Trump initiatives is drowned out in the noise.

  6. mh
    #2755049, posted on July 4, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Milo will interview him soon, I bet.

  7. Karabar
    #2755193, posted on July 5, 2018 at 2:19 am

    Who is in a position to initiate a walkaway campaign in Oz?
    Walkaway from the monoparty which pretends to have two parts called Liberal and Labour.
    Where would we walkaway to?

