Trump moving on the racism of affirmative action

Affirmative action was always racist and always will be. A very strange move, to fight racism with racism, and doomed to failure, putting a question mark over the credibility of the qualifications earned by all the members of the favoured groups.
It looks as though Trump is playing the disruptor role again, very appropriate as a backdrop to Independence Day and at a time when the employment figures for coloured Americans are riding high.
Almost one quarter of students at Harvard are Asians I cannot see how they are discriminated against ,Asians are nowhere near a quarter of the population,if anyone is discriminated against it’s probably the white male Americans ,get a life comrades ,you don’t know when you are well off I say to Asian students there .
Affirmative action is like “positive discrimination “it’s Raci st and discrimination against some people ,crap by any other name is still crap.
“Affirmative Action”?
Nathan Bedford Forrest was very big on that.
He was the prominent Democrat who founded the Ku Klux Klan.
Affirmative Action doesn’t get much more vigorous than what that “progressive” bunch of Democrat rednecks practised.
Affirmative action was always a disaster, in particular relating to the races it was supposed to benefit. If you admit someone who is not academically qualified to, for example, a medical or engineering course on the basis of his race, you will not get a diverse doctor or engineer. You will get a college dropout who might otherwise have succeeded at a less demanding school. Worse still, he or she won’t drop out but will transfer to one of the victim studies faculties and become a resentful loser with massive debt.
Like every other democrat policy following the civil rights act, it was designed to keep darkies on the plantation and has succeeded brilliantly.