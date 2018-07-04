US Supreme Court decision in favour of workers and free speech vs unions

Sinc mentioned this is passing last week, and in case people missed it, a step in the right direction.
Under Illinois law, public employees are forced to subsidize a union, even if they choose not to join and strongly object to the positions the union takes in collective bargaining and related activities. We conclude that this arrangement violates the free speech rights of nonmembers by compelling them to subsidize private speech on matters of substantial public concern.
A state law (Wisconsin?) which ended compulsory payment of public service union dues had a huge impact on the effectiveness of the Democrat Party ground game in that state.
Background with recent history of unionism and stats.
This is one of the biggest reasons of the need for a Trump presidency.
Gorsuch and the replacement of Kennedy (and Ginsburg when she finally croaks it and maybe Breyer too) will mean SCOTUS will be set up to make the right calls for decades.
Individuals over vested political interests.
It is like waking up from and shaking your head after a nightmare.
Sadly for us, it is not our heads.
Just our nightmare.
I assume the Left in the US is describing this as a ripping up of First Amendment freedoms.
Yeah, unless another Roberts gets in under the radar. In a triumph of statist logic he had to declare Obamacare a “tax” for it to get up.
It’s not fair. Depriving the comrades of OPM to steal and use to further the aims of one world unelected u.n communist fascists government Gaia knows where a lot of elites would be in Australia if it weren’t for compulsory unionism ,it would destroy socialist society if the “loiders ” never ad the wukkas money at their disposal . That bloody Trump again ,changing the world to suit the workers ,bastard!never a thought for those born to rule .
Australian unions need to teach the US unions about superannuation and how they also need to commence an ‘Industry Superannuation’ fund/s and grow the necessary Democrat Party (Labor) funding coffers.
v_maet
The Demorats have already announced their solution. Once they regain power, they will establish multiple new Supreme Court justice positions and stack them with “their” people.