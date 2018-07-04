Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018

Posted on 11:30 am, July 4, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

253 Responses to Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018

1 2
  1. OneWorldGovernment
    #2754832, posted on July 4, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Tailgunner
    #2754825, posted on July 4, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Which capital you silly bastard?

    Calm down, we haven’t worked that out yet.
    But Sydney or MelVegas I reckon.

    Farque those joints.

    How about Hong Kong?

    PS One of my younger Sister’s did a waitressing thingo in a restaurant in Richmond. Mexico type crap.

  2. Tailgunner
    #2754836, posted on July 4, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Mexico type crap.

    Mex food is great. In TigerTown? LaFonda or back in the day at Mexicali Rose?

  3. Tailgunner
    #2754837, posted on July 4, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Hong Kong? Farque that. How about when the God Emperor visits Oz? The Cat HAS to be there in force!

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.