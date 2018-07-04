You want to see vile, vicious and disgusting, here it is

I am at the moment in the land of the free and the home of the brave – Hungary, that is – and what an extraordinary place it is! The atmosphere of a Renoir painting, with people happily going about their business within one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The repulsive BBC hag, with her vile,vicious and disgusting accusations, really demonstrates the sickness on the left which stands for nothing other than nihilism and stupidity. The reality is that a government owes not a thing to the non-citizens of the rest of the world, while its citizens are hoping for nothing other than to be made safe from invaders from foreign cultures who will never assimilate and will ruin for all time the peace and cohesion of the existing polity.

