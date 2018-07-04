You want to see vile, vicious and disgusting, here it is

I am at the moment in the land of the free and the home of the brave – Hungary, that is – and what an extraordinary place it is! The atmosphere of a Renoir painting, with people happily going about their business within one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The repulsive BBC hag, with her vile,vicious and disgusting accusations, really demonstrates the sickness on the left which stands for nothing other than nihilism and stupidity. The reality is that a government owes not a thing to the non-citizens of the rest of the world, while its citizens are hoping for nothing other than to be made safe from invaders from foreign cultures who will never assimilate and will ruin for all time the peace and cohesion of the existing polity.
Is the BBC supposed to be “balanced” just like the ABC?
The global communist browbeating bitch was probably trained at the old KGB English training school Cambridge university,remember Philby ,burgess mc lean blunt ,cairncross. They train u.n. Fascists now not soviet spies ,probably the same indoctrinators .
She’s pretty decent looking, but man, what a communist cow who has no idea what she’s even asking.
The poor dear is probably shocked to be in a place in Europe that thinks well of Brexit. Encounters between journalists and the real world rarely end well.
I love Hungarians – even more-so after seeing this bloke.
What he says is so self-evidently true, but so radical in the eyes of the idiots at the BBC/ABC/etc.
Crikey – she can’t even look him in the eye when hurling all those insults.
Three minutes was all I could bear.
Well done Hungary.
Just wait love, til an ‘asylum seeker’ demands access to your home.
That appalling slag from the BBC was fair and balanced wasn’t she? She clearly had her mind made up before she asked the first question and the finger waving at the Hungarian Minister showed her up as someone who doesn’t deserve to be given any more interviews of grown ups. She is highly qualified to get a job with the ABC where she would fit in well with Virginia Trioli and the other hectoring hags.
O/T : but only sorta
More civilians have been laid spaz by unknown chemicals in West England…
Theresa May and Boris Johnson yet to comment.
Just conjecture, but it’s starting to look like someone’s been naughty from Porton Down.
Bring back the Habsburg Empire!
Hungary now top of my list of possible new homes.
I pray they will take a no talent bum with much love in my heart for soundness.
We were in Budapest last summer.
Compared with Paris, Milan and Rome there was a remarkable shortage of freedom sacks and sad-faced African “street salesmen”.
The great thing about this interview is that he is schooling the stupid bitch in his third or fourth language.
The more we see of the BBC and the ABC, both in the same basket, the less I like it. How can someone so utterly biased and out of touch with reality get to a position where her disgusting interview can be aired by a national broadcaster to the world. The more we get of rants like this, the more we should distance ourselves from them and their rhetoric rants.
Another media fem showing how tough she is. They mistake ignorance and aggression for toughness. They can’t cry, but they can quickly become victims. SHY is in the same place. They are cornering themselves.