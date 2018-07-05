Liberty Quote
Every modern ‘European’ form of oppression has been routinely implemented through the judiciary, prosecutors, and police.— John Comnenus
-
-
A picture paints a thousand words
Maybe we should build coal fired power stations to use some of our own coal before China burns it all.
A thousand words it is … mainly questions.
Is this internal prices for Australia, or export? If internal, who’s buying it? .. surely not all those well-subsidised ‘unreliable’ suppliers .. no, of course not. And there’s not too many actual baseload, continuous, reliable, consistent, inexpensive power generators left, is there?
Must be those pesky international customers, then; y’know, the ones that have not (yet?) been seduced/forced to comply with an imbecilic ideologically-driven fantasy of running a 21st-century civilisation on fairies’ sunbeams and unicorns’ farts.
Isn’t Adani pushing ahead on the back of the good News?
/Pony Girl
That’s a graph showing Australia helping third-world countries achieve the same standard of living that Australia enjoys. Oh wait! That’s a graph showing Australia helping third-world countries achieve the same standard of living that Australia used to enjoy.