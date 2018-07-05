A picture paints a thousand words

Posted on 9:39 am, July 5, 2018 by Judith Sloan

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to A picture paints a thousand words

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2755310, posted on July 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Maybe we should build coal fired power stations to use some of our own coal before China burns it all.

  2. Neville
    #2755315, posted on July 5, 2018 at 9:51 am

    A thousand words it is … mainly questions.
    Is this internal prices for Australia, or export? If internal, who’s buying it? .. surely not all those well-subsidised ‘unreliable’ suppliers .. no, of course not. And there’s not too many actual baseload, continuous, reliable, consistent, inexpensive power generators left, is there?
    Must be those pesky international customers, then; y’know, the ones that have not (yet?) been seduced/forced to comply with an imbecilic ideologically-driven fantasy of running a 21st-century civilisation on fairies’ sunbeams and unicorns’ farts.

  3. egg_
    #2755321, posted on July 5, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Isn’t Adani pushing ahead on the back of the good News?
    /Pony Girl

  4. bemused
    #2755323, posted on July 5, 2018 at 9:56 am

    That’s a graph showing Australia helping third-world countries achieve the same standard of living that Australia enjoys. Oh wait! That’s a graph showing Australia helping third-world countries achieve the same standard of living that Australia used to enjoy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.