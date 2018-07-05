Read the question

I have some experience at setting assessment tasks and grading the resulting answers. One of the most common errors students (and everyone else) commit is not reading the question carefully. Another error that everyone commits is providing the correct answer to a different question.
As loathe as I am to support the ANU, this is what has happened in this situation:
One of the modules, on self-determination and autonomy, deals with the issue of a treaty and requires candidates to take a quiz to test their knowledge. They are asked to address the statement: “Legally, we cannot have a modern treaty process in Australia”, with the correct answer being “False”. Those who respond “True” are required to try again in order to progress through the quiz. The exercise, according to critics, fails to acknowledge that the legality of such a treaty — specifically whether a country can sign a treaty with itself or its own people — is widely contested.
I haven’t done this particular module – no doubt I will soon. But I have done lots of similar type modules. Very often the assessment requires a 100% pass mark. So there is nothing sinister in staff having to repeat the assessment if they got the answer to that question wrong.
The correct answer to the question is indeed, “False”. Whether or not a treaty process is controversial or contested is a political question, not a legal question. True – there are so many political judges around that the distinction between the law and politics has become blurred, but nonetheless there is a distinction between the two ideas. In fact, that is one of the finest notions in western civilisation.
I had a similar issue recently when I was forced to do SA Health’s mandatory ‘Aboriginal Cultural Awareness’ online training. I honestly answered all the test questions, for example ticking as correct the box stating ‘Any past abuses were sad but the perpetrators are now gone and I am not responsible for the consequences’. For some reason, I only scored 9% ‘correct’ on the test.
On another occasion, I was told that ticking ‘true’ to ‘child abuse is more common amongst communities with lower socio-economic status’ was the wrong answer because ‘child abuse can occur at any level of society’ (which isn’t what the question asked).
Bravo, Sinc.
Next step for you was what, Flyingduk?
Incorrect. There is and has never been an aboriginal nation with whom a treaty could be signed as was the case with the Maori. That is a legal issue we covered in first year introduction to law at qut back in 1992.
Good call Sinc.
Yes Flyingduk, what next?
Re the prevalence of abuse, we had the same situation with survey data on domestic violence collected in the NSW Dept of Health circa 1980. The Department had been recently converted from a Commission with a buffer zone of Commissioners between the Minister and the organization to a Department with a politically appointed Secretary (later Director General) driving political agendas to the point where grade 6 officers in research and planning were considering the agenda as they processed data.
We had data showing a clear relationship between class and the prevalence of violence but because there were cases in rich suburbs someone up above tried to get my manager to write the report to eliminate that distinction. He was a very principled person and I think he had his way. Actually there was a case years later where he was almost sacked for a similar stand but mercifully someone on near the top protected him.
If we go along and agree that Australia was “invaded” Ibeleive that would nagate native title and you don’t make treaties with conquered people all problems solved .
If we go along and agree with the communists that Australia was “invaded” and therefore conquered , that would negate native title , and you don’t make treaties with conquered people , all problems solved .
Lordazrael
#2755429, posted on July 5, 2018 at 11:44 am
That is indeed the real issue.
Even if in the past there had been indigenous “nations” on a micro scale (which might be at least plausible) the vast majority of indigenous Australians – perhaps all – no longer belong to any community which could be even remotely analogised to such a “nation”.
So while Sinc’s general assertions are true, on the specifics he’s wrong. Legally we could do only a bogus Potemkin pseudo-treaty.
Inventive, agile, innovative lawyers/judges.
What question?
Is “address the statement” synonymous with “answer the question”.
Indigenous subject “academics” push a ridiculous idea that there is a singular “Aboiriginal estate”.
There isn’t. A Warlpiri man has as much in common with a Kamilaroi man as does Guiseppe the barista in Melbourne has to do with Paddy the bartender in Penrith.
“Legally, we cannot have a modern treaty process in Australia”
A treaty is an agreement ratified by two or more sovereign entities, i.e. nations or international organisations, enforceable by international law.
Legally, we cannot have such a modern treaty process between Australian citizens and an Australian government. To do so raises questions about sovereignty that were long ago settled. Do we really want to go there?
“Do we really want to go there?”
Is that a trick question? Of course they want to go there.
Is that a trick question? Of course they want to go there.
But do the majority of Australians?
Maybe we should excise a good chunk off the NT,* Victoria, SA and Tasmania.
*Actually serious about the NT.
A treaty is a contract, yes? I’m going to enter a contract with myself to gift me $500,000 per year.
Settled by whom?
I don’t see any impediment to a treaty between the states and Aboriginal peoples.
All the better for illegal immigration.
When the ANC confiscates white-owned farms and transfers them to Africans, how much land will Coloureds receive?
In answer to your question – no.
🙂
Although there is an implied question – Is this statement True or False? if there are boxes there to tick.
All 500+ clans?
Holy shit.
I don’t see any impediment to a treaty between the states and Aboriginal peoples.
How is it a “treaty”?
As has been pointed out above, a treaty is an agreement, with ramifications under international law, between two sovereign nations.
The states aren’t sovereign nations (and never were). The idea that any group of indigenous people in Australia today is a sovereign nation is wishful thinking by social engineers.
And, as pointed out above, the idea of a “treaty” between a nation and a group of its own citizens simply doesn’t make sense.
That’s why the correct answer to ANU’s question, which began with “Legally,…”, is “true”.
If the question had been whether some other sort of agreement was “legally” impossible, the answer would probably be “false”. But there would even in that case be issues about who entered the agreement on behalf of whom, who was bound by it who could enforce it etc, which might well mean that when it is actually determined precisely what is supposed to happen it will be found to be impossible.
Having seen the legal dogfight that erupted when the Liberal Government of Western Australia attempted to negotiate a “final payout” with the Noongar people, I would beg leave to disagree.
If there’s to be a treaty between Australians of aboriginal ancestry and those who are not, how are we going to work out who’s in each group? Perhaps everyone should have to take some sort of DNA test, and those who are in the wrong group wear some sort of token, such as a yellow star, so we all know exactly who’s got the treaty with who.
I look forward to my children’s future, where instead of having any notion of a divisive idea, such as singing the National Anthem together, schools can line all the formerly equal kids up into ‘Invader Aliens’ and ‘Noble Custodians of the Land’ groups at each end of the courtyard, and have one group Welcome to Country the other.
What could possibly go wrong?
The plenary power of each State is constrained by races power held entirely by the Commonwealth and the Federal power over treaties and inconsistency provisions.
If you did not call it a treaty and did not declare excision from the Commonwealth…but it would not be a “treaty” in the proper sense.
Any treaty from the outset seems like a bizarre legal fiction. Aborigines were citizens before and after 1986; terra nullius was invalidated in 1992 and treaties are made under the external affairs power.
As for territories? That’s basically Federal plenary power.
There might be some claim by abusing the external affairs power and incorporating treaty into domestic law, such as the ICESR etc.
Who the hell knows anymore? Callinan was the last decent High Court judge. Keifel’s conservatism has been beaten out of her. Maybe French’s example of rolling over for everything Parliament or the executive wanted conditioned her.
Horrible question for a test, mainly because legal opinion on this topic is divided.
Wording is also convoluted.
Next step was to tell the auditors to bugger off…
You would first have to prove this argument. It is an undecided mystery.
As it stands, it is no less correct to argue that a “treaty” between people (in fact there is not a “between” or two distinct peoples in play) is indeed impossible.
Ergo: the university is adjudging that answer “false” for ideological reasons.