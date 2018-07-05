Trump as a non-political pragmatist

A piece attributed to Charles Krauthammer is circulating by email. Snopes said that it has been around for some time and it was written by someone else. It is supposed to represent second thoughts by Krauthammer who initially did not go for Trump. In any case it is an interesting take and worthy of discussion.

Read what he thinks of him now!

To my friends “of a different persuasion” I’m not trying to sell anything or anyone but I do feel this is an interesting take on our very controversial president who I truly believe is not Republican or Democrat.

A different take on Donald Trump. He has a non-political agenda.

Trump Is Not a Liberal or a Conservative. He’s a “Pragmatist.”

(Definition: A pragmatist is someone who is practical and focused on reaching a goal. A pragmatist usually has a straight forward, matter-of-fact approach and doesn’t let emotion distract him or her.)

I neither view nor do I believe Trump views himself as a conservative. It is my opinion that Trump is a pragmatist. He sees a problem and understands it must be fixed. He doesn’t see the problem as liberal or conservative, he sees it only as a problem. That is a quality that should be admired and applauded, not condemned. But I get ahead of myself.

Viewing problems from a Liberal perspective has resulted in the creation of more problems, more entitlement programs, more victims, more government, more political correctness, and more attacks on the working class in all economic strata.

Viewing things according to the so-called Republican conservative perspective has brought continued spending and globalism to the detriment of American interests and well being. Denial of what the real problems are, weak, timid, ineffective appeasement oriented leadership that amounts to a government afraid of its own shadow. In brief, it has brought liberal ideology with a pachyderm as a mascot juxtaposed to the ass of the Democrat Party.

Immigration isn’t a Republican problem, it isn’t a Liberal problem, it is a problem that threatens the very fabric and infrastructure of America. It demands a pragmatic approach not an approach that is intended to appease one group or another.

The impending collapse of the economy wasn’t a Liberal or Conservative problem, it was an American problem. That said, it is a problem that demands a common sense approach to resolution. It would never have been fixed because the Democrats and Republicans know only one way to fix things and the longevity of their impracticality has proven to have no lasting effect.

Successful businessmen like Donald Trump find ways to make things work, they do not promise to accommodate.

Trump uniquely understands that China’s manipulation of currency is not a Republican problem or a Democrat problem. It is a problem that threatens our financial stability and he understands the proper balance needed to fix it.

Here again, successful businessmen, like Trump, who have weathered the changing tides of economic reality understand what is necessary to make business work, and they, unlike both sides of the political aisle, know that if something doesn’t work, you don’t continue trying to make it work hoping that at some point it will.

As a pragmatist, Donald Trump hasn’t made wild pie-in-the-sky promises of a cell phone in every pocket, free college tuition, and a $15 hour minimum wage for working the drive-through at Carl’s Hamburgers.

I argue that America needs pragmatists because pragmatists see a problem and find ways to fix them. They do not see a problem and compound it by creating more problems.

You may not like Donald Trump, but I suspect that the reason some people do not like him is because:

(1) he is opposed to the “good old boy” method of brokering back room deals that fatten the coffers of politicians;

(2) they are unaccustomed to hearing a president speak who is unencumbered by the financial shackles of those who he owes regarding donations;

(3) he is someone who is free of idiomatic political ideology;

(4) he says what he is thinking, is unapologetic for his outspoken thoughts, speaks very traightforwardly using everyday language that can be understood by all (and is offensive to some who dislike him anyway) making him a great communicator, and for the most part, does what he says he will do, and;

(5) he is someone who understands that it takes more than hollow promises and political correctness to make America great again.

Listening to Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders talk about fixing America is like listening to two lunatics trying to “out crazy” one another. Jeb Bush, John Kasich and Marco Rubio are owned lock, stock, and barrel by the bankers, corporations, and big dollar donors funding their campaigns. Bush can deny it, but common sense tells anyone willing to face facts that people don’t give tens of millions without expecting something in return.

We have had Democrats and Republican ideologues and what has it brought us?

Are we better off today or worse off? Has it happened overnight or has it been a steady decline brought on by both parties?

I submit that a pragmatist is just what America needs right now. People are quick to confuse and despise confidence and call it arrogance, but that is common among those who have never accomplished anything in their lives. It’s also common among politicians who have never really solved a problem, because it’s better to still have an issue, or issues to be solved, so they can be re-elected to solve them, (which never really happens), and those politicians who have always played it safe because they’re not willing to risk failure while trying to achieve success.

Donald Trump put his total financial empire at risk in running for president and certainly did not need or possibly even want the job. That says it all.

He wants success for the U.S. and her citizens because he loves his country.

God Bless America

~ Dr. Charles Krauthammer