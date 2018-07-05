When political correctness becomes dangerous

At the expense of igniting lefty outrage I’m going to admit to having climbed Uluru. Now while I’m not an athlete, I am in fairly good shape (almost round) for a man my age, and not that far off the wrong side of 50. I came prepared; hat, water, hiking boots. It was very hard – the first section has no support and is quite steep. It more or less serves as a barrier to entry, those people attempting the climb and who struggle on the section before the chain should give up. The climb is not for you. It gets harder after that point. Coming down is murder.
So today we have the news that a Japanese tourist has died climbing Uluru.
Northern Territory Police say the man, 76, was attempting to ascend one of the steepest parts of the climb when he collapsed and lost consciousness about 4:00pm yesterday.
Park rangers were the first on scene and performed CPR until SES crews arrived. The man was flown to the health clinic at nearby Yulara, but could not be revived.
Unfortunate to be sure. What was a 76 year old man doing climbing Uluru? Yes, I know; don’t blame the victim.
To my mind the problem is this: at Uluru they have signs discouraging a climb on cultural and religious grounds. They also have conditions under which the rock is closed for climbing – mostly associated with weather events. I’m open to correction but I don’t recall seeing signs that warned of health related reasons not to climb the rock. My impression is that there are more warnings at an amusement park than at Uluru. Certainly there wasn’t anybody around to provide warnings or enforce any warnings. Mind you, the tour guide should have provided detailed information and warnings about climbing the rock.
Of course, the counter-argument could be that cultural and religious grounds should be enough to deter would-be climbers. Clearly that isn’t the case.
On the topic of climbing Uluru – here is a story about the government and/or its agencies lying to us. Again.
As an occasional viewer of Bondi Rescue may observe, it is tempting to post that Orientals and sub Continentals have no appreciation of risk but obviously that would be waacist. At least when Australians do stuff like this usually they are pissed and being egged on by their mates.
Expect that to change.
it is tempting to post that Orientals and sub Continentals have no appreciation of risk but obviously that would be waacist.
Anyone who climbs Uluru must be either bored or have a loose grasp of the risk-reward calculus:
“Oh look, a spinifex covered plain. Isn’t it grand?”
Ah memories. When Uluru was designated “dual management” by Aboriginals and Nat Parks the fear that access arrangements would be changed by Aboriginals was poo pooed in the media as racist scaremongering, Nat Parks assured us that would not happen.
Now Aboriginals are attempting to close off climbing the Rock. Who would have guessed they lied.
If a Japanese tourist wants to risk death from physical exertion walking up the Rock that’s his business.
Could we perhaps cut paths at each point of the compass for several escalators to be installed on the rock so that pear-shaped, fat-bottomed professional offence-taking Greenies can all get up there to see everything and everyone that they should be righteously outraged at?
Can’t have the “luvvies” all huffing and puffing from unfitness, when they will need to be huffing and puffing from sheer outrage at all the tourists ‘defiling’ the rock.
Japanese man would have been part of a tour group and all guides must be brainwashed, er I mean accredited before they can work in the park.
He would have been made aware of the health risks.
Many people die jogging because they think they are fitter than they are.
You never here about that, unless it’s maybe on a fun run (which they never cancel because someone sticks a leg in the air)
This is purely political.
As a tour guide for many years, I have taken thousands of tourist to see the rock.
I have taken thousands that climbed the rock.
I have been beaten up the rock by an 84 year old man (although I dispute his claim) when I was a young cigarette smoking tour driver…………………..
The rock was a fun and magical place to visit, and until the fun Nazis came in and decided to end it, was a very special place.
The rock stood there proud as it had done for millennia before aboriginals past by it, and during it’s hey bay (the early nineties) at sunset, it was almost giving you a good old Aussie wink and a grin.
To be told it is not mine to be proud of , due to the colour of my skin, and that I must dribble politically (Marxist) bullshit to my punters regarding blackfellas (who I’ve seen climb it and swim in it’s waterholes, as have I) is absolutely disgusting.
I remember only too well my very first tour to the rock and the awe experienced by my passengers as we moved closer to it.
My young heart burst with pride.
But alas our young whites are no longer allowed to feel as I did.
It is not theirs.
The rules climbing the rock, and the concern about deaths don’t seem to get applied to other activities, so why the concern here?
They haven’t banned sky jumping or surfing at Margaret river
Nowadays the rock is going to be closed for climbing, something they assured us they would never do.
And already if someone farts in the nearby aboriginal community, the climb is closed because it’s too windy.
They have a prison like fence around the base of the climb just to help with that welcoming, friendly approach that so helps tourism.
The human ants around our glorious old rock, have ruined it, but they’ll soon be all gone, and the Rock will still be there.
I’ve had my time there. and although I could see the writing on the wall, it was the best time to be a tour driver there.
Nothing lasts forever, and I will not go back and pay a park fee to those parasites, ever, just to see my old mate……and be told lies.
My experience of Ayres Roch (as it was in those days) was 1963. As a group of school kids we went up, little book for signing for those that were successful. No chains or railings on the Kangaroo Tail and then three of us ran down. A few weeks later a Carey Grammar boy went over the side in fog – that was a bit sobering. I was in brothel creepers and the scour marks on the soles were still there when they were thrown out two years later. Stupid really but that’s what 16 YO idiots did in those days or at least the more stupid ones. Have great photos from the Caves. The only place to stay was a run down Motel. Had a great time climbing all over the Olgas – not sure what their PC name is. One was called Bruce’s Bump – but probably not named that today.
Ha ha. Sounds like the time I went on a cycle tour through the New Forest and got left behind by a German couple in their 70s. Probably ex-SS I suspect.
I did see some Japanese boys (maybe early 20s at most) run up and then down.
I’ve seen a drunk tour driver attempt to back a bus up the climb.
He ended up getting a go with the South Australian Transport accrediting Road Train driving.
Something he had never done, but for being a bullshit artist.
People held records on the speed of the Climb and the amount of times climbed in one day.
At the base of the climb in the mornings there were tour coaches everywhere, and people would go running past us out into the scrub to drop their strides….nowhere to go on the rock.
Always something happening, but most of all fun.
People would do our tours and cry like babies at the end, not wanting to go home to their stinking countries.
Australia really had something special in those days.
An easy laid back larrikinism that still had respect embedded in it.
New Year’s Eves were great fun at the rock, etc etc.
Now you may as well done a hooded cape and pray to the gods of Aboriginal activism, chanting and scared out of your wits in case somebody catches you smiling and not showing enough horror and disgust at the terrible white man.
You must also be mindful to be full of praise when shown the amazing healing properties of milkweed and how this medically superior culture had all they needed to cure cancer and build space shuttles.
All shown to you by some fat white chick from Sydney, who only arrived a week before you.
All the controversy about Ayers Rock could be solved by quarrying it for crushing and using to build highways for the B triples that kill lots of people and wildlife. There are plenty of other rocks up north, the Bungle Bungles make Ayers Rock look very ordinary. It would stop all the whinging about” saykritsytes”. Leave the locals with their traditional bush tucker.Spam ,damper and sweet black tea and of course VB .
Dr Fred Lenin
#2755408, posted on July 5, 2018 at 11:30 am
All the controversy about Ayers Rock could be solved by quarrying it for crushing and using to build highways for the B triples that kill lots of people and wildlife.
Dr Fred – do you remember back in the ’70s some Yank suggesting that Ayers Rock would be excellent for storing radioactive waste?
Gold sir, gold! I shall christen it the ‘Bamiyan’ solution and seek to implement it forthwith.
I’d forgotten how dangerous it is, having climbed it at the age of 7, but yes, coming down the steep parts are a case of “you slip, you die”, yet, the inevitable death didn’t come from a fall.
It just goes to show, you can still be an idiot at 76. Why would anyone in their right mind climb a mountain at that age without undertaking such a task in recent years?
Oh, and I forgot. Take a shirt!
It might be 30 degrees at the bottom, but it might be 15 degrees and blowing a strong wind at the top.
What a racist attitude. Christian sacred places are open to everyone to enjoy. Go to Jerusalem, visit the magnificent cathedrals, all humanity is invited to enjoy these places. Aborigines want their sacred places for themselves. Imagine the outrage if we decided to ban aborigines from some of our sacred places.
I have no problem with someone expiring on the way up a rock.
So long as the costs incurred are paid by for his estate.
Welcome to the club, Doomlord, that our betters have decided will soon be illegal.
I suspect the white blackfellas who caused this may soon change their mind when they realise they’ve killed the golden egg (tourism) that’s now the cream on top of their Welfare.
Climbed that uptilted bed of arkose sandstone when I was 16 and signed the book at the top. Lots of people climbed back then from what I remember and the dangers were known, I seem to remember a bunch of plaques of the deaths or maybe something else. Memory after 4 decades is a bit fuzzy.
Wife, children & I are going sometime before the climb is banned to do it again. The children never been & are keen.
Nanny Sinclair doesn’t think that a man who has managed to reach the ripe old age of 76 would be able to figure out his own limitations, so signs, lots of signs, and tour guides should be available to “guide” naive 76 year olds.
Hey why not put up signs on all footpaths across Australia warning naive Australians that jogging may be dangerous to their health.
We could also reduce unemployment by adding millions of “lollipop” people holding up signs at intersections warning people not to jog unless they are fit enough and or young enough.
We could arm them with those fat measuring devices, blood pressure monitoring devices etc etc.
We just don’t do enough for naive, stupid citizens whom we care so much about. /Sarc
New restrictions announced ,you may not desecrate the sacred rock on any day ending in “day” ,it is permissible at other times .
I’m not sure what Sinc is implying here. It seems that he’s saying it’s not the victims fault, because the victim wasn’t warned that he could be a victim.
Let’s extend it. The bloke was 76. At 76, the risk factor can be higher than, say, 26.
So, let’s say the bloke died as he was walking up the stairs into his hotel. Is it the hotel’s fault? Should there be a sign at the hotel that says, “Patron’s who are 76 years old, should be aware that climbing these stairs may cause injury or death.”
FFS Sinc, get a grip! You’re supposed to be one of the intelligent people here. Or at least write more plainly.
They could quarry it for building the new Indigenius Peebles Decromatic Soshalist Republiks new assembly house in the middle of the Simpson desert ,get them really involved in the land ,bag humpies for their politicians ,no shops no grog or tobacco and living on lizards and spinifex stew ,give them back their “culcha “ they love so much.
“what was a 76yo doing climbing Uluru”. Not the right question. Question should be did the man exercise regularly.
People get killed crossing the road too – and that activity doesn’t warrant warning signs.
However, Ayres Rock will be a moot point because soon no-one will be allowed to climb it.
p.s. I’ve climbed it too – while in my young, fit and agile early-20’s.
Good point. Displaying my ageist privilege there. I’m so ashamed.
As to the nanny comments – I don’t think it is unreasonable for government, or indeed anyone else, to provide people with information, guidelines, or warnings.
So I was taking my then young offspring into a holocaust museum in Germany and an official said that it wasn’t recommended that children go inside, and I asked if was forbidden, and he said no, and in they went. The official was being helpful.
I believe there are signs with the requested warnings. Near the start, Right next to the series of plaques for each of those that died in an attempted climb. There is a stack of them.
Signs say jumping off bridges is dangerous.
HERE’S YOUR SIGN!
I think it’s reasonable to warn of HIDDEN dangers. Icy road. Ocean rip.
Ayers Rock is self evidently 348m high and steep. A sign to this effect in Japanese provides no additional info beyond what his eyes, and then his body would have told him. He assumed the risk, and died in strenuous activity. As opposed to fucking his mistress later that day.
Greenies shouldn’t get their frilly panties in a knot about Ayers Rock.
Won’t be long now till it’s totally submerged beneath those killer “rising sea levels” that have drowned dozens of ex-Pacific nations, caused by gerbil worming, human breath, Donald Trump, Tony Abbott and Cardinal George Pell.