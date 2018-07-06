The western world’s most depressing graph.
Liberty Quote
Taxing profits is tantamount to taxing success.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Baa Humbug on Something from Dan Mitchell to cheer you up
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Elle on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Mater on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- areff on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Death Giraffe on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Death Giraffe on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Frank on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- JC on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Peter Campion on Watts on the US temperature record
- Mr Rusty on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- gingerbeer on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Something from Dan Mitchell to cheer you up
- The lucky country leads the world in emission reduction
- Trump as a non-political pragmatist
- Watts on the US temperature record
- Read the question
- When political correctness becomes dangerous
- A picture paints a thousand words
- The moon and the weather
- Trump moving on the racism of affirmative action
- The WalkAway movement in the US
- You want to see vile, vicious and disgusting, here it is
- Christopher Snowdon: Smoking rate rises in first year of plain packaging and TPD
- US Supreme Court decision in favour of workers and free speech vs unions
- Wednesday Forum: July 4, 2018
- The economics of Wakanda
- A carbon-constrained future? Climate Science: The Facts.
- July 4
- ABC panellist advocates eugenics
- David Bidstrup: Gaming the system
- A good day for Wind and other
- Gonski fails again. Surprise surprise
- Peter Ridd and the death of science continued
- Q&A Forum: July 2, 2018
- Peter Ridd and the Death of Science
- Monday Forum: July 2, 2018
- Wind forces up electricity prices in direct and indirect ways
- The Great Barrier Reef and neutralization
- Why do Liberal governments cover up ALP stuff ups?
- Australian government rubbishes government data
- WTO rules on plain packaging evidence
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Social spending = Socialist spending.
It’s also interesting to note that the choice of Mussie invaders tends to be which countries.?
Except Britain, as the odd one out, as they still want to get to when they are in France now.
Because France has already been conquered.
I see the front runner in the 1920’s and 1930’s had great results.
Does Australia include state and territory government spending? Cause it seems comparatively low.
This one doesn’t bother me so much. This is money *returning* to citizens. In particular pensions going to former taxpayers is really their money (and I’m picking pensions is a huge part of that increase as people are living longer). Unemployment paid to a former taxpayer is also their money.
In NZs case I presume it includes ACC, which other countries would still pay as insurance, but privately (it doesn’t just disappear).
What bothers me is the vast sums spent by governments that is not returned to citizens.
Moreover some of it is structural and inevitable. As we move to service economies we have more people in services! The government’s bill therefore goes up, even if it keeps the same percentage of the service economy, as people move out of production.
We could greatly decrease the percentage by moving everyone back to small farms and industry. And get rid of pensions so we work till we die. Of course it would destroy our economy and make us miserable, but at least the line on the pretty chart would be moving down! Some “wins” are actually losses.
Don’t fret…. too good to check:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-05/why-tesla-executives-are-fleeing
There are two sides to this:
Destroy the family as the basic unit of society and the state will have to step in to take up the slack.
So the world has had increasing socialism since the 20s. Has it worked or is it too early to tell?
They all took off after the great depression, which proves………..
Once you start handing it out, there is no getting it back.
We’re fvcked.