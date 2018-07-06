Something from Dan Mitchell to cheer you up

Posted on 4:33 pm, July 6, 2018 by Rafe Champion

The western world’s most depressing graph.

9 Responses to Something from Dan Mitchell to cheer you up

  1. Tel
    #2756551, posted on July 6, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    Social spending = Socialist spending.

  2. struth
    #2756565, posted on July 6, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    It’s also interesting to note that the choice of Mussie invaders tends to be which countries.?

    Except Britain, as the odd one out, as they still want to get to when they are in France now.
    Because France has already been conquered.

  3. Trax
    #2756572, posted on July 6, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    I see the front runner in the 1920’s and 1930’s had great results.

  4. Entropy
    #2756584, posted on July 6, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Does Australia include state and territory government spending? Cause it seems comparatively low.

  5. Chester Draws
    #2756586, posted on July 6, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    This one doesn’t bother me so much. This is money *returning* to citizens. In particular pensions going to former taxpayers is really their money (and I’m picking pensions is a huge part of that increase as people are living longer). Unemployment paid to a former taxpayer is also their money.

    In NZs case I presume it includes ACC, which other countries would still pay as insurance, but privately (it doesn’t just disappear).

    What bothers me is the vast sums spent by governments that is not returned to citizens.

    Moreover some of it is structural and inevitable. As we move to service economies we have more people in services! The government’s bill therefore goes up, even if it keeps the same percentage of the service economy, as people move out of production.

    We could greatly decrease the percentage by moving everyone back to small farms and industry. And get rid of pensions so we work till we die. Of course it would destroy our economy and make us miserable, but at least the line on the pretty chart would be moving down! Some “wins” are actually losses.

  7. Roger
    #2756679, posted on July 6, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    There are two sides to this:

    Destroy the family as the basic unit of society and the state will have to step in to take up the slack.

  8. Pickles
    #2756701, posted on July 6, 2018 at 8:50 pm

    So the world has had increasing socialism since the 20s. Has it worked or is it too early to tell?

  9. Baa Humbug
    #2756734, posted on July 6, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    They all took off after the great depression, which proves………..
    Once you start handing it out, there is no getting it back.
    We’re fvcked.

