The lucky country leads the world in emission reduction

Punching above our weight!

Les Darcy would be proud of us. In case you were wondering about Les Darcy.

The real Les Darcy who has emerged from the research is an even more charismatic figure than the legend suggests. Truly ‘a spirit fearless, merry and innocent’. In Memphis, the eyes of old men glistened with the memory of a lad they had known for only a few weeks before he was gone.

This is the story of a young man who conceived the ambition to become a world champion and set up his struggling family for life. His ability was seldom fully extended as he overwhelmed all opposition in Australia. Cursed by the shadow of the Great War, he fell foul of the authorities during the bitterly divisive conscription debate. The wrath of powerful men followed him in the United States. There, with his dream within reach, he met an opponent he could not master.