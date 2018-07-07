David Leyonhjelm on the assisted suicide deal

The making of laws is like the making of sausages—the less you know about the process, the more you respect the result.
My approach to law-making is often pretty simple: when legislation clearly undermines the small government principles of the Liberal Democrats I vote against it. When it supports those principles, I support it.
For example, I always vote against tax hikes, such as those the government has imposed on superannuation, banks and low-value imports. And I always vote for tax cuts, such as the Government’s paltry personal and company tax cuts.
But things get complicated when legislation incorporates both good and bad elements, or when it has little to do with the principles for which I stand. In those instances, I may vote for or against the legislation depending on whether I can extract a commitment from the Government to make progress on one or more other issues that I and my party hold dear.
Because most legislation is tinkering at the edges of our social democracy rather than introducing anything resembling reform, this situation occurs fairly regularly.
One arose with the bill to re-establish the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC). Despite the hyperbole of the major parties, this legislation was really just an exercise in tinkering. It did not seek to remove wage fixing, union privileges or any of the other barriers to employment imposed by our ridiculous industrial relations system. Had it done so, my support would have been a no-brainer. Instead, the ABCC legislation just changed the enforcement of existing industrial relations law.
I had some sympathy for the Government’s focus on the ABCC bill given the need to deal with lawlessness at construction sites, but I was concerned that it also undermined important principles of western civilisation, like being innocent until proven guilty. Given that, I negotiated a deal with Prime Minister Turnbull in which I gained five ‘liberty offsets’ in return for my vote to support the bill.
First, the Government agreed to amend the ABCC legislation so that, if workers were accused of going on strike for reasons other than workplace safety, the onus would be on the prosecution to prove it. This defended the principle of innocent until proven guilty.
Second, the Government agreed to encourage via COAG a review of the use of court suppression orders. My aim is for all jurisdictions to grant media organisations a right to challenge the scope and duration of suppression orders. This will foster our free press and help ensure that justice is done, and seen to be done.
Third, the Government agreed to require the ABC and SBS to hold at least half their board meetings within the community, including in regional areas, and for these board meetings to be followed by community forums. This is small step towards improving the accountability of the ABC and SBS to the people they serve, including to those who do not subscribe to their groupthink.
Fourth, the Government agreed to report key figures in the budget in real per capita terms. This provides official confirmation that, after adjusting for inflation and population growth, tax has never been higher and neither has government spending.
Finally, the Government agreed to allow a free vote on my bill to allow the ACT and Northern Territory to legislate for assisted suicide. That vote in the Senate is now scheduled for the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the week that the Senate next sits — the third week in August. If it passes, the deal also includes provision for a debate and free vote in the House of Representatives soon thereafter.
When the Commonwealth passed a private members bill in 1997 to remove the right of the territories to legislate on assisted suicide, it deprived their voters of the right to elect representatives who reflect their views. Given the ACT and NT both have an elected parliament, this is not something that should continue.
If assisted suicide becomes legal across the country, it will in part be because of the Australian Building and Construction Commission. Perhaps some might view it as an ugly process, but it is hopefully leading to a hearty outcome. Just like the humble sausage.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
Is someone suggesting that we are to assist inept political traitors to do the honourable thing and commit Hara Kari , surely not. Though the thought has some merit .
Creepy as hell.
Ps. DL is still irked by that Annabel Crabb thing on Parliament House that featured him.
Why would you promote assisted suicide over all of the liberty causes? Why not just leave the territories to a free vote?
It reminds me of a Simpsons episode:
We go live now via satellite to the floor of the United States Congress.
Then it is unanimous.
We are going to approve the bill to evacuate the town of Springfield in the great state of – Wait a second.
I wanna tack on a rider to that bill.
Thirty million dollars of taxpayer money to support the perverted arts.
All in favor of the amended Springfield/pervert bill? Bill defeated.
Crabb made it seem as though DL’s opening offer was to trade his support for the ABCC legislation for the government to get the Adler lever-action shottie approved, and that he eventually sold his vote for a few ABC board meetings being held in regional areas. I can see why DL is still irked by it.
Although the legislating-as-sausage making metaphor he provided could have been better. Everyone knows that tired old trope.
What bull dust. The natural state is someone exchanging work for capital. It is the striking worker who needs to prove that this should change, not the other way around.
Whatever it takes, I guess, comes to mind. Euthanasia should be a stand alone issue though. It is a bit weird to have a most serious social policy traded with a union worksite issue. Would we do the same with an abortion policy, for example.
What’s the difference between State sanctioned assisted suicide, state sanctioned abortion and state sanctioned capital punishment?… None. It is the state killing it’s citizenry in every case.
Usually by using doctors who have been steeped from kindergarten to university in political correctness and who will be entirely dependent upon the welfare state. Our system doesn’t have a free market in medical doctors… They are quasi political appointments in a highly regulated and rationed system, almost completely funded by the Taxpool.
I don’t trust the state to supply me with cost effective electricity, why would I trust the state with the power of life and death via a massive and oppressive bureaucracy?
If you give the State the power to kill you… Then it will kill you.
You might be thinking about it in one way, but I can guarantee you the permanent bureaucracy will be thinking of it in an entirely different way.
How about we remove the State’s ability to extract compulsory taxation? That would make more sense then giving the state the power to kill the distressed, the inconvenient and the dissident.
Sigh… We can but dream… I’ll probably be still dreaming of a society without compulsory taxation when they come to euthanize me…. with my consent apparently.
God DL is a f***wit. The first and foremost duty of any government is to protect its’s citizens- that includes protecting citizens from enemies without and protecting citizens from each other. That includes protecting citizens from other people who want to kill them like DL. In fact one can say it’s probably the only duty of government and yet here we have f***wit Leyonjhelm advocating that citizens kill other citizens without any legal or social sanction. He is as green as the Greens are and just as big a fuckwit as Sarah Hanson Young. To quote DL himself he can go and f*** off
Depressing thought that depressed depressants will be deprived of life.
None you can go and F off. DL is the most reasonable member of parliament.