Louise Adler, Cardinal Pell and the culture war

Page 1 in The Weekend Australian. Louise Adler is the head of the Melbourne University Press which is about to publish a book containing allegations of child abuse in relation to Cardinal Pell. Interestingly the Chancellor of the University Allan Myers QC was Cardinal Pell’s counsel during the royal commission into child sex abuse.

This looks like a pretty ordinary effort by a supposedly quality publisher but Louise Adler has form in the culture wars. I have not charted her history but I can record an interesting conjunction of events many years ago, maybe last century. Yes it was 1988 when she became the editor of the Australian Book Review a kind of monthly trade journal for Australian publishing produced by the Book Council. I subscribed to the monthly magazine and contributed occasionally. It was a rather drab publication with little colour and minimal artwork on paper of very moderate quality. As you would expect the contributors were mostly left of centre but there was a degree of balance and it was all pretty low key. That was a long time ago.

Then several things happened. The most obvious was the physical form of the magazine which came out on glossy paper with very flashy and eye-catching artwork. The reviews were overwhelmingly hard left. Looking at the masthead revealed that the magazine was sponsored by the Victorian Ministry of the Arts. And the new editor was Louise Adler. So there it was, another institution captured by the left.

Postscript, have a look at the Review attached to The Weekend Australian today and see the space devoted to the horrors of colonial Australia and other progressive themes. Last week was probably much the same, with a bonus in the form of an uncritical review of a book about the Trump family depicting them as a collection of amoral monsters. Come on Rupert!