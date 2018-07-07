Louise Adler, Cardinal Pell and the culture war

Page 1 in The Weekend Australian. Louise Adler is the head of the Melbourne University Press which is about to publish a book containing allegations of child abuse in relation to Cardinal Pell. Interestingly the Chancellor of the University Allan Myers QC was Cardinal Pell’s counsel during the royal commission into child sex abuse.
This looks like a pretty ordinary effort by a supposedly quality publisher but Louise Adler has form in the culture wars. I have not charted her history but I can record an interesting conjunction of events many years ago, maybe last century. Yes it was 1988 when she became the editor of the Australian Book Review a kind of monthly trade journal for Australian publishing produced by the Book Council. I subscribed to the monthly magazine and contributed occasionally. It was a rather drab publication with little colour and minimal artwork on paper of very moderate quality. As you would expect the contributors were mostly left of centre but there was a degree of balance and it was all pretty low key. That was a long time ago.
Then several things happened. The most obvious was the physical form of the magazine which came out on glossy paper with very flashy and eye-catching artwork. The reviews were overwhelmingly hard left. Looking at the masthead revealed that the magazine was sponsored by the Victorian Ministry of the Arts. And the new editor was Louise Adler. So there it was, another institution captured by the left.
Postscript, have a look at the Review attached to The Weekend Australian today and see the space devoted to the horrors of colonial Australia and other progressive themes. Last week was probably much the same, with a bonus in the form of an uncritical review of a book about the Trump family depicting them as a collection of amoral monsters. Come on Rupert!
I share your disappointment with what can only be called black armband reviews in the Review. Nick Rothwell on culture is good- Christopher Allen on art is indispensable- at least the editorial offices at the Oz can tolerate some genuine diversity.
Then again, I unwisely followed a positive review of Warren Mundine’s memoir in the usually solid Quadrant. It is a stinker.
The perfect example of why the left are winning.
Can you imagine a university chancellor of the left allowing a book of, say, Aboriginal pedo accusations be published by his university?
I had thought matters Pell were strictly off-limits. Or has Adler received the nod from some corrupt corner of this whole charade?
Yes Dave a few years ago Giles Auty was the national art critic and he was at war with the editor of the Review pages. He contributed to The Spectator every week for years when he lived in England, then he came over here, then he went back. Now he is in Australia again and contributing to The Spectator.
Allan Myers is a great man. Sad this happening on his watch.
As a devout Catholic he needs to make amends here.
Should also be noted that Adler and abbott are friends.
He has a very strange group of people he considers friends.
Postscript
Thanks Rafe. I was recently tempted to renew my Oz sub.
“Hello, my name is Roger and I’m a former subscriber to The Australian.”
Niki Savva mentions some other Abbott friends in The Road To Ruin.
Apart from Christopher Pearson, there’s Malcolm [Cate] McGregor, Michael Kirby, Anthony Fisher, a few others.
It’s kinda depressing, really.
Louise Adler was also on a School Board that went through upheaval some years ago.
May have been Preshil, anyway, it was unprecedented.
Not sure the review of the Trump book was uncritical, given the reviewer more or less said that it was pointless.
Be interesting if we advertised for persons who felt wronged in any way by the leftist” elites” to come forward and tell their stories .I bet there would be more than an element of truth in most of the accusations . There is precedence vicpol did it in the Pell case, they couldn’t find real evidence so they fished around publicly for concocted allegations , a bit like Stalin’s NKVD did during the thousands of “show trials “ they staged with compliment “judges”,history repeats under a new generation of fascists in the Soviet mold .
Adler sacked the principal of Methodist Ladies College. It was a breathtaking move, as Rosa Storelli was one of those women who was obsessively invested in her job and had to be blasted out after financial infractions. . Adler is formidable but she has plenty of enemies; hope Myers is on his game.
max
#2757481, posted on July 7, 2018 at 11:09 pm
Adler sacked the principal of Methodist Ladies College. It was a breathtaking move, as Rosa Storelli was one of those women who was obsessively invested in her job and had to be blasted out after financial infractions. . Adler is formidable but she has plenty of enemies; hope Myers is on his game.
Wasn’t she reinstated? Or her supporters tried to anyway?
Infidel Tiger
#2757409, posted on July 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm
Should also be noted that Adler and abbott are friends.
He has a very strange group of people he considers friends.
Same as the bolter, anyone who is willing to talk to him is a friend.
If they talk to him twice then they are bosom buddies.
There were protests, Mark A, and a few meetings, but Adler won the battle.
I’m going to love the co2 released from the burning of Melbourne ‘university’, and all the other so called universities around Australia, but particularly the melbourne university press.
Is this in relation to the book that’s already been published the one that had to be pulled? In any case Melbourne University should I take full control of the University Press and use it just for academic publishing or just let it go entirely into private hands and not subsidise it at all. In fact why is the taxpayer subsidising trash publications like Mulligan’s book of slanders about Pell? If it was such a great seller how come she couldn’t find a publisher in the private sector? And you know the Truth newspaper used to print shit for years. If some crazy lady said “I was abducted by aliens” the paper could print “lady claims she was abducted by aliens” and argue that was the truth. That’s about the extent of the truth about Mulligans book.
George Pell following Matthew 5:39.