‘ABC is deliberately misleading’.

There has been a great hullabaloo surrounding Chris Berg and my book Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC. Even before it was published The Guardian and Senator Kristina Keneally began pushing the line that this book was part on an IPA attack on the ABC. To be clear, this is the IPA view of the ABC:
Break up the ABC and put out to tender each individual function.
This is what Chris and I recommend in our book:
Our view is that the ABC should be given away to the ABC’s current and past employees. Again this could be done on some pro rata basis. This achieves two goals: it effects the privatisation, and vests control of the new private firm with those who have the most incentive for it to succeed. Many employees would of course choose to trade their shares and take their windfall gains. ABC employees are the people who have built up the ABC’s brand value (such as it is) and the people best placed to realise any value within the ABC. The employees as shareholders would have a strong incentive to realise efficiencies and develop and grow revenue streams.
Those two proposals are quite different. But that has not stopped the ABC from also arguing that Chris and I are simply pushing an IPA proposal. Here is the ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie (misrepresenting us on two levels):
The anti-ABC case has been crystallised in two recent developments – the launch of a tome by two people associated with the IPA calling for the sale of the national broadcaster, and last weekend’s policy motion at the Liberal Party federal council meeting in Sydney demanding the “privatisation” of the ABC.
The day before Chris had appeared on several ABC radio stations and was introduced each time as being a RMIT University staff member – maybe she gets her news from non-ABC sources. To be fair Guthrie may have been confused – after all Chris had been a long-time IPA employee, but had moved to RMIT at the beginning of 2017. Mind you, confusion doesn’t explain my situation. The ABC has me on their website as being a RMIT employee. A quick google of me reveals that I am at RMIT. While a quick google of Chris has as the 4th, 5th, and 6th listing that he is at RMIT and the 8th listing is a news report that he had moved from the IPA to RMIT.
Before I demonstrate that the ABC is not all confused – let me digress by reposting a letter I had in the AFR:
Mitch Fifield recently accused the ABC of repeating Labor talking points as facts.There is another Labor talking point that is quickly becoming a factoid – repeated by The Guardian, other elements of the Fairfax Media, and alas in the AFR.
Tom McIlroy reported Against Public Broadcasting: Why we should privatise the ABC and how to do it, written by Chris Berg and myself, as being an Institute of Public Affairs book. Chris Berg and I are full-time employees of RMIT University in Melbourne. The book was written as part of our employment, using facilities, resources, and time provided by RMIT University and subsequently published by Connor Court.
That letter appeared on June 20. So it must be with some irony that on June 25, on the ABC show Media Watch (sic) – I am reliably informed that the AFR is one of two national daily newspapers and so can be considered part of the media – that this statement appeared:
However, critics like the IPA’s Chris Berg claim the ABC does not represent all Australians and he says that’s a reason why taxpayers should not have to fund it:
Simply astonishing that the ABC then reported a quote from radio 2GB and not a quote from one of the many of its own stations that had interviewed Chris. Furthermore, when we contacted Media Watch to inform them that their affiliation for Chris was incorrect, they added this footnote to the story:
**NOTE: While Chris Beg is a senior fellow with the Institute of Public Affairs, he is also a senior research fellow with RMIT University and it was in this capacity he wrote his book on privatising the ABC.
So little care and attention to detail that the ABC couldn’t even spell his name correctly. The far, far more interesting aspect of this incident is the exchange between Chris and the ABC leading up to that clarification:
Chris Berg:
Thank you for the kind mention of my argument that the ABC does not represent all Australians on your episode “Privatising the ABC” on 25 June 2018.
However, you appear to have misstated my affiliation, and I would like the record corrected.
I am a full time research academic at RMIT University, the book was written as part of that employment, and the book which launched the debate was published by a commercial publisher. This is information widely available online.
ABC Employee:
We’re talking about ease of storytelling. We need to impart who you are to the viewer in a short amount of time. To say you are from the IPA is a correct and familiar reference point. We certainly couldn’t have ignored it, as you rightly point out with that complaint.
I accept you might have written the book on the RMIT payroll but that’s immaterial to viewers and to not say so doesn’t misrepresent you in any way, we’d argue.
We’ve had a chat about it and we’re comfortable with what we’ve put to air. But if you’re still concerned we can make a note on our online transcript. And, as you’d know but I have to mention, if you’re not happy with our response you can have Audience and Consumer Affairs review it with a complaint to them.
Chris Berg:
Hi … thanks for the prompt response.
To be honest though, I am probably a better authority about what does or does not misrepresent my role, the book, my institutional affiliation and job than you and your colleagues.
I am a full time RMIT employee in an academic role despite how hard that makes your ‘storytelling’
A correction to the online transcript will suffice.
ABC Employee:
No doubt you’re the best judge. But that’s not how journalism works.
We’ve added the note to the transcript online now.
All very polite and civil, to be sure. But just some choice quotes from that exchange:
… We’re talking about ease of storytelling …
… I accept you might have written the book on the RMIT payroll but that’s immaterial to viewers …
… that’s not how journalism works …
So there is no “confusion” on the ABCs part; putting out false facts and fake news is ease of storytelling and just how journalism works.
TheirABC
Refusing to let facts get in the way of their story.
Yes, that’s how journalism works … at the ABC. This is an especially telling story as it goes to the ‘character’ of the ABC work culture.
that’s how entertainment works, everyone wants a story ..
beats me why Chris bothers with the facts, cheek of the man!
Sinc,
It’s an awful story you tell, but you tell it well. Thanks.
The sheer fucking arrogance of this.
An Audience and Consumer Affairs review would take months and deliver nothing. Am I right Peter Campion?
Unberfknlievable!
Rabin doctrine, plus anthrax and napalm. Have to be sure.
Rabz. I think the ABC has taken over auto-correct.
So their abc journalism is all about the easiest storytelling?.
That their target audience expects as their comfortable ‘abc life values’ [ as one abc broadcaster loftily put it to me once].
Comrade Maaaaaaaates.
Close enough for government work.
Sinc you may as well talk to the wall with these thoroughly brainwashed Regressive Fascists , they are programmed to not listen to anything other than the party line . As for putting it and sbs up for auction who would buy it? The free to air gangs are not travelling too well either ,with the internet taking their customers away,the only reason the alpbc survives is because of taxpayers money, it would perish without it . Be nice to see all the comrades lined up at Centrelink,finally associating with the common people and cultimulturism .
The Australia Network fiasco was great fun.
How dare Sky News win the tender with a cheaper & better package?!
Then the ABC crapped its collective panties and forced Canberra to re-tender it.
Sky got the message.
Tendering out the bits of the ABC would be awesome.
Turnbull would have to re-tender them over and over and over until the free market got it right.
/sarc
…putting out false facts and fake news is ease of storytelling and just how journalism works.
That’s a bit unkind to real journalists. There must be a few left?
I agree with Jupes about the sheer arrogance of this. Notice BTW the importance they place on whether an error is “material to viewers”. You have to consider that in context. What it means is, since their viewers, and they themselves, think all non-socialist organisations are composed of an undifferentiated mass of right-wing nutjobs, it’s immaterial to them whether a particular idea is misattributed to the wrong organisation.
Jupes has nailed it again, and it is sheer fucking arrogance this time. They have erred, they have no right to be sarcastic. And since they are all on public money, they have far more responsibility to treat people fairly and courteously than other journalists.
I’m quoting Jupes now, but this time I’m not so sure I agree. I think Audience and Consumer Affairs, or whatever other complaints mechanism is available, should get a referral every time the ABC does this type of thing. Patterns would emerge and, just possibly, the worst offenders would be given a little warning. As perhaps Hamish Macdonald may have received recently.
It is saddening to see how supposedly rational adults blatantly lie. Then, when challenged by evidence contrary to their lie, attempt to rationalize their lies with further perambulations on the outskirts of veracity.
Good to see their ABC being honest about their lies.
Way, way, waaaaay past time to say goodbye to public radio and television and its state sponsored propaganda.
There is ABSOLUTELY no reason for a nation to have a “public broadcaster”, expecially when that broadcaster cannot differentiate Trutth from sheer fiction, and prefers to broadcast fiction and pre3tend it is the Truth.
Their ALPBC staff co-op just giving the finger to everyone outside the collective now.
Audience and Consumer Affairs? You’ve got to be joking.
A few years ago I lodged a complaint about them reporting the oft-repeated lie that a group of islands in the North Pacific are drowning because rising sea levels because CO2 yada yada.
This is simply unrue. The islands are slowly sinking because of tectonic plate activity, and this has been taught in mainstream science for years. I sent them several citations from highly respectable scientific journals, and asked for a correction.
They never even replied.
Oh, and here is a link to their so-called ‘Corrections and Clarifications’ page. Notice a trend in the errors they are prepared to acknowledge, under threat of legal action in many cases? Almost all of them are in support of the familiar agendas they push every day.
ABC misleading? I am shocked!
Let’s tell the story about how our employee, ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie, led the ABC into privatisation. That might well be how democracy works.
I wonder if Paul Barry will offer a retraction or correction on tonight’s Media Watch … somehow I think not.
ABC is intent on implanting the meme that IPA is somehow sinister.
From their POV, job done.
IPA has always been a trigger word for Lefties. Also: Trump, Abbott, Rinehart, Adani and a few others. Just like running a stick along a picket fence for them. Really gets them frothing at the mouth.
How you can help restore the ABC’s broadcasting services to PNG & the Pacific
‘A group of eminent Australian journalists associated with Papua New Guinea and the Pacific have come together to persuade the Australian government to rebuild the ABC’s once great broadcasting services to the region. They include well-known names such as Sean Dorney, Jemima Garrett, Max Uechtritz, Tess Newton-Cain, Sue Ahearn, Peter Marks and Jioji Ravulo. They have the full support of me personally and PNG Attitude with its 5,000 followers.
The Australian government is at present conducting a review of Australian broadcasting in the region. It is taking submissions until Friday 3 August (read about it here). This is a great opportunity to change Australian policy on this important issue. I strongly urge you to make a submission. And, if you need a helping hand, you’ve got three expert journalists to provide it: Sean Dorney ([email protected]), Jemima Garrett ([email protected]) and Sue Ahearn ([email protected]).’
‘The countries that do not receive ABC radio now include Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Marshall Islands and Tuvalu…While the ABC and the department of Foreign Affairs were looking the other way China’s state-owned media has taken hold of 10 former Radio Australia frequencies bringing the defence establishment behind proposals to revitalise Asia Pacific broadcasting..
Ironically, considering the antipathy of some in the LNP to the ABC, the independence of ABC broadcasting is an asset in an environment in which offsetting the tightly-controlled message of China’s state-run media is a key aim.’
http://asopa.typepad.com/asopa_people/2018/07/heres-how-you-can-help-revive-abc-services-to-png.html
Make a submission and send to –
[email protected]
“We’re talking about ease of storytelling. We need to impart who you are to the viewer in a short amount of time. To say you are from the IPA is a correct and familiar reference point.”
Had the book been about the need to increase funding to the ABC and expand (if that is possible) its legislative charter, the authors would have been given the full drum roll introduction as “distinguished RMIT researchers and authors” (or words to that effect).
meanwhile, the ABC runs:
* 5 TV channels (ABC, ABC Comedy, ABC Me, ABC Kids, ABC News)
* more than 9 national radio channels (FM or AM: Classic, JJJ, RN. DAB: Country, Jazz, Grandstand, Extra, JJ, JJJ unearthed), plus all the regionals.
ABC Kids?
Cato the Elder used to state (of Carthage) that Carthago delenda est – or that Carthage should be destroyed.
In the end Carthage was razed to the ground by Republican Rome.
In my opinion, the same fate should apply to ‘their ABC’.
Raze the ABC and salt the earth afterwards so nothing grows in its place.
LOL.
They mean “IPA” is a boogie-man word to their far-left audience and they don’t want to invest your book with the authority that would attend an accurate description of who you both are in the academic firmament.
‘ABC is deliberately misleading’.
Well bugger me.
Who’da thunk it??
Didn’t their ABC and RIT recently join up as a fact-checking unit? Lots of hullabaloo in the press about it.
RMIT not RIT.
Yeah, Gab, but a different part of RMIT than Our Leader inhabits. He has nothing to do with it and had no say in the decision.
no no no
the broadcasting communists need to be just shut down. that is all.
We’ve had a chat about it
And predictably all agreed with each other. Nancy won’t like this one bite (sic).
Jupes, you’re exactly right. My regional daily newspaper printed this letter from me in April this year.
There’s a bear in there!
I know that, you belligerent cow. Show me where I said it had anything to do with Sinclair, you illiterate dod.
We’re talking about ease of storytelling.
Translation: Our core audience are too stupid to undeestand the difference between IPA and RMIT, and we don’t have the ability to educate them.
I remember seeing a school program on the ABC done by Jeff Sparrow’s sister a few years back, it was on industrial relations. Naturally he had a cameo role and the whole thing was drenched in that tendentious leftism, attempting to be cool, as you would expect. She had a similar look to Kerry Nettle, there poor woman.
No bias there. Outright Communism, aimed at the kids, but no bias.
What Sinc, you thought they’d play ball?
It’s just as well that Sinc treats it like an exception.
Everyone else has just grown weary of the continuous deception and misrepresentation and doesn’t bother contesting it.
Even if you never watch or listen to ABC by choice, if you work in our around any of their hate targets like minerals extraction, fishing, farming, motor transport, efficient power generation etc you’re being affected by their incessant propaganda whether you like it or not.
Thinking about it, this may be important for Chris but for readers and listeners, it is the content of the book that counts, not the affiliation of the authors.
I don’t think he does.
Nuke the entire site from orbit. its the only way to be sure.
BorisG
#2759165, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:27 am
Thinking about it, this may be important for Chris but for readers and listeners, it is the content of the book that counts, not the affiliation of the authors.
I think you are wrong on this one.
When it comes to a highly politicized issue as this one, it matters a great deal if the ABC can draw attention to the real or perceived bias of its critics.
Like they just did, ‘Oh he is from the IPA he would say that wouldn’t he?’