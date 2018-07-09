ABC journos and opinion

Hamish MacDonald tells us that ABC journalists are not allowed to express opinions:

In an aggressive interview with senator Eric Abetz on Wednesday, Radio National Breakfast presenter Hamish Macdonald declared “at the ABC we’re not allowed to express opinions as hosts of programs, as journalists”. This comment surprised Abetz, who responded that he wished “that were true”. But Macdonald insisted on the veracity of his ­comment.

Here is Hamish MacDonald not being opinionated:

HAMISH MACDONALD: It’s a bloc, though.

CORY BERNARDI: No, it’s not a bloc. It’s an alliance. We agree to disagree on certain things. So, we’ll have a meeting in the morning…

HAMISH MACDONALD: So, he’s an ally of yours?

CORY BERNARDI: Yes, he is.

HAMISH MACDONALD: And are you comfortable with what he said?

CORY BERNARDI: I’m absolutely comfortable with having allies in the Senate.

HAMISH MACDONALD: But are you comfortable with what he said to Sarah Hanson-Young?

CORY BERNARDI: Well, I think…I think…I think the world, or Australia, recognises that it’s probably inappropriate, but…

HAMISH MACDONALD: What do you think, though?

CORY BERNARDI: …having said that… Well, I’ve heard worse things said in the Senate, right?

HAMISH MACDONALD: What do you think of this particular thing?

CORY BERNARDI: Well, it was wrong, and he doubled down on it on Sunday, right?

HAMISH MACDONALD: Should he apologise?

CORY BERNARDI: The history is this.

HAMISH MACDONALD: Come on. Let’s get a straight answer.

CORY BERNARDI: No, no.

HAMISH MACDONALD: Should he apologise or not?

CORY BERNARDI: No, let’s get straight to it. When someone says something inappropriate in the Senate, you are asked to withdraw it. I’ve heard Senator Hanson-Young refuse to withdraw things, and so I’m not condoning…

HAMISH MACDONALD: We can all hear that you haven’t answered that question.