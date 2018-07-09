Help wanted re attacks on climate sceptics

Simon Breheny has a piece on free speech and climate change in the IPA book on climate change. He referred to State harassment of dissenters such as the court case mounted by Eric Schneiderman the New York Attorney General against ExxonMobil and the demand from the AG of the Virgin Islands for information on the internal affairs of the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Democrat Senators in the US have hounded firms and think tanks for information about their role in funding research and publicity related to climate policy. 22 think tanks were asked to provide information on their donors. Lawfare was waged against Mark Steyn in Canada by Michael Mann following some vigorous debate on their differences of opinion.

He also referred to institutional activism and calls for suspension of normal democratic procedures to deal with the alleged threats of disastrous climate change.

There are many cases of people who have been leaned on or had their careers disrupted because they spoke up on the wrong side of the issue. Someone suggested it would be good to have as many as possible of episodes listed in one place to convey an adequate picture of the problem. For this purpose I invite Cats to post cases that they know about with sources and links etc.

For balance I would like to know about cases of harassment and career disadvantage caused by holding the mainstream view. There are allegations about this but the only case I can think of (in Canberra) turned out to be a false alarm.