Monday Forum: July 9, 2018

  1. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2759127, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    I’ve had no time to scroll back, but this, from a live blog of the cave drama, fully encapsulates my feelings:

    I don’t believe in God, but I’m prepared to adopt one and pray night & day if it means the operation will be a success

    -Phil Bellette

    All Cats, many of whom are believers, will be putting their prayers and thoughts into action on this I am sure. In the midst of a miserable set of political options, the hope that springs eternal is a joy to feel part of.

    Oh, and what a wonderful hanging out the years old Labor dirty washing was experienced on Paul Murray live tonight between Mark Latham and Graham Richardson. Hairy was saying down boy, calm, don’t get too agro and lose it all now. We really thought Mark was going to biff Richo one, as he was mentioning things Richo wanted to forget from forty years ago and Richo relying on age, ill health and total denial to protect himself from things no-one’s dared to say for quite a while.

  2. Crossie
    #2759128, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Soon you’ll have to sign a form in triplicate.

    Don’t knock it – she’s making it simpler just to get married. Public “I do” recorded for posterity 🙂

    Don’t be too sure, marriages will be the next battlefield and “Are you awake?” will not be considered as an acceptable request for consent for much longer.

  3. zyconoclast
    #2759129, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    One thing the Chilean miners experience showed is the wave of celebrity then abandonment is dangerous.

    Man that was a weird spectacle as it was wrapping up. All those blokes convinced they’d be millionaires as a result of their experience. Poor bastards.

    Weed, p0rn and ‘cannibal hunger’ in Chile mine

    Good thing those Chilean miners didn’t get the munchies — they smoked pot while trapped for 69 days and considered cannibalizing the first one to collapse.

    Some of the 33 miners had the weed sent to them in letters from their wives, a startling new book reveals.

    “Officials from the Chilean government became so concerned [over the pot use] that they discussed getting a drug-sniffing dog” to ferret out the rogue letters delivered through a rescue shaft, according to the book “33 Men” by journalist Jonathan Franklin.

    Britain’s Daily Mail, quoting the book, said some miners also received deliveries of p0rn0graphy — and asked for inflatable dolls.

    The request for dolls was refused, but only because there weren’t enough available.

    “A guy offered them inflatable dolls, but he only had 10,” said Dr. Jean Romagnoli, who was assessing the men’s health from the surface.

    “I said, ‘Thirty-three or none.’ Otherwise they would be fighting over them.”

    Franklin and several miners appeared last night on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and said the trapped men were so desperate by the 16th day that they considered suicide — or eating the first miner to collapse.

    “I said to a friend, ‘Well, if we are going to continue suffering, it would be better for us to . . . start an engine and with the carbon monoxide just let ourselves go,” said miner Victor Zamora.

    Franklin quoted a miner saying that his friends told him he would be “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

    He added a rescue shaft was completed just in time — adding that trapped men “had a pot and a saw ready.”

  4. zyconoclast
    #2759130, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:15 pm

    That’s weird. Sometimes the post is slow to appear.
    I think it has gone to the naughty corner.

  5. John Constantine
    #2759131, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    A billion dollars a year, it buys a lot of ABC silence on the affairs of richo.

    (Mind you, if the wall had have been punched instead of coloured, their ABC would have been all over it.)

  6. John Constantine
    #2759132, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Combusted, not coloured.

  7. Crossie
    #2759133, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    Oh, and what a wonderful hanging out the years old Labor dirty washing was experienced on Paul Murray live tonight between Mark Latham and Graham Richardson. Hairy was saying down boy, calm, don’t get too agro and lose it all now. We really thought Mark was going to biff Richo one, as he was mentioning things Richo wanted to forget from forty years ago and Richo relying on age, ill health and total denial to protect himself from things no-one’s dared to say for quite a while.

    I watched it all and enjoyed every second of it. I really thought Paul was going to interrupt them too soon but he held his tongue and held off. They were all so into it that Pauline Hanson had to remind them “I’m still here” though she gave as good as she got from Richo earlier on.

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2759135, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    And, all you imbibers had better watch out, because they are coming after you next.

    Hairy having one of his regular ‘nights off’, and I am too. It’s boring but you get more done.
    Medical pics on wine bottles would bring out the ezi-stik label-maker in me, to slap ’em over with something elegant and witty. Then I would market them to purpose as much as I could get away with. As bookplates perhaps, who could argue with that? When I make a good profit, I’ll invite yous all to a party.

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2759136, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Don’t be too sure, marriages will be the next battlefield and “Are you awake?” will not be considered as an acceptable request for consent for much longer.

    “Excuse me, oh best beloved, a spot of slap and tickle wouldn’t go astray?”

    “You’re drunk, and you smell like an abandoned whisky distillery.”

    Asking for a friend.

  11. Oh come on
    #2759137, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Molyneux is a creepy fucker. He’s such a pseud.

  12. Oh come on
    #2759139, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    I reckon the Scientologists turned Molyneux down because he wasn’t Hollywood enough so he was all bugger them then, I’m starting my own cult.

  13. memoryvault
    #2759140, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    “You’re drunk, and you smell like an abandoned whisky distillery.”

    Seduction #101
    Make sure the woman is drunker than you are.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2759141, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    marriages will be the next battlefield and “Are you awake?” will not be considered as an acceptable request for consent for much longer.

    We use hand signals. When Hairy gently starts stroking my shoulder, then slumber not.
    My signals are more direct and could be interpreted as abusive.

    How are they going to get around that? 🙂

  15. Oh come on
    #2759142, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    It discriminates against the non-verbal. The weird cliquey deaf community will be up in arms, for starters.

    Ok they’re always up in arms due to sign language but even more than usual.

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2759143, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    marriages will be the next battlefield and “Are you awake?” will not be considered as an acceptable request for consent for much longer.

    Is all this going to be retrospective?

    I remember coming home from deployment, and the next bang was my pack hitting the floor – am I likely to be defending actions for what happened for failure to decide all the clauses of a valid contract, thirty years ago ?

  19. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2759146, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    “You’re drunk, and you smell like an abandoned whisky distillery.”

    Into a spare bedroom with you, to snore alone. After a refreshing and silent night’s sleep, she’ll be pleased to see you in the morning when you bring her in a hot cup of tea. Men are cute when they’re apologetic. 🙂

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2759147, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:45 pm

    Memory Vault, serious question, are you going to be updating your book on welfare fraud?

  22. memoryvault
    #2759149, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Honestly dunno, Zulu. I’ve basically spent the last two years fighting to stay alive, and now that I’m on the mend I haven’t really decided if I want to take up ‘The Good Fight” again. Actually I’m not convinced there are enough people left who care, to make the effort worthwhile.

  23. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2759150, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Melb Cat drinks are this weekend. Sydney next Friday night.

    Missed some Friday just gone by. Probly see y’all this coming Friday before we head off o/s.
    Email time and place, please Percy. I haven’t scrolled back far, too busy.

  24. Oh come on
    #2759151, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:53 pm

    Via Drudge, Sacha Baron-Cohen is going to take on Trump’s America. A teaser shows his new character getting a waterboarding kit signed by Dick Cheney.

    Seriously? Ensnaring a Bush-era dinosaur in a ‘gaffe’ that might have got traction 10 years ago demonstrates what, precisely?

    This is going to flop bigtime if he’s trying the Borat formula on Trump today.

  25. Mark A
    #2759152, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    The witching hour is near, hopefully the wowsers re. military are asleep.

    Some heavy hitting guns.
    Many think railway guns and armored trains were a bit of useless and a waste, but not so.

    Billions were expended in the developing of bigger and better guns with longer range to good affect.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2759153, posted on July 9, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Into a spare bedroom with you, to snore alone. After a refreshing and silent night’s sleep, she’ll be pleased to see you in the morning when you bring her in a hot cup of tea</

    It was one of the conditions of retirement,

    I rise at 6.30 each morning. I make a pot of tea, and sit reading, either business or pleasure, watching the sun come up, and score my own breakfast.

    Milady rises at 9.30 A.M. and visits her coffeemaker for the first cup of the day…

  27. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2759154, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Honestly dunno, Zulu. I’ve basically spent the last two years fighting to stay alive, and now that I’m on the mend I haven’t really decided if I want to take up ‘The Good Fight” again

    Fair comment, Memory Vault, some of us remember the stand you took.

    Oh and for whats it’s worth, the inquest into the murder of Shirley Finn, is recommencing soon.

  28. Steve trickler
    #2759156, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:10 am

    It’s a nice ride on a train.



  29. Oh come on
    #2759157, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Here’s the thing. Trump has this quirky sliver of his support base – it’s characterised as the 4Chan /pol/ autists, but it’s not just those guys. They probably enjoyed Borat back in the day. But I can’t see neo-Borat doing to Trump what he did to Bush – Trump will punch back and so will these guys. And, in the aggregate, I suspect they’ll be funnier than neo-Borat.

    Has Sacha Baron-Cohen updated his act to fit the Trump era? Well, his teaser stars Dick Cheney and waterboarding. Draw your own conclusions.

    You gotta feel a bit sorry for these old farts trying to get the band back together as if GWB were still in charge. Look at Michael Moore with his Fahrenheit 11/9 retread, and now neo-Borat.

    Sad.

  30. Infidel Tiger
    #2759158, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Woohoo!

    Boris johnson resigns.

    Fuxk off May, you evil witch.

  31. Oh come on
    #2759159, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:15 am

    How can she survive?

  32. memoryvault
    #2759160, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

    the inquest into the murder of Shirley Finn, is recommencing soon.

    Dallas Dempster is still alive, so don’t hold your breath waiting for meaningful revelations.

  33. Infidel Tiger
    #2759161, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    How can she survive?

    She can’t, but like Merkel, she is a childless shrew that wants the destruction of the West. They’ll have to bomb her out.

  35. Oh come on
    #2759163, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

    She has one thing going for her – the prospect of Corbyn following her. That could keep her in a job.

  36. JC
    #2759164, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:27 am

    But you know, Boris Johnson is a self – serving douchebag. You have to wonder just how much opposition he put up in cabinet meetings over the soft exit. I said just after the vote that you guys were deluded if you thought the UK would leave. I still have doubts it’s going to happen even with a new PM. With the exception of a couple of the home counties, the UK is more euroweenie than the euroweenies.

  37. JC
    #2759167, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

    She has one thing going for her – the prospect of Corbyn following her. That could keep her in a job.

    Have you seen the polls there? Before this, the Conservatives and labor were polling 32/31. It’s not beyond the realm of possibly labor would win.

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2759168, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Corbyn has principles and is pro-Brexit.

    Yes he is also a communist, but you must take the good with bad.

  39. BorisG
    #2759169, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Since the remainers have a majority in all the major parties in the commons, it is hard to see anyone supporting hard Brexit being elected PM.

    May may be the least evil in this regard.

  40. JC
    #2759170, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:32 am

    IT

    Corbyn is not pro-leave. It’s bullshit. How can you trust a leftwinger telling you the truth? Don;t be so gullible.

  41. BorisG
    #2759171, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Corbyn has principles and is pro-Brexit.

    Pro hard Brexit ?

  42. BorisG
    #2759172, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    JC, Corbyn says he is pro remain, from which IT decides that he must be lying and hence is pro Brexit.

  43. Oh come on
    #2759173, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Boris Johnson is a cypher when it comes to Brexit. It’s why a ministry was created to deal with Brexit and a serious individual like David Davis was put in charge of the Brexit ministry. This ought to have been a responsibility of Boris’s brief as FM, but it very explicitly wasn’t.

  44. JC
    #2759174, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Britain is currently the slowest growing economy in Europe and it’s all to do with leaving the EU.

  45. BorisG
    #2759175, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    It’s not beyond the realm of possibly labor would win.

    Who says it is?

  46. JC
    #2759176, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

    The polls are suggesting this, Boris.

  47. Infidel Tiger
    #2759177, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Corbyn is for Brexit in his actions.

    He is old school British left. He wants to nationalise everything and hates europe.

    Can’t say I blame him really.

  48. Oh come on
    #2759178, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Have you seen the polls there? Before this, the Conservatives and labor were polling 32/31. It’s not beyond the realm of possibly labor would win.

    Yes that’s exactly what I mean. Her party would have done away with her long ago if not for her botched election where she demonstrated that Corbyn was electable after all and they don’t want to go to another election.

  49. JC
    #2759179, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    69% of Brits think Brexit is going badly: who do they think is to blame?

    Artiste, lets say it’s true, although he’s lying. But lets assume it’s true that he hates Europe and wants to leave. His party is totally committed to the EU.

  50. Infidel Tiger
    #2759180, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

    The British Labour Party tried to get rid of Corbyn but the people said NO.

    He is hated by his party but is tremendously popular with the people.

    Much like Brexit.

    Corbyn is Britain’s Trump.

  51. JC
    #2759181, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

    I’ve been warning you guys that on the economy side of things, Brexit is terrible for Britain.

  52. JC
    #2759182, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

    Corbyn is Britain’s Trump.

    Oh stop.

  53. BorisG
    #2759183, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:46 am

    The polls are suggesting this, Boris.

    You misunderstood me. I have no doubt Corbyn has a chance.

  54. Infidel Tiger
    #2759184, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I’ve been warning you guys that on the economy side of things, Brexit is terrible for Britain.

    You’re completely wrong, which is why we have ignored you.

  55. BorisG
    #2759185, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Much like Brexit.

    Briexit was supported by 52% of voters.

  56. BorisG
    #2759186, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:50 am

    You’re completely wrong, which is why we have ignored you.

    Yeh nationalization of the economy by Corbyn will be great for thr economy. LOL.

  57. JC
    #2759187, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Some of Corbyn’s beliefs.

    1. The deficit should be tackled – but not through spending cuts and not to an “arbitrary” deadline. Instead Corbyn would fund its reduction via higher taxes for the rich and a crackdown on tax avoidance and evasion while tackling “corporate welfare” and tax breaks for companies.

    5. “Quantitative easing for people” could be used to invest in housing, energy, transport and digital projects. Unlike the £375bn issued electronically by the Bank of England between 2009 and 2012 to buy bonds, gilts and other debts, this would be “QE for people instead of banks”, Corbyn says. Tax campaigner Richard Murphy argues these plans would stimulate the economy and boost employment. But Shadow Chancellor Chris Leslie attacked the proposal, saying it would lead to higher inflation and interest rates, hurting the poor most.

    7. A National Education Service modelled on the NHS should be established. Under Corbyn, state-funded academies and free schools would be forced to return to local authority control while university tuition fees would be scrapped and replaced with grants. Corbyn would look at ending the charitable status of public schools, although he accepts this would be complicated and might not happen immediately. He reportedly split up with one of his former wives following a disagreement over whether to send their son to a grammar school or a comprehensive. Asked recently if the break-up was over an “an issue of principle”, Corbyn told the Guardian newspaper: “I feel very strongly about comprehensive education, yes.”

    9. Rent controls should be re-introduced, linking private rents to local earnings, and more council houses should be built. He also believes that council tenants’ right to buy their homes should be extended to private sector renters.

    11. The immigration debate has been “quite unpleasant”. In an interview with Channel 4 News, Corbyn said the current discourse around the issue “fails to recognise the huge contribution migrants have made to this country”. He added: “We should let people into this country who are desperate to get somewhere safe to live”.

    16. Remaining in the European Union but with changes. Corbyn says he is not content with the EU as it stands, but wants to stay to fight for a “better Europe”. He had previously refused to rule out campaigning to leave. He also opposes the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) deal.

    17. Corbyn backs cycling. He does not own a car and declined to share one with the BBC’s Chris Mason for an interview, saying: “I cycle all the time. Actually I’ve got a confession to make, a rather naughty secret – I’ve got two bikes.” He is also a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Cycling.

    18. Energy companies should be under public ownership. He says he would be “much happier” with a “regulated, publicly run service delivering energy supplies”. He is “totally opposed” to fracking. However, he says deep-mine coal pits in the north of England could be reopened.

    20. A national maximum wage should be introduced to cap the salaries of high earners. He would also introduce a windfall tax on former state assets such as the Royal Bank of Scotland, which he says were privatised too cheaply.

    21. Every child should have the chance to learn a musical instrument or act on stage. Corbyn’s arts policy also includes directing a greater proportion of funding to local projects, widening access and protecting the BBC.

    The guy is a fucking loon. Five years of him would need 20 years of Thatcher putting it all back together. And he rides a fucking bike, FFS.

  58. Infidel Tiger
    #2759189, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Hard to see what he gets wrong there.

  59. JC
    #2759190, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Artiste,

    Look, you can support the exist for many reasons, some of them are very reasonable, but on the economy side Brexit will turn Britain into a fucking mess. It will be a total and absolute basket case with Corbyn as the PM. And yes, when I said Brexit will adversely effect Britain, I was right and the stock market’s thumb down was also right.

  61. JC
    #2759194, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Hard to see what he gets wrong there.

    Higher taxes for the rich?
    Printing money, not as a momentary tool, but to pay for more welfare?
    A NHS education model?
    Rent control?
    Pro EU, with a few modifications?
    Pro third world immigration?
    Nationalization of energy?
    No fracking?
    Ceiling on wages?
    Cylcling?

    Yep, all good and very Trumpian.

    Artiste, are you free basing on crack?

  62. JC
    #2759195, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:01 am

    BorisG
    #2759191, posted on July 10, 2018 at 12:58 am

    IT is kiddin.

    Okay, but are you sure?

  63. Infidel Tiger
    #2759196, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Britain has record low unemployment, growth is rebounding and they are happy about soccer.

    Once the hard brexit is concluded in March, Britain will boom as it once again reestablishes itself with the world.

    The EU will be all but over by 2020 and Germany itself is likely to implode. Thankfully they have no standing army or operable tanks this time.

  64. JC
    #2759198, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Artiste

    When a manufacturing firm in Britain says they see Brexit as a negative, you should listen to them because unlike you, me and almost everyone else here they know what the fuck they’re talking about. We have very little understanding as to why, because most of us are not nor have been in that line of work. These days, manufacturing supply chains are extremely complex and they track all over the world.

    Trump has a blind spot when it comes to this like a lot of Bill the Butcher types here.

    There’s one area in economics which is as close to true as the laws of thermo dynamics. Lots of arguments can be had about almost every topic in economics, but not this one. Trade. Open markets offer the best opportunity for people.

  65. JC
    #2759199, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:12 am

    Britain has relatively low unemployment, low productivity and low growth. The one thing keeping it afloat is comparatively low wages, but living standards aren’t rising much.

  66. Infidel Tiger
    #2759200, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Britain will soon have an FTA with the US.

    Fuxk europe. It’s about to implode. Germany is in serious danger of collapse.

    Britain needs some Bulldog spirit and a hard Brexit.

    Culture is all that matters. Economics can be fixed easily.

  68. Infidel Tiger
    #2759202, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:18 am

    UK Q1 GDP Growth Slows to Weakest in 5 Years

    Brutal winter did that.

    Q2 has shown a huge rebound.

    All is good again. Hard Brexit or nothing.

  69. JC
    #2759203, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Britain will soon have an FTA with the US.

    Britain pretty much trades freely with the US already because of the EU relationship.

    Fuxk europe. It’s about to implode. Germany is in serious danger of collapse.

    Well actually it’s not. Germany having social problems of its own making doesn’t mean implosion. In fact Europe is growing quite nicely. It’s not hitting the ball out of the park, but it’s okay.

    Britain needs some Bulldog spirit and a hard Brexit.

    Britain has become a euroweenie country.

    Culture is all that matters. Economics can be fixed easily.

    Forget this bullshit, because British culture has morphed into something else and it’s distastful. The past is by definition, gone.

  70. JC
    #2759204, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:21 am

    Artiste

    It’s not Thatcher’s Britain anymore. Take that completely out of your mind.

  71. stackja
    #2759206, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Bully alert: ask for Angela.

  72. BorisG
    #2759207, posted on July 10, 2018 at 1:48 am

    Culture is all that matters. Economics can be fixed easily.

    See what I mean?

