Liberty Quote
In a Country where Clamour always intimidates and faction often oppresses the Government, the regulations of Commerce are commonly dictated by those who are most interested to deceive and impose upon the Public.— Adam Smith
Monday Forum: July 9, 2018
I’ve had no time to scroll back, but this, from a live blog of the cave drama, fully encapsulates my feelings:
All Cats, many of whom are believers, will be putting their prayers and thoughts into action on this I am sure. In the midst of a miserable set of political options, the hope that springs eternal is a joy to feel part of.
Oh, and what a wonderful hanging out the years old Labor dirty washing was experienced on Paul Murray live tonight between Mark Latham and Graham Richardson. Hairy was saying down boy, calm, don’t get too agro and lose it all now. We really thought Mark was going to biff Richo one, as he was mentioning things Richo wanted to forget from forty years ago and Richo relying on age, ill health and total denial to protect himself from things no-one’s dared to say for quite a while.
Don’t be too sure, marriages will be the next battlefield and “Are you awake?” will not be considered as an acceptable request for consent for much longer.
One thing the Chilean miners experience showed is the wave of celebrity then abandonment is dangerous.
Man that was a weird spectacle as it was wrapping up. All those blokes convinced they’d be millionaires as a result of their experience. Poor bastards.
Weed, p0rn and ‘cannibal hunger’ in Chile mine
Good thing those Chilean miners didn’t get the munchies — they smoked pot while trapped for 69 days and considered cannibalizing the first one to collapse.
Some of the 33 miners had the weed sent to them in letters from their wives, a startling new book reveals.
“Officials from the Chilean government became so concerned [over the pot use] that they discussed getting a drug-sniffing dog” to ferret out the rogue letters delivered through a rescue shaft, according to the book “33 Men” by journalist Jonathan Franklin.
Britain’s Daily Mail, quoting the book, said some miners also received deliveries of p0rn0graphy — and asked for inflatable dolls.
The request for dolls was refused, but only because there weren’t enough available.
“A guy offered them inflatable dolls, but he only had 10,” said Dr. Jean Romagnoli, who was assessing the men’s health from the surface.
“I said, ‘Thirty-three or none.’ Otherwise they would be fighting over them.”
Franklin and several miners appeared last night on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and said the trapped men were so desperate by the 16th day that they considered suicide — or eating the first miner to collapse.
“I said to a friend, ‘Well, if we are going to continue suffering, it would be better for us to . . . start an engine and with the carbon monoxide just let ourselves go,” said miner Victor Zamora.
Franklin quoted a miner saying that his friends told him he would be “breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
He added a rescue shaft was completed just in time — adding that trapped men “had a pot and a saw ready.”
That’s weird. Sometimes the post is slow to appear.
I think it has gone to the naughty corner.
A billion dollars a year, it buys a lot of ABC silence on the affairs of richo.
(Mind you, if the wall had have been punched instead of coloured, their ABC would have been all over it.)
Combusted, not coloured.
I watched it all and enjoyed every second of it. I really thought Paul was going to interrupt them too soon but he held his tongue and held off. They were all so into it that Pauline Hanson had to remind them “I’m still here” though she gave as good as she got from Richo earlier on.
A great Germaine Greer 2015 interview on transgender bullshit.
Hairy having one of his regular ‘nights off’, and I am too. It’s boring but you get more done.
Medical pics on wine bottles would bring out the ezi-stik label-maker in me, to slap ’em over with something elegant and witty. Then I would market them to purpose as much as I could get away with. As bookplates perhaps, who could argue with that? When I make a good profit, I’ll invite yous all to a party.
“Excuse me, oh best beloved, a spot of slap and tickle wouldn’t go astray?”
“You’re drunk, and you smell like an abandoned whisky distillery.”
Asking for a friend.
Molyneux is a creepy fucker. He’s such a pseud.
I reckon the Scientologists turned Molyneux down because he wasn’t Hollywood enough so he was all bugger them then, I’m starting my own cult.
Seduction #101
Make sure the woman is drunker than you are.
We use hand signals. When Hairy gently starts stroking my shoulder, then slumber not.
My signals are more direct and could be interpreted as abusive.
How are they going to get around that? 🙂
It discriminates against the non-verbal. The weird cliquey deaf community will be up in arms, for starters.
Ok they’re always up in arms due to sign language but even more than usual.
Is all this going to be retrospective?
I remember coming home from deployment, and the next bang was my pack hitting the floor – am I likely to be defending actions for what happened for failure to decide all the clauses of a valid contract, thirty years ago ?
Chinese telco Huawei wins $136m contract with WA government despite security concerns
Battered women
Into a spare bedroom with you, to snore alone. After a refreshing and silent night’s sleep, she’ll be pleased to see you in the morning when you bring her in a hot cup of tea. Men are cute when they’re apologetic. 🙂
Memory Vault, serious question, are you going to be updating your book on welfare fraud?
Battered Britons
Honestly dunno, Zulu. I’ve basically spent the last two years fighting to stay alive, and now that I’m on the mend I haven’t really decided if I want to take up ‘The Good Fight” again. Actually I’m not convinced there are enough people left who care, to make the effort worthwhile.
Missed some Friday just gone by. Probly see y’all this coming Friday before we head off o/s.
Email time and place, please Percy. I haven’t scrolled back far, too busy.
Via Drudge, Sacha Baron-Cohen is going to take on Trump’s America. A teaser shows his new character getting a waterboarding kit signed by Dick Cheney.
Seriously? Ensnaring a Bush-era dinosaur in a ‘gaffe’ that might have got traction 10 years ago demonstrates what, precisely?
This is going to flop bigtime if he’s trying the Borat formula on Trump today.
The witching hour is near, hopefully the wowsers re. military are asleep.
Some heavy hitting guns.
Many think railway guns and armored trains were a bit of useless and a waste, but not so.
Billions were expended in the developing of bigger and better guns with longer range to good affect.
Fair comment, Memory Vault, some of us remember the stand you took.
Oh and for whats it’s worth, the inquest into the murder of Shirley Finn, is recommencing soon.
It’s a nice ride on a train.
Here’s the thing. Trump has this quirky sliver of his support base – it’s characterised as the 4Chan /pol/ autists, but it’s not just those guys. They probably enjoyed Borat back in the day. But I can’t see neo-Borat doing to Trump what he did to Bush – Trump will punch back and so will these guys. And, in the aggregate, I suspect they’ll be funnier than neo-Borat.
Has Sacha Baron-Cohen updated his act to fit the Trump era? Well, his teaser stars Dick Cheney and waterboarding. Draw your own conclusions.
You gotta feel a bit sorry for these old farts trying to get the band back together as if GWB were still in charge. Look at Michael Moore with his Fahrenheit 11/9 retread, and now neo-Borat.
Sad.
Woohoo!
Boris johnson resigns.
Fuxk off May, you evil witch.
How can she survive?
Dallas Dempster is still alive, so don’t hold your breath waiting for meaningful revelations.
She can’t, but like Merkel, she is a childless shrew that wants the destruction of the West. They’ll have to bomb her out.
She can’t. It’s close to over for her. I thought it was over for her when I saw her in this getup.
She has one thing going for her – the prospect of Corbyn following her. That could keep her in a job.
But you know, Boris Johnson is a self – serving douchebag. You have to wonder just how much opposition he put up in cabinet meetings over the soft exit. I said just after the vote that you guys were deluded if you thought the UK would leave. I still have doubts it’s going to happen even with a new PM. With the exception of a couple of the home counties, the UK is more euroweenie than the euroweenies.
Have you seen the polls there? Before this, the Conservatives and labor were polling 32/31. It’s not beyond the realm of possibly labor would win.
Corbyn has principles and is pro-Brexit.
Yes he is also a communist, but you must take the good with bad.
Since the remainers have a majority in all the major parties in the commons, it is hard to see anyone supporting hard Brexit being elected PM.
May may be the least evil in this regard.
IT
Corbyn is not pro-leave. It’s bullshit. How can you trust a leftwinger telling you the truth? Don;t be so gullible.
Pro hard Brexit ?
JC, Corbyn says he is pro remain, from which IT decides that he must be lying and hence is pro Brexit.
Boris Johnson is a cypher when it comes to Brexit. It’s why a ministry was created to deal with Brexit and a serious individual like David Davis was put in charge of the Brexit ministry. This ought to have been a responsibility of Boris’s brief as FM, but it very explicitly wasn’t.
Britain is currently the slowest growing economy in Europe and it’s all to do with leaving the EU.
Who says it is?
The polls are suggesting this, Boris.
Corbyn is for Brexit in his actions.
He is old school British left. He wants to nationalise everything and hates europe.
Can’t say I blame him really.
Yes that’s exactly what I mean. Her party would have done away with her long ago if not for her botched election where she demonstrated that Corbyn was electable after all and they don’t want to go to another election.
Artiste, lets say it’s true, although he’s lying. But lets assume it’s true that he hates Europe and wants to leave. His party is totally committed to the EU.
The British Labour Party tried to get rid of Corbyn but the people said NO.
He is hated by his party but is tremendously popular with the people.
Much like Brexit.
Corbyn is Britain’s Trump.
I’ve been warning you guys that on the economy side of things, Brexit is terrible for Britain.
Oh stop.
You misunderstood me. I have no doubt Corbyn has a chance.
You’re completely wrong, which is why we have ignored you.
Briexit was supported by 52% of voters.
Yeh nationalization of the economy by Corbyn will be great for thr economy. LOL.
Some of Corbyn’s beliefs.
The guy is a fucking loon. Five years of him would need 20 years of Thatcher putting it all back together. And he rides a fucking bike, FFS.
Hard to see what he gets wrong there.
Artiste,
Look, you can support the exist for many reasons, some of them are very reasonable, but on the economy side Brexit will turn Britain into a fucking mess. It will be a total and absolute basket case with Corbyn as the PM. And yes, when I said Brexit will adversely effect Britain, I was right and the stock market’s thumb down was also right.
IT is kiddin.
Higher taxes for the rich?
Printing money, not as a momentary tool, but to pay for more welfare?
A NHS education model?
Rent control?
Pro EU, with a few modifications?
Pro third world immigration?
Nationalization of energy?
No fracking?
Ceiling on wages?
Cylcling?
Yep, all good and very Trumpian.
Artiste, are you free basing on crack?
Okay, but are you sure?
Britain has record low unemployment, growth is rebounding and they are happy about soccer.
Once the hard brexit is concluded in March, Britain will boom as it once again reestablishes itself with the world.
The EU will be all but over by 2020 and Germany itself is likely to implode. Thankfully they have no standing army or operable tanks this time.
Artiste
When a manufacturing firm in Britain says they see Brexit as a negative, you should listen to them because unlike you, me and almost everyone else here they know what the fuck they’re talking about. We have very little understanding as to why, because most of us are not nor have been in that line of work. These days, manufacturing supply chains are extremely complex and they track all over the world.
Trump has a blind spot when it comes to this like a lot of Bill the Butcher types here.
There’s one area in economics which is as close to true as the laws of thermo dynamics. Lots of arguments can be had about almost every topic in economics, but not this one. Trade. Open markets offer the best opportunity for people.
Britain has relatively low unemployment, low productivity and low growth. The one thing keeping it afloat is comparatively low wages, but living standards aren’t rising much.
Britain will soon have an FTA with the US.
Fuxk europe. It’s about to implode. Germany is in serious danger of collapse.
Britain needs some Bulldog spirit and a hard Brexit.
Culture is all that matters. Economics can be fixed easily.
UK Q1 GDP Growth Slows to Weakest in 5 Years
Brutal winter did that.
Q2 has shown a huge rebound.
All is good again. Hard Brexit or nothing.
Britain pretty much trades freely with the US already because of the EU relationship.
Well actually it’s not. Germany having social problems of its own making doesn’t mean implosion. In fact Europe is growing quite nicely. It’s not hitting the ball out of the park, but it’s okay.
Britain has become a euroweenie country.
Forget this bullshit, because British culture has morphed into something else and it’s distastful. The past is by definition, gone.
Artiste
It’s not Thatcher’s Britain anymore. Take that completely out of your mind.
Bully alert: ask for Angela.
See what I mean?