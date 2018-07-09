Q&A Forum: July 9, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 9, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
109 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 9, 2018

  1. stackja
    #2758919, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:01 pm

    Panellists: Matt Canavan, Queensland Nationals Senator; Tanya Plibersek, Deputy Opposition Leader; Teela Reid, Lawyer, NSW; Mitchell Walton, Former Tradie and Business Owner, NSW; Kumbi Gutsa, Commerce Graduate, WA; and Victoria Fielding, Marketing Professional, SA.

    45 please.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758933, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2758936, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    30, please Carpe.

  6. Cpt Seahawks
    #2758937, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    27 please Carpe.

    Come A Gutser, a band from Perth 80’s 90’s.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758938, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    The Panel

    Matt Canavan – tonoights sacrifice
    The Junkies Missus – HARPY HARPY
    Teela Reid – grievance monger
    Mitch Walton – Meh
    Kimba the white lion – millennial meh
    Vicky Fielding – alp shill

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758939, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758940, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    For those in a different time zone, here is the periscope link.

    https://www.periscopen.com/QandA

  10. Vic in Prossy
    #2758942, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Couple more out? Hope so.
    May I have 25 please, Carpe?

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758945, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:23 pm

  12. Westie Woman
    #2758948, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Hi Carpe and lucky 13 for me please

    Thanks!

  13. Cpt Seahawks
    #2758949, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Actually it was “Something comes a gutser” I think.

  14. YT
    #2758952, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Hi Carpe, 42 for me please.
    Not watching it but full respect to those who do, so we don’t have to.

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758953, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:32 pm

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758954, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:33 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758957, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Ok Troops – it’s time

    So down tools and wipe your brow and

  18. Not Uh oh
    #2758958, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    How come we never see Mark Latham on Q & A?

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758963, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    Tonights audience is 24% undecided – AKA socialist alliance

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758966, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    A potential AC voter – this should be interesting.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758970, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    alp shill, shills for the alp.

    Never saw that coming

    The grievance monger wants a revolution

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758973, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    junkies missus has a voice that could peel paint.

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758978, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    AbbottSatan666 gets a mention from snowcone, ADS coming out.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758981, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    grievance monger goes the ‘first nations’ line.

    Spare me that crap blossom.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758984, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Swampy wants us to be global citizens

    Oh pleez.

  29. Mark A
    #2758986, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    32 please Carpe J thnx

  31. EvilElvis
    #2758988, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Christ, the plib looked like she’d had a crack at the merch in that shot, hubby won’t be pleased.

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758989, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:53 pm

  33. EvilElvis
    #2758991, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Oops, 19 thanks Carpe. And thankyou for your service.

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2758993, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    next question – back to immigration.

    alp shill lurves immigrants, they grow the economy.

    bringing in unemployable voteherds is not growing the economy

  35. EvilElvis
    #2758994, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    What are your views on this mish mash of juvenile talking points regards immigration. FMD, It’s preschool…

  36. EvilElvis
    #2758999, posted on July 9, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Probing, leading question from snowcone…

  38. RobK
    #2759001, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    All very tame upto now.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759002, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    TrumpSatan666 gets amention.

    everyone skoll a beer

  40. EvilElvis
    #2759004, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Trump 666, haha, kumba gutsa we can only hope!

  41. EvilElvis
    #2759009, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Because Kumba Gutsa has tried immigrating to plenty of other countries?

  42. EvilElvis
    #2759010, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Canavan virtue signalling immigrant family. FMD.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759011, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Canavan rolling over to have his tummy tickled.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759015, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Junkies missus – Darwin is advertising for imigrants.

    That is a steaming pile of shyte methinks.

  45. Peter Campion
    #2759018, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Blubbersack can’t recognise a good idea,

  46. Peter Campion
    #2759020, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Immigrant integration was done differently ion the past.

    Diligence was used.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759021, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Sweet cheeses on a bicycle Canavan tell the HARPIES to STFU

    On cue alp shill, shills.

  49. EvilElvis
    #2759023, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Challenging is watching you, (door) Matt.

  50. Peter Campion
    #2759026, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Fvck this: I’m off to drill holes in my fingernails. Much more fun.

  51. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759027, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Grievance monger bitches and moans again.

  52. Farmer Gez
    #2759029, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Could someone in the audience throw a shoe to liven up this crap?

  53. EvilElvis
    #2759030, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Crowd interjection from snowcone, how does that sit with the lotto rulebook, Carpe?

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759033, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    junkies missus goes the sexism route.

    What a sad caricature of a human.

  55. EvilElvis
    #2759035, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Euthanize the poor old girl, no electricity problem. You know it makes sense.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759037, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    alp shill gets solar panels and now has a lower bill.

    She neglects to mention her subsidies and feed in tariffs.

  57. EvilElvis
    #2759038, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    I’ve got solar panels, I don’t use coal fired power. FMD

  58. RobK
    #2759039, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Harpy likes subsidised panels.

  59. Spider
    #2759042, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    The trouble with this sort of format featuring “ordinary” folk is that they are not used to organising their thoughts at will and articulating them in a televised public forum. It’s a huge ask.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759044, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    RobK 15
    ZK2A 30
    Cpt Seahawks 27
    Vic in Prossy 25
    Westie Woman 13
    YT 42
    MarkA 32
    EvilElvis 19

  61. EvilElvis
    #2759045, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Snowcone rinses and turns question inside out to serve Dorothy dixer to the junkies moll.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759046, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I’ve got solar panels, I don’t use coal fired power.

    It’s a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759048, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    junkies missus lies like a junkies missus.

  64. EvilElvis
    #2759049, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Stick to speculating coke and meth prices plib.

  65. RobK
    #2759050, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Why subsidise RE Tanya.

  66. EvilElvis
    #2759054, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    It’s a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time.

    It’s the new normal unfortunately.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759057, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    FMD the alp shill is a fucking annoying bint.

  68. EvilElvis
    #2759059, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Harpy, harping. Continues marketing Dame Edna adjournments and lisp advocation unabated.

  69. RobK
    #2759061, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Harpy is heavy koolaid drinker.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759062, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    a question for the grievance monger on indigenes.

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759063, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Back to this ‘1st nations’ horseshit.

    Face it sweetie you never learnt to boil water and your greatest feats of engineering were a bark canoe and a bent stick.

  72. EvilElvis
    #2759064, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Nothing hits the ground due to spongers like you, love. But the actual downtrodden just want a say. FMD.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759065, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    note to the grievancemonger – states can’t sign treaties.

  74. EvilElvis
    #2759067, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Hasn’t stitched two words together all night, now can’t shut her up!

  75. EvilElvis
    #2759069, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Browns sticking together, I’m shocked..

  77. EvilElvis
    #2759071, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    You don’t want a robust discussion you dumb fuck, you just want your preferred outcome. Big. Fucking. Difference.

  78. EvilElvis
    #2759073, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Come on Mitch, you’re on track but make a point before we fall asleep.

  79. EvilElvis
    #2759075, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Snowcone culturally appropriates Aboriginals flow…

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759076, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Mitch was a copper in Walgett, grievance monger just has to interrupt, why doesn’t he just say they were violent drunks.

  81. RobK
    #2759077, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Mitch makes most sense of the panel.

  82. Major Elvis Newton
    #2759078, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    A treaty only creates jobs for bureaucrats and the grievance-mongers.

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759079, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    grievance monger wants special treatment.

  84. EvilElvis
    #2759080, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Teela the squeela. We want to be heard. We’ve heard you, you don’t like the answers.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759082, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Holy crap, there are 2 Elvis’s here.

  86. EvilElvis
    #2759083, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    I’ve been harsh on Mitch, he’s tiptoeing a PC minefield with every answer.

  87. Major Elvis Newton
    #2759084, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    And if the referendum says no way get f..ked, f..k off will the harpys like Teela go away?

  88. EvilElvis
    #2759086, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Carpe, that’s my old man. Old man, meet Carpe. Fucking snowcone, bringing people together, sniff, whimper…

  89. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2759087, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    And if the referendum says no way get f..ked, f..k off will the harpys like Teela go away?

    No, it will just be seen as yet another example of the crippling burden of racism that all Aborigines have to carry.

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759088, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Last question – alpbc, should qanda have a permanent seat for an outsider.

  91. EvilElvis
    #2759090, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Mark Latham, we can live in hope.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759091, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    grievance monger still grievance mongering.

  93. EvilElvis
    #2759094, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Uncomfortable laugh from snowcone. Moving right along…

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759095, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    alp shill manages to make a turnip look intelligent.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759098, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Carpe, that’s my old man. Old man, meet Carpe. Fucking snowcone, bringing people together, sniff, whimper…

    🙂 good one

  97. EvilElvis
    #2759099, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Imagine the mental giants who voted her on. FMD.

  98. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759100, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    And we end the note on a song, just.sod.off.and.die.

  99. Major Elvis Newton
    #2759101, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    “Shout out to my tweeps”
    Um, f..k off, famewhore.
    Thou shalt be trolled mercilessly.

  100. RobK
    #2759102, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Whats this dunny brush with a guitar?

  101. Major Elvis Newton
    #2759103, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Christ on a stick… it’s Nick Cave’s character from Johnny Suede in drag….

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759104, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Ok Troops, interruptions came in at 17

    EvilElvis was closest with 19 and we jackpot again, arseless chaps with rhinestone trim and the sequinned jock with the diamante trim on the inside.

  103. EvilElvis
    #2759105, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Mental note, don’t take the plibs green room ‘offerings’ before a performance. Trap for young bleached lesbians.

  104. RobK
    #2759107, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Good lord. This is painful.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2759108, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    I’m done troops – Oyasumi Nasai

    Thanks for playing.

  106. EvilElvis
    #2759109, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Thanks Carpe, you are a champion for doing this week in, week out.

  107. RobK
    #2759111, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe, ‘nite all.

  108. Major Elvis Newton
    #2759113, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Victoria Fielding scribbles missives for soy boy Ben Eltham’s feculant New Matilda newsletter.
    Quelle surprise!

  109. Westie Woman
    #2759117, posted on July 9, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Thanks Carpe and good night!

