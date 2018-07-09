Liberty Quote
… Democrats believe compassion should temper the severities of meritocracy.— George Will
Q&A Forum: July 9, 2018
45 please.
15 please Carpe.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
wot, no comedienne?
30, please Carpe.
27 please Carpe.
Come A Gutser, a band from Perth 80’s 90’s.
The Panel
Matt Canavan – tonoights sacrifice
The Junkies Missus – HARPY HARPY
Teela Reid – grievance monger
Mitch Walton – Meh
Kimba the white lion – millennial meh
Vicky Fielding – alp shill
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
ZK2A 30
Cpt Seahawks 27
For those in a different time zone, here is the periscope link.
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
Couple more out? Hope so.
May I have 25 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
ZK2A 30
Cpt Seahawks 27
Vic in Prossy 25
Hi Carpe and lucky 13 for me please
Thanks!
Actually it was “Something comes a gutser” I think.
Hi Carpe, 42 for me please.
Not watching it but full respect to those who do, so we don’t have to.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
ZK2A 30
Cpt Seahawks 27
Vic in Prossy 25
Westie Woman 13
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
ZK2A 30
Cpt Seahawks 27
Vic in Prossy 25
Westie Woman 13
YT 42
Ok Troops – it’s time
So down tools and wipe your brow and
How come we never see Mark Latham on Q & A?
Tonights audience is 24% undecided – AKA socialist alliance
1st question – immigration
A potential AC voter – this should be interesting.
millenial not doing too bad
alp shill, shills for the alp.
Never saw that coming
The grievance monger wants a revolution
junkies missus has a voice that could peel paint.
Sacrifice is being concilliatory
AbbottSatan666 gets a mention from snowcone, ADS coming out.
grievance monger goes the ‘first nations’ line.
Spare me that crap blossom.
Swampy wants us to be global citizens
Oh pleez.
32 please Carpe J thnx
Mitch is tearing up the pollies.
Christ, the plib looked like she’d had a crack at the merch in that shot, hubby won’t be pleased.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
ZK2A 30
Cpt Seahawks 27
Vic in Prossy 25
Westie Woman 13
YT 42
MarkA 32
Oops, 19 thanks Carpe. And thankyou for your service.
next question – back to immigration.
alp shill lurves immigrants, they grow the economy.
bringing in unemployable voteherds is not growing the economy
What are your views on this mish mash of juvenile talking points regards immigration. FMD, It’s preschool…
Probing, leading question from snowcone…
Harpy, harps!
All very tame upto now.
TrumpSatan666 gets amention.
everyone skoll a beer
Trump 666, haha, kumba gutsa we can only hope!
Because Kumba Gutsa has tried immigrating to plenty of other countries?
Canavan virtue signalling immigrant family. FMD.
Canavan rolling over to have his tummy tickled.
Junkies missus – Darwin is advertising for imigrants.
That is a steaming pile of shyte methinks.
Blubbersack can’t recognise a good idea,
Immigrant integration was done differently ion the past.
Diligence was used.
Sweet cheeses on a bicycle Canavan tell the HARPIES to STFU
On cue alp shill, shills.
ion = in
Challenging is watching you, (door) Matt.
Fvck this: I’m off to drill holes in my fingernails. Much more fun.
Grievance monger bitches and moans again.
Could someone in the audience throw a shoe to liven up this crap?
Crowd interjection from snowcone, how does that sit with the lotto rulebook, Carpe?
junkies missus goes the sexism route.
What a sad caricature of a human.
Euthanize the poor old girl, no electricity problem. You know it makes sense.
alp shill gets solar panels and now has a lower bill.
She neglects to mention her subsidies and feed in tariffs.
I’ve got solar panels, I don’t use coal fired power. FMD
Harpy likes subsidised panels.
The trouble with this sort of format featuring “ordinary” folk is that they are not used to organising their thoughts at will and articulating them in a televised public forum. It’s a huge ask.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
RobK 15
ZK2A 30
Cpt Seahawks 27
Vic in Prossy 25
Westie Woman 13
YT 42
MarkA 32
EvilElvis 19
Snowcone rinses and turns question inside out to serve Dorothy dixer to the junkies moll.
It’s a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time.
junkies missus lies like a junkies missus.
Stick to speculating coke and meth prices plib.
Why subsidise RE Tanya.
It’s a level of stupid I’ve not seen in a long time.
It’s the new normal unfortunately.
FMD the alp shill is a fucking annoying bint.
Harpy, harping. Continues marketing Dame Edna adjournments and lisp advocation unabated.
Harpy is heavy koolaid drinker.
a question for the grievance monger on indigenes.
Back to this ‘1st nations’ horseshit.
Face it sweetie you never learnt to boil water and your greatest feats of engineering were a bark canoe and a bent stick.
Nothing hits the ground due to spongers like you, love. But the actual downtrodden just want a say. FMD.
note to the grievancemonger – states can’t sign treaties.
Hasn’t stitched two words together all night, now can’t shut her up!
Browns sticking together, I’m shocked..
Yawn.
You don’t want a robust discussion you dumb fuck, you just want your preferred outcome. Big. Fucking. Difference.
Come on Mitch, you’re on track but make a point before we fall asleep.
Snowcone culturally appropriates Aboriginals flow…
Mitch was a copper in Walgett, grievance monger just has to interrupt, why doesn’t he just say they were violent drunks.
Mitch makes most sense of the panel.
A treaty only creates jobs for bureaucrats and the grievance-mongers.
grievance monger wants special treatment.
Teela the squeela. We want to be heard. We’ve heard you, you don’t like the answers.
Holy crap, there are 2 Elvis’s here.
I’ve been harsh on Mitch, he’s tiptoeing a PC minefield with every answer.
And if the referendum says no way get f..ked, f..k off will the harpys like Teela go away?
Carpe, that’s my old man. Old man, meet Carpe. Fucking snowcone, bringing people together, sniff, whimper…
No, it will just be seen as yet another example of the crippling burden of racism that all Aborigines have to carry.
Last question – alpbc, should qanda have a permanent seat for an outsider.
Mark Latham, we can live in hope.
grievance monger still grievance mongering.
Uncomfortable laugh from snowcone. Moving right along…
alp shill manages to make a turnip look intelligent.
Activism 101 by harpy.
🙂 good one
Imagine the mental giants who voted her on. FMD.
And we end the note on a song, just.sod.off.and.die.
“Shout out to my tweeps”
Um, f..k off, famewhore.
Thou shalt be trolled mercilessly.
Whats this dunny brush with a guitar?
Christ on a stick… it’s Nick Cave’s character from Johnny Suede in drag….
Ok Troops, interruptions came in at 17
EvilElvis was closest with 19 and we jackpot again, arseless chaps with rhinestone trim and the sequinned jock with the diamante trim on the inside.
Mental note, don’t take the plibs green room ‘offerings’ before a performance. Trap for young bleached lesbians.
Good lord. This is painful.
I’m done troops – Oyasumi Nasai
Thanks for playing.
Thanks Carpe, you are a champion for doing this week in, week out.
Thanks Carpe, ‘nite all.
Victoria Fielding scribbles missives for soy boy Ben Eltham’s feculant New Matilda newsletter.
Quelle surprise!
Thanks Carpe and good night!