It was really hot in the 1930s

The bottom line of Chapter 6 of Climate Science: The Facts 2017 is that the frequency, extent and duration of US heat waves have declined since the 1930s and the adjusted NASA record is false. You might not think that keeping temperature records is rocket science but something has gone wrong at NASA and in 2012 49 former employees, including seven astronauts wrote an open letter in protest to the HQ in Washington.

It explained that the unbridled advocacy of carbon dioxide being the major cause of climate change is unbecoming of NASA’s history of making objective assessments of all available scientific data prior to making decisions or public statements.

Tony Heller and Jennifer Marohasy contributed this chapter on some US temperatures in the 1930s. Tony is a bicycle-riding environmentalist who lives in Boulder (Colorado) and has degrees in geology and electrical engineering. He has worked on software for climate and weather models. He blogs as Steve Goddard at The Deplorable Climate Science Blog.

Here are more acronyms for people who like to collect them. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is responsible for the Johnson Space Centre in Houston and the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. The start of the recording process is the US Historical Climatology Network (USHCN) with about 1200 thermometers across the length and breadth of the US. They record the min and max temperatures every day and send the data to the National Climate Data Centre (NCDC) in Asheville Sth Carolina which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

NOAAA makes some adjustments to the data and they go to GISS which massages the data some more to compile a national and international data set for use by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It helps to have some understanding of the organizations and the institutional arrangements in place because they are government funded and a lot depends on the incentives provided by the source of funds and the key players who seize the opportunities that arise. One of the key players has been James Hansen at NASA. He first came to fame when he led the alarm about global cooling in the 1970s and then he took up warming instead.

I don’t want to be a spoiler by giving out any more of the plot but the end result is to conceal the high temperatures recorded in the raw data from the 1930s and claim that it has been hotter in recent years. Read the book for the full story!