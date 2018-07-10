It was really hot in the 1930s

The bottom line of Chapter 6 of Climate Science: The Facts 2017 is that the frequency, extent and duration of US heat waves have declined since the 1930s and the adjusted NASA record is false. You might not think that keeping temperature records is rocket science but something has gone wrong at NASA and in 2012 49 former employees, including seven astronauts wrote an open letter in protest to the HQ in Washington.
It explained that the unbridled advocacy of carbon dioxide being the major cause of climate change is unbecoming of NASA’s history of making objective assessments of all available scientific data prior to making decisions or public statements.
Tony Heller and Jennifer Marohasy contributed this chapter on some US temperatures in the 1930s. Tony is a bicycle-riding environmentalist who lives in Boulder (Colorado) and has degrees in geology and electrical engineering. He has worked on software for climate and weather models. He blogs as Steve Goddard at The Deplorable Climate Science Blog.
Here are more acronyms for people who like to collect them. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is responsible for the Johnson Space Centre in Houston and the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York. The start of the recording process is the US Historical Climatology Network (USHCN) with about 1200 thermometers across the length and breadth of the US. They record the min and max temperatures every day and send the data to the National Climate Data Centre (NCDC) in Asheville Sth Carolina which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
NOAAA makes some adjustments to the data and they go to GISS which massages the data some more to compile a national and international data set for use by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It helps to have some understanding of the organizations and the institutional arrangements in place because they are government funded and a lot depends on the incentives provided by the source of funds and the key players who seize the opportunities that arise. One of the key players has been James Hansen at NASA. He first came to fame when he led the alarm about global cooling in the 1970s and then he took up warming instead.
I don’t want to be a spoiler by giving out any more of the plot but the end result is to conceal the high temperatures recorded in the raw data from the 1930s and claim that it has been hotter in recent years. Read the book for the full story!
They are all at it. Just look at the climategate emails.
Thanks DaveR you are anticipating chapters 8, 9 and 10!
There’s been an upsurge of squawking in the MSM about heatwaves, most notably in Los Angeles this week.
Looking at the jet stream maps it appears there’s been a strong jet stream blocking event over California. That leads to increased heating because the eastward flow of cooling air from the Pacific is impeded. We’ve seen recent jet stream related heat waves in the UK too.
This is all noteworthy because the Sun is spotless again. We’re back in deep solar cycle minimum conditions. Last time we had these conditions was in 2010 when a strong jet stream blocking event occurred over Moscow causing a massive heat wave.
Interestingly the last link mentions that “the incredible North American heat wave of July 1936, which set all-time extreme highest temperature records in fifteen U.S. states” was also caused by jet stream blocking.
The decline of such heat waves since the 1930’s is also consistent with the link with low solar activity, since solar activity rose through most of the 20thC to a peak in about 2005. So it would be reasonable to see such heat waves fall in frequency. But we’re now back in a likely long period of low solar activity, so such epidosic heatwaves will reoccur, as we’ve been seeing thus far in this early northern summer.
It’s the Sun, not CO2.
consistent behaviour with other ‘scientists’ on the gravy train
This was the original temperature NASA data set for Darwin until about 2011 –
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/show_station.cgi?id=501941200004&dt=1&ds=1
and then it was adjusted to this.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show.cgi?id=501941200000&ds=5&dt=1
The climate carpetbaggers surely wouldn’t fabricate figures? Would they ? These are university educated people ,they are above lying and cheating ,they are also socialist Narxist lovers of the oppressed .
That of course was satire ,we all know the bastards do it all the time and are so arrogant they think we are not clever enough to know what they are up to , jails are full of people who thought they were very smart,and that where the left belong. Just shows how clever they are when both lots of figures for Darwin exist in the public domain that proves they are stupidly arrogant ,defund them , throw them on the Centrelink market.
We had similar conditions in the late 1890’s / Federation Drought.
Check out Broken Hill, for example: http://www.bom.gov.au/jsp/ncc/cdio/weatherData/av?p_display_type=dataGraph&p_stn_num=047007&p_nccObsCode=36&p_month=12
duncanm
Broken Hill’s raw data from GISS NASA
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/show_station.cgi?id=501946890000&dt=1&ds=1
Broken Hill’s adjusted data now
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/cgi-bin/gistemp/stdata_show.cgi?id=501946890000&ds=5&dt=1
Why NASA has not been confronted about this is a mystery. The BoM has done the same since they introduced its ACORN data.