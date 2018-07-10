It’s not just London Bridge that’s falling down

Been in London for the past four days on an unplanned diversion but did manage to be here for the World Cup quarter final. But when I went to join the celebration, from Charing Cross, through Trafalgar Square, up through Piccadilly, along Regent Street and onto Oxford Circus, although there were many a flag to be seen, only a very very small number were the flag of St George. But did see the above sign a few times, and if you can’t take the word of the Lord Mayor of London for it well who then can you trust?
But this was the real story of the weekend and it ran almost as hot in the press as the story about fishing those kids out of caves in Thailand.
BO GOES Boris Johnson finally surfaces to leave official residence for final time after quitting as Foreign Secretary with damning letter saying ‘Brexit dream is dying’
The Prime Minister moved to replace him with Jeremy Hunt but she could now face a leadership challenge from Leave-backing MPs furious at the soft Brexit plan agreed by the Cabinet at Chequers
Theresa May is no Iron Lady. But what really got me was that when I first lived here in the 1970s, even then the UK was at the centre of things. Now, it seems, nothing that happens here matters very much. Wherever the action is, it is no longer in London. Perhaps Theresa is right to just throw in her lot with Merkel and be done with it. But for myself, I hope we get the hardest of Brexits. Without a domestic Parliament and secure borders a country can never be a nation.
It’s time for Britain’s Anglo-Saxons to admit defeat, run up the white flag and emigrate to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. What Hitler couldn’t achieve the Green-left establishment has.
Witnessed any knife crimes or acid attacks?
The London mayor supports the flying of a blimp to denigrate the President of the United States, and during the actual visit by Trump – you can only assume London people’s hate USA, for so many many years the closest of allies.
This must be U.K.’s future, but how sad.
“80% of Brits want to move to Russia after Duma considers giving out free land – poll ”
https://www.rt.com/uk/342926-russia-free-land-poll/
My heart weeps for the once great UK. I do hope it is not too late to refloat the sinking ship.
I have loathed Theresa May since the 2002 Tory conference when she announced that from there on the Conservative Party accepted the validity of lefty criticism and would fight on grounds of its opponents choosing.
Dreadful woman then, dreadful woman now.
Theresa the Appeaser. There are no words to describe what a disgrace she is. Britain is dying. I have come to the conclusion that the British people need to experience the anti-Semite socialist Corbyn. Britain needs to be pushed into the abyss and experience the darkness and only then, just maybe, they might grow some spine and crawl out. Remember how dismal Britain was in the 1970s under Wilson and Callaghan’s Labour. And then along came Thatcher. Anyway, I dream, that won’t and can’t happen now. Thanks to the left, Britain is a different place now, multiculturalism and the rise of an substantial, aggressive, islamist minority has destroyed the country. What a tragedy.
The end result will be Boris as PM by week’s end. Convention is you have to resign from cabinet to challenge the leader
Meh! Yet another childless sheila fvcking up peoples lives.
I KEEP TELLING YOOSE IT’S THEM SHEILAS CAUSING THE COLLAPSE OF WESTERN CIV.
Is it time to remove the union jack from the Australian flag?
I think so.
May is as much a Brexiter as turnbull is a Liberal, the world is full of these treasonous snakes ,global communists posing as conservatives . Trump has his traitors in the republicans , ably following the left decromats into suicide of civilisation . Western politics needs to be scoured thoroughly of the global communist infiltrators ,without mercy . Destroy them with their own weapon ,Lawfare ,vex them ,worry them ,drain their assets in lawtrade fees ,socialists with no money are no danger ,show no mercy .
Boris isn’t that stupid. He knows a poisoned chalice when he sees one. Especially since he tipped some in himself.
Steve, how about a report from the London Tommy Robinson march on Saturday?
From the Sun:
You and me and most of our fellow commenters on this blog know that.
The problem is that the dickheads in parliament don’t.
That poll?
Hell, I’d consider moving to Russia.
The problem with Britain is that it is not like a medieval country – “The King’s grip was terrible but his reach was short”. The Russian far east is far from the democratic Parliamentary tyranny of OfCom, ASBOs, Twitter police and sex abuse ring cover-ups.
Frank
Surprisingly Britain is pretty densely populated in comparison to the big countries. 650 people per square K in the UK. I’m pretty shocked that Holland is less densely populated at 490 psq. Germany is 235. This just doesn’t sound right to me though.
Italy 197
France 100
Austria 99
Spain 210.
I know France is a largish country, but I wouldn’t have thought the population density would have been so much smaller than Britain. I would have guessed Italy and Britain are about the same population size and the same area. But look at the difference in population density of the two.
Something is out of whack.
https://www.infoplease.com/world/population-statistics/population-density-square-mile-countries
If this table is right, Britain is a very crowded country.
Forget the table. It’s fucked up. UK’s is right, but the rest aren’t. Someone seemed to have fucked up the calcs.
I still think population density makes citizens vulnerable to the government. Live in an isolated town for a while. Some laws are not enforced strongly (marijuana cultivation for one).
I’m not sure that’s the case. Hong Kong, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Monaco. All very densely populated and smaller government. Australia very sparsely populated and very big government.
Boris is a lazy Xhunt.
He was never going to dig in and fight when the going got tough.
Now the UK is stuck with a negotiating team who know nothing about negotiation, and don’t want to win anyway.
‘President Trump said: “Boris Johnson is a friend of mine, he’s been very, very nice to me, very supportive. And, maybe I’ll speak to him when I get over there. “I like Boris Johnson, I’ve always liked him.” ‘
🙂
Make Britain great again.
From my distant vantage point, the greatest of mysteries was that Trump came along just in time to provide to the UK, at the very moment they needed it most, the moral support and the trade conditions which would allow them to thrive and let the EU know just how irrelevant they could be. And what did May and her friends do? Spat in Trump’s face. Not to mention the involvement of Christopher Steele in the could-hardly-be-sicker attempt to besmirch and impeach Trump.
So, it’s gotta be Boris, and no, that is not the sky falling, it’s the crashing sound of the EU.
I’d say the Singaporean government is very efficient.
Which is a terrible proposition in a geographically small, densely populated country.
They should have taken the ball and gone home with it, thrown the toys out of the pram, stopped payment, and THEN negotiated on which terms they would deal with each EU country.
Frank, most of your isolated towns are taken over by an evil Axis of greens and welfare bludgers.
They might as well open the roads to mobility scooters.
…not much different from “happening” cities employing tens of thousands of civil servants in useless jobs.
The only upside of the city in this regard was anonymity, but not since the surveillance state evolved into what it is now.
Sounds like you have some experience here, Dot. Scratch a libertarian and you will often find a pothead.
This is just the sort of ignorant and stupid political analysis that caused Brexit to be such a colossal failure. Negotiation through tantrum, LOL. The Euros have May over a barrel.
Just as the UN has Australia over a barrel m0nty?
So we are all One World Government?
Except for Muslim countries of course who want their version of One World Government.
yeh go and stay a couple of months in a town in Siberia or Somalia surrounded by thugs and we will pray that nothing happens to you.
People advocating anarchy, where laws are not enforced, are deluded.
Monty, if you’re not prepared to walk, then you’ll never make a good deal.
You don’t have to follow the dictates of a club you’ve resigned from.
Monty ask yourself what Trump would have done.
He he.
Well may we laugh but Britain is very much majority white and not just London.
There are beautiful, civilised little towns every few kilometres the whole country over.
They are not done in yet.
We are more divided by multiculturalism than they are.
There could easily be bloodshed due to clashes between Free Tommy and Trump supporters and protesting lefties during Trump’s visit.
There will only be protesting lefties when he visits here.
I agree, I call them Trojan Conservatives because they claim to be conservative before being elected, but once elected, the Socialists appear and start attacking and undermining.
They’ve tried “Escape to the Country” but there isn’t enough of the countryside for all 40 million who want to escape.
Doesn’t that poll tell you that Brits would be more comfortable with a Vladimir in charge than a Sadiq. Boris Johnson should take advantage of this poll and go for the top job.
Why would UK need Corbyn when Theresa is doing a better job of destroying the country and offending allies than he could have? Boris or some other Brexiteer deserves a go or the population might as well move to Siberia where they will never need to worry about heatwaves again.
Crossie
#2760211, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:37 am
“80% of Brits want to move to Russia after Duma considers giving out free land – poll ”
Depends where you poll, we have many distant relos in Kent mostly around Folkestone, they have no desire to go anywhere.
Of course they’re not living in Birmo, so there is that.
Crossie
#2760216, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:53 am
Boris or some other Brexiteer deserves a go or the population might as well move to Siberia where they will never need to worry about heatwaves again.
You never been there I take it?
Hot summer, short but can be brutal, and the flies and mozzies eat you alive.
I have been to a place like that, Kamloops in Canada. Locals call it the only desert in Canada which is probably why it reminded me of Australian country towns. I have not been there in winter which is probably just as well.
“m0nty
#2760131, posted on July 11, 2018 at 12:30 am
They should have taken the ball and gone home with it, thrown the toys out of the pram, stopped payment, and THEN negotiated on which terms they would deal with each EU country.
This is just the sort of ignorant and stupid political analysis that caused Brexit to be such a colossal failure. Negotiation through tantrum, LOL. The Euros have May over a barrel”
So, according to you Brexit is a colossal failure even though Brexit actually hasn’t happened yet precisely because the utterly hopeless Theresa May and other remainers have continually stalled the process because they don’t want to leave. And during the negotiations thus far, I haven’t read of any tantrums, in fact May has bent over backwards to accommodate the venal corrupt euro shit in Brussels and she has shown contempt for the democratic process. For the last two years, since assuming the position of PM, she has kowtowed to Brussels, just like she kowtows to Islamism. I would have thought that perhaps a few temper tantrums might have assisted May and her government and by showing some leadership (which she is probably incapable of) against the euro shit she might be more popular. The euro shit have May over a barrel because she willingly stepped into it. Ma is worse than an appeaser, she has absolutely no loyalty towards her country. She is the female equivalent to Chamberlain.
Finally, why are you here?
““80% of Brits want to move to Russia after Duma considers giving out free land – poll ”
Well my extremely well off socialist brother and sister-in-law in Somerset love the life they have in their picturesque village. I am quite sure they wouldn’t choose to go and live in Siberia. However, being the good intolerant leftist virtue signallers that they are, they would certainly be happy sending all of those ghastly racist, homophobic and xenophobic deplorables (including moi) off to Siberia.
People like Theresa the Appeaser don’t want a stand alone UK. How else would they, post their UK political career, get a lovely sinecure at Brussels, or in retirement, that lovely little Castlet in a French province?
Boris and others that left are Brexiters ie clean break. May and the other 2 she put in, voted against Brexit so want a soft option . Because of some 22 condition, sorry cannot remember full name , it is very difficult to change leader so commentator cannot see it happening. Boris is very bright but eccentric maybe he has something up his sleeve. Apparently England doing well economically.
80% of Brits want to move to Russia after Duma considers giving out free land – poll
They wouldn’t last one winter!
Cassie of Sydney at 0746
being the good intolerant leftist virtue signallers that they are,
But enough about our resident reactionary running dog lackey of the fascist left establishment, m0nty.
Cassie
extremely well off socialist brother and sister-in-law
Look at the socialist virtue signallers who infest Australia. You have to be rich to afford to be a socialist.
I wrote above that May is the female equivalent to Chamberlain. I think that does a disservice to Chamberlain who at least loved his country, its people, its history and its culture. Chamberlain, like a lot of people in 1930s Britain, had vivid memories of the slaughter of World War I and so many were anxious to avoid another war. That doesn’t excuse their appeasement to the Nazi evil, their abandonment of Czechoslovakia to Germany and the inevitable road to war. But Chamberlain, like most of his cabinet, were desperate to avoid war. But Theresa May doesn’t have these excuses so she is worse than an appeaser and she is a grotesque caricature of what a leader should be.
Leftists (compassionate as they are) revel in taking every opportunity to rub their good fortune in the faces of people they consider as being inferior to them. But sometimes they end up reaping what they sow. I suggest you do a little research on – to put it obliquely, as we must in socialist Australia – certain activities that are happening in villages in Somerset, and across the UK for that matter. Of further note is how EU ‘human rights’ law trumps the rights of citizens of a country in regard to such matters. It would be very amusing to see what your brother’s attitude was if certain things were to happen in his village, and especially whether he would then support Brexit, which no doubt he currently doesn’t.
I last visited the UK 15 years ago and it was indeed my last visit. The UK, and London especially, used to be the cultural centre of the world, but now London is just another dirty, big, congested, faceless, unsafe, fractured city. I recall having a close encounter with the usual suspects at a train station in London and an English friend of mine told me of two actual encounters he had with the usual suspects. London, just like Melbourne and Sydney, is now what Donald would call a s—–le.
What They’re Not Telling You About the Brexit Sellout
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=k4YAvGJ8Kmk
Siberia isn’t just the Arctic North.
I’ve been in southern central Siberia in the months between May and September and the weather can be very pleasant indeed. No mossies.
In 1980, there was a large conservative and semi-libertarian Establishment in this country. There were genuinely conservative newspaper editors, and senior managers in the BBC, and university professors, and managing directors of large companies. Since then, they have been swept away by death or retirement. They have been replaced by Cultural Leftists…
RTWT
https://misesuk.org/2018/07/07/anti-leftism-a-century-of-failure/
Boris Johnson needs to step up now, or ride off into the sunset and let the world forget about him.
Piss or get off the pot.
monty is now some ridiculous Muslim puritan….FMD.
You silly twit there is a difference between supporting the legality of something and engaging in the activity. I mean, you and I have to be gay right monty? After all, we both supported SSM? Let’s discuss why I am a top and you are a bottom. I find penetration much more enjoyable. What is the most pleasurable thing about a cock in your anus montel?
Clearly absurd. You’re arguing for the surveillance state and for Singaporean levels of law enforcement under the aegis of puritanical beliefs. It helps to read what people say before whipping out your hard, thick Journolist manual and quipping away to earn good boy points, montel!
Don’t be silly, no one is advocating anarchy (in this thread). I’d feel safer myself in anarchy where I can carry and protect myself, land and chattels than a country like Australia where the law and order system is broken and politically correct, but also has a bias against self-defence. (Others may not have the capacity or stomach for it, as surely I will not as an old man).
Tell me how safe you feel living a few weeks in an isolated NT camp, let alone the poor section of Brewarrina or Walgett.
What I was talking about was local police not enforcing all manner of victimless crime laws because no one really supports them and there are better things to do, like protect property and human safety.
PS
Where are the “thugs” in the Kamatcha peninsula? One part is frontier country and the other is settled with small cities. Do people really feel safe in Melbin or London right now? Even with the surveillance state. Part of what they are scared of is the government itself!
Call me sexist but there were only a very few good female leaders in the history of the human race and Teresa is not one of them!
(Perhaps some feminista can make a list?)