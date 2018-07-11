Gender diversity

In today’s Australian, Janet Albrechtsen reminds us that efforts to enforce gender quotas and the like are examples of good old rent seeking by a small number of rich elite white women. Do you notice the lack of diversity in organisations such as Chief Executive Women? I doubt any live in the western suburbs of Sydney. As Albrechtsen notes, no one would think of insisting that 50% of all surgeons be female. Yet the Australian Government is now insisting on a quota (sorry, targets) for barristers
The Turnbull government’s new “equitable briefing policy”, released last month by Attorney-General Christian Porter and Minister for Women Kelly O’Dwyer, requires all commonwealth agencies to meet targets — 25 per cent for female silks and 30 per cent for female junior barristers — when awarding legal work. No more asking for the best person.
Targets are the preliminary for of quota – what’s the use of a target if it isn’t monitored, and actions taken to move towards that target?
As for those precious men “male champions of change” – how many are resigning their positions to allow a female to take over? Why is it that they take on such a role only after benefiting from their ‘male privilege’? What do they think their junior male colleagues should do? Not apply for promotions perhaps?
Recently the Thai cave rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach has enthralled the world. All of the scuba divers who rescued the boys were men, selected purely on merit not on quota. Would we have seen such a happy outcome had the gender police been in operation and selected female divers purely by gender rather than merit?
And, finally, how are we to view all of the above in the context of the current review of the UK’s Gender Recognition Act 2004? For it seems that this is to be ‘liberalised’ by making it easier for people to declare their gender. If a person can be any gender, or no gender, it makes a mockery of the concept of gender. I can be Lucius today, Lucia tomorrow and back to Lucius the day after. Perhaps I wish to be referred to as ‘he/him’ on Mondays, ‘she/her’ on Tuesdays and ‘ze/hir’ on Wednesdays.
Perhaps all of this is evidence of the decline of western civilisation – we have moved beyond Maslow’s hierarchy of needs to some state where any fantasy can be entertained.
Dream becoming a nightmare.
Give it time.
However the idea of gender-neutral passports for the UK has been rejected by the High Court
So a small bit of sanity remains in the West – for now.
Prof van Wrongselen should be OK with quotas. Based on Teh Dumb yesterday his transition to a media frightbat seems to be going along well.
We have all known situations where people have been promoted to positions above their ability.
How did that work out?
Whether male or female or, (heaven help me), other, the results were generally disastrous.
And so the steady decline of Australia continues. SJW will not be happy, ever.
When all these barking mad Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.S.S.M.A.L.P.A.C.T.U. diversity warriors demand – and get – 50% conservatives on the A.L.P.B.C., then I might sit up and take notice.
In the meantime, the $1.2 Billion annual embezzlement of taxpayers’ cash continues to operate in utter contravention of its Charter, as a Get-Up propaganda outlet for A.L.P./Brown Movement ding-battery and dribbling loony causes.
Just as well we have Yoda Guthrie running the joint on her $900,000.00 annual salary.
“Give it time” … yes, absolutely.
In the UK, a female specialist wrote about quotas way back in 1998:
“But one of the reasons why there are fewer female gynaecologists is that it is a very time-consuming speciality, and you’d be awfully hard pressed to find enough women who’d give all their time and effort to it.”
“Gender diversity” has always been about advantages for the minority of women who crave high private sector, public sector or political office. The shocking reality is that most women want families, and most women are focussed on inter-personal activities, as befits the centre and focus of a family. When there will only ever be – at a generous estimate – 20% of women who are as committed to their work as – at a conservative estimate – 80% of men are, calling for equality of outcome is just a way of demanding injustice in the workplace.
Very good piece. Clarified the situation nicely for me,. It should and always will end up being MERIT and nothing else. That of course does not preclude women, if they’re up to the job….
Latest intel from my mole inside the NSW RMS, bolded parts are my emphasis.
Verbatim these are the words of the NSW RMS CEO, who is a man, under an allegedly conservative government. From a memo released internally this week: