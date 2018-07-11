Wednesday Forum: July, 11, 2018

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #2760532, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    helllooooo,
    silver medal

  6. feelthebern
    #2760540, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    I might just take some of my Frog winnings & increase the bet on QLD winning by 13+ tonight.
    Unsure.
    Don’t want to win too much.
    I’ve been told too much winning can be bad for you.

  8. Chris
    #2760553, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    Typo tyupo uts orf tae wurrk I go…

  10. Filbert
    #2760556, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Happy Jack (CO 43rd Bn) writes up the award that leads to the first Medal of Honor for the Yanks in WW1.

    Hey! No spoilers! 🙂

    I’m thoroughly enjoying the book. Thanks for bringing it to our notice.

    Pleasure.
    I’d be glad of any feedback from ex-servicemen or civvies alike.
    My wife (a medical professional) read it and ended up reading it twice FFS.

    I’d be most interested to hear Zulu’s take (sorry JC!)
    Wolfsberg

  11. JMH
    #2760558, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    helllooooo,
    silver medal

    Nup!

  12. Oh come on
    #2760562, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Yesterday, I felt Elon Musk deserved to be cut some slack for trying to do his bit to save the Thai cave kids, and ought to have been commended for pulling out all the stops to engineer, manufacture and deliver a bespoke mini-submarine to the site in Thailand. I felt that people laughing at him or criticising his effort when the sub turned out to be surplus to requirements were mean-spirited – what did *they* do to help?

    However, now that the rescue has been a complete success and it seems Musk’s sub wasn’t at all a part of it, Musk needs to praise the rescuers and the people coordinating the successful rescue profusely, say he is grateful everyone (bar the unfortunate Thai diver) got out alive, and leave it there. Instead, he’s doing this:

    Elon Musk has questioned the role of the man who turned down his offer of a mini-submarine to help in the rescue of the trapped schoolboys from a flooded Thai cave.

    and basically goes on to act all butt-hurt that his sub wasn’t a part of the rescue. It was a successful rescue, ffs! What more do you want, Elon? Well that’s now obvious – you wanted your sub to save the day, but the day was saved without it. Tough shit. It’s not all about you, Elon. In fact it’s not at all about you.

  13. Oh come on
    #2760563, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    And this guy is supposed to be a PR wizard!

  15. Zatara
    #2760566, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    The doctor is long dead so there is no good reason for these wrestlers to upend their lives like this… unless what they are saying is true.

    Really? You can’t think of one good reason why someone would be trying to smear Congressman Jordan?

    – The Jordan who recently announced his candidacy for Speaker of the House?

    – The same Jordan who is a prime mover in the investigation into corruption of the Obama DoJ/FBI and keeping alive the need for Hillary to answer for her crimes?

    Then you are either obtuse or not very bright.

    As to the accusers “upending their lives” over it, the primary accuser should be well used to that after spending time in jail for criminal fraud. Fraud – as in a deception deliberately practiced in order to secure unfair or unlawful gain. Like smearing a leader of the opposition.

    Unlike what you imply, not even these morons are suggesting that he participated in any criminal act. This is a non-event. Another desperate Dem distraction squirrel.

  16. C.L.
    #2760568, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    In The Australian (via Sinclair): ABC chairman Justin Milne defends national broadcaster

    There are so many laughs here that I’ve made the rare decision to post the whole thing:

    ABC chairman Justin Milne says Australia is at a “decision point” about the future of the ABC and to cripple it will lead to a further concentration of US media ownership.

    “Today Australia must decide whether it wants an ABC in the future,” Mr Milne said in an address to the American Chamber of Commerce in Sydney today.

    “Perhaps we should leave the commercial media to entertain our toddlers, educate our students, define Australian culture, unite a nation, and serve regional audiences.

    “Some would argue an enlightened private sector dominated by owners in the United States will find a way of marrying commercial and Australian national interest, and produce local content about the arts, sciences, religion or music. What could possibly go wrong?

    Australia had faced similar “decision points in the past on public broadcasting,” said Mr Milne, who was appointed in March last year.

    “The first was whether to establish an ABC, then whether to equip it to deliver a news service independent of the commercial media barons, then once again whether to invest in a public television service. And now, as we enter a digital age, Australia must decide whether it wants an ABC fit for the future, and if so, what investments the nation is willing to make to achieve that.”

    Mr Milne sought to recast the debate around the ABC and step away from recent debates about errors by ABC journalists and questions of bias, citing key ABC aims including providing an independent and trusted voice, promoting informed democratic debate and investigative journalism.

    Mr Milne said the ABC’s 4000 staff were “dedicated to telling the truth and providing accurate and impartial content” and that more than 80 per cent of Australians thought the ABC was not biased.

    Instead, the key question was “how can Australia have a public broadcasting system that is fit for purpose, as efficient as possible, and just as valuable to our children as it has been to us?” he said.

    Since the ABC’s creation in 1932, commercial media had tried to restrict the ABC’s news reporting and stop the ABC becoming a television broadcaster. “Yet the sniping of commercial foes and partisans has continued to this very day,” he said.

    Mr Milne, a digital business executive and former Telstra executive, attacked calls for the ABC to vacate digital platforms.

    “Of course, when you unpack this argument — even a little — it is revealed as simplistic, facile and entirely self-serving.” Hybrid public-private models for hospitals, airports, roads and public transport were widespread, he said.

    Mr Milne pointed out that the pressure of digital giants including Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google meant media ownership is consolidating. “Our three pay television operators have become one, owned by the Australian arm of News Corporation in New York. Channel 10 is now in US hands too. And since 2003, the number of owners of Australian newspapers has halved.

    “Whatever your view on the business or political logic of this, the effect has been to hand control over many Australian media voices to businesses in the US — while substantially diluting the diversity of voices that remain.

    “Those who would cripple or even abolish the ABC would clearly exacerbate that consolidation, leading to further homogeneity of voices. That may mean that pretty soon our kids only see American stories and perspectives to mould their morals, culture and behaviour as adults. And those same kids would need to give up any aspiration to work in a healthy domestic production sector.”

    Mr Milne said the ABC was more trusted than commercial media or Facebook and was vital to a health democracy.

    “Trust is what we do at the ABC. We don’t push a proprietor’s line. We don’t take sides. Neither the managing director nor I can direct our journalists to say one thing or another, and most importantly, neither can any political interest. And it is this slavish endeavour to be accurate, truthful and impartial which entirely distinguishes the ABC from commercial media.”

    “To paraphrase the European Commissioner for Human Rights: ‘you can’t have a healthy

    democracy without a healthy public broadcaster’.”

    The government is conducting an efficiency review into the ABC, as well as competitive neutrality inquiry, and wants the ABC to disclose the salaries of senior employees.

    Mr Milne spoke as the ABC Friends supporter group stages public rallies in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, and in the wake of ABC broadcaster Jon Faine criticising ABC management for being too silent in the face of government attacks.

    ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie last month rebuffed a vote by the Liberal Party federal council to privatise the ABC.

    Australians resented the ABC “being used as a punching bag by narrow political, commercial and ideological interests,” she told the Melbourne Press Club.

  17. JC
    #2760570, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Filbert

    Dude, no problem. I understand.

    What car make are you looking for, if you don’t mind me asking?

  18. OneWorldGovernment
    #2760571, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Love the old Enfield 303

  19. Rossini
    #2760572, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    made it whilst it’s still new

  20. C.L.
    #2760573, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    a bespoke mini-submarine

    Or a wet suit – which is more or less the same thing.

  21. Atoms for Peace
    #2760574, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    How big is the sub?

  22. John Constantine
    #2760575, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    All the media talk about Billionaire Dick Pratt’s old mistress biting a copper had me clicking the link, half expecting, half hoping to see a Senior Labor Figure with a torn police shirtsleeve dangling from his slavering jaws.

  23. Rafe Champion
    #2760576, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Elon Musk, subsidy farmer.

  25. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2760579, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    You would have to be all kinds of stupid to buy a Tesla product.

    It’s an IQ test.

    Isn’t that right JC?

  26. Oh come on
    #2760582, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    It doesn’t matter. If someone makes a sincere and pretty extraordinary effort to produce some kind of specialised kit to assist in such a rescue, that’s commendable even if the kit isn’t ultimately used.

    However, that person loses any goodwill if they go on to complain about how their kit wasn’t used in the successful rescue, because in doing so they undermine the sincerity of the effort. I’m pretty surprised Musk doesn’t seem to realise this.

  27. JC
    #2760583, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    On the subject of Musk, whatever happened to his flamethrower product? I actually tried to buy one but they only took orders for the US,or it was some sort of spoof. It would been worth it just to see if it would get through customs.

  28. Filbert
    #2760584, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    You crack me up JC.
    But I’ll have a jag if you’re buying 🙂

    WWG My old SMLE Mk3 is 100 years old this year.
    Still goes bang rather sweetly.

  29. thefrolickingmole
    #2760586, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    “Dont touch that, its pure stupid”

    Mr Milne sought to recast the debate around the ABC and step away from recent debates about errors by ABC journalists and questions of bias, citing key ABC aims including providing an independent and trusted voice, promoting informed democratic debate and investigative journalism.

    In short never mind the quality, feel the price g’vner.

    The question of bias and errors is exactly the problem you turbo cottager.

  30. Top Ender
    #2760587, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Moutia Elzahed sentenced to 75 hours community service for failing to stand for a judge

    Which she won’t turn up for!

  31. JC
    #2760588, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Artiste

    I’m not buying one and I said I was only kidding. However I would buy the flamethrower. It would be worth just to see Australian customs going into a collective seizure.

  32. Baldrick
    #2760589, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    30th Battalion A.I.F

    Lording, Rowland Edward (1899–1944)
    Rowley Lording was barely 16 when he enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force on 19 July 1915, was posted to the 30th Battalion and selected for its signalling section. He embarked for Egypt on 9 November.
    He served in Egypt until June 1916 when the battalion sailed for France. After a very brief tour in a quiet part of the front line he took part in the battle of Fromelles on 19-20 July. As Lording was leading his section across no man’s land he was struck down by a burst of machine-gun fire which ripped across his chest and right arm. Minutes later several pieces of shrapnel lodged in his back. With both arms useless and his legs semi-paralysed by spinal injuries he was hospitalized in France and later in England.
    As a result of his wounds Lording underwent over fifty surgical procedures in the next fifteen years. Six of his ribs were removed and eventually, after many operations to save it, his right arm was amputated above the elbow. Lording was founder of the 30th Battalion Association and for several years its honorary secretary. He was also honorary manager of the employment bureau of the Limbless Soldiers’ Association. He wrote an account of his war and post-war experiences, There and Back, published in 1935 under the pseudonym ‘A. Tiveychoc’.

  33. Gary
    #2760593, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Roger
    #2760481, posted on July 11, 2018 at 2:14 pm
    I’m thinking of asking her what number of illegal migrants refugees Australia should take each year.
    You could express concern about the impact of unsustainable immigration levels on limited health and education budgets.

    They do not understand the concept of limited budget so likely a waste of time

  34. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2760594, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Greetings Cats from the electorate of Batman , Batman was in Melbourne long before the half caste coopers dad came here from England ,Left wing racism is total crap ,ignoring the founder of Melbourne for a half English whining shit stirrer .

  35. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2760595, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Artiste

    I’m not buying one and I said I was only kidding. However I would buy the flamethrower. It would be worth just to see Australian customs going into a collective seizure.

    You could import them as mining equipment.

    You’ll be able to 3d print them soon anyway.

  36. Top Ender
    #2760596, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Bloke I know has a flamethrower.

    Every year he turns up dressed as Santa to the gun club Christmas party.

    Last year with the flamethrower.

  38. cohenite
    #2760599, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Rod Sims from ACCC just live on Sky answering questions from fuckwit reporters about his electricity report. Standardising the base for discounts will fix the problem says rod as every question is about inflating prices before the discount is offered. Didn’t hear anything about renewables the only reason why prices are high and why rationing will soon occur.

  39. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2760600, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Violet convertible Tesla.
    White D&G Jeans with a crisp crease down the front of each leg.
    Red suede Gucci loafers with tassels.

    Just as well you have an unblemished record of heterosexuality JC or people would talk.

  40. C.L.
    #2760601, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    That may mean that pretty soon our kids only see American stories and perspectives to mould their morals, culture and behaviour as adults.

    Good.

  41. memoryvault
    #2760602, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    If it isn’t needed or won’t help, that would be great to know. Otherwise, it would be helpful to have as much design as possible.

    plus

    The former Thai provincial governor (described inaccurately as “rescue chief”) is not the subject matter expert. That would be Dick Stanton, who co-led the dive rescue team.

    A point of clarification on who was actually running the operation (Stanton), and an up-front acceptance before it was even finished, that the sub might be unsuitable or not needed.

    .
    Can you say “ABC beat-up, children?”

    .
    I knew you could.

  42. Eddystone
    #2760603, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Filbert, if you can stand another nit pick at the book, the .303 round has better long range performance than the 30-06 round used by American forces in WW1. Not worse as stated in the book.

    Hatchers Notebook.

    Page 23.

    The Vickers used the .303 Mark VII cartridge having a 174 grain flat based bullet…these bullets had an extreme range nearly 50% greater than did our 30-’06.

  43. C.L.
    #2760604, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Rarely does an ABC lie appear so early in one of its ‘reports’:

    7-Eleven axe attacker Evie Amati called Tinder date a ‘sociopath’ an hour before assault.

    A woman who struck two people with an axe at a Sydney convenience store sent threatening messages to a woman she met on Tinder just over an hour before the attack, a court has heard.

    In actual fact, Amati is a man.
    A totally normal-looking man, at that.

  44. jupes
    #2760606, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    And it is this slavish endeavour to be accurate, truthful and impartial which entirely distinguishes the ABC from commercial media.”

    He’s pulling the piss.

    “Slavish” … FMD

  45. Oh come on
    #2760607, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    And let’s face it, it was absolutely the right choice not to use the sub in the rescue. To justify its use, the rescue coordinators would have to be rock solid at least three criteria:

    1) it will need to offer a faster and safer rescue than conventional cave rescues
    2) the probability of the machine’s failure during the rescue would have to be very low
    3) its users would need to be highly competent in its use before attempting the rescue

    To my mind, it doesn’t meet even one of those criteria. And the people on the ground would have been reckless and crazy to use that emergency as a test bed for this vehicle.

    So it should have been thanks Elon, your sub was our Plan B but luckily Plan A worked out. Musk should have accepted this graciously.

    If it was his kid down there, would he want to try and extract them using the method that is known to be effective, or go with some experimental contraption that’s never been field tested before?

    Stupid.

  46. cohenite
    #2760608, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Those who would cripple or even abolish the ABC would clearly exacerbate that consolidation, leading to further homogeneity of voices. That may mean that pretty soon our kids only see American stories and perspectives to mould their morals, culture and behaviour as adults. And those same kids would need to give up any aspiration to work in a healthy domestic production sector.”

    Mr Milne said the ABC was more trusted than commercial media or Facebook and was vital to a health democracy.

    “Trust is what we do at the ABC. We don’t push a proprietor’s line. We don’t take sides. Neither the managing director nor I can direct our journalists to say one thing or another, and most importantly, neither can any political interest. And it is this slavish endeavour to be accurate, truthful and impartial which entirely distinguishes the ABC from commercial media.”

    “To paraphrase the European Commissioner for Human Rights: ‘you can’t have a healthy

    democracy without a healthy public broadcaster’.”

    I would say the opposite: you can’t have a healthy democracy with a healthy public broadcaster; especially one which has no recourse for complaining, no consequences for bias and which regularly works against Australia’s best interests and espouses green/Marxist philosophy.

  47. Up The Workers!
    #2760609, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    “You would have to be all kinds of stupid to buy a Tesla product.”

    Buy it now, and you get a free second-hand battery.
    They’ll even throw in Adelaide if you’re quick!

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2760610, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Rafe Champion

    #2760576, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Elon Musk, subsidy farmer.

    He is not a subsidy farmer.
    He is an open-cut subsidy miner.

  49. C.L.
    #2760611, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull praises “the courage of those men and women who affected that rescue“.

    In fact, no women were involved.

  50. egg_
    #2760612, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    why prices are high and why rationing will soon occur.

    Criminal.
    No wonder we’re getting a Dodgy Brothers “Guarantee”.

  51. jupes
    #2760615, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    If someone makes a sincere and pretty extraordinary effort to produce some kind of specialised kit to assist in such a rescue, that’s commendable even if the kit isn’t ultimately used.

    Sincere my arse. As if a submarine could be used in a tight cave.

    Biggest story in the world for the last week so the fuckwit wanted to get his name associated with it.

  52. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2760616, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    That may mean that pretty soon our kids only see American stories and perspectives to mould their morals, culture and behaviour as adults.

    No one under 50 has watched the ABC in our lifetime.

    As afar as I can tell it is only watched by old angry conservatives who otherwise spend their days yelling at children in parks and correcting spelling mistakes on flyers they find in mailboxes.

  53. Eddystone
    #2760617, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    old angry conservatives who otherwise spend their days yelling at children in parks and correcting spelling mistakes on flyers they find in mailboxes.

    Hey! Have we met?

  54. memoryvault
    #2760618, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Re the Musk flamethrower sold by his company, The Boring Company.

    It was originally and officially called a “flamethrower”, even though it wasn’t. Several US states went into paroxysms of fear and passed laws banning the sale or private ownership of “flamethrowers”.

    Musk changed the name officially, and on the advertising and packaging, to “Not A Flamethrower”.

  55. incoherent rambler
    #2760619, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Premium content is worth the subscription cost.
    Every cent.

  56. Boambee John
    #2760621, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Zatara at 1527

    Then you are either obtuse or not very bright.

    You are talking about the reactionary lackey of the fascist left establishment, embrace the power of “and”.

  57. Leigh Lowe
    #2760622, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    1) it will need to offer a faster and safer rescue than conventional cave rescues
    2) the probability of the machine’s failure during the rescue would have to be very low
    3) its users would need to be highly competent in its use before attempting the rescue

    4) the possibility (probability?) of it becoming wedged in the narrow choke point and blocking the escape route would have to be personally indemnified by Mr Musk?

  58. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760625, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    As afar as I can tell it is only watched by old angry conservatives who otherwise spend their days yelling at children in parks and correcting spelling mistakes on flyers they find in mailboxes.

    And swiping, at the revolting brats of the swampfilth, with a walking stick.

  59. egg_
    #2760626, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    As if a submarine could be used in a tight cave.

    Presumably, it weighs a fair bit and has ancillary equipment?
    The “38 cm crawl space” looked like a kink filled with water, sump like, where it could easily get wedged.

  60. jock
    #2760628, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    I just read that george clooney has been released from hospital after his recent motorcycle accident. I suppose our luck had to evaporate sooner or later.

  61. egg_
    #2760629, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    1) it will need to offer a faster and safer rescue than conventional cave rescues
    2) the probability of the machine’s failure during the rescue would have to be very low
    3) its users would need to be highly competent in its use before attempting the rescue

    4) the possibility (probability?) of it becoming wedged in the narrow choke point and blocking the escape route would have to be personally indemnified by Mr Musk?

    “Fit for purpose?” is what the authorities would be enquiring.

  62. JC
    #2760630, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2760600, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Violet convertible Tesla.
    White D&G Jeans with a crisp crease down the front of each leg.
    Red suede Gucci loafers with tassels.

    Just as well you have an unblemished record of heterosexuality JC or people would talk.

    You’re still smarting after all these years after I made fun of you telling us you moisturize, you big Mary 🙂

  63. testpattern
    #2760631, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    From old thread. Some nutter wrote ‘this is obviously working and has stopped the boats’

    Smugglers and boats have never stopped, the Aus media has just stopped reporting them. We send smugglers back without bringing them here for trial, giving them an incentive to do it again. Latest turnback was last month en route to NZ via Oz. Seven Chinese flew from Jakarta to Makassar, got a boat to Oz, detained, given a spanking new green and white boat and sent back to West Timor where the smugglers jumped ship and fled. Indon authorities had obviously not been given informed of the turnback so couldn’t arrest the smugglers. Even if they’d wanted to.

    ‘ The three actors who are the crew of the ship allegedly jumped into the sea and fled before we arrived and secured seven foreigners with a ship named Kusum…While the ship named Kusum is known is the provision of Australian water police to foreigners of China to return to the territory of Indonesia’

    http://www.nttonlinenow.com/new-2016/2018/06/27/polda-ntt-lidik-penyelundup-tujuh-warga-negara-asing/

    Jakarta uses ppl smuggling as leverage over us, now they’ve managed to extend the leverage to NZ, where the Kiwis are pressured to do what Jakarta wants in the Pacific ie not support West Papua.

  64. Sydney Boy
    #2760632, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull praises “the courage of those men and women who affected that rescue“.

    In fact, no women were involved.

    Someone presumably made the sandwiches.

  65. incoherent rambler
    #2760633, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I blame Mr. Rabbit.

    He had the chance to abolish the RETs.
    Fluffed it.

  66. Makka
    #2760634, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    So you will be a very regular visitor to your Ma then JC. Good boy

  67. egg_
    #2760635, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    I just read that george clooney has been released from hospital after his recent motorcycle accident.

    Lambrusco and Lambretta lunch?

  68. egg_
    #2760636, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    testpattern
    #2760631, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:17 pm
    From old thread. Some nutter wrote

    Fact check: true!

  69. JC
    #2760637, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    As afar as I can tell it is only watched by old angry conservatives who otherwise spend their days yelling at children in parks and correcting spelling mistakes on flyers they find in mailboxes.

    Lol, remember the idiot who’d show up every season of Q&A with his homo son, titling himself as a Vietnam vet with a gay son , wanting him to be allowed to marry. I wonder what happened to those two numbnuts. I wonder if the kid ended up “marrying”?

  70. memoryvault
    #2760638, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Someone presumably made the sandwiches.

    The onsite catering was done by a group of men – cooks – from a local restaurant chain.
    There was a photo a couple of days ago.

  71. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760640, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    So basically testpattern, if we accept undocumented migrants from Indonesia, Indonesia no longer has any power over us?

    What a strange theory. Why would they even wish to use this as leverage?

  72. Mater
    #2760641, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull praises “the courage of those men and women who affected that rescue“.

    In fact, no women were involved.

    Not yet, but wait until the movie comes out.
    Malcolm is just ahead of his time.

  73. Cactus
    #2760642, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Feelthebern. Am i supposed to read your post number 1 in a George Takai voice?

  74. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760643, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Mr Milne said the ABC was more trusted than commercial media or Facebook and was vital to a health democracy.

    The Soviet Union also had a constitution with a charter of rights that allowed for democratic elections.

  75. JC
    #2760644, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Hey Makka

    Hey the Aussie feels as heavy as shit. Basically it can’t hold any rallies for longer than a day before it starts walking down the escalator.

  76. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2760645, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Memo to Mal, aka Lord Waffleworth.

    Expedite the award of the Cross of Valour, Australia’s highest civilian bravery award to Doctor Richard Harris.

    Get on with it instead of spouting platitudes about non-existent women heroines.

    Cross of Valour

  77. JC
    #2760646, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Mr Milne said the ABC was more trusted than commercial media or Facebook and was vital to a health democracy.

    No it’s not. In fact it’s the most untrustworthy media organization in the country, Milne is pushing fakenews.

  78. Des Deskperson
    #2760647, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    ‘That may mean that pretty soon our kids only see American stories and perspectives to mould their morals, culture and behaviour as adults.’

    What Australians kids’ programmes does the ABC currently make or show ??

    It’s all foreign stuff and tied to products that are ruthlessly and shamelessly flogged by the ABC to the kiddies, as bad or worse than any commercial network.

    On the other hand, imagine what an ABC – made kids programme would look like these days.

  79. Some History
    #2760648, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    For anyone interested.

    Volume up.

    Australian trumpeter, James Morrisson, in full flight.

    Theme From Mission Impossible [original TV series] (1994) – Feat. James Morrison

  80. JC
    #2760649, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    You know, in some ways he’s deplorable, but in others he’s a really decent person who loves his fellow Americans and really wants the very best for them. His public persona is immeasurably decent.

    President Trump Grants Pardons for Oregon Ranchers Dwight and Steven Hammond

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/president-trump-grants-pardons-for-oregon-ranchers-dwight-and-steven-hammond-1531233558

  81. 132andBush
    #2760650, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Ask Wong the Bolt question.

  82. Makka
    #2760651, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Yes, AUD is failing at the least resistance but I expect that it will find some kind of low at around .73 in the not too distant future.Way oversold here so looking for it to perform a little better after that until the next leg down starts.

    If that scenario fails then AUD is in real trouble because if .72 doesn’t hold there’s not a lot of support until .68.

  83. cohenite
    #2760652, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    US judge Dolly Gee rejects Donald Trump administration’s ‘cynical’ request to allow long-term detention of migrant families

    So, my understanding is the kids can’t stay in detention longer than 20 days but the parents can so separation unavoidable except the left are still saying Flores does not allow separation of families, faux or otherwise.

  84. JC
    #2760653, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    He is cutting some of the way through the underbrush, but if Trump manages to really, really get through the MSM and the wide view begins to form in voter-land just how a decent president he is, 2020 could be an enormously one sided election.

  85. JC
    #2760654, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Cohenite,
    The administration will win this case on appeal. The decision makes absolutely no sense.

  86. testpattern
    #2760655, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    ‘The Thai cave boys who were rescued are fine, but not allowed to meet their relatives for medical concerns. They are being subjected to a ritual of passage due to their long stay in the periphery. They must be purified before re-entering “civilization” (Thainess/khwam pen thai)’

    https://twitter.com/edoardosiani

  87. Makka
    #2760658, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    I’m glad testicles is keeping us updated on all the current voodoo gigs.

  88. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760659, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Can anyone remind me of the name of the awful Soviet era de Grassi High clone?

    I can’t google it. Maybe Boris can help?

  89. JC
    #2760660, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    There’s never been a difference. They’re the same thing.

    As if there were any question as to whether there’s any difference left between the major newspapers and lefty blogs, compare the opinion piece in today’s Washington Post to yesterday’s piece in Vox making the case for packing the Supreme Court by adding a few progressive judges, an idea tried by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

    Now David Faris, author of “It’s Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics,” is arguing that court-packing is the only way to save democracy:

    and

    That’s funny: Vox founder Ezra Klein also began only recently to float the idea that justices should be appointed for 18-year terms. Also funny: We don’t remember anyone talking about needed to “fix” the Supreme Court during the Obama years.

    Funniest of all: the idea that President Trump might take their advice and pack the court with conservatives before midterms.

    Now that would be funny.
    https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2018/07/10/now-the-washington-post-is-running-pieces-on-dems-packing-the-court-to-save-democracy/?utm_campaign=twitchywidget

  90. JC
    #2760661, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Dot

    The Hammond pardon is one of the biggest wins for libertarians since anything I recall. It’s huge.

  91. C.L.
    #2760662, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Lol, remember the idiot who’d show up every season of Q&A with his homo son, titling himself as a Vietnam vet with a gay son , wanting him to be allowed to marry. I wonder what happened to those two numbnuts

    They worked across the country end to end. Tried to find a place to settle down, where their mixed up lives could mend. Held jobs on an oil-rig, flying choppers when they could.

  92. NB
    #2760663, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) says:
    You would have to be all kinds of stupid to buy a Tesla product.
    It’s an IQ test.

    No, well, maybe. Actually its an entry into the Darwin awards.

  93. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760664, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    I cannot agree more JC.

    We may see more wins regarding the restoration of property rights.

    Everyone else here is blue in the face about Roe v Wade etc, for me, the USSC ought to overturn Wickard v Filburn and Kelo.

  94. testpattern
    #2760665, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    ‘keeping us updated on all the current voodoo gigs’

    VoodooGigUpdate#2

    Dutton has send an AFP team to x-ray the soccer team’s wrist bones

  95. Perth Trader
    #2760666, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    Lets get this right..’ Russian agents or KGB travel to London with a vial of novichok. Travel to Salisbury and spray the nerve agent in the Skripal house. Skripals come home, feel unwell so go outside and collapse on a park bench. Skripals found by passing plod who also falls ill. All three sent off to hospital and survive deadly nerve agent attack. Weeks later two Brit citizens find discarded vial or syringe in park kilometres away left behind by fleeing KGB agents and fall ill. One dies other still ill.’
    Has no one in the media seen something wrong with this story? Maybe this is part of the reason why no one believes the media.

  96. Roger
    #2760667, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    On the other hand, imagine what an ABC – made kids programme would look like these days.

    Playschool?

  97. NB
    #2760670, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    C.L. says:
    ‘In actual fact, Amati is a man.
    A totally normal-looking man, at that.’

    Sure, sure. You may think he is a man, but the reporter doesn’t. The reporter has rights too. Anyhow, the human rights commission will get very uppity of you call a woman a man, or a ze a zu, but calling a man a woman, or a zu, or something is just fine. Was he white?

  98. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760671, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    David Leyonhjelm keeps on doubling down for the win.

    Senator Hanson-Young provides insight into bullying and name-calling in her workplace.

    Sound effects provided for and spoken by Sarah Hanson Young.

  99. memoryvault
    #2760672, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Maybe this is part of the reason why no one believes the media.

    Except of course, some Cat readers who have absolute faith in the ABC.

    But only when it suits them.

  100. thefrolickingmole
    #2760674, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Jakarta uses ppl smuggling as leverage over us, now they’ve managed to extend the leverage to NZ, where the Kiwis are pressured to do what Jakarta wants in the Pacific ie not support West Papua.

    Bath salts, not even once.

    I did see a little detail about the 2 new nerve agent victims.
    Both were homeless so may have scavenged something discarded rather than been hit in a fresh attack.
    https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jul/11/ive-been-so-upset-novichok-death-shocks-salisburys-homeless

  101. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2760675, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    So weathercock mate has a “submarine “ that can negotiate narrow tunnels frogmen have difficulty negotiating safely ,sound s like bull to me , grandstanding . He is dealing with practical people in this case , ,people who actually achieve things ,not a bunch of crooked globalist leftoid idiots like the SA government or obama .

  102. jupes
    #2760676, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    If it was his kid down there, would he want to try and extract them using the method that is known to be effective, or go with some experimental contraption that’s never been field tested before?

    Imagine trying to get a kid out of a long, really tight space by putting them in a really, really tight space.

    You know, like a coffin.

  103. Perth Trader
    #2760677, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Frolicking….discarded by fleeing KGB agents?….are the KGB really that careless?

  104. Atoms for Peace
    #2760679, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    How many tourists have been caught out in Thailand with the gender choices on offer. The movie writes itself with brave Ting Tong coming out of the cave.

  105. thefrolickingmole
    #2760681, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    Perth Trader

    Stranger things have happened, and Im not assigning the hit on the originals to anyone.

    But someone using a single shot dispenser wouldnt want to keep it on them and if it looked like drug related paraphernalia then theres a 99% chance a druggie would see if there was anything left.

    Pure speculation, but it seems a reasonably simple way it could happen.

  106. Perth Trader
    #2760682, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Who would notice a KGB agent wearing a hazmat suit in a park in Salisbury ?

  107. lily
    #2760685, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    No women were used in the rescue.
    Bull Sh**t. Julie Bishop gave us an update every day.

  108. Des Deskperson
    #2760686, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Has any Cat – maybe one who is an expert on Thai politics and culture – heard or seen anything about what the King of Thailand – a Duntroon graduate and therefore an honorary Aussie by MSM standards – was doing during the recent cave crisis.

    As what I understand to be a sort of semi-deity, I would have expected him to at least show his face and offer some words of solace and comfort.

    I’m not even sure of he lives in Thailand and, by some accounts, he is, as they say, a piece of work.

  109. Some History
    #2760687, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    No women were used in the rescue.
    Bull Sh**t. Julie Bishop gave us an update every day.

    … sporting the latest in Armani cave-wear.

  110. thefrolickingmole
    #2760689, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    NDIS, a pathway to poverty and a bottomless pit of other peoples money.

    RTWT.
    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/jul/11/tennant-creek-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-placed-in-care-after-ndia-pulls-funding

    The National Disability Insurance Agency asked for an Aboriginal child with cerebral palsy to be placed into care because the agency would no longer pay his accommodation costs.

    The 13-year-old boy has spastic quadriplegia, a severe form of cerebral palsy, and requires the use of a wheelchair.

    He was placed into the care of child protection in early 2017 after the NDIA withdrew funding for an accommodation support package in Tennant Creek on the grounds that 24-hour support, care and housing was not a reasonable and necessary support.

    The move caused his mother, who also has complex health problems and was unable to perform some aspects of his care for cultural reasons, to lose guardianship of her son to the state, meaning she could no longer make decisions about his health and care.

    She said the new, reduced care plans were often predicated on the expectation that some aspects of a person’s care could be performed by their family or community, but Carbone said that calculation “does not account for what is culturally appropriate for family to provide, eg, tending to personal hygiene needs”.

    In March the tribunal found the NDIA had wrongly withdrawn $23,600 in support to an 11-year-old blind girl with epilepsy who lived in foster care in Tennant Creek.

    In June another Tennant Creek mother won a federal court case against the NDIA’s decision to reduce the care plan for her 13-year-old son, who suffers from global developmental delay, from $75,000 to less than $15,000.

    The woman took the case to the federal court after the tribunal found the NDIA had not justified the reduction. However, the tribunal did accept the NDIA’s argument that the appeal was invalid because the 12-month care plan being appealed was due to expire.

    The federal court overturned that decision, ruling that care plans do not expire.

    “A plan may be reviewed from time to time,” Judge John Reeves said, “but such a review does not result in a plan ceasing to operate.”

    Landmark said that decision would have a significant impact on the right of NDIS clients to appeal against aspects of their care plans and potentially provide greater long-term certainty to people with a disability.

    The NDIA is considering the federal court’s decision, but said it could not comment further on either case.

  111. Leigh Lowe
    #2760690, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    The move caused his mother, who also has complex health problems and was unable to perform some aspects of his care for cultural reasons …

    Cultural reasons?

  112. Shy Ted
    #2760691, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    If the next Grand Mufti is in fact a woman, will she be the Grand Muff?

  113. memoryvault
    #2760692, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    NDIS, a pathway to poverty and a bottomless pit of other peoples money.

    So, working as planned . . .

  114. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760693, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I’m not even sure of he lives in Thailand and, by some accounts, he is, as they say, a piece of work.

    I don’t have a reference, but I read somewhere that he brought the monarchy into such disrepute that he lives in Germany?

  115. Snoopy
    #2760694, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Sheikh Abdel Aziem Al-Afifi had a clear idea of his top priorities when he took over as Grand Mufti of Australia just a few months ago.

    “I’ll be very happy if I can do something to save our kids and to keep them away from any bad ideas,” the Grand Mufti said at the time.

    Allah apparently wasn’t on board with that.

  116. zycococlast
    #2760695, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    NDIS, a pathway to poverty and a bottomless pit of other peoples money.

    So, working as planned . . .

    The honey pot of super will keep the NDIS going for a few more years.
    Then a rapid descent into poverty.

  117. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760697, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Don’t visit Thailand Des, unless you want 10 years in the Bangkok Hilton, economy class.

  118. cohenite
    #2760699, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    David Leyonhjelm keeps on doubling down for the win.

    Senator Hanson-Young provides insight into bullying and name-calling in her workplace.

    Sound effects provided for and spoken by Sarah Hanson Young.

    And here’s what DL said about the fb as still shown at the guardian:

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dg_N9zkU8AATRQC.jpg

    The list of the fb’s swine comments by DL missed this one about men being morons and pigs: I think we, all those who identify as men, start a class action against the fb:

  120. Oh come on
    #2760702, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Biggest story in the world for the last week so the fuckwit wanted to get his name associated with it.

    He put this beyond any doubt when he had a monumental sulk after his sub snub, rather than celebrating the successful rescue. Again, I thought this bloke was supposed to be tops at PR and self-promotion.

  121. EvilElvis
    #2760703, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Musk needs to praise the rescuers and the people coordinating the successful rescue profusely

    No he doesn’t, he just needs to shut the fuck up. He inserted his big noting, self congratulating being into the scenario for purely personal gain and publicity.

  122. Leigh Lowe
    #2760704, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    No he doesn’t, he just needs to shut the fuck up. He inserted his big noting, self congratulating being into the scenario for purely personal gain and publicity.

    Too right.
    And if the rescue had gone wrong the slimeball would have been front and centre with a “What if …?”

  123. P
    #2760705, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant #2760645, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Memo to Mal, aka Lord Waffleworth.

    Expedite the award of the Cross of Valour, Australia’s highest civilian bravery award to Doctor Richard Harris.

    And to Craig Challen, from Perth, a close friend whom Dr Harris asked to join him on the mission in Thailand.

  124. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760706, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Anyone see how YouTube CEO Susan Wojicki decided to give 25 mn USD to the mainstream TV news media?

    Utterly bizarre. We had web 2.0 now we have JournoList 2.0.

  125. memoryvault
    #2760708, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Could someone please provide a link to Musk’s hissy fit.

  126. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760709, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Has no one in the media seen something wrong with this story?

    Perth Trader:

    1. ZH has been running with this idea for months. I don’t bother reading those stories.
    2. Novichok is like any chemical, it has a lethal dose. You get less than the lethal dose you may survive, especially with medical intervention.
    3. It was smeared on the door knob of their house, which is why they both got exposed, the dad worse than the daughter. As you know men tend to open the door before wymminses, it is a genetic thing.
    4. The guy from plod got it the same way, a lesser dose again since he was the third to open the door.
    5. If you want to telegraph a message you use something like 210Po or novichok, which can only come from obvious places. If you don’t want to send such a message you use something like fentanyl, which is probably more lethal than novichok. Anyone who ODs on fentanyl is just a statistic, not a warning.

    Btw the head guy of Aum Shinrikyo was executed last week. He used sarin on the Tokyo subway (iirc). It was remarkably ineffective, because the sarin wasn’t especially pure and the contacts mosty sublethal. Same here.

  127. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2760710, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    A row of tents stands nearby, each belonging to a group of divers and each filled with dozens of oxygen tanks. Dive gear remained littered around the site of the cave rescue.
    PHOTO: Dive gear remained littered around the site of the cave rescue. (ABC News: Anne Barker)

    From the old thread regarding the cave Doctor link and the death of his father. An ABC pictorial with captions is on offer too. God! They’ve only just finished the operation and Mizzzzz Baker has joined the Litter Police. She must be one of the ones shunted 3km down the track, and is rejoicing in some petty vengeance.

  128. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760711, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Oh and novichok doesn’t set of Geiger counters at airports unlike 210Po.
    And once you’ve used the applicator you’re going to want to dump it somewhere…not nearby to give DNA leads.

  129. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2760712, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    It was interesting watching the World Cup soccer the European soviets have done a great job of absorbing the nationalities together, signs of the foul “nationalism” were not a bit evident were they? Love to see a referendum of the voters in the different countries to se if they would remain in the Soviet , be surprised if they didn’t throw the Eurocommos out. Globalism is a failure ,like narxism .
    Commentators discussing the competition had to rubbish Trump on Socialist broadcasting service ,he has got right into their tiny brains hasn’t he ? Tormenting them 24/7 .

  130. Confused Old Misfit
    #2760714, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Anne Barker looks like a rabid feminist so she’s probably pissed there were no wymin cave divers involved.

  131. Dr Faustus
    #2760715, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Could someone please provide a link to Musk’s hissy fit.

    A bell-end performance.

  133. cohenite
    #2760718, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Trump v pocahontas:

  134. thefrolickingmole
    #2760720, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Best.Timeline.Ever.

    Donald Trump launched an extraordinary tirade against Germany on the opening day of the Nato summit, accusing Berlin of being a “a captive of the Russians” because of its dependency on energy supplies.

    Trump, at his first meeting of the summit – with the Nato secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg – described the relationship between Germany and Russia as “inappropriate”.

    Nato officials had been nervously awaiting the first meeting as an indicator of how Trump, who arrived in Brussels on Tuesday night, was going to behave over the next two days. Within minutes, they had their answer.

    This summit is shaping up as the most divisive in Nato’s 69-year-old history. Normally Nato summit are mostly fixed in advance, and proceed in an orderly fashion. Trump’s first words signalled this one is not going to be like this.

    He complained that German politicians have been working for Russian energy companies after leaving politics and described this as inappropriate as well. Germany is totally controlled by Russia, Trump said.

    His comments were linked to the president’s push for other European countries to pay more for its defence needs, in particular Germany. The US should not have to pay the biggest share of Nato defence expenditure while Germany paid just over 1% of GDP.

    “I think it is unfair,” Trump said. Other presidents has raised European defence spending levels in the past but he is intent on dealing with it. “We can’t put up with it,” he said.

    Germany’s plan to increase its defence expenditure to the Nato target of 2% of GDP by 2030. was not good enough, Trump said, adding: “They could do it tomorrow.”

  136. cohenite
    #2760723, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Don’t know if this link will work but here’s Trump in action at a NATO function.

    That’s great; compared to T other recent POTUS have been slugs drowning in their own snot; except Reagan, the rot set in after him.

  137. Roger
    #2760724, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Don’t know if this link will work but here’s Trump in action at a NATO function.

    Love the way the fellow opposite Trump, whom I don’t recognise (German Foreign Minister Maas, perhaps?) is squirming in his seat.

  138. Infidel Tiger
    #2760725, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Trump is a God.

    His speech and tirade against those kraut leeches is the greatest thing said on European soil since Reagan’s “tear down this wall”.

    Those filthy sausages eaters must be furious.

  139. Tracey
    #2760726, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Recently a Cat posted a YouTube link for a young English (?) girl playing the drums. Meant to jot the name down but forgot. I’d like to recommend her to a friend so if the person could repost the link or just the name I’d be grateful.

  140. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760727, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    except Reagan, the rot set in after him.

    I’m remembering the joke during the campaign

    “What’s black, charred and glows in the dark?

    Downtown Tehran, just after Ronald Reagan is sworn in.”

  141. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760729, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    If Bush had taken NATO to task he would have been torn to shreds by the media.
    Trump isn’t shreddable.
    Bush might well have been impeached.
    Trump impeachers have to stand in line, take a ticket and wait for the number to be called.

    My mum rather likes this book, Trump may have already read it:

    The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life

  142. Boambee John
    #2760730, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    The expression I heard was “Remake Teheran as a glazed parking lot.”

  143. Makka
    #2760731, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Recently a Cat posted a YouTube link for a young English (?) girl playing the drums. Meant to jot the name down but forgot. I’d like to recommend her to a friend so if the person could repost the link or just the name I’d be grateful.

    Tom, Sina. Your welcome;

  144. Tracey
    #2760732, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Thank’s Macca. Was just about to do a search.

  145. Makka
    #2760733, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Trump and his message of speaking the TRUTH is Europe’s worst nightmare. Not only should they pay the 2% GDP tomorrow, he should backcharge them for a decade.

  146. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760734, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    except Reagan, the rot set in after him.

    Dunno, I don’t remember Jimmy Carter as being any great shakes.

  147. Chris
    #2760736, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    I’m remembering the joke during the campaign

    “What’s black, charred and glows in the dark?

    Downtown Tehran, just after Ronald Reagan is sworn in.”

    Colleague would carry his sleepy children in the night to the air-raid shelters in Tehran when the Iraqis were bombing the city. The scars on the Iranian people were very deep from that war. To the extent that the Americans encouraged old Saddam to kick the Iranians, they certainly exacted a toll.

  148. Percy Popinjay
    #2760737, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    I don’t remember Jimmy Carter as being any great shakes

    The idiot was physically monstered by a rabbit, FFS.

  149. struth
    #2760738, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Germany is totally controlled by Russia…………….video has been blocked on You tube.

    Don’t do twitter so can’t see the video.

    FTL.

  150. Makka
    #2760739, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    struth, misfit’s link works for me.

  151. None
    #2760740, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    No he doesn’t, he just needs to shut the fuck up. He inserted his big noting, self congratulating being into the scenario for purely personal gain and publicity.

    Elon Musk also needs to clean up his own mess. Shooting rubbish into space, now leaving his s*** in Thailand because the Thais don’t have other stuff they need to be doing. And oh that excruciating phone call by Turnbull – how undignified how disrespectful of Dr Harris who also just lost his father. All because the fuckwit Turnbull wants to be an internet video star. Watch now how all our politicians congratulate themselves for the efforts of others, others who have more courage in their fingernails than these filth will ever develop i their entire life. Listen to them glory and bask in others’ achievements, proclaim how wonderful Dr Harris is and then this week vote to force doctors exactly like him to kill their patients. We have seen the best of humanity on show this past week, now watch the absolute dregs of humanity surface.

  152. memoryvault
    #2760741, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Dr Faustus
    #2760715, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    You’ve linked to the same stuff as in the original ABC story that was commented on earlier, but this time attributed to the BBC. The facts remain the same:
    (1) – Musk had his engineers design and build an underwater towing vehicle inappropriately called a “submarine”.
    (2) – He accepted right from the start that it might not be needed or used.
    (3) – He clarified the inaccurate description of the retired Thai provincial governor and correctly pointed that Stanton was, in fact, in charge of ops.

    None which constitutes any kind of “hissy fit” as depicted in the media.

    Just as an aside, my very skinny twelve year old grandson, buck naked, would have trouble negotiating a 15 inch diameter pipe. A grown man in a thermal wet suit, complete with a compressed air diving tank, would have buckley’s chance.

  153. Tel
    #2760743, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    3. It was smeared on the door knob of their house, which is why they both got exposed, the dad worse than the daughter. As you know men tend to open the door before wymminses, it is a genetic thing.
    4. The guy from plod got it the same way, a lesser dose again since he was the third to open the door.

    The newspapers at the time reported that the police officer absorbed the poison at the scene which was The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury. Only later did police visit the Skripal house and those police had protective equipment.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/03/08/russian-spy-poisoning-police-officer-struck-rare-nerve-agent/

    Police Sergeant Nick Bailey has been named as the officer who was injured with a nerve agent as he attended the scene where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned.

    He was hospitalised after attending to the pair and is now thought to be awake and engaging with medical staff, although he remains in a serious condition.

    Strangely, both Skripals were able to walk and drive for a couple of hours before showing any ill effects.

    Also “novichok” is a slang word for a family of precursor chemicals (not particularly poisonous), supposedly A-234 is the final product which the OPCW found in the tests (although there are also rumours that BZ was found as well as A-234 but the genuine report has not been published). The final chemical formula for A-234 is public (you can search it pretty easily) although knowing how to make it would require some considerable expertise. Kids, don’t try this at home. I doubt that detailed experimental information is available, but supposedly A-234 is more poisonous than VX so a tiny smear would kill a human much quicker than several hours.

  154. Herodotus
    #2760744, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    On the other hand, imagine what an ABC – made kids programme would look like these days.
    Playschool?

    Yep. Chock full of PC.

  155. Steve trickler
    #2760745, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Good!

    A lefty keyboard warrior gets a reality check. Good tactic from Crowder.

    There should be more of these, confrontations.



  156. Cassie of Sydney
    #2760747, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    I just love Donald Trump more and more. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a right of centre or libertarian politician or commentator here in Australia with just a smidgeon of his chutzpah and resolve. Maybe Latham comes closest, he can throw it back like he did the other night with Richardson who would have to rank as one of the foulest and stinkiest ALP crooks ever. Memo to our flaccid conservatives……never ever apologise. Coz if you do, despite the apology, the left will still come after you. Look at what is happening with Rowan and Ross and their Sky programme Outsiders. The left are trying to shut it down. We need to tell them, just like Trump does, to go jump off a tall building.

  158. Roger
    #2760749, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Yep. Chock full of PC.

    Yep. Let the children be, for heaven’s sake.

  159. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760750, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Police Sergeant Nick Bailey has been named as the officer who was injured with a nerve agent as he attended the scene where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned.

    Yep, the scene where they were poisoned was their house.
    When you lightly spray a cockroach they don’t fall over immediately.
    Bug spray is a nerve agent like novichok, but for bugs not humans.

  160. Roger
    #2760751, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    #OurGloriousBastard

    I still disagree with his choice of Kavanaugh but he’s coming close to atoning for it.

  161. Tel
    #2760752, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    Yep, the scene where they were poisoned was their house.

    Completely wrong. The scene was in the shopping centre.

    Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is in intensive care after becoming contaminated as he went to the aid of Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, in Salisbury last Sunday.

    https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/sergeant-nick-bailey-confirmed-wiltshire-12151723

    He went to their aid at the place they collapsed. You don’t turn up at the victim’s home sometime after they were taken to hospital hoping to give aid to an empty house you know.

  162. Mark from Melbourne
    #2760753, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2760725, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Trump is a God.

    And yet, only yesterday, it was all over because he nominated Kanavaugh?

  164. 132andBush
    #2760755, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    And if the rescue had gone wrong the slimeball would have been front and centre with a “What if …?”

    Spot on, in fact one could be mistaken for thinking he’s peeved it was a success.

  165. Tel
    #2760757, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/poisoned-police-officer-im-not-a-hero-i-was-just-doing-my-job/ar-BBK5ptl

    DS Bailey, who was highly commended in 2016 for his work in putting a serial rapist behind bars, fell ill after tending to poisoned spy Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia last Sunday in Salisbury.

    He was one of the first to go to the aid of the Skripals, who were found slumped on a bench on Sunday afternoon.

    First to go to the aid of the Skripals, not in their home but at the place they collapsed which was on a bench at the Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury. Whatever contamination Bailey received came from contact with the Skripals in person, not from any door knob which was miles away at the time.

  166. struth
    #2760758, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Memo to our flaccid conservatives……never ever apologise. Coz if you do, despite the apology, the left will still come after you.

    Not only do our Chi-conservatives apologise for everything, they apologise for others, and appeal to those the believe should apologise, to apologise.
    Our Whole CHICOMmonwealth is rooted.

  167. Cassie of Sydney
    #2760759, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    “Steve trickler
    #2760745, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:02 pm
    Good!

    A lefty keyboard warrior gets a reality check. Good tactic from Crowder.

    There should be more of these, confrontations.”

    Yep, too right. As for Crowder, he is always excellent. Good on him. Don’t kowtow to leftist scum. As for the little gormless cockroach, the only good thing about ISIS is that they would know precisely what to do with the little roach.

  168. Tel
    #2760760, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    I think I’ve posted a link containing some blocked word so it hasn’t come through, but anyhow, there’s other news articles explaining that the copper was a first responder at the place they collapsed.

  169. Leigh Lowe
    #2760761, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2760725, posted on July 11, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Trump is a God.

    There are two institutions who have been soaking the US for decades … the UN and the EU (via NATO).
    Trump is kicking the shit out of both of them.

  170. struth
    #2760762, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Yep, too right. As for Crowder, he is always excellent. Good on him. Don’t kowtow to leftist scum. As for the little gormless cockroach, the only good thing about ISIS is that they would know precisely what to do with the little roach.

    That is the left here as well, gentlemen.
    Women and girls and girly boys.
    10 percent might be average weighted males.
    Not many.
    Bullshit and bluff.
    The left.
    If I could only explain the surprise I got when doing the convoy.
    They threatened.
    They were going to rally against us.
    Their MAMILs were going to take us on at the lawns of Parliament.

    The thought that actual men were coming had them shitting their nappies.
    Never seen anyone except an old hippy throwing eggs.
    Union thugs are a minority.
    Marxist scum in their entirety are very much the minority, but just noisy.
    And they’re feminine.
    Isn’t it time we took our country back?
    The country handed to us by men that we are not worthy of.

  171. Tom
    #2760763, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    Love The Donald.

    Goddammit, Humphrey. Don’t you understand the damage he’s doing to Australia’s 19th century communist economy?

  172. old bloke
    #2760764, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2760633, posted on July 11, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I blame Mr. Rabbit.

    He had the chance to abolish the RETs.
    Fluffed it.

    That’s unfair Rambler. Abbott wanted to abolish the carbon tax and the RET but he needed Clive Palmer’s support. Palmer agreed to remove the carbon tax but not the RET (the price we had to pay to have Al Gore appear on stage with Palmer).

  173. Chris
    #2760765, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Isn’t it time we took our country back?

    Yes, but I am out of Novichok.
    Comrades.

  174. struth
    #2760766, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    There are two institutions who have been soaking the US for decades … the UN and the EU

    The U.N. global socialists are destroying us and supporting China by shackling us via false environmentalism they do not impose on the filthy commos and corrupt of the world.

    The E.U. has not allowed us to trade with Britain, and Britain has allowed that to happen, and put up tariffs that not only hurt the U.S.A., but us as well.

    Our main problems are Chinese control and U.N. regulation and control as well.
    Our politicians are bought.

    This country is Dastyar-ied to a degree we seem to not want to accept and that our communist media will not report.

  175. Steve trickler
    #2760767, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Cassie of Sydney
    #2760759, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:19 pm
    “Steve trickler
    #2760745, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:02 pm
    Good!

    A lefty keyboard warrior gets a reality check. Good tactic from Crowder.

    There should be more of these, confrontations.”

    Yep, too right. As for Crowder, he is always excellent. Good on him. Don’t kowtow to leftist scum. As for the little gormless cockroach, the only good thing about ISIS is that they would know precisely what to do with the little roach.

    —-

    Cassie, are you cheering for ISIS?

    Perhaps….. throwing him from the roof of a building is a good idea?

    Rack off.

  176. John Constantine
    #2760768, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180711/pdf/43wg5k277q6svg.pdf

    RAW rawson

    Not a recommendation, but to show how the South Australian government is chipping in 5 million towards the exploration for gas in this ‘nearly in vicco’ permit.

    The heathen hippy commos of Victoria still ban all onshore gas activity.

  177. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760769, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    The scene was in the shopping centre.

    I’m not going to go dig up the links since it doesn’t matter. It’s feasible he was contaminated going to the aid of the Skripals on the bench they collapsed at. It is equally feasible he was contaminated at the house, if as I read, the doorknob was spiked.

    The method, motive and opportunity all exist for someone who wanted to send a message. London has many Russian emigres with baggage.

    By example a policeman collapsed recently after patting down a perp who had fentanyl powder on his shirt. That shows you just how lethal fentanyl is. But as I said, if your motive is to send a message you wouldn’t use fentanyl which any white collar addict could overdose on.

    Officer nearly dies from fentanyl overdose after traffic stop

    EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — Police say an officer suffered an accidental overdose following a drug arrest in Ohio when he touched powder on his shirt without realizing it was the powerful opiod fentanyl.

    CBS Pittsburgh reports Patrolman Chris Green searched a vehicle, operated by Justin Buckel, where suspected drugs were found scattered about on Friday night.

    Green patted Buckel down, noticing he was covered in a white powdery substance, which is now believed to be fentanyl — an opioid that can be absorbed through the skin. A few specks can kill an adult.

    Buckel did not wear gloves, but says he otherwise followed protocol. An hour after the officers returned to the police station, Buckel said he was not feeling well and an ambulance was called.

    He was lucky, they had narcan and used it. Four doses of it.

  178. Death Giraffe
    #2760772, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    How do people think a single issue anti- abortion party would go in the senate?

  179. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2760774, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Another agent that could be used if the motive wasn’t to send a message is dimethylmercury.
    Very easy to make. Terrible, nasty chemical.
    There was a famous case of a chemist who died after a couple drops of it got onto her latex gloves. It diffused through the gloves and she died 10 months later.

    Karen Wetterhahn

  180. old bloke
    #2760775, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760693, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I’m not even sure of he lives in Thailand and, by some accounts, he is, as they say, a piece of work.

    I don’t have a reference, but I read somewhere that he brought the monarchy into such disrepute that he lives in Germany?

    Leaked video of Thailand’s Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn

  181. stackja
    #2760776, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Theresa May not go. May not enough 22 votes for challenges.

  182. stackja
    #2760777, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Death Giraffe
    #2760772, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:52 pm
    How do people think a single issue anti- abortion party would go in the senate?

    I know 2 votes.

  183. egg_
    #2760778, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    There are two institutions who have been soaking the US for decades … the UN and the EU

    Looks like Trump the businessman has achieved a lot in International affairs in a short space of time, as opposed to Statesmen and Diplomats.

  184. stackja
    #2760780, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    egg_
    #2760778, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:01 pm
    There are two institutions who have been soaking the US for decades … the UN and the EU

    Looks like Trump the businessman has achieved a lot in International affairs in a short space of time, as opposed to Statesmen and Diplomats.

    UN and EU were attempts at stopping WW3. Maybe just as much damage done anyway.

  185. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2760781, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    How do people think a single issue anti- abortion party would go in the senate?

    Very poorly. The relentless lies, deceit and convolutions of language orchestrated by the killing machine has overwhelmed many and apathy has now taken hold.

  186. Fisky
    #2760782, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Trump’s point about Germany being the captive of Russia is unanswerable. It’s a disgrace that the US provides ANY protection to these ingrates!

  187. stackja
    #2760784, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:12 pm

    old bloke
    #2760775, posted on July 11, 2018 at 7:56 pm
    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760693, posted on July 11, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I’m not even sure of he lives in Thailand and, by some accounts, he is, as they say, a piece of work.

    I don’t have a reference, but I read somewhere that he brought the monarchy into such disrepute that he lives in Germany?

    Leaked video of Thailand’s Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn

    My linky

  188. stackja
    #2760785, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly
    #2760781, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:09 pm
    How do people think a single issue anti- abortion party would go in the senate?

    Very poorly. The relentless lies, deceit and convolutions of language orchestrated by the killing machine has overwhelmed many and apathy has now taken hold.

    There are voices crying in the wilderness.

  189. mh
    #2760786, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    UN and EU were attempts at stopping WW3.

    Really?

  190. cohenite
    #2760787, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    It’s a very good point Trump made about merkel’s dick-sucking of Putin, made necessary because merkel decarbonised germany and made it dependent on exporting fossils. In a just world merkel would be a lump of sourkraut.

  191. struth
    #2760788, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Hey Mr Trump.
    We expect the USA to protect us while we run our forces down in more ways than one.

    Our cross dressing military leaders won’t be happy if you try to talk to them on the wrong time of the month.

    Please don’t expect any joint military exercises when our forces march in the Sydney Mardi Gras, or groove their poppy singers out at the Edinburgh Tattoo, when everyone else is marching.
    We also now have a problem if the timing coincides with sex trans therapy and change program and will not be participating in anything if unnecessary tone , yelling or bullying takes place.

  192. stackja
    #2760789, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    mh
    #2760786, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:21 pm
    UN and EU were attempts at stopping WW3.

    Really?

    Reading history of 1950s.

  193. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760790, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:24 pm

    Germany used to have a lot of nuke power until the SPD/Greens came to power in the late 1990s.

    Never vote Green.

  194. Boambee John
    #2760792, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    None at 1852

    We have seen the best of humanity on show this past week, now watch the absolute dregs of humanity surface.

    Scum always rises to the surface.

  198. mh
    #2760797, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    Stackja, although I am not a big reader, I did see a few documentaries at the time of The Brexit vote on the history of the EU and it’s beginnings. I have never seen anything to make me believe that the EU was set up to prevent WW111.

  199. Percy Popinjay
    #2760798, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:34 pm

    How do people think a single issue anti- abortion party would go in the senate?

    If an utterly incoherent nonentity like Ricky Muir can end up in the sen8, then anything is possible.

  200. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760800, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    If an utterly incoherent nonentity like Ricky Muir can end up in the sen8, then anything is possible.

    Jacqui Lambie?

  201. struth
    #2760801, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    Do you guys think the average German knows just how much they rely on imported gas etc?

    Did Trump just destroy their fairytale?

    Drive around Germany and it’s basically covered in windmills everywhere.

  202. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760802, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    If an utterly incoherent nonentity like Ricky Muir can end up in the sen8, then anything is possible.

    Glen Lazarus?

  203. Percy Popinjay
    #2760803, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Actually, the Waffleroach’s wondrous new uniparty sen8 voting changes may have put a stop to ludicrous single issue candidates blundering their way onto the red leather.

    Anyway, the senate is a frigging abomination and an unacceptable perversion of the concept of one vote, one value – and no, I don’t care that it’s supposedly the states’ house, we’ve all seen how well that’s worked out.

  204. C.L.
    #2760804, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:42 pm

    This is next level brilliant …
    Trump lectures the bejesus out of the NATO Secretary-General at breakfast:

    Video: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1016956445307400193

    Enjoy your Rice Bubbles now, dickhead.

  205. rickw
    #2760805, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    As what I understand to be a sort of semi-deity, I would have expected him to at least show his face and offer some words of solace and comfort.

    I’m not even sure of he lives in Thailand and, by some accounts, he is, as they say, a piece of work.

    Most Thai’s don’t seem to think much of him, nothing like his father.

  207. Death Giraffe
    #2760807, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    I think the numbers of people who would tick the box for an anti- abortion party in the senate, after voting for whatever uniparty in the reps would far excede the numbers who would vote for a motoring party or some random fat fuck like Lamby or Palmer.

  208. BrettW
    #2760808, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Has anybody heard what the Diversity Council or Chief of Defence thought of the Thai Cave rescue ? They should have been there ensuring the rescuers were 50 % women and held up the rescue until women suitably trained. I mean it would have been great PR for equality.

    However the Aussie Dr deserves to be Australian of the Year and sad to hear his father passed away whilst his son was saving lives.

    Well done the Thais in the way they handled the operation and all the overseas guys who responded to help.

    Just a brilliant rescue.

    Lest we forget the Thai diver.

  209. mh
    #2760809, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Maloney gone to the bin. NSW struggling.

  210. John Constantine
    #2760810, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Could we see that triumphant photo of the rampant merkel laying down her law to the seated UberTrump?.

    Their merkel got her load off her chest, now Trump hands her the bill for services rendered.

    “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

  211. Robber Baron
    #2760811, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    Dr Fred Lenin
    #2760594, posted on July 11, 2018 at 3:47 pm
    Greetings Cats from the electorate of Batman , Batman was in Melbourne long before the half caste coopers dad came here from England ,Left wing racism is total crap ,ignoring the founder of Melbourne for a half English whining shit stirrer .

    Glad to have you in my cesspit Fred. As I am currently in Vietnam, it’s great to have a cat on guard in that commo cesspit observing the insanity of leftism at work.

    Have they changed the name of Batman Park yet to the name of the local indigine that urinates there yet? If not, just give it a couple of weeks.

  213. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760813, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/commentisfree/2018/jul/11/mens-rights-activists-have-a-new-hero-david-leyonhjelm

    One of the comments describes Leyonhjelm as a “hypocritical capitalist mercenary.” We can surely work “reactionary hyena” in there, can’t we?

  214. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2760814, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    However the Aussie Dr deserves to be Australian of the Year and sad to hear his father passed away whilst his son was saving lives.

    I’m with Pedro about the decoration. After Adam Goodes and David Morrison, AOTY should be taken taken out the back and buried.

  215. Death Giraffe
    #2760815, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:57 pm

    The problem with Libertarians, Family First or Conservatives is they are trying to be too much.
    We see with Brexit, Trump and SSM votes, large numbers of people will put a tick in a box for a single issue or a narrowly focused campaign.
    But not even huge numbers of inner city wankers will vote for, for example, the Greens. Because they are trying to be a fully- fledged party, when there is already at least one major party catering for retarded idiots.
    That is like cracking open a Fanta when you could have a Coke.

  216. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760816, posted on July 11, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    hypocritical capitalist mercenary

    Great insult on emotive qualities, but what on earth does it actually mean?

  217. H B Bear
    #2760817, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    I think the numbers of people who would tick the box for an anti- abortion party in the senate, after voting for whatever uniparty in the reps would far excede the numbers who would vote for a motoring party or some random fat fuck like Lamby or Palmer.

    Those bozos got in thanks to a pass-the-preferences deal between themselves. It was a lottery which one of them got over the line, all they knew was one of them would. Palmer dropped real money when he got all the PUPs into the Senate before they scattered away.

  218. memoryvault
    #2760818, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    But not even huge numbers of inner city wankers will vote for, for example, the Greens. Because they are trying to be a fully- fledged party, when there is already at least one major party catering for retarded idiots.

    +100 giraffe.
    Possibly the most astute political observation on this blog so far this year.

  219. rickw
    #2760819, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    This is next level brilliant …
    Trump lectures the bejesus out of the NATO Secretary-General at breakfast:

    The Eurotards are about 8 moves behind Trump.

  220. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760820, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    The problem with Libertarians, Family First or Conservatives is they are trying to be too much.

    They do not aim to be single-issue parties. They’ve all spent considerable time with their members and execs writing policies. I don’t see the problem.

  221. Death Giraffe
    #2760821, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Those bozos got in thanks to a pass-the-preferences deal between themselves.

    ..
    Understood.
    But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a way in for a party that chose the right issue.
    An issue where a majority or near majority of people aren’t getting the result they want from the majors.
    An issue the major parties don’t want to touch with a barge pole.
    See Brexit.

  222. memoryvault
    #2760823, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    They’ve all spent considerable time with their members and execs writing policies.

    And they all failed dismally in HoR seats.
    And you don’t see the problem . . .

    .
    fmd

  223. Confused Old Misfit
    #2760824, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    There are two issues.
    1) Energy
    2)Immigration

  224. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760825, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    But not even huge numbers of inner city wankers will vote for, for example, the Greens. Because they are trying to be a fully- fledged party, when there is already at least one major party catering for retarded idiots.
    That is like cracking open a Fanta when you could have a Coke.

    This really only applies in the US, but let’s not forget how the votes went in 1992:

    Clinton (Democratic Party) 43.0%
    Bush (Republican Party) 37.4%
    Perot (Independent/Reform) 18.9%

    So it only really applies at the Congressional/State legislature level where the two-party system is enforced not only by voting methods but by ballot access laws (totally rigged!).

  225. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2760827, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    This is next level brilliant …
    Trump lectures the bejesus out of the NATO Secretary-General at breakfast:

    That clown Juncker is just down the next street. The Donald’s limo should pull up there as well for a courtesy call.

  226. Death Giraffe
    #2760828, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    They do not aim to be single-issue parties. They’ve all spent considerable time with their members and execs writing policies. I don’t see the problem.

    ..
    Too diluted.
    They should have chosen an issue.
    For example: free speech.
    You would gather votes from both left and right on that.
    And you wouldn’t have to piss off people of a conservative bent by blithering on about open borders and getting blown off into the weeds.

  227. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760830, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    memoryvault
    #2760818, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:02 pm
    But not even huge numbers of inner city wankers will vote for, for example, the Greens. Because they are trying to be a fully- fledged party, when there is already at least one major party catering for retarded idiots.

    +100 giraffe.
    Possibly the most astute political observation on this blog so far this year.

    Aren’t you always breaking balls for people voting for the Stupid Fucking Liberals?

    memoryvault
    #2760823, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:09 pm
    They’ve all spent considerable time with their members and execs writing policies.

    And they all failed dismally in HoR seats.
    And you don’t see the problem . . .

    .
    fmd

    No no no.

    Fuck ME dead.

    Name ONE Single Issue Party in the House or Senate NOW. They don’t even really exist at the State level, the Shooters aren’t the Shooters any more and were more like “Shooters, also populist conservatives”.

  228. rickw
    #2760831, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    There are two issues.
    1) Energy
    2)Immigration

    Yep

  229. Makka
    #2760832, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    I do like the way Trump lays out the issues in simple language that is designed to kick the Euroweenies square in the nuts. These effeminate cucks have never heard the truth in plain clear language;

    ” Germany closes down it’s coal fired power stations and nuclear power plants, puts billions of dollars every year in Russia’s pockets and then expects the US to provide protection from…. the Russians!? The head of the German-Russian pipeline conglomerate is an ex-Chancellor of Germany. Sorry but that’s inappropriate.”

  230. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760833, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    So let’s say, that the conservatives here like 30/33 of the LDP policies.

    Even 25 or a dismal 20 of the 33 policies.

    This is your reasoning to become a single issue party?

    How utterly facile.

    Set up your anti-abortion party and see how far you get. Hundreds of micro parties have existed and died, most of them single issue parties no one remembers.

  231. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2760834, posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    And you wouldn’t have to piss off people of a conservative bent by blithering on about open borders and getting blown off into the weeds.

    Shut up and vote for Cory or Pauline.

