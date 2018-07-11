What they said: You can trust the ABC edition

Trust is what we do at the ABC.
… We’re talking about ease of storytelling …
… I accept you might have written the book on the RMIT payroll but that’s immaterial to viewers …
… that’s not how journalism works …
I’ trust the ABC.
At bayonet point.
Trust the ABC they said.
But apparently russian and chinese state media is propaganda.
Trust is what we do at the ABC.
That has a sinister ring to it. I suppose he was honest enough to say “trust”, rather than “facts”.
The immaterial payroll is just part of the story telling.
But perhaps the “trust” statement deserves consideration- was Milne referring to a corporate strategy of semimonopolistic control of broadcasting services?
Justin Milne – a handpicked Lord Waffleworth fluffer.
Not that it makes an iota of difference. The only one who tried to change the staff co-op was Howard’s pick David Hill and he had as much success as anyone. None.
They trust that taxing Electricity will save the planet?
These people can’t even speak English. One doesn’t ‘do’ trust. One ‘earns’ it. For a national broadcaster it’s earned by accurate, considered and balanced reporting, all of which are conspicuously lacking at the ABC.
Imagine if Good Senator Dave had accused a non lethal product of killing a man on radio then he giggled and covered himself by saying he hadn’t checked the death before announcing it.
Their ABC announced from their billion dollar bully radio Pulpit today that roundup had killed a man, without checking.
Because that was the easiest storytelling.
Comrades.
‘ The only one who tried to change the staff co-op was Howard’s pick David Hill and he had as much success as anyone. None.’
Hill was a Hawke appointee, Managing Director from 1987 to 1995; dunno how good he was at it but he was and is a dyed in the wool Labor maaate and he appears to have been very well rewarded for it over the years.
BTW, there is an article in the hard copy Quadrant this month by one Christopher Akehurst pointing out what many Cats have been saying for some time – that, whatever its political failings, the ABC in general -news, current affairs, drama, comedy – is almost entirely boring, earnest, unoriginal. unadventurous, orthodox, incurious lower-middle brow stodge
Wouldn’t trust the alpbc as far as I could kick it .
This trust they speak of ,are those the trusts they put their inflated salaries in to dodge tax? Like Malcom’s Cayman Islands Renewables Investments ?
Notice how local clones of BBC shows are more boring and earnest than the original?
Sad.
Justin is in charge of getting Maocolm re-elected, nothing more.
Pravda = Truth
ABC = Trust
It’s good to have things clarified – so now we have our very own Ministry of Truth.
We are in a cultural and philosophical war folks. Anyone who thinks otherwise has already lost. They have the MSM, academia, health, PS, not for profits, renewable leeches, many of big business, and the LNP. And I have missed a few I am sure. How the fuck can we win this?
David Hill, would’ve been very surprising if Howard had appointed him.
Tony Abbott, different story.
Talking of Labor maaaates, whatever happened to Chris Masters.
He was headed for ABC Sainthood, then he wrote that book about Alan Jones …
Oops. Bit of fake news there. My recollection was that he tried to shake the place up a bit and didn’t get very far. Hawke was no friend of the ALPBC like Maocolm is.
That is because they are padded out with ALPBC maaaates. The BBC Have I got News for You is (was) a great program. The local ALPBC version, whatever it was called, was completely lame. Now their panel shows resemble some kind of Googles G diversity freak show.
8 years is a fair whack of time to be heading the ABC.
What was the scenario?
Did he try to shake things up in 1987, not get very far, then spend the next 8 years under a Vow of Silence?
In God I trust. Now as for the ABC I’d rather trust a snake or a crocodile, neither of which depends on the taxpayers money to survive.
Memo to that moron Turnbull who is currently masquerading as Prime Minister of Australia.
For once in your life listen to what most sensiblevAustralians want. SHUT DOWN THE ABC AND SELL IT OFF.
Jonathan Shier made the last serious attempt to reform TheirABC And was chewed up and spat out by the co-op in about eighteen months.
Some of the BBC script writers are almost subversive in the sense that they often have the most earnest PC characters getting taken for suckers, or being wrong at least. Stepping up to take the pratfall because their behaviour demands it. Conversely, they allow the non PC characters have some redeeming traits sometimes.
Much like in the real world really.
ABC drama by comparison is only capable of the most wooden characterisations where these sorts of things would be unthinkable. Doctrinal purity must be upheld.
Much like the Australian arts scene really.
ABC drama not only has wooden characters, it has the cheesiest cliches and tropes.
Predictable, schoolkid level of satire and characterisation. So far that they could not be unbiased if they tried for many years.
We have ways and means of making you trust the ABC.