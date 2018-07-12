A lucky country run by second rate people? The ACCC and rooftop solar

Donald Horne wrote it many years ago.

Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people who share its luck. It lives on other people’s ideas, and, although its ordinary people are adaptable, most of its leaders (in all fields) so lack curiosity about the events that surround them that they are often taken by surprise.

A bit of a journalistic exaggeration actually but never more true than now under the influence of warming hysteria and the war on CO2. The ACCC has discovered, late in the day, that the rooftop solar subsidy scheme transfers wealth from poor to rich. Can you bear it?

UPDATE, HEADS UP ON TONY FROM OZ

An important comment in the thread under Jo Nova’s post, a report on 56 days monitoring the contribution of different sources of power, the main point being the absurdly small amount of power from Wind and Other.

I have been doing this new Series for eight weeks now, so 56 days. There have been 14 of those days (and that’s one quarter of that time) when ALL the wind power, ALL the solar power from commercial plants and ALL the rooftop solar power have delivered LESS THAN 2% of the power required at the evening Peak, and five of those days have been lower than 1%, with the lowest at 0.3% That evening peak is the highest power consumption we have, and it happens every day at 5.30/6PM, and over those eight weeks averages for those peaks have been between 28500MW and 32000MW. Now, the point here is that even though the Country is consuming the most electricity it actually can consume, on those 14 days, ALL OF IT was actually being delivered from coal fired power, natural gas fired power, and hydro power. From the low point of 0.3% (100MW of that Peak) to the high point of 2%, (600MW) is between one and three Units at a gas plant just waiting for the call already to ‘fire up’. The fact that those three main sources have already proved they can handle it is an indictment on the total and utter uselessness of wind power, solar power, and rooftop solar power. There could be none of it, and we would still get by. Tony.