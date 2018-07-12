Tom Quirk probably could have been a rocket scientist because he trained as a nuclear physicist, attended Harvard Business School and has been a fellow of three Oxford Colleges (is that like being an Oxford Scholar?). More to the point of Climate Change: The Facts he has been involved in electricity generation including a founding directorship of the Victorian Power Exchange.

His chapter “Taking Melbourne’s Temperature” charts the history of the temperature record in Melbourne from 1856. The bottom line of the story there has apparently been a rise in temperature of 0.3C per century since that time. This challenges the official records which show a much larger increase, especially after 1998.

Melbourne was founded in 1835 as an outer suburb of Launceston by two Tasmanian explorers, Batman and Faulkner. Their names are perpetuated by the Batman Faulkner hotel/hostel in Launceston, close to the heart of the small city near the Transit Centre and a stone’s throw from The Grumpy Piper that houses a bagpipe museum and a whisky tasting bar.

The point of the paper is to explain why there was a jump of 0.6C recorded after 1998. This is attributed to a combination of the urban heat island effect (indicated by the difference of 0.6 compared with the country town of Laverton) and specific factors affecting the microclimate in La Trobe Street.

The key point to note is that the maximum temperature break is coincident with the screening of the La Trobe weather station from southern southerly winds by the construction of the very tall City Gate building …This is a fifteen storey apartment tower completed in 1997 and to its east is a further apartment building completed in 1998.