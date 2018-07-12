Look who is sponsoring the ACTU Congress?

What ever happened to the sole purpose test that legally governs the behaviour of trustees of superannuation funds? You know, the one that means that the retirement incomes of the members are the only focus of the activities of superannuation funds.
When did sponsoring the ACTU Congress, to be held in Brisbane next week, fall into the category of maximizing the retirement incomes of the members?
The Royal Commission might care to take a look at this issue. And in the meantime, what the hell is APRA doing that it just turns a blind eye to this misuse of members’ funds?
ACTU thanks all our Sponsors and Partners for supporting the 2018 ACTU Congress in Brisbane 17 and 18 July 2018.
Dr Sloan, may I?
Guest Post: Is Superannuation a socialist plot?
Those windmills and solar sponges wont build themselves.
Well posted Judith and Frank. I hadnt seen Frank’s before but concur with its thrust.
I smell …Illegal !..am I right or wrong ?
Surely, Judith, you can do better than just clickbait to get a few people stamping their little feet.
I would think that Super Funds and others can legitimately sponsor an event which is of more than passing moment for their members and shareholders. An event that might just have some bearing on the way those Funds and other need to operate their businesses for the benefit of their members and shareholders.
Isn’t it strange that people don’t expect criminal behaviour from the criminals who run the union movement and their suckhole carpetbagger comrades . The union gang is full of crims,always has been Williamson Thompson giliard and Wilson setka and gang the unions are even a whisper more criminal than the alp and the lawtrade . All the super fiddles will be over when the polliemuppets get their dirty hands on members money and drain the funds , like they have the treasury ,it’s only a matter of time ,all that money to buy welfare votes and stay in power . Career pollies are rubbish need to be gulagged for life .
You’re joking, Rae? Right?
No, Judith, I’m not.
Every crocodile in the swamp.
Private sector unionisation less than 10 per cent. Enough said.
IFS – the ticket clipper’s ticket clipper.
Wanna buy a windmill?
What’s the big deal? Doesn’t everyone know that the laws of the land do not apply to unions.
I still think much of the ‘franking drama’ from short Bill is conveniently aimed at helping these same Super funds benefit by driving people out of SMSFs…even better if you have a default insurance scam that people had to opt out of. On the verge of unconscionable dealing.
Just like Super funds advertising for people to join them, sponsoring football teams, commonwealth games touch runs etc. If people want to do that, fine, they can do it with their own money; not mine. Using ads to get bigger can only make getting good gains harder as it limits the companies you can invest money in…unless of course you are running the fund and get bonuses based on the funds under management
Its called a scam
Judith, Scroll the Troll!
“The New Daily” anyone?
To the tune of $3M at startup.. and god knows how much since.
I asked my super fund “WTF?” – they’re excuse was that it wasn’t coming out of member’s funds, it was coming out of the admin fees, so it was all a-ok.
If you’re interested in figuring out the M.O. behind the nice ad-infused facade of Union/Super collusion there are some reminders here, here, here, and here!
The old union-official-as-fund-trustee trick didn’t work out so well.
So Frank Walker is “.”?
Not that I have a problem with either poster.
Most Australians are still under the illusion that the unions fight on behalf of all workers.
It still hasn’t filtered through that they take money from all workers by weaselling themselves into fund management etc, and they as often fight against the interests of the dwindling private industry membership.
Australia is only at the stage of early 1960s USA when it comes to waking up to union criminal racketeering.
I think that the “ Sole Purpose Test” only applies to self managed funds
More flexibility with industry funds
In which case the fund is deducting admin fees in excess of its costs. So why not just reduce the admin fees?
That’s a handy avoid list. Couldn’t see myself darkening their doors anyway- more than the odd conflict of interest there as well.
How is the 1st People’s Congress funded? If receive Government funds they should not be donating to ACTU.