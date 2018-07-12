Look who is sponsoring the ACTU Congress?

Posted on 3:15 pm, July 12, 2018 by Judith Sloan

What ever happened to the sole purpose test that legally governs the behaviour of trustees of superannuation funds?  You know, the one that means that the retirement incomes of the members are the only focus of the activities of superannuation funds.

When did sponsoring the ACTU Congress, to be held in Brisbane next week, fall into the category of maximizing the retirement incomes of the members?

The Royal Commission might care to take a look at this issue.  And in the meantime, what the hell is APRA doing that it just turns a blind eye to this misuse of members’ funds?

ACTU thanks all our Sponsors and Partners for supporting the 2018 ACTU Congress in Brisbane 17 and 18 July 2018.

 

 ADA Australia undefined
AIST    undefined
undefined  undefined
undefined undefined
Cbus The Creative Works
 Centre for Future Work undefined 
   
 undefined undefined
undefined undefined
IFS undefined
Maurice Blackburn undefined
  McKell Insitute undefined
 Member Advantage undefined
undefined  undefined
undefined  undefined
Slater and Gordon  Motor Report
undefined  
 TUH Twu Super
Union Shopper  undefined
Qualitops  undefined
22 Responses to Look who is sponsoring the ACTU Congress?

  2. RobK
    #2761418, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Those windmills and solar sponges wont build themselves.

  3. RobK
    #2761426, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Well posted Judith and Frank. I hadnt seen Frank’s before but concur with its thrust.

  4. ENYAW
    #2761427, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    I smell …Illegal !..am I right or wrong ?

  5. Rae
    #2761432, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Surely, Judith, you can do better than just clickbait to get a few people stamping their little feet.

    ACTU Congress 2018 Sponsors

    I would think that Super Funds and others can legitimately sponsor an event which is of more than passing moment for their members and shareholders. An event that might just have some bearing on the way those Funds and other need to operate their businesses for the benefit of their members and shareholders.

  6. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2761435, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Isn’t it strange that people don’t expect criminal behaviour from the criminals who run the union movement and their suckhole carpetbagger comrades . The union gang is full of crims,always has been Williamson Thompson giliard and Wilson setka and gang the unions are even a whisper more criminal than the alp and the lawtrade . All the super fiddles will be over when the polliemuppets get their dirty hands on members money and drain the funds , like they have the treasury ,it’s only a matter of time ,all that money to buy welfare votes and stay in power . Career pollies are rubbish need to be gulagged for life .

  7. Judith Sloan
    #2761438, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    You’re joking, Rae? Right?

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2761442, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Every crocodile in the swamp.

  10. Judith Sloan
    #2761475, posted on July 12, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Private sector unionisation less than 10 per cent. Enough said.

  11. H B Bear
    #2761477, posted on July 12, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    IFS – the ticket clipper’s ticket clipper.

    Wanna buy a windmill?

  12. Davo
    #2761478, posted on July 12, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    What’s the big deal? Doesn’t everyone know that the laws of the land do not apply to unions.

    I still think much of the ‘franking drama’ from short Bill is conveniently aimed at helping these same Super funds benefit by driving people out of SMSFs…even better if you have a default insurance scam that people had to opt out of. On the verge of unconscionable dealing.

    Just like Super funds advertising for people to join them, sponsoring football teams, commonwealth games touch runs etc. If people want to do that, fine, they can do it with their own money; not mine. Using ads to get bigger can only make getting good gains harder as it limits the companies you can invest money in…unless of course you are running the fund and get bonuses based on the funds under management

    Its called a scam

  13. Mak Siccar
    #2761483, posted on July 12, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Judith, Scroll the Troll!

    Judith Sloan
    #2761438, posted on July 12, 2018 at 3:47 pm
    You’re joking, Rae? Right

  14. Mak Siccar
    #2761487, posted on July 12, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Couldn’t agree more!

    Davo
    #2761478, posted on July 12, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    What’s the big deal? Doesn’t everyone know that the laws of the land do not apply to unions.

    I still think much of the ‘franking drama’ from short Bill is conveniently aimed at helping these same Super funds benefit by driving people out of SMSFs…even better if you have a default insurance scam that people had to opt out of. On the verge of unconscionable dealing.

  15. duncanm
    #2761526, posted on July 12, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    “The New Daily” anyone?

    To the tune of $3M at startup.. and god knows how much since.

    I asked my super fund “WTF?” – they’re excuse was that it wasn’t coming out of member’s funds, it was coming out of the admin fees, so it was all a-ok.

  17. Texas Jack
    #2761553, posted on July 12, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    If you’re interested in figuring out the M.O. behind the nice ad-infused facade of Union/Super collusion there are some reminders here, here, here, and here!

    The old union-official-as-fund-trustee trick didn’t work out so well.

  18. Nerblnob
    #2761569, posted on July 12, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    So Frank Walker is “.”?
    Not that I have a problem with either poster.

    Most Australians are still under the illusion that the unions fight on behalf of all workers.

    It still hasn’t filtered through that they take money from all workers by weaselling themselves into fund management etc, and they as often fight against the interests of the dwindling private industry membership.

    Australia is only at the stage of early 1960s USA when it comes to waking up to union criminal racketeering.

  19. Mark
    #2761591, posted on July 12, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    I think that the “ Sole Purpose Test” only applies to self managed funds
    More flexibility with industry funds

  20. Roberto
    #2761601, posted on July 12, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I asked my super fund “WTF?” – they’re excuse was that it wasn’t coming out of member’s funds, it was coming out of the admin fees, so it was all a-ok.

    In which case the fund is deducting admin fees in excess of its costs. So why not just reduce the admin fees?

  21. Habib
    #2761746, posted on July 12, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    That’s a handy avoid list. Couldn’t see myself darkening their doors anyway- more than the odd conflict of interest there as well.

  22. BrettW
    #2761883, posted on July 12, 2018 at 11:35 pm

    How is the 1st People’s Congress funded? If receive Government funds they should not be donating to ACTU.

