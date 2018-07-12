Look who is sponsoring the ACTU Congress?

What ever happened to the sole purpose test that legally governs the behaviour of trustees of superannuation funds? You know, the one that means that the retirement incomes of the members are the only focus of the activities of superannuation funds.

When did sponsoring the ACTU Congress, to be held in Brisbane next week, fall into the category of maximizing the retirement incomes of the members?

The Royal Commission might care to take a look at this issue. And in the meantime, what the hell is APRA doing that it just turns a blind eye to this misuse of members’ funds?

ACTU thanks all our Sponsors and Partners for supporting the 2018 ACTU Congress in Brisbane 17 and 18 July 2018.