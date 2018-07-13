In Trump territory for a change

Not New York but Las Vegas, and not in enemy territory but at Freedomfest. For a change everyone I speak to is a supporter of PDT. Everyone naturally has something or other to grizzle about, but I am completely onside in everything he has done so far and has attempted to do. I am in particular at one with Michael Anton, formerly known as Publius Decius Mus, America Is Not the Common Property of All Mankind – nor, for that matter, is Australia – on the single most important issue facing the West:
The populace is roused. For the first time in a generation, it actually has political leaders trying to act in their interest. That is intolerable to the open borders crowd, which is reacting with fury and hysteria.
And not just there. The economy is booming, unemployment is falling, the political culture is shifting, the Supreme Court may become benign for at least a generation, the left, along with a fair chunk of the Republican Party, is being exposed as politically insane,
global warming climate change is losing its grip on policy, and America’s allies are slowly, very very slowly, coming round to seeing where their interests are. From today’s news:
TRUMP STORMS LONDON…
As popular as Obama in middle of first term…
But particularly liked the story about the anti-Trump demo in Brussels that expected thousands and ended up with a handful.
Still the media, academia and the corporate world have not signed on, and with politics as perception who knows how things will go from here since there is always something about to go wrong. And that PDT is only equal to Zero at this stage is either fake news or a continuous worry.
My goodness, you’re being such a pessimist. Of course the odd things will go wrong but of late these have been out-numbered by a tide of things going right for a change. The bigger players will of course take longer to come around. I think it took most corporates a couple of decades to fall for climate change (I think there was a change in sentiment around the turn of the century). There’s a glimmer of hope and it’s a wonder it hasn’t been snuffed out yet. Long may it persist. More winning please.
The MSM is claiming that “1400” or “thousands of” anti-Trump protesters showed up in Brussels but the video shows otherwise.
Anti-Trump Protest at NATO Draws Only a Couple Dozen (Video)
Loving these headlines. I see Melania is dressed like a Grecian urn for the charm offensive as well. And now I am reading that Trump has delivered a broadside to May for not delivering Brexit as per the people’s will. Go you good thing.
Trump has nothing to prove and nothing to lose. He’s fearless, telling it like it is, but better, showing just what a punch of pussies these euroweenies are and what a bigger bunch of pussies former POTUS’s were to kow tow to those paper tigers.
From my travels in North America and a cruise one time with predominantly American passengers, I found the average person in the US has a far better grip on the realities of economics than the average Aussie. Not sure why.
Trump rules, OK?
Q. What’s a Grecian urn?
A. A lot less than he used to!
https://www.statista.com/graphic/1/416209/average-annual-wages-greece-y-on-y-in-euros.jpg
Just saw a picture of Prez Trump, Melania, Theresa the appeaser and her hubby at Blenheim (Churchill’s birthplace) taken a few hours ago. Trump looks magnificently presidential, Melania looks like the uber Greek goddess that she is, Theresa the appeaser looks like a home county housewife being propped up by either pills or life support (I suspect both and the humane thing to do is to pull that life support) and May’s hubby looks like a relic from the Faulty Tower’s bar who needs another gin and tonic and a man that even Dad’s army would have rejected in 1940.
Lovely description there, Cassie. We will be in the UK early August and look forward to checking out what is going on re Brexit. May has been a disaster but she is attempting to tough it out. The Germans still mean to take by stealth what they couldn’t take by Blitzkrieg. The media fifth column have been very helpful to Germany on this and too many Brits have forgotten, if they ever knew given the leftism in the education system, that sovereignty is something precious that you have to fight for. Meantime, I will chase up a pic of Melania’s Grecian dressing for a quick fashion moment and compare notes tonight over Catallaxy drinkies, although sadly I don’t think a 5’3″ blonde like me could carry it off. You have to be tall. And leonine.
Cassie, just took a peek, couldn’t resist. If I wore that Grecian style with the shoulder panel drops, I would look like a pair of curtains waiting to be drawn. 🙂
Melania only just gets away with it.
My first day waking up in America was in Vegas. I looked out the window and saw the TRUMP sign on top of a giant gold building. A moment more profound than I thought at the time.
Darling Lizzie, me too though on me it would also look as though the curtains had fallen in.
See ya tonight for a drinky-poo!