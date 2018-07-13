In Trump territory for a change

Not New York but Las Vegas, and not in enemy territory but at Freedomfest. For a change everyone I speak to is a supporter of PDT. Everyone naturally has something or other to grizzle about, but I am completely onside in everything he has done so far and has attempted to do. I am in particular at one with Michael Anton, formerly known as Publius Decius Mus, America Is Not the Common Property of All Mankind – nor, for that matter, is Australia – on the single most important issue facing the West:

The populace is roused. For the first time in a generation, it actually has political leaders trying to act in their interest. That is intolerable to the open borders crowd, which is reacting with fury and hysteria.

And not just there. The economy is booming, unemployment is falling, the political culture is shifting, the Supreme Court may become benign for at least a generation, the left, along with a fair chunk of the Republican Party, is being exposed as politically insane, global warming climate change is losing its grip on policy, and America’s allies are slowly, very very slowly, coming round to seeing where their interests are. From today’s news:

TRUMP STORMS LONDON…

As popular as Obama in middle of first term…

But particularly liked the story about the anti-Trump demo in Brussels that expected thousands and ended up with a handful.

Still the media, academia and the corporate world have not signed on, and with politics as perception who knows how things will go from here since there is always something about to go wrong. And that PDT is only equal to Zero at this stage is either fake news or a continuous worry.