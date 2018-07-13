Malcolm to the rescue of power prices

Checking the AEMO Data Dashboard at 4.30 we find Wind and Other delivering 2.7% of demand, propped up by a strong performance by the NSW windfarms. Go the Blues. Nothing in SA and the price sky high.

Malcolm just sent me a copy of his speech in Brisbane, I don’t have the stomach to read it but I am prepared to share.

The temptation was too much.

So the choice is going to be very clear, at the by-elections and indeed, at the general election next year, lower prices under our technology neutral customer focused National Energy Guarantee, or higher prices under Labor’s reckless renewable energy subsidies. As ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said just this morning, “Only a technology neutral approach will get prices down. Whenever Governments prescribe that the technology should be one thing or another, that’s when you get higher prices.” Now, repairing the mistakes of the past means, obviously, planning to ensure that renewables are reliable, and clearly that was the huge oversight neglected in South Australia. Now, Snowy Hydro 2.0 will help lay the foundation for the future of our more flexible energy system, providing a grid scale, 2,000 megawatt battery in the heart of the system; improving reliability and security across the grid; enabling new technologies to be safely integrated.

Pray for rain!

Meanwhile in the USA emissions drop, in contrast with Europe. Not really a good thing given the CO2 level is still sub-optimal for plant growth but Greens should be surprised and pleased.