Malcolm to the rescue of power prices

Checking the AEMO Data Dashboard at 4.30 we find Wind and Other delivering 2.7% of demand, propped up by a strong performance by the NSW windfarms. Go the Blues. Nothing in SA and the price sky high.
Malcolm just sent me a copy of his speech in Brisbane, I don’t have the stomach to read it but I am prepared to share.
The temptation was too much.
So the choice is going to be very clear, at the by-elections and indeed, at the general election next year, lower prices under our technology neutral customer focused National Energy Guarantee, or higher prices under Labor’s reckless renewable energy subsidies.
As ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said just this morning, “Only a technology neutral approach will get prices down. Whenever Governments prescribe that the technology should be one thing or another, that’s when you get higher prices.”
Now, repairing the mistakes of the past means, obviously, planning to ensure that renewables are reliable, and clearly that was the huge oversight neglected in South Australia.
Now, Snowy Hydro 2.0 will help lay the foundation for the future of our more flexible energy system, providing a grid scale, 2,000 megawatt battery in the heart of the system; improving reliability and security across the grid; enabling new technologies to be safely integrated.
Pray for rain!
Meanwhile in the USA emissions drop, in contrast with Europe. Not really a good thing given the CO2 level is still sub-optimal for plant growth but Greens should be surprised and pleased.
The ‘smartest person in the room’ is still trying to sell us a perpetual motion machine.
The man is obsessed with pumping water uphill when the simple answer is to refurbish what is already in place, Hazelwood.
So Snowy II will lead to higher prices. Thank you, Maladroit Blight Trumble Esq..
Turdball is a true believer; he knifed Brendan Nelson so he could introduce greenness into the Australian guts and when the libs had just enough numbers to turf him out for the reluctant Abbott, turdball bided his time until he could strike again.
He would have been the greatest greens leader ever. As it is he is just a prick.
That is pretty bloody obvious Malcontent!
Just get rid of the unreliable subsidies you idiot!
The man has to be as thick as a brick! But the Liberal faithful still believe in him! FMD!
20/20 hindsight?
Snowy 2.0 – forget it!
The news media refuse to discuss the RET in any way whatsoever, therefore it cannot have an influence on power prices. See how that works?
Winter bills are on their way. This might motivate a few electors to make some calls to their local MPs and give them some hell.
Ged Kearney, you will become acquainted with me when I return to Melbourne. You will know exactly what my electricity bill is.
Robber Baron
#2762458, posted on July 13, 2018 at 6:38 pm
I have already written to my local MP (Andrew Hastie) and he had the courtesy to reply to tell me how wonderful the Coalition’s energy policy is (groan).
I can’t bring myself to vote Labor, so there’s a few informal votes coming from my household next election.