Revisiting the Trump agenda

Looking back to the Trump agenda before he occupied the White House.
Infrastructure, Energy, Immigration, Trade, Tax, Health Care.
Whoops, sorry, the original pages have gone! Anyway you can get the flavour…
Looking back to the Trump agenda before he occupied the White House.
Infrastructure, Energy, Immigration, Trade, Tax, Health Care.
Whoops, sorry, the original pages have gone! Anyway you can get the flavour…
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
A new type of superstition has got hold of peoples minds, the worship of the state. People demand the exercise of the methods of coercion and compulsion, of violence and threat. Woe to anybody who does not bend his knee to the fashionable idols!
The pages can all be accessed using the Wayback Machine software.
We await the Mea Culpa. What’s that? Crickets you say?