Actually only 68%

Although perhaps not the mayor of London. As noted about the pic:
Pretty much every American news outlet is gleeful about the “giant Trump baby balloon,” as it is conventionally described, that supposedly is dominating the London landscape while Trump is in England. London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, gave activists permission to fly the blimp (as it is also referred to), which apparently was needed because it is so “giant.”
Via SDA for the poll and Powerline for the picture and the accompanying text.
It’s only the Left and the MSM that insist everyone hates Trump. That bubble they live in is utterly opaque.
It would appear that Sweden has fallen to the enemy.
The United Kingdom is not far behind, unless that 68% as well as the majority that voted for Brexit get off their whatsits and dispense with the elitists and the globalists of the British Deep State.
How delightfully ironic, expecting that his world view is shared by “everyone”. Also take away the reporters and fake news hounds from the “crowd” demonstrating and it is a pretty piss poor turnout. Just love this winning and winning and winning =)
Bet there has never been a politician who has polled 68 per cent of the people of another country. The communist dictators of course usually poll 106.564 of the popular vote in their “elections”.
A question ,who the hell “elected” that islamofascist prat khan as successor to the great Dick Whittington,whose charity is still dispensing mone in London hundreds of years after his death?
They were predicting a few thousand odd people for the protest. There are a few thousand and, yep, they are odd.
D. Trump has a great sense of humour and is very entertaining, and he has a beautiful elegant wife.
What’s not to like?
The London mayor is all about free speech on the one hand (from the Left), but condemns free speech on the other (from conservatives). It all depends on whose free speech he is defending.
If Trump wanted to fly a blimp in London, especially one made in his own image he wouldn’t have been able to. (admittedly it would, no doubt, have been more spectacular). Tens of thousands of pounds of promotion; all that space in those peoples heads totally rent free. Script writters would struggle to be so consistently entertaining.
The blimp doesn’t actually look that large. And it’s a balloon FFS.
They needed permission to fly it?
There’s a large part of the problem right there.
They would have been better of hiring a bouncing castle, at least it would have been a lot bigger and the ‘children’ protesting would have been right at home.
Wonder what happened to the Sadiq Khan blimp? Hopefully it still goes ahead. Trump probably threw in a lazy few thousand into the funding himself just for the shit stir.
I suspect not actually, but saying so or even going through the motions helped get it publicized.
Did anyone watch the video of Sadiq Khan and Piers Morgan, where Sadiq said you could pretty much do anything in London so long as it was peaceful and it was safe? Notice the sleight of hand in shifting responsibility for safety and peacefulness from government/police to public speakers? Shameful… Once upon a time government would protect your rights, not expect you to conform.
Which I think is Steve’s point.
The haters paid 30k Pounds for that balloon. Whoever made it was “having a lend” as they say in Pommyland.
Wouldn’t it be funny if Trump was involved in its manufacture.
Maybe the protestors are angry that Trump has prevented North Korea starting a nuclear war.
Or that Trump doesn’t want America to be the world’s policeman.
We can only guess.
Sarah Sanders
@PressSec
18h
[email protected] sits in Winston Churchill’s chair as a guest of Prime Minister May at Chequers.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PressSec
That is gold. My two favourite politicians of all time.
Trump looks proud as punch.
Piers Morgan
@piersmorgan
BREAKING NEWS: I just finished a 30-minute interview with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.
It’s his only UK TV interview & will air on ITV exclusively on ITV.