Open Forum: July 14, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, July 14, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Open Forum: July 14, 2018

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2762743, posted on July 14, 2018 at 12:15 am

    I claim this thread in the name of Captain Joseph Burnett, of HMAS Sydney, who died at his post, on the bridge of that cruiser, as the German gunners, on the raider “Kormoran” opened a hail of gunfire.

  9. Oh come on
    #2762754, posted on July 14, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Trump fucking blew the bejeezus out of uber-xunt Jim Acosta. That is going straight to the pool room.

  10. Oh come on
    #2762755, posted on July 14, 2018 at 12:35 am

    And instead of taking Jim Acosta’s question, he took one from Fox News!

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2762760, posted on July 14, 2018 at 12:40 am

    No one likes sport any more.

    So many spare seats at wimbeldon for a semi final.

    The world is changing man. No one care about shit we used to take for granted.

    Corporatism has destroyed our culture.

  12. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2762761, posted on July 14, 2018 at 12:41 am

    First XI.
    We will bat first, thank you, Umpire.

  13. Baldrick
    #2762763, posted on July 14, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Please keep retweeting Leftards. The more the better for Trump 2020.

    Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 @MikeStuchbery_
    I see some wags are trying to get #FuckOffTrump to trend. How remarkably uncivil of them! What kind of message would it send if everybody were to start tweeting #FuckOffTrump? Appalling stuff. #FuckOffTrump

  14. Oh come on
    #2762764, posted on July 14, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I see some wags are trying to get #FuckOffTrump to trend. How remarkably uncivil of them! What kind of message would it send if everybody were to start tweeting #FuckOffTrump? Appalling stuff. #FuckOffTrump

    Flaccid.

  15. Baldrick
    #2762765, posted on July 14, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Hilarious …

    Fox News @FoxNews
    President @realDonaldTrump: “@CNN is fake news. I don’t take questions from CNN.”

    (20 second video)

  16. Oh come on
    #2762766, posted on July 14, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Trying to get a hashtag to trend on Twitter is activism, hey? How embarrassing for his parents.

  17. Oh come on
    #2762767, posted on July 14, 2018 at 1:10 am

    Leading at Drudge:

    DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ROSENSTEIN TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT… DEVELOPING…

    Hrm. Interesting. Maybe.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.