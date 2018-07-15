Imagine. You are walking down the street and someone is wearing an Adolf Hitler t-shirt? How about an Osama Bin Laden hat? Perhaps a jacket with a swastika on it?

Poor taste? Offensive? Downright objectionable? Why? Because these people and the regimes represented by these images have resulted in the deaths of millions.

Yet for some reason, images of Mao or Che or Fidel seem fine as do the logos of the USSR. These people and icons don’t seem to raise an eye brow. This despite them representing regimes that resulted in many more deaths and many more years of citizen torment. (Little known tit-bit – Saddam Hussein’s moustache was an homage to Stalin).

But it seems that Communism and its smart-arsed younger brother Socialism always have that get out of jail card. Romantic Utopian intentions always seem to trump results and outcomes.

Spartacus is currently travelling with Team Spartacus. Recently in Prague, currently in Berlin, Spartacii number 2 (aged 11) got into his head the idea of buying a hat with the logo/crest of the former Soviet Union. Spartacus tried to explain that, although it his free speech right to wear such items, Spartacus does not approve. Spartacus also tried to explain the irony of freedom of speech in wearing the symbol of a regime that denied the freedom of speech to its citizens.

In Prague and Berlin there were plenty of sites selling Soviet memorabilia but none selling Nazi memorabilia. Funny that. Actually not funny at all.

But the 85 t0 100 million deaths under Communism, that was another time and socialism not properly implemented. Forget AntiFa (Anti-Fascism). Perhaps what is needed is Popperian AntiSo (Anti-Socialism).

The Black Book of Communism should be mandatory reading at every University because we seem to have Socialist generational socialist bookends:

University of Sydney SRC’s Education Officer Lily Campbell on reports millennials are looking to socialism: People are angry at the way the world is run and people want an alternative to capitalism. MORE: https://t.co/ykweMevBOK #Outsiders pic.twitter.com/8klIWuj55F — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 23, 2018

