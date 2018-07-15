David Bidstrup: The dickhead factor

Anyone who has been around in the real world for some time knows that there is a proportion of the population who are dickheads. They embody everything that is dangerous to the rest of us and are a real-life manifestation of the Dunning-Kruger effect. My estimate from 45+ years observation of our society is a ratio of around 10 dickheads per hundred of population so in Australia we have around 2.5 million dickheads causing mayhem constantly.
Unfortunately, 800+ of these are in various parliaments state and federal and the electricity fiasco is a prime example of the damage they can cause.
Their lack of critical thinking ability coupled with the political survival instinct ensures that nothing of value can ever be achieved and the job of paying for their mistakes always falls on the shoulders of those who these dickheads “represent”.
Looking at electricity, the short story is as follows.
Someone came up with the fantasyland idea that carbon dioxide, the gas of life, poses a threat to our existence as a species. There is no proof of their “hypothesis” and no experiment that can be replicated to show they are right. Their story relies on falsehoods, manipulated temperature data and the liberal application of propaganda that would make Dr G blush. Those who “represent” us decided they would jump on the bandwagon to help “save the planet”.
This would be done by using “renewable energy” so we could stop “emitting carbon pollution”. No one bothered to think of what the consequences might be or put some limits on the process. It was also decided that the system would be run by some incredibly bureaucratic “market operator” that permitted bidding every 5 minutes and had a cap of $14,000.00 per MWh on prices. I invite people to read an earlier post of mine on the price spikes in SA in January 2018. History shows what an unmitigated disaster it has been and we now see those who started it all trying to pretend that they can fix the problem.
It is well known that wind power is virtually useless at an average 30% capacity factor and solar power is actually worse at about 17% capacity factor. Batteries are pointless and pumped hydro is wishful thinking and a nett user of electricity.
In order to “encourage” renewable energy the dickheads decided they would give those generators first dibs at supply, when they were able to, and on top of that we would all give them another $85.00 per megawatt hour as a bonus. Because “coal is dirty” those owners of the best and most reliable generation had to curtail generation when the renewables could provide something but be able to rescue the system when they could not.
In the state of darkness the previous government stood by and actively encouraged the demolition of a perfectly good power station to show their green credentials. A state wide blackout ensued 3 months later. Hundreds of millions of dollars gathered from the ordinary taxpayers funded another exercise in wetting the wall with the lease/purchase of some diesel fired turbine generators and a bit of loose change into Mr Musk’s pocket. Their replacement seems almost as clueless, which is a great worry.
Time passed, prices rose, reliability went down the toilet and ordinary folk became “energy poor” and unable to heat houses in winter or cool them in summer. Businesses closed and people lost their jobs but it was “all in a good cause” except the largest “emitters” thumbed their noses and kept on “polluting” the earth.
Those who followed the next incarnation of the original dickheads reckon they know it all and promise us the world. They will not be able to deliver, but that’s politics.
Here we are in 2018 and the electricity system is a shambles. Renewable operators scam at will and pocket the subsidies. The oligopolists of electricity thumb their noses at governments and citizens alike, the corporate regulator is impotent and the dangerous left and insane greens wait in the wings for the death of the present government so they can have their turn at sending us further into serfdom.
You can always tell when a dangerous idea is in the offing, just look at the propaganda. There will be things like “there is no turning back” and other such bullshit. The other warning sign is when the level of complication rises “exponentially”, (as they say in the best propaganda). An engineering axiom is to “keep it simple” and get the most effective, (otherwise known as doing the right thing), outcome. Over-complication should have the BS alarm tooting full volume.
There was a time when the provision of electricity was reliable, cheap and simple. Economists will argue that “the market” is the only pure mechanism but I think that is a manifestation of their lack of real world experience and dearth of technical know-how.
The solution is simple, just follow the bouncing ball:
(1): Get rid of unreliable “renewable” generation and the subsidies we all pay to their owners.
(2): Contract with generators who have the capacity to provide “dispatchable” power with long term, (12 months or more), contracts for base load and peaking power.
(3): Throw the NEM and AEMO in the bin and get some people who have the experience, qualifications and intelligence to run the system at least cost for the benefit of the country. They are there but are probably mowing lawns, running a “hire a hubby” franchise or towing a van around Australia with the missus by their side, making life difficult for semi drivers.
(4): Take over any organisation that refuses to play by the rules and send their CEO’s back to where they came from.
(5): Stop taking advice from vested interests, “environmentalists” and most economists. As JK Galbraith said, “the function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable”.
(6): Stop believing in “climate change” and stop believing that man can influence natural forces.
(7): Learn to love coal. It has done us proud for many years and despite the wishful thinking of many dickheads it will do so for many more.
This country is in deep shit and nothing that is proposed by the dickheads will get us out of it.
Dickhead, a stupid, irritating, or ridiculous man. Yes. Many in politics.
Well said, David. Any chance of getting the article into the MSM? .. Nah, I thought not!
you don’t have to actively “get rid of” anything. Just stop the subsidies and reality will over a few months take care of the rest.
The screaming from the rent seekers and their useful idiots while it happens would be irritating though.
Also, why go back to coal? just install a S9G otherwise destined for a virginia class sub pumping out 150 MWH into a medium sized regional town that is then disconnected from the grid. 33 years before it needs a recharge. Everyone else will get the message pretty quick when the town’s denizens are paying $0.10 per KWH.
That is true but the real question is who are they afraid of, who Do they want to keep happy rather than the voters and taxpayers?
My answer is the media and academia. They are the real vandals destroying science, knowledge and culture.
To what purpose is all this destruction? My guess is a Superman complex on the part of our elites, the media and academia. They want to show that they are not arrogant but rather very humble and caring people. They need to prove to the rest of the benighted earthlings how much they care so they need to invent a catastrophe from which they could save us.
Once we have been de-electrified, then we can be decolonialised, then the place can be rewilded, according to ecofeminist goddess theory.
It is just all the fashion at the moment.
Comrades.
To continue with my train of thought, once the media and academia have convinced themselves and a large part of the population that the nonexistent catastrophe is real they feel they have the right to abuse and oppress the resisters and they will never stop because they are doing it for our own good. They have to be stopped. But how?
When I was much younger I thought the USSR was an oppressive prison of millions of people that could never be brought down. That regime also had the politicians, academia and the media working against the people. I am happy to have lived long enough to see its downfall but I am becoming less optimistics about stopping the political correctness of all sorts descending on the western world like a suffocating fog.
Excellent summary of the current dilemma, but I fear the proposals have an ice cubes chance in hell of even being considered.
Proponents of that sort of policy usually think that they will be exempt from effects of such an outcome. Others are just too naive to realise that if their dreams were to come true there would no longer be any iPhones, laptops or any other type of technology. I don’t think they would like the future they are advocating.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UgMzZvC_yUU
Just like Indonesian authorities told the Australian government if they wanted to stop illegal immigration take the sugar off the table in the form of permanent residency and access to benefits. To get rid of every renewable take the sugar off the table – just stop the subsidies completely. Once people have to pay the real price for their vanity projects they may reconsider.
Is that needed? AEMO is not necessarily a warmie institution. I’ll take your point if you call it an enabler, but I’m not sure that warrants the chopping block.
I don’ t really understand the point of going there. We’re a very large energy exporter, which by definition means we are exporting competitively priced energy the the rest of the world, while we consume some of the most expensive energy in the world.
Well done David. Crosstie your post re the USSR is spot on . I do not understand why all this garbage is accepted and now the destruction of our cities with Stalinist high density buildings. Absolutely dumb.
This should be compulsory reading for all adults in this country.
I don’t blame the dickheads in the ALP and the Greens, though. Their behaviour is a given.
I blame the Liberal Party. At state and federal level they have had the opportunity to stop the dickheads. Instead they embraced the dickheads, loved the dickheads and became the dickheads. Today the biggest dickhead in Australia is Malcolm Turnbull.
The experiment with RE will end in tears. The sooner the preference of RE parasitic sudsidies are abandoned, the better.
Further comments on the experiment with RE:
I think every generation marvels at the pace of change. Technology has improved remarkably. Electrical power systems have improved and cost have come down. To counter this; complexity has gone up. Just like the paperless office that doesn’t use less paper but does a lot more stuff, the new instrumentation and control gear enables things we could only dream of a decade or two ago. There is a constraint though which is the amount of energy required to power the increased complexity. That isnt getting any less (even though we are doing more with it). All the schemes of modernity tend to be energy intensive: nano technology, block chain, high speed travel, high speed data, mechanised agriculture, air con heating and ventilation etc. Then the old staples of steel, textiles, mining and processing….all bulk energy consumption. Unfortunately, many people think because a small solar cell will charge an iPhone, that all of society can work that way, if we just try. There’s a bit of unmanaged expectations and ignorance of what is presently possible and how much it will cost.
The plus with renewable energy is it isn’t a long term solution – it all needs replacing every 20 years or so, or 7 years for batteries. So we’re not locked into the fuck-up for the next 100 years or anything…