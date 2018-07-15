David Bidstrup: The dickhead factor

Anyone who has been around in the real world for some time knows that there is a proportion of the population who are dickheads. They embody everything that is dangerous to the rest of us and are a real-life manifestation of the Dunning-Kruger effect. My estimate from 45+ years observation of our society is a ratio of around 10 dickheads per hundred of population so in Australia we have around 2.5 million dickheads causing mayhem constantly.

Unfortunately, 800+ of these are in various parliaments state and federal and the electricity fiasco is a prime example of the damage they can cause.

Their lack of critical thinking ability coupled with the political survival instinct ensures that nothing of value can ever be achieved and the job of paying for their mistakes always falls on the shoulders of those who these dickheads “represent”.

Looking at electricity, the short story is as follows.

Someone came up with the fantasyland idea that carbon dioxide, the gas of life, poses a threat to our existence as a species. There is no proof of their “hypothesis” and no experiment that can be replicated to show they are right. Their story relies on falsehoods, manipulated temperature data and the liberal application of propaganda that would make Dr G blush. Those who “represent” us decided they would jump on the bandwagon to help “save the planet”.

This would be done by using “renewable energy” so we could stop “emitting carbon pollution”. No one bothered to think of what the consequences might be or put some limits on the process. It was also decided that the system would be run by some incredibly bureaucratic “market operator” that permitted bidding every 5 minutes and had a cap of $14,000.00 per MWh on prices. I invite people to read an earlier post of mine on the price spikes in SA in January 2018. History shows what an unmitigated disaster it has been and we now see those who started it all trying to pretend that they can fix the problem.

It is well known that wind power is virtually useless at an average 30% capacity factor and solar power is actually worse at about 17% capacity factor. Batteries are pointless and pumped hydro is wishful thinking and a nett user of electricity.

In order to “encourage” renewable energy the dickheads decided they would give those generators first dibs at supply, when they were able to, and on top of that we would all give them another $85.00 per megawatt hour as a bonus. Because “coal is dirty” those owners of the best and most reliable generation had to curtail generation when the renewables could provide something but be able to rescue the system when they could not.

In the state of darkness the previous government stood by and actively encouraged the demolition of a perfectly good power station to show their green credentials. A state wide blackout ensued 3 months later. Hundreds of millions of dollars gathered from the ordinary taxpayers funded another exercise in wetting the wall with the lease/purchase of some diesel fired turbine generators and a bit of loose change into Mr Musk’s pocket. Their replacement seems almost as clueless, which is a great worry.

Time passed, prices rose, reliability went down the toilet and ordinary folk became “energy poor” and unable to heat houses in winter or cool them in summer. Businesses closed and people lost their jobs but it was “all in a good cause” except the largest “emitters” thumbed their noses and kept on “polluting” the earth.

Those who followed the next incarnation of the original dickheads reckon they know it all and promise us the world. They will not be able to deliver, but that’s politics.

Here we are in 2018 and the electricity system is a shambles. Renewable operators scam at will and pocket the subsidies. The oligopolists of electricity thumb their noses at governments and citizens alike, the corporate regulator is impotent and the dangerous left and insane greens wait in the wings for the death of the present government so they can have their turn at sending us further into serfdom.

You can always tell when a dangerous idea is in the offing, just look at the propaganda. There will be things like “there is no turning back” and other such bullshit. The other warning sign is when the level of complication rises “exponentially”, (as they say in the best propaganda). An engineering axiom is to “keep it simple” and get the most effective, (otherwise known as doing the right thing), outcome. Over-complication should have the BS alarm tooting full volume.

There was a time when the provision of electricity was reliable, cheap and simple. Economists will argue that “the market” is the only pure mechanism but I think that is a manifestation of their lack of real world experience and dearth of technical know-how.

The solution is simple, just follow the bouncing ball:

(1): Get rid of unreliable “renewable” generation and the subsidies we all pay to their owners.

(2): Contract with generators who have the capacity to provide “dispatchable” power with long term, (12 months or more), contracts for base load and peaking power.

(3): Throw the NEM and AEMO in the bin and get some people who have the experience, qualifications and intelligence to run the system at least cost for the benefit of the country. They are there but are probably mowing lawns, running a “hire a hubby” franchise or towing a van around Australia with the missus by their side, making life difficult for semi drivers.

(4): Take over any organisation that refuses to play by the rules and send their CEO’s back to where they came from.

(5): Stop taking advice from vested interests, “environmentalists” and most economists. As JK Galbraith said, “the function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable”.

(6): Stop believing in “climate change” and stop believing that man can influence natural forces.

(7): Learn to love coal. It has done us proud for many years and despite the wishful thinking of many dickheads it will do so for many more.

This country is in deep shit and nothing that is proposed by the dickheads will get us out of it.