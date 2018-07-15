Is there logic in Bjorn Lomborg’s climate change proposals?

The Australian’s opinion piece writers on the energy and climate change issue include Judith and Henry as well as Maurice Newman, Chris Kenny and Graham Lloyd. They are all doing terrific work in addressing the myths and self-serving agitprop that has the main political parties in thrall.
But where does Danish statistician Bjorn Lomborg fit in with this? Articulate and courageous, he converted himself from being a member of Greenpeace and a climate change believer into a skeptic of sorts. He did so 20 years ago, after critically analysing but failing to repudiate Julian Simon’s assessments that environmentalists’ alarmism is unfounded.
His position became that any environmental damage humans might be creating would easily be solved by technological developments and that these developments would come all the more readily and cheaply if we refrained from imposing costs on the economy.
He was excoriated for this apostasy in Denmark and elsewhere, (including by establishment academic journals like Nature and the Scientific American) as only a reformed leftist can be.
Even so, back in 2008, he was named one of the “100 the most influential people on the planet” by Time, a “global leader for tomorrow” by the World Economic Forum, and “one of the 50 people who could save the planet” by The Guardian.
He has continued ever since to promote a philosophy that climate change might well be real but that other issues are more pressing and that climate change can be resolved by R&D funding.
In the weekend Australian he criticises the Paris Agreement arguing that the “truth of the (Agreement) was oversold”. Not only would the measures agreed to in the Paris Agreement have a trivial (0.053C reduction in temperatures) but he shows that the 1.5C target is a fantasy and that the agreed measures to meet even the 2C target would only go one per cent of the way.
He then draws on the literature to point out, “global warming has roughly a zero net cost to humanity”. So far so good, but he goes on to repeat a refrain he has used for the past decade – his “Copenhagen Consensus” calls for a $100 billion year spending on R&D to resolve this non-problem.
The world already spends colossal sums on the issue – not only directly but in research that is partially justified by the disaster said to be in the wake of postulated warming (think the Great Barrier Reef spending scam).
An LSE report found that, “In 2011, the last year for which comprehensive public R&D data reported to the IEA is available, OECD governments spent around €14 billion to support research in climate change mitigation technologies.” Kenneth Haapala found that for the US alone, in the 20 years to 2014 some $166 billion (in 2012 dollars) was spent on climate change research. Even in Australia our very own CSIRO at one stage boasted that half of its annual $1.6 billion budget was climate change oriented, and on top of that we have funding for the BoM and CRCs.
Lomborg points to the absence of a problem, the impossibility of the Paris Agreement being able to combat this phantom scare and a call for a sixfold increase in the already extravagant waste of resources to combat it. Something’s wrong with the logic here.
Something’s wrong with the logic here.
As some have already said – with a public pulpit larger than any of us here have – the current mode of discussion of issues both social and scientific owes little if anything to logic and much to emotion, indeed more often to hysteria.
Hottest Year Ever breaks out. Again:
VAST parts of Australia woke up to the coldest day of the year, with the temperature dropping to just 1.2C in Sydney.
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/eastern-australian-capitals-to-shiver-their-way-though-coldest-temperatures-so-far-this-winter/news-story/8f2228bbceec47811b81680e0fd92129
We have lived in our current house since 1977 and I remember well the heatwaves and great bushfires of the summer of 1977/78 when much of the Blue Mountains were ablaze and the smoke hovered over the entire Cumberland Plain. I also remember the very cold winters of 1980 and 1983. Both were correctly attributed by BOM to sunspot activity or lack thereof. But if most of your funding depends on sprooking human caused climate change then of course you will do so.
The scientists are only following the money but what are our politicians following? Are they herded by the media and academia into the human caused climate change ghetto and if so then, to save the he world, we may need to get rid of the media. How we deal with academia is a harder question.
No worries say The Greens. Hot is AGW. Cold is climate change.
I think it’s a good article, saying a lot of what needs to be said.
Far better to tell people we should stop “subsidising existing inefficient solar panels and wind turbines” but instead invest in “feasible technological breakthroughs that could help solar, wind, fusion, fission, artificial biomass and other promising technologies to achieve required breakthroughs.”
Maybe not because of climate change, but because ultimately the oil and gas will run out.
Those industries took decades to build to the scale they are.
Replacing them with reliable alternatives able to power whole countries will take decades to develop and put in place.
And the R&D needs to come first.
I can see no end to this delusional charade so long as skeptics and luke-warmists continue to talk about “emissions” and “greenhouse gases”.
The spell will eventually be broken when the populace realises that all of this nonsense is irrational make-believe. Global warming (the IPCC insist on 0.8 degrees of warming since the little ice age, but it has cooled 0.65 degrees since 2016) . “Climate change”, in the context of the definition of climate, is regional. There has been no net change in any region’s climate since the industrial revolution. Non-condensing gases have no effect on atmospheric heat transfer. The whole thing is a fairy tale. Until we hammer that home, this catastrophe will meander along forever.
WTF is artificial biomass ?
And yes, agreed. What is the rationale for $100 bill p.a. on energy R&D ?
Would $200 bill p.a. get nirvana twice as fast ?
I can resolve climate change by spending $0.
One link will do it:
Japanese Scientists: IPCC Models Sloppy And Lopsided, Major Factors “Not Adequately Represented” (14 July)
This is as per my analysis from back in 2010 just after the Copenhagen Climapaloosa. I wanted to test the data, and when I did I found that the Sun and oceans accounted for about 85% of the warming last century. It’s nice to see a Japanese chemist agreeing with an Aussie chemist!
Given all the vituperation that Lomborg has suffered I have to think by now he is actually a sceptic like me. But if it suits his aims to maintain a façade of warmieness then that’s fine by me.
Chris:
1. Wind and solar is not meant to be replacing gas – it’s supposed to be replacing coal-fired electricity. Australia has reserves of coal for hundreds of years. In fact the uselessness of wind and solar and the deliberate sabotaging of coal business by the state has meant more gas and oil (diesel generators) is being used.
2.The most efficient oil & gas capacity was not built by the state but by entrepreneurs taking risks. Big risks for big rewards. Despite small contributions by state-run institutions, R&D in oil & gas extraction and production technology is almost all financed by private institutions and individuals. There is little for the state to do except get out of the way (Australia is doing just the opposite – the feds standing idly by while states ban CSG, onshore drilling and fracking without a shred of evidence that these bans are a net benefit).
3. Every surge in oil & gas prices for producers leads to extra reserves being discovered and developed. Nothing on this earth is infinite but we can say that at present rates of development and usage, hydrocarbons are virtually inexhaustible – probably more so than the rare minerals needed for the most-promoted alternative energy technologies.
4. If oil and gas is going to be imminently exhausted then rising prices will eventually stimulate R&D and real alternative winners will emerge. Government (all levels) interfering in markets and intervening on behalf of chosen technologies stifles this process rather than stimulates it by diverting resources to lame ducks and white elephants.
5. Nobody serious is arguing that coal reserves are imminently exhaustible.
Im with BoN on this.
Further, i can see no other reason than a political one for the IPCC to be setup with a charter only to investigate man’s CO2 impact on warming of the planet.
The thing is, fossil fuels wont suddenly run out. They will slowly become more expensive if left to normal demands, other solutions come to the fore automatically. Our use of energy largely defines our living standard and physical capability. We actually have plenty of time to work these things out. Yes, there are other pressing problems to tend to.
Actually, his suggested budget was $250 billion a year, but his panel shortlisted R&D projects to a total of $105 billion a year. The shortlist comprised an OECD beef tax, CO2 storage, and Climate Change adaption.
Lombok’s rationale was that $250 billion per year was “in the order of magnitude of spending that world leaders could commit to in the Copenhagen COP-15 negotiations”. It looks extravagant compared with Paris Agreement spending, because the latter has not implemented the spending anticipated in 2009.
Lomborg’s point is simple: even if you believe in globall warming and that you can control it on any cost/benefit analysis it is better to do nothing.
I was wondering what he was trying to convey. Thanks for being around to explain it all and make it easy to understand. Lucky you’re around, Cohenite.
The thing is – they haven’t.
What has happened instead is that more sources of useable oil & gas have been found and developed.
This is probably why the shills confidently crowing about Peak Oil a few years ago are in panic mode and demanding bans.
Old oil industry saying: “the best cure for high oil prices is high oil prices”.
Overall though, I agree with Lomborg, or cohenite’s summary of Lomborg, accurate or not:
Even if you agree totally with CAGW, there is no net benefit to the world in banning coal and hydrocarbons and following the crazy energy policies exemplified by Australia and Germany (and many others of course).