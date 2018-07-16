Liberty Quote
Imprudent granting of credit is bound to prove just as ruinous to a bank as to any other merchant.— Ludwig von Mises
Monday Forum: July 16, 2018
Morning all.
Too-th
Robbed, I wuz robbed.
A wild tile shill appears!
From the old fred, because I hate typing my wise words into a vacuum …
Really?
The Hippie Hillbillies of the Dandenongs have been running campaigns forever to “stop MacDonalds”. You know, trying to impose their own minority beliefs on the rest of the community.
They were fuming when VCAT rolled them on this one and have been plotting revenge ever since. What is the bet that their forensic analysis reveals that the source of the fat blockages is … wait for it … Maccas!
And another …
WTF?
50 metres of “shade structure” costing $2.7m?
Fucking hell, they could bring in five full grown trees for no more than $100,000 – $200,000.
Bing Bang Wahoo.
Oooh! I made it – under 10!
8th 🙃
Personally I’m hoping Rabz posts something with a little more substance in this thread, after leaving us all hanging in the old OT…
Rabz nailed it … or her.
Parents are rushing to enrol their children in a revolutionary new state school that will scrap year levels, school bells and the word ‘classroom’.
Lindfield Learning Village won’t be the kind of school most adults recognise. Teaching will happen around ‘waterholes’ or ‘campfires’. Students will take responsibility for their own learning. And high schoolers will mentor kindy kids.
The new, public kindergarten to year 12 school on the old University of Technology site at Ku-ring-gai will open in term one next year and take the first 350 students of what will eventually be a cohort of 2000.
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/rush-to-enrol-in-lindfield-learning-revolution-20180706-p4zq0f.html
But think of the artistry?
I’ll clean up this town!!!
New San Francisco Mayor: “There’s More Feces… Than I’ve Ever Seen”
Looks like she’s got a big job ahead of her.
Demographics?
From the last thread – Lizzie:
And talking of boots, I want a pair a friend wore to our farewell luncheon for eight couples yesterday – bright scarlet-red classic very high but slim heels, with a built-in red sock extension up to the ankle, forming the bootee. So easy to slip on, she says. Worn with black stockings, a short black bias-cut flared skirt-dress in fine wool with long-sleeves, topped with a Burberry short box-jacket, and all made gorgeous by a bespoke Faberge necklace and bracelet. She is tall and elegant, like Melania, but it is a look many women could wear well.
I usually keep this compliment for Piers Akerman, but your words are sweet – like the honey on my toast.
Top twenny
😁
Dregs of society?
Plans for first set of 11,000 units to go near Sydney Metro stations
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/plans-for-first-set-of-11-000-units-to-go-near-sydney-metro-stations-20180715-p4zrki.html
Below twenty, like the maximum temp today in the sub-tropics. I blame continental drift.
I have two pictures of our dear Rabz in my imagination. Neither match the one described even remotely.
I’m sticking with my Calli-pics. 🙂
Flood plain?
Sure did!
You are missed, Rabz.
Top 50! It’s the best an Australian born, caucasian, middle class, working, net tax paying male can identify as these days.
From the Oz.
Tony Abbott equivocating again:
it seems that the Labor Party is in the grip of, I suppose, ethnic activists in certain respects (The Oz).
Just say it loud, simply, and with feeling Tony.
I’m surprised it’s the terminus and not being joined up to the Riverstone line.
I was there last week. The amount of development is eye-watering. The new railway won’t cope. They will have to build another one.
Top 30!
morning all.
Zulu, I should have refreshed before posting.
Perth cops have charged the 19 year old with the murder of the mother and her two children, in Ellenbrook, over the weekend.
Magnificent stuff from Warren Mundine as he escalates against Bungjourno and TheirABC.
It is very interesting that former Labor luminaries (Mundine and Latham) are leading the conservative push in Australia.
Sounds like ‘Frisco’s hippy chickens have come home to roost, having mutated into vultures in the meantime.
What’s it say about here however where rather than shitting in the street, we have them shitting in the senate.
They are old labor OSC. Well, maybe not Latham, but he was brought up with those values the ALP has discarded like a soiled nappy.
Old school ALP types are closer to the ’80s national party than the current iteration, which is basically the greens with some enforcers. The liberal party is their abused girlfriend.
Received a press-key phone poll yesterday which appeared to come from the Labor Party. The interesting question embedded in all of the nonsense asked for an opinion on the suitability of Shorten as leader with four levels of acceptability ranging from acceptable to hopeless.
Now the end is near.
We have Lauren Southern, Peter Ridd and Lyle Shelton speaking in Cairns tonight.
I will attempt to update Cats using the (groan) mobile phone. According to Mr Plod, some leftard theatre is anticipated.
Yep end of days for Peanut Head.
See that taxfund bludging musk has thrown a spite fit on the English guy who organised the rescue of the boys from the cave ,calling him a pedo ! The guy said the obvious , rigid subs don’t bend around tight corners , and the whole thing was a media stunt,the taxfund bludger musk didn’t like being called out in front of his lefty media mates ,after all he is a millionaire taxeating globalist ally of the communists ,sort of like a Chinese millionaire businessman in China . The English guy IS a diver ,he HAS dived the caves ,he DID know where the boys would be ,musk only knew what his media comrades told him ,and no one would allow those muppets to get in the way of the rescue,musk being a leftie of course knew more than the REAL experts . Wanker !
41st Battalion A.I.F
My compliments, and thank you, Baldrick. Hamel led to Amiens, which was the start of the “Hundred Days” – the most complete series of victories ever won by the British and Allied armies, which, contrary to Na#i propaganda, utterly defeated the German Army, and drove it from the field in confusion.
Via Ace, some leftard theatre with audience participation.
Insanity.
It is now Australia wide Uniparty policy to erect slums and ghettoes and fill them with the third world.
Families need gardens to be civilised.
I’ve heard pro-gardening people were against bank bailouts 😉
I love the sound of Lefty hyenas bawling in the morning, it’s sweet music to my ears.
WNR wingara ag has its quarterly.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180716/pdf/43wjzrg25ls15b.pdf
Listed Victorian hay exporter, with new expansion coming online for this hay season. Parts of vicco looking good for hay, but lots not. Speciality hay crops may be down, but the potential for vast areas of salvage hay cuts being discussed [ or hoped for].
Wingara has also diversified into their new business of cold storage for meat exports and other speciality chilled markets.
I don’t hold, as I reckon I am better off with my own haysheds than buying a share in other peoples, but the cold storage thing has me watching.
Excellent. More no-go zones for non-muslims.
Yes please, Peter Campion. Great to know we will have a trusted source in the room.
It would be even funnier watching them chased through razor wire.
I have seen that, and was a bit horrified, but a security guy told me it was ‘funny as f***’.
Can we get a movement for throwing red paint on leftist swine? Even custard pie in face videos?
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180301/pdf/43s2ts74gnwhcj.pdf
Wingara with the cold storage for export of blast frozen meat in containers is exposed to a rise in sheep slaughter in a dry spell, but I reckon the drop in hay volume would be greater.
Still, here is a company investing in chilled sheepmeat exports.
Not a tip, just an example of what is being done.
Gab
#2764549, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:46 am
ghettoes and fill them with the third world.
Excellent. More no-go zones for non-muslims
The only good thing about this policy is that it concentrates the problem in defined locations that can, if necessary, be subject to “intensive management”.
Robby Starbuck
Robby Starbuck
@robbystarbuck
I can’t quite put my finger on it but I get the distinct feeling everyone in this photo might be a lunatic…
Only in 2018 could this be described as “the Resistance!”
https://mobile.twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1017850378333741056
From the Oz. Has this silly bint already forgotten that the cost of slaughter in Australia means you get lower returns on sheep for domestic slaughter, assuming that the meatworks aren’t on strike, and the Middle East buyers are already saying that they don’t want Australian frozen carcasses, they will just source live sheep from elsewhere.
Have another brandy, Alannah, it’s still only mid morning.
A couple of words for 2000AD lovers. Rogue Trooper. Duncan Jones to direct. Carry on.
Their Brisbane appearance has stirred the ire of Antifascist Action Brisbane:
True. I watched Masters Eight and Six walking around my garden for a couple of hours, looking for insects and snails and other crawlies and just enjoying their own devices. The rumour of a giant eel led them to the lake hut, where they peered intently over the railing. I think they were expecting something out of Jurassic Park to come leaping out.
But the point was no adult (except discreet) supervision.
Not too many children get this these days.
Click the link to watch the cringe-worthy video of GROG Thomson in full (drunken) flight….
As one Twitter commentator noted:
Comment from mh’s link:
😃
How very ABC
There’s an interesting article in this morning’s Oz – payroll protected – by Judith Sloan contorting the union movement’s political and economic power with its decline relevance in the workplace.
Some of her points about declining union membership will be broadly familiar to cats although her point about a typical union member:
“older, female, and employed in a professional occupation; teaching or nursing. Only the need for professional indemnity insurance, which unions provide, sustains the high rate of union membership in these profession”.
was new to me and made me wonder why the unions have an apparent real or de facto monopoly here.
Another interesting fact is the decline across the workforce of enterprise agreements (EAs)in favour of individual agreements based on awards – the number of employees covered by EAs has declined from 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.8 million today. As a former APS employee, I’ve always assumed that EAs – which have to be certified by the FWC, almost always involve unions and are difficult to change in areas like improved productivity or performance management – were the industrial norm.
The Mean Girls (many of whom claim to be male) have been whispering and smirking and pretending to be fair about dissenters against the Cat Pantheon.
I don’t give a rat’s. Come at me, and I will double down, you shrieking harpies who claim to be male.
Meanwhile, going to matters of substance, here is the link to Nigel Farage interviewing Steve Bannon on radio, it’s a couple of hours long (Bannon appears at about 40 minutes) but is well worth a listen. Put it on while you go about your daily tasks.
Interesting statistics that almost nobody in Britain believes that Theresa May can/will/wants to negotiate a good deal for Brexit. Trump put her on wood, telling everyone how much he respects her while saying that she is a lousy negotiator, at best. Also, the stuff about Chermany paying the Ruskies millions for a pipeline while not coughing up for NATO defence was formerly a secret. Trump blew the whistle on that, now everybody knows. Red faces splattered with egg abound, as our Indian friends would say.
For light relief, a young male jaguar escaped from his enclosure at a zoo in New Orleans, and went on a killing spree. He even snuffed an emu, which is not easy.
I can well imagine how his annoyance about noisy and smelly neighbours came to this. It wasn’t about food, he just hated the bastards.
Go, Valerio!
Has Trump pressed a “Reset” button with Russia?
I wonder which one of those Dems will be running against Trump in 2020?
Only in 2018 could this be described as “the Resistance!”
All idiots who have never read past a headline.
Alan Kohler’s ABC contract must be up for renewal.
Red boots, for sure. He appears to have the necessary accoutrements.
Talking to a livestock truckie on the weekend. He said his firm had been down to a single trailer a week of sheep out his district during winter, but this week was three b-double loads to the processing market and two double loads to a restocked market.
Light destocking begins.
Yardless homes and vertical schools in Brisbane (just in).
Brisbane is the third-largest city in the world.
In the sixth biggest nation on earth.
Greg Thompson is going nowhere.
He is the biggest nancy-boy on Sky (and that is saying something).
The mafia will close ranks.
The burning question on everyone’s lips.
Camellia Sasanqua Setsugekka.
To hedge or to espalier?
That is the question.
And how far apart (please say 3/4 metre because I don’t want to dig them up).
Here is the NYT columnist Kohler is quoting.
His bio: apart from being a graphics cut ‘n paste man …
LOL.
And, of course:
Really?
Blow is a bi-sexual?
I saw that too, unbelievable. Apparently Brisbane is just like Singapore or Hong Kong.
That’s what happens when you let ‘urban planners’ into the fold. They are all social Marxists, and don’t give a stuff about what the plebs actually want.
Gawd, Queensland is largely uninhabited, is many times larger than every European country, and larger than the whole of Europe. But, we need high rise schools in Brisbane?
Eejits.
There are useless degrees, then there are malicious educations.
“Heritage architects” can be fairly silly as well.
Most hilarious website ever. Bet you can’t get past 3 clicks!
They are even building vertical schools in Perth.
Satanic Mills.
“It’s Mega-maid! She’s gone from suck to Blow!!”
Obesity epidemic!
Vertical schools should fix that.
Morning TV this morning about the possibility of compulsory sports in schools.
Vox-pop included head-tilty mummy who said “Well, some kids might not be very good at it. That’s not fair, is it?”
There’s your problem, right there.
What’s wrong with high rise schools, Artiste?
As long as there’s reasonable amount of playing , rec fields and trees etc I don’t see the issue. The school I went was pre war and had four levels.
Climbing stairs is good exercise.
Brisbane is a geographically large city for exactly that people don’t like high rise .
If humpy wet, it’s raining.
If humpy hot, it’s hot.
If humpy gone, it’s windy.
Yep, I know that one and the answer is – whatever you like. Camellias come from the Himalayas and are pretty much indestructible once established. I had both sasanquas and japonicas in my old joint in Canberra. I never watered them, they lived through minus seven to forty three degrees, and a long drought. Yes, they dropped leaves and didn’t always flower as profusely as they might have, but they lived on and did flower no matter what.
So, do whatever you think best. If they are any good, they’ll survive anything.
Man’s a complete fruitloop!
Elon Musk is the worst. Just awful. Fancy describing one of the Thai cave rescue heroes as a kf-er. The most unseemly case of sour grapes ever.
The guy should set up a GoFundMe to fund a lawsuit against Musk for his defamatory claim.
Hillary Clinton
@HillaryClinton
Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?
8:15 AM · Jul 16, 2018
Charles Blow is an appalling writer. Blow by name, blow by nature.
*Yes Hillary, we’re called the prosecution.*
Actually, Hills might be in contention for the title of worst case of sour grapes ever.
Boy, oh boy! We’re a cranky bunch today! 🙂
Charles Blow doesn’t know which team he plays for.
That is certainly the t-shirt but when you dig any further it falls apart. Libertarians, themselves, have different positions on immigration, religious freedom, etc.
For anyone interested.
Volume up.
Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”
A couple of words for 2000AD lovers. Rogue Trooper. Duncan Jones to direct. Carry on.
Excellent, hope he does a good job
What could possibly go wrong?
Top investors are betting the crazy $US3 billion US scooter trend will go global (15 July)
The great piles of discarded dockless bicycles and the recent collapse of three such bicycle rental companies here in Oz doesn’t seem to have slowed down our enlightened masters from wanting to social engineer Aussies into green drones.
The old girl isn’t coping. Vodka, stat!
No, “I wanna leave you alone” means “I wanna leave you alone”.
If *you* mock someone’s position then later on through your own fault, presume that strawman is what they believe, that is your fault, not theirs.
Musk said “We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it”.
When challenged by social media to justify, Musk responded with “Bet ya a signed dollar its true”.
The Tweets have since been deleted.
Alzheimer’s risk 10 times lower with herpes medication
Elon Musk really blew his credibility big time by accusing one of the cave rescuers (with no evidence) of being a kiddy fiddler. He previously accused the head of rescue as not being the head of rescue.
He’s losing it, in the social media bubble he created.
Gee, I wonder what accusing one of the rescuers of being a you know what will do to the share price?
David Rothschild
@DavMicRot
Simple Story: Russia and Republicans (Team Trump) coordinated a cyber-attack on Democrats & US voting data and systems. Republicans won election. Republicans undermining only investigation to find out what happened and is still happening. #PartyOverCountry #MAGA
9:37 PM · Jul 14, 2018
Rogue Trooper, immune to anything the devastated and polluted environment could throw at his genetically engineered body,[ except appallingly bad judgement in Romance].
Trump as the evil Nort general?.
Stormy as Venus Blue Genes?.
Why, we follow your lead, Hillary. Whoever paid us!
In moderation, so here we go without naughty words:
Not really. It’s actually funny. The slob was attacking me last night and randomly showed her fangs to Rabz for no reason. She’s now claiming victimhood status and that everyone is out to get her , while pounding her flabby chest suggesting she’s really scary.
I’d love to know Rabz’s story. He shouldn’t leave us in suspense. Reckon it would be side splitting.
Rogue Trooper
I would make an excellent Helm.
C. sasanqua ‘Setsugekka’ – hedge as it grows thick and fast. I would plant at 800mm centres to get it established fast, or you could go 1200mm and wait a while. Dont’t forget to take the top leader out to get it branching strongly from the base.
If you want a white flowering one ideal for espalier, go for ‘Mine No Yuki’. It has long, whippy growth that trains well horizontally. Its pink equal is ‘Showa No Sake’.
All cultivars as tough as teak.
“I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”
In Breed added, “We’re very pleased with the many smoking bans. We’ll be imposing more and more smoking bans. Can you imagine if people were allowed to smoke on the streets of our wonderful city? It would be like a sewer”.
Products of omega-3 fatty acid metabolism may have anticancer effects, study shows
This is why I advocate long chain omega 3 and cannabidiol\hemp in the diet.
Don’t dig them up. What’s 50mm between friends?
😃
Bit rich, coming from the woman who gave 20% of the US uranium reserves to Russia while she was Sec. State in return for billions of dollars in donations to the ‘Clinton Foundation’…
For anyone interested.
Volume up.
Orchestral.
Main Theme (Korean movie?) – Hwang Sung Jun
pedo guy
To be fair 97.653% of the British men in Thailand fit this description.
That can’t be right.
The accusation involves neither satanists nor extra-terrestrials.
Thanks calli.
They are already in at 750mm centres so all good.
They are about 400mm – 500mm high and have good branching from ground level (which is what made me think about espalier).
Regarding taking the leader out?
Right back to next branch down?
Nip it at the height you want the hedge?
Please essplain?
Haha. One of the Get Trump politburo at The Times of London regurgitates the left’s latest talking point and the Paywallian’s tribal leftards dutiful post it as today’s most important narrative:
Woops! Comments have been closed after the Paywallian’s readers lampooned the Times’ Trump Derangement and the “story” has now been banished from the Oz’s website front page, bound for an ignominious online grave.
As IT says, no newspaper hates its readers more than the Paywallian. It has Australia’s most informed readership and they are treated like idiots by the stupidest people ever born on the Paywallian’s staff.
Ha, ha.
The shop said 1 metre, but I didn’t like the look of that – bit too gap-tooth.
Made the cheapskate mistake of cheating on box hedge spacing a while ago.
It has started to close up now, but took a while.
Heh, Bruce, last night one of the commercials replayed one of the best ever Midsomer Murders. It was full of crackling dialogue and fun events, the scene where the missus collected and set fire to the African artefacts is superb. All the way through, the musical director played African music, and some of it is very good indeed.
The woman who played the keeper of the hawks and falcons was superb – she looked just like them and didn’t give a rats about The Authorities.
Sadly, there were no transexual people of colour in the show.
Ya get that.
Herpes simplex virus type 1 and Alzheimer’s disease: increasing evidence for a major role of the virus
Go easy on Blow.
He graduated magna cum laude from Grambling State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.
Johanna,
The climate where we are is very Himalayan at the moment.
Camellias grow like weeds, which is why we bought them.
Sick of fighting with immigrants which don’t fit in and won’t acclimatise (flora, I mean).
(That is my Chauncey Gardener homespun philosophy for today).
Take it down to the first or second set of buds (usually a leaf junction) above the last branch (if you want a hedge).
With espalier, allow about 200mm. Remember, camellias bud alternately up the stem, so you’ll have to work out how you want the finished plant to look – symmetrical or staggered.
With Setsugekka, I’d go hedge though – nice and thick and many more flowers without the work.
The accusation involves neither satanists nor extra-terrestrials.
Calli this is a serious economics blog.
Please don’t lower the tone.
Compromise Western intelligence.
Ahahahahahaha.
Thanks calli.
Hedge it is.
Lazy man’s solution always wins.
(I usually go to the You-Tubes for demos on this stuff, but this must be the only subject on earth which doesn’t have 568 videos posted from enthusiasts).
All we need to know about Clinton and the Russians.
And another thing.
You would be amazed at how many people get this simple thing wrong.
Metaphorically, of course.
Can’t have children around water or naked flames, lest there be a drowning or burning.
In my search through garden videos I found this one from Don Burke very prescient of his recent troubles.
From the 0:10 second mark.
The subject is hedging for privacy.
The Ellenbrook murderer appears to be completely bonkers:
https://www.perthnow.com.au/news/crime/ellenbrook-murder-teancum-vernon-peterson-crofts-sent-to-secure-psychiatric-facility-after-facing-court-over-deaths-of-mother-and-children-ng-b88897476z
Closing all the mental hospitals has worked out well.
President Trump could unwittingly disclose information that might compromise western intelligence in an attempt to forge a partnership with the Russian leader.
It’s OK, all his email goes through a server in a bathroom in Kansas, so that is all secure.
“I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”
In Breed added, “We’re flying in the world renown Sidewalkologist from the University of Hooterville who will bring fresh ideas to these problems”.
https://imgur.com/4kNNN6O
Hmmm, yes.
And that is not always the same time of the year for everything.
Neighbours just mowed the very expensive Hellebores off at ground level just as the new flower shoots were popping up.
Apparently four of Hillary’s emails weren’t actually read by every intelligence agency on Earth.
Gohmert: Watchdog Found Clinton Emails Were Sent To ‘Foreign Entity’ (15 July)
Maybe we could ask Anthony Weiner what is in those four emails.
johanna, I don’t know you, as you don’t moi! Just sayin though, but you appear to be a right royal biatch! Nasty as!
And, yes, I know how I appear to be. Don’t say the ‘S’ word. Or do. I embrace myself.
BTW, JC, if you were Trump, what would you be doing today?
Asking for a friend.
Not at all, I’m simply making the point that the above is not unconditional as is demonstrated whenever we consider this or that circumstance. This is further demonstrated by the variety of positions libertarians themselves take on this or that matter.
Lol. I lived down the road from the first hedge, around the corner from the second, and shopped at the trade nursery last week.
Burkey never strayed too far from home.
And he’s right about ‘Early Pearly’. I specified it for many jobs.
This is at least 1 bottle of gin. We’re heading for 1 1-/2 by 6 pm.
elle, right wing women who are not cuddly get that thrown at them all the time, just look at Sarah Sanders.
Would it be better if I posted a photo with a teddy bear?
All this talk about tight trousers on men reminded me of this.
No more! Desist! Or I’ll link to ELO or the BeeGees.
even better, the NSW government is actively re-zoning its own land to up the market price. What was limited to 3 stories is now 8
johanna, show me your teddy … please! 🙂
“johanna, I don’t know you, as you don’t moi! Just sayin though, but you appear to be a right royal biatch! Nasty as”
I haven’t been following all the current stuff – out chopping wood – but I will testify once again that Johanna is generally one of the sanest people on this blog.
She’s Sarah Sanders now while still claiming victim hood.
Dot:
..
You are half right.
But.
Grades are important.
We (rather the clever people a hundred and fifty years ago did) built up a sequence of studies based on developmentally when the vast majority of youngsters are ready to learn a concept or skill. And in the order required.
This was no easy task.
The problem with throwing out classes and grades is this:
It might not be a great way to learn, but it is the best one we know for teaching large numbers of children.
Purely from an efficiency point of view.
You may be able to self- direct your learning with minimal intervention from a teacher and get a better result.
Believe me. Most people can’t.
With a class of twenty five for an hour lesson I have less than three minutes per student.
You cannot do otherwise than deliver a series of lessons that generally cater to an average student an efficiently mass teach.
Extend it out over time to whole school education over many years and multiple changes in staffing and even changes of schools, and there is no other practical way to teach masses of students than a series of year levels with attatched curiculum.
The main problem with classes and year levels is this: due to social pressures schools stopped advancing students who were doing well up the year levels, and they stopped keeping struggling students back t repeat years.
On top of that, they no longer expel students with criminal levels of disruptive behaviours.
Des, have you perused the late night hate-fest that is johanna’s “safe space” to shit on JC?
Des
Of course you’re saying this because the slob was a taxeating parasite just like you.
But leaving that aside, go back to last evening and now and explain your sanity theory with the comments directed to Rabz, who mind you hasn’t been here for months.
Don’t walk away and pretend a minister has just called for some urgent papers and answer to what I said. Sure, balls are pretty sparse in Canberra, so maybe I’m expecting a miracle.
What tedious things feuds among colleagues become.
Chris, lol, you are not my editor! I have one who I pay handsomely to correct my grammar.
ABC RN breakfast reported on the unexpected growth of population to 25m by 2025, not 2045 as predicted back in the Howard era.
Young woman interviewee from the govt dept responsible for the prediction wanted to argue that it was a ‘projection’ not a prediction. Absolutely no discussion about why this had happened and how a department in the commonwealth public service could be so egregiously wrong in their prediction years ago.
She would rather have picked up a bottle of Novichok in an English park and and taken a swig than use the words ‘immigration’ or ‘refugee intake’.
Chris
Leaving me aside, what does Rabz who to do with the Stoush. Perhaps you could ask Des the parasite to explain that too. Forget me.
Frank Walker from National Tiles
#2764605, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:41 pm
Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?
*Yes Hillary, we’re called the prosecution.*
Former CIA Officer: Clinton “Involved In Biggest Treason In Histo
Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says what Hillary Clinton did with her charity and Uranium One while she was Secretary of State was a crime for the history books.
Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton used this to launder money in foreign banks so it wasn’t subject to U.S. laws, congressional subpoenas or FOIA demands for the evidence. This was done to launder this money globally into the Clinton Foundation so the U.S. government could not examine it at all.”
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller was the head of the FBI while the Uranium One deal was being done by Clinton and the Russians. One fifth of U.S. uranium production was bought by the Russians in a deal Clinton pushed and approved. The Clinton Foundation received more than $140 million from some of the same Russian players who were involved with Uranium One. Why didn’t Mueller stop the deal? Shipp says,
“Mueller is either a complete moron, which he is not, or he overlooked the biggest counterterrorism cases in U.S. history. It involved Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One and, of course, the destruction of all the emails and evidence and her secret server, and on and on and on it goes, and he (Mueller) ignored it all.”
How did she get away with obvious crime? Shipp says,
“The most bizarre thing is the people who protected her from clear felonious activity and violations of the Espionage Act. James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, was protecting her and leaking things to the media and lying. You had John Brennan, Director of the CIA, protecting her by starting a false investigation (on Trump) and stirring things up with this (false/unverified) dossier. You had James Comey, Director of the FBI, protecting her…
Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing…
This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country.”
Shipp also points out that, this time, it will not be business as usual for the “Deep State and Shadow Government.” They are going to be brought to justice because Shipp says, “indictments are coming because of Donald Trump coming into the White House from the outside. Trump cannot be bribed.”
Des
Stop pretending you’re suddenly busy and answer the question.
Take a deep breath and push down. It’s not that hard :-). Trust me.
And no, the minister isn’t calling you.
Most hilarious website ever. Bet you can’t get past 3 clicks!
If humpy wet, it’s raining.
If humpy hot, it’s hot.
If humpy gone, it’s windy.
Straight and to the point, almost in the vein of one of the 500 languages. Three clicks did it for me. The pretentious attempts to infuse profundity into equation, quickly became wearisome.
Civil libertarians insisted all would be good.
Rowan Atkinson – Not the Nine O’Clock News Deaf Telephone Sketch
Ay, yes — the crotch scene.
On the other hand, my picture of the year so far.
So they’re going to vote AGAINST the very bill they introduced if it actually makes it to the floor of the House, because they think it’s going to be used as a political stunt by their opponents…
But it TOTALLY wasn’t a political stunt to draft and introduce the bill itself….
How did she get away with obvious crime? Shipp says,
Because they all thought she was going to win and when she didn’t they closed ranks.
Alzheiners. What better way to forget you’ve got a nasty coldsore and no-one wants to kiss you.
‘Des
Stop pretending you’re suddenly busy and answer the question.
Take a deep breath and push down. It’s not that hard :-). Trust me.
And no, the minister isn’t calling you.’
Sorry, JC, I have been doing my ironing.
I was responding to Elle’s specific criticism of Johanna.
Both she and you used to be among the more interesting, intelligent and informed cat commenters.
Then something happened between you, I dunno what it was and I’m not particularly interested.
Some schools run 30min lessons. It’s ok for the smart kids, but some kids need the time to understand a concept. Lessons should mimic real life.
Generally, it’s three hours between breaks when you’re a fully paid-up member of the workforce. School should be the same.
As a tradesman I often spend a lot of time teaching my trade to the next generation. Having those three hour lessons are perfect.
Half hour is shit
Oh dear. I’ve met Rabz. He’s a very normal and lively person who wears good quality unobtrusive clothing and who doesn’t deserve this sort of comment. No man does, really.
Hairy has a couple of pin-striped Hugo Boss suits.
One has discreet brown and black pin stripes; in fine woolen fabric and very fashionable.
Much admired, too, by ladies on various cruises who tell me he looks very distinguished.
If they said he had small balls, I’d whack them one. So personal an insult! Vicious.
It’s moments like these that a man needs a wife to speak up for his honor.
Also, I can’t stand untruthfulness. 😀
Well, that didn’t take long. Three hours and it turns into shitfight.
Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected?
Money and sex. it’s always money and sex. I know because I haven’t got any.
Early hours tomorrow, 0140hrs on SBS a re-run of Lillyhammer. If you haven’t seen it don’t miss it. Takes a couple of episodes to hit it’ stride but then it’s classic dark humour. Spinoff from The Sopranos.
Popcorn. Get your popcorn here.
Tom, if the cat in that pic was Attapuss and he had his claws out, those balloons would go pop. 🙂
Attapuss has gone to his minder; I dropped him off this morning with the whole Q5 full of his stuff.
His carry case, his little hut, his five bowls, his water bowl, his two scratching posts (one big, one a cradle), his three special rugs, his soft round bed, three months supply of grain-free kibbles and ‘ecological’ kitty litter, his litter tray, his two pooh scoops for the tray, some saved Coles plakky bags for his used litter, his seven toys including his fave striped mouse filled with catnip, his brush and special cat-claw clippers (brilliant invention), a sharp knife for opening his little meaty paks, and his paperwork and medical history, including his yearly injections (took him Friday) and certificates of vaccination.
Forgot the pot-plant with his cat grass.
* weep*
I am missing him very much already.
What a spoiled brat of a cat!
There’s this to be said for the schoolyard antics of some usually sane Çats: they make me feel mature and adult by comparison.
That doesn’t happen very often.
‘The PN-RAN MSA 2018 is the 4th iteration of the said bilateral activity.’
Palawan July 16. Said bilateral activity with RAN 40 minutes ago. probably 41 now.
https://www.facebook.com/wescom/posts/1107556146043212
The Dems are terrified right now. Cuomo is in a big fight with lezzo Christine Nixon who is loopy left. Ocasio-Cortez took out one of the most senior sitting Democrats, Joe Crowley. She is also loopy left. And now it is looking like Feinstein will be knocked off by another uberlefty.
California Dems snub Sen. Dianne Feinstein for long shot rival, in ‘clear-eyed rejection’ of party establishment (today)
The ICE stunt is all about Dem congresscritters surviving their own primaries.
Thanks Shy Ted. Will be good to revisit that quirky comedy.
Des
That doesn’t work.
You claimed she’s one of the sanest people here. Explain how you arrive at tbat after the random abuse directed to Rabz and also the countless times the creature has attacked other females here.
Des?
Lizzie, I hadn’t realised you were exiling your cat for the foreseeable future. LOL. I wouldn’t need that much stuff if I was moving house. She won’t recognise you when they eventually give her back in 2022 or whenever.
The Ellenbrook murderer appears to be completely bonkers:
His name is enough to send anyone mad.
One hopes, Tom, that “she” will be still a he when that happens.
Out for a walk with the dog and with headphones on and listening to this!
Such a touch! Such a talent!
Yes, exactly.
This whole episode needs to be viewed through the prism that they thought she was going to win in a canter.
When you wonder about how careless Strzok, Page et al were, remember that they actually wanted it to be known later that they had put a stick in Trump’s spokes, therefore the more widely it was known that they held animous towards Trump, the more likely they would become favoured courtiers in the Clinton White House.
Ooops.
There must have been some very knotted guts in the DC swamp on the evening of 8th November 2016 when they realised that the very trail of anti-Trump breadcrumbs they had laid down for Hillary’s helpers to see could be followed by anyone in the incoming Trump administration.
I know.
If I had the former I would be buying lots of the latter.
Sorry, Lizzie. I just realised I had assumed your cat was a wymmymses. As a female colleague once explained to me: “All cats are little women in cheap fur coats.”
In light of overnight and continuing discussions “Popinjay” seems to be an entirely suitable nom-de-plume for he who is said to be a snappy dresser.
Lol
No shit, dickwad
School yard prefect on duty. Sinc is also duty.
Indeed. Several posts have gone missing from the feed
Seems the DoomLord’s delete button is on overtime….
Johanna, dont be despondent, i am a minor poster but i enjoy your posts & some on this site are real nasty bastards.
That was good, misfit. I’m not big on Ludwig von Beetlebrows, except the late quartets, but she does a good job.
I now await the slings & arrows.
What!
He better not have deleted Calli’s pruning tips.
Because, after some serious spelunking you can wander up to the house you built, kiss your family and be a normal adult.
A young bloke can go all-in with a kid. Just put your assets into a trust for the child, if you’re worried about it turning to shit.
As has been conclusively proven here. Never marry someone whose parents aren’t together.
Of course, BoN.
The “Bill” to get rid of ICE was a “signaling Bill” to the mad left nut-jobs.
They never expected it would ever see the light of day, much less be put to a vote on the floor.
I sort of wondered why they had gone so hard on this ICE thing, all because the wetback Socialist from NY had a brain fart.
I think it has to do with optional voting … they need a touchstone issue to get the slacktivists off the couch for the mid-terms.
This ain’t that issue, though.
The blowback will outweigh the gains 3 to 1.
Please guys.
How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends?
How can we start over when the fighting never ends?
I grovel in apology.
We lie awake, this wall between us
We’re just not talkin’, we got so much to say
Let’s break these chains, our love can free us
Whoa, whoa, ain’t it time we started trying
Whoa, whoa, gotta stop this love from dying
Thanks Dr BG.
That is my favourite of the three versions I have.
Wow!
Beautiful, man.
Just beautiful.
The poetry, the sentiment … I’m choking up here.
‘You claimed she’s one of the sanest people here. Explain how you arrive at tbat after the random abuse directed to Rabz and also the countless times the creature has attacked other females here.
Des?’
I have usually found Johanna’s comments, particularly her critiques of the APS, to be informed, prescient and well written.
I also tend to stick up for her because we were both ‘tax-eaters’, we both live in the same area and we both have a bit of the same feeling for its peculiar political and socio/economic eccentricities as well as its interesting geography and topography.
I don’t have the time or interest to scroll back through the comments to see who, out of you, Johanna and any others involved, has been the rudest.
That’s odd. Usually, by Googling “realdonaldtrump” you get Trump’s latest tweets and his Twitter link, if you prefer. Googling it now, neither appears. Even “Trump” and “Twitter” no longer returns his Twitter site.
His name is enough to send anyone mad.
Donate now, or Elon Musk will say bad things about you on Twitter…
Plans for first set of 11,000 units to go near Sydney Metro stations
I understand that they have grossly underprovided for schools.
Focus groups are now taking the piss out of Bill Shorten-
Oh-kay.
I am just going to go look up “spelunking” before I comment further.
Tea ‘ n cum, eh?
That reminds me… anyone seen oldsalt lately?
CL I have twitter account. DT shows up there. I am away from my desktop computer. Will paste recent. If someone else doesn’t.
That’s a classic Slayer. I note that Melon Eusk donated $20 too. 😂
I am just going to go look up “spelunking” before I comment further.
Things can get dark when you look into them.
I can find the Twitter page, Stack. It’s bookmarked.
I’m just noting that it has been de-Googled – which is strange.
They blow up so quickly these days…
South Sudanese PR Department Swings into Action.
From the Oz:
“Airbnb owners and media are partly to blame for a wave of youth crime, a South Sudanese figure says.”
CL Google put DT on banned list? We await DT comment!
This particular brain-pop aside, the phenomenon that is the tech-messiah Elon Skum is interesting.
He has gone from world saviour and all round fun guy, to detestable xunt in about six months.
(I mean, he always was a detestable xunt, but it is only now the public are seeing it).
From telling investors that cash-flow is sooo tedious and he doesn’t want to talk about it, to slagging the most respected men on the planet that they are p 3 dos after they pull off the most amazing rescue ever and generally taking a swipe at anything on Twatter that falls short of effusive Elon-worship … he is looking a tiny bit like an imploding brat.
Some calming and conciliatory music. My Favorite.
I take it “blow up” in this context wasn’t like a baby-Trump inflatable?
He’s here, C.L.
Oh, I see now.
Yes, it looks like they have given him the flick, the silly buggers.
It was a retaliatory tweet to just one diver who had slagged Musk first.
Just another example of a CEO who is heralded as a messiah. He made a fortune of paypal which made its initial capital off porn. So why people think he is some business genius is beyond my comprehension. Good riddance to him. He can go back to that hellhole of South Africa and see if he can save it from complete collapse.
South Sudanese PR Department Swings into Action.
From the Oz:
“Airbnb owners and media are partly to blame for a wave of youth crime, a South Sudanese figure says.”
Also a thinly veiled threat to media who report on the ethnicity of alleged offenders, I note.
Something is really starting to get to Elon Musk. He is quite quick to anger. It is that I find interesting. What is happening behind the scenes? Are the wheels falling off so to speak?
A Sunshine Coast woman who admitted to dumping her partner’s headless torso and setting it on fire is arguing she acted in self-defence, a Brisbane court has heard.
Happens all the time.