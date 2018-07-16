Monday Forum: July 16, 2018

  3. thefrolickingmole
    #2764472, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Robbed, I wuz robbed.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #2764474, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:34 am

    From the old fred, because I hate typing my wise words into a vacuum …

    stackja

    #2764451, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Grease-laden lumps of fat are clogging sewer systems and causing damage
    Laura Armitage, Lilydale & Yarra Valley Leader
    July 16, 2018 12:00am
    Subscriber only

    GREASY lumps of fat and oil — known as fatbergs — are blocking sewerage systems across the Yarra Ranges.

    Really?
    The Hippie Hillbillies of the Dandenongs have been running campaigns forever to “stop MacDonalds”. You know, trying to impose their own minority beliefs on the rest of the community.
    They were fuming when VCAT rolled them on this one and have been plotting revenge ever since. What is the bet that their forensic analysis reveals that the source of the fat blockages is … wait for it … Maccas!

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2764475, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:35 am

    And another …

    In a submission to Darwin Council, the NT Fire and Rescue Service said the $2.7 million, 50m shade structure would impede firefighting.

    WTF?
    50 metres of “shade structure” costing $2.7m?
    Fucking hell, they could bring in five full grown trees for no more than $100,000 – $200,000.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764478, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Bing Bang Wahoo.

  8. Elle
    #2764479, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Oooh! I made it – under 10!

  10. Slayer of Memes
    #2764490, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Personally I’m hoping Rabz posts something with a little more substance in this thread, after leaving us all hanging in the old OT…

  11. Elle
    #2764491, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Rabz nailed it … or her.

  12. Zyconoclast
    #2764492, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Parents are rushing to enrol their children in a revolutionary new state school that will scrap year levels, school bells and the word ‘classroom’.
    Lindfield Learning Village won’t be the kind of school most adults recognise. Teaching will happen around ‘waterholes’ or ‘campfires’. Students will take responsibility for their own learning. And high schoolers will mentor kindy kids.

    The new, public kindergarten to year 12 school on the old University of Technology site at Ku-ring-gai will open in term one next year and take the first 350 students of what will eventually be a cohort of 2000.

    https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/rush-to-enrol-in-lindfield-learning-revolution-20180706-p4zq0f.html

  13. stackja
    #2764493, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Leigh Lowe
    #2764475, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:35 am

    But think of the artistry?

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2764494, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    I’ll clean up this town!!!

    New San Francisco Mayor: “There’s More Feces… Than I’ve Ever Seen”

    “I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”

    Unfortunately, her solution is to simply ask the city’s estimated 7,500 vagrants to kindly stop with all the street-squatting and clean up after themselves. Considering that 39% of homeless surveyed in San Francisco’s “homeless census” claim to have mental health issues, we’re not entirely sure how this policy will work.

    San Francisco’s “huge problem” isn’t restricted to poo either – the city is full of drug addicts who are more or less allowed to just do their thing. On Friday, two days after Breed was sworn into office, she went on a jaunt around the city in an afternoon stroll, where a guy was literally prepping to shoot up as she walked past.

    Looks like she’s got a big job ahead of her.

  15. stackja
    #2764495, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:49 am

    2200 drug plants from 10 Sydney suburbs discovered
    Nick Hansen, The Daily Telegraph
    July 16, 2018 8:34am
    Subscriber only

    POLICE have crushed an enormous cannabis production syndicate operating across Sydney’s west, seizing more than 2200 plants worth $6.2 million from 10 suburbs and arresting five of the alleged operators.

    Strike Force Grassy police raided 19 properties at Bankstown, Yagoona, Condell Park, Greenacre, Riverwood, Penshurst, Bexley, Campsie, Strathfield and Mortdale from daybreak on Wednesday.

    Demographics?

  16. Elle
    #2764496, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    From the last thread – Lizzie:

    And talking of boots, I want a pair a friend wore to our farewell luncheon for eight couples yesterday – bright scarlet-red classic very high but slim heels, with a built-in red sock extension up to the ankle, forming the bootee. So easy to slip on, she says. Worn with black stockings, a short black bias-cut flared skirt-dress in fine wool with long-sleeves, topped with a Burberry short box-jacket, and all made gorgeous by a bespoke Faberge necklace and bracelet. She is tall and elegant, like Melania, but it is a look many women could wear well.

    I usually keep this compliment for Piers Akerman, but your words are sweet – like the honey on my toast.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2764498, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Top twenny

    😁

  18. stackja
    #2764499, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2764494, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Dregs of society?

  20. Habib
    #2764501, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:54 am

    Below twenty, like the maximum temp today in the sub-tropics. I blame continental drift.

  21. stackja
    #2764502, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Zyconoclast
    #2764500, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Tallawong Station south in Rouse Hill will get about 1100 units in an area near The Ponds, with buildings up to 8 storeys tall. The plan includes parking for 1015 cars and 1210 bicycle spaces. One of the “key principles” of the development is to encourage greater use of cycling by residents.

  22. calli
    #2764503, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:55 am

    I have two pictures of our dear Rabz in my imagination. Neither match the one described even remotely.

    I’m sticking with my Calli-pics. 🙂

  23. stackja
    #2764504, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Zyconoclast
    #2764500, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Flood plain?

  24. Tom
    #2764505, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Rabz nailed it … or her.

    Sure did!

    You are missed, Rabz.

  25. EvilElvis
    #2764509, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:06 am

    Top 50! It’s the best an Australian born, caucasian, middle class, working, net tax paying male can identify as these days.

  26. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2764510, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:06 am

    IMMIGRATION
    Labor in grip of ethnic activists, Tony Abbott says

    The Australian
    10:38AM July 16, 2018

    Rachel Baxendale
    Reporter
    Canberra
    @rachelbaxendale

    Tony Abbott says Labor is “in the grip of ethnic activists”, urging his Coalition colleagues to back calls to cut total migration numbers.

    The former prime minister’s comments come after WA Liberal senator Dean Smith urged Malcolm Turnbull to sanction a wide-ranging Senate inquiry into population policy, arguing the recent reduction in immigration levels does not go far enough to ease community concerns about population growth.

    On Friday, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced there had been a cut of more than 10 per cent to the annual permanent migrant intake.

    A special Newspoll today reveals that 72 per cent of voters support the Turnbull government’s cut to the annual permanent migrant intake to 163,000 last financial year, on the back of a crackdown on fraudulent claims and a sharp rise in visa refusals.

    Mr Abbott congratulated Mr Dutton on the reduction, but said the government needed to do more to differentiate itself from Labor.

    “If the government wants to say, ‘look, there are these big distinctions between us and the Labor Party, well support for baseload power particularly coal is one area, and support for a substantial cut in immigration is another area, because it seems that the Labor Party is in the grip of, I suppose, ethnic activists in certain respects, so good on Peter Dutton for administering the system in such a way that we’ve had a modest reduction in the permanent migration numbers,” Mr Abbott told 2GB.

    “But last year net overseas migration, which is the total migration numbers, was still 240,000, it’s still a record level, so we’ve got to bring it down pretty sharply if we are going to start getting the downward pressure off wages, if we’re going to take the upward pressure off housing prices, if we’re going to unclog our infrastructure.

    From the Oz.

  27. Old School Conservative
    #2764512, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Tony Abbott equivocating again:

    it seems that the Labor Party is in the grip of, I suppose, ethnic activists in certain respects (The Oz).

    Just say it loud, simply, and with feeling Tony.

  28. calli
    #2764513, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Tallawong Station south in Rouse Hill

    I’m surprised it’s the terminus and not being joined up to the Riverstone line.

    I was there last week. The amount of development is eye-watering. The new railway won’t cope. They will have to build another one.

  29. Peter Castieau
    #2764514, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Top 30!

    morning all.

  30. Old School Conservative
    #2764515, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Zulu, I should have refreshed before posting.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2764516, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:09 am

    Perth cops have charged the 19 year old with the murder of the mother and her two children, in Ellenbrook, over the weekend.

  33. Old School Conservative
    #2764522, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:17 am

    It is very interesting that former Labor luminaries (Mundine and Latham) are leading the conservative push in Australia.

  34. Habib
    #2764524, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Sounds like ‘Frisco’s hippy chickens have come home to roost, having mutated into vultures in the meantime.

    What’s it say about here however where rather than shitting in the street, we have them shitting in the senate.

  35. Entropy
    #2764526, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:23 am

    They are old labor OSC. Well, maybe not Latham, but he was brought up with those values the ALP has discarded like a soiled nappy.

  36. Habib
    #2764529, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Old school ALP types are closer to the ’80s national party than the current iteration, which is basically the greens with some enforcers. The liberal party is their abused girlfriend.

  37. Anthony
    #2764531, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Received a press-key phone poll yesterday which appeared to come from the Labor Party. The interesting question embedded in all of the nonsense asked for an opinion on the suitability of Shorten as leader with four levels of acceptability ranging from acceptable to hopeless.
    Now the end is near.

  38. Peter Campion
    #2764532, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:31 am

    We have Lauren Southern, Peter Ridd and Lyle Shelton speaking in Cairns tonight.

    I will attempt to update Cats using the (groan) mobile phone. According to Mr Plod, some leftard theatre is anticipated.

  39. H B Bear
    #2764535, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Yep end of days for Peanut Head.

  40. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2764538, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    See that taxfund bludging musk has thrown a spite fit on the English guy who organised the rescue of the boys from the cave ,calling him a pedo ! The guy said the obvious , rigid subs don’t bend around tight corners , and the whole thing was a media stunt,the taxfund bludger musk didn’t like being called out in front of his lefty media mates ,after all he is a millionaire taxeating globalist ally of the communists ,sort of like a Chinese millionaire businessman in China . The English guy IS a diver ,he HAS dived the caves ,he DID know where the boys would be ,musk only knew what his media comrades told him ,and no one would allow those muppets to get in the way of the rescue,musk being a leftie of course knew more than the REAL experts . Wanker !

  41. Baldrick
    #2764539, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:38 am

    41st Battalion A.I.F

    Gordon, Bernard Sidney (1891–1963)
    In July 1918 the 41st Battalion, as part of the 11th Infantry Brigade, was involved in an attack on Hamel, and Gordon was awarded the Military Medal for gallant conduct. He was later awarded the Victoria Cross, for ‘most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty on 26th-27th August, 1918, east of Bray’. In this action, the citation stated, Gordon displayed ‘a wonderful example of fearless initiative’. He led his section through heavy shell-fire to its objective, which he consolidated. ‘Single-handed he attacked an enemy machine-gun which was enfilading the company on his right, killed the man on the gun and captured the post, which contained one officer and ten men. He then cleaned up a trench, capturing twenty-nine prisoners and two machine-guns … Practically unaided, he captured, in the course of these operations, two officers and sixty-one other ranks, together with six machine-guns’.

  42. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2764541, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:42 am

    41st Battalion A.I.F

    My compliments, and thank you, Baldrick. Hamel led to Amiens, which was the start of the “Hundred Days” – the most complete series of victories ever won by the British and Allied armies, which, contrary to Na#i propaganda, utterly defeated the German Army, and drove it from the field in confusion.

  43. lotocoti
    #2764542, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:42 am

    According to Mr Plod, some leftard theatre is anticipated.

    Via Ace, some leftard theatre with audience participation.

  44. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764543, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Plans for first set of 11,000 units to go near Sydney Metro stations

    Insanity.

    It is now Australia wide Uniparty policy to erect slums and ghettoes and fill them with the third world.

    Families need gardens to be civilised.

  45. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2764546, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:45 am

    I’ve heard pro-gardening people were against bank bailouts 😉

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2764547, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Via Ace, some leftard theatre with audience participation.

    I love the sound of Lefty hyenas bawling in the morning, it’s sweet music to my ears.

  47. John Constantine
    #2764548, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:46 am

    WNR wingara ag has its quarterly.

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180716/pdf/43wjzrg25ls15b.pdf

    Listed Victorian hay exporter, with new expansion coming online for this hay season. Parts of vicco looking good for hay, but lots not. Speciality hay crops may be down, but the potential for vast areas of salvage hay cuts being discussed [ or hoped for].

    Wingara has also diversified into their new business of cold storage for meat exports and other speciality chilled markets.

    I don’t hold, as I reckon I am better off with my own haysheds than buying a share in other peoples, but the cold storage thing has me watching.

  48. Gab
    #2764549, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:46 am

    ghettoes and fill them with the third world.

    Excellent. More no-go zones for non-muslims.

  49. Tom
    #2764553, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:50 am

    We have Lauren Southern, Peter Ridd and Lyle Shelton speaking in Cairns tonight.

    I will attempt to update Cats using the (groan) mobile phone. According to Mr Plod, some leftard theatre is anticipated.

    Yes please, Peter Campion. Great to know we will have a trusted source in the room.

  50. Chris
    #2764555, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:51 am

    I love the sound of Lefty hyenas bawling in the morning, it’s sweet music to my ears.

    It would be even funnier watching them chased through razor wire.
    I have seen that, and was a bit horrified, but a security guy told me it was ‘funny as f***’.

    Can we get a movement for throwing red paint on leftist swine? Even custard pie in face videos?

  51. John Constantine
    #2764558, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:55 am

    https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180301/pdf/43s2ts74gnwhcj.pdf

    Wingara with the cold storage for export of blast frozen meat in containers is exposed to a rise in sheep slaughter in a dry spell, but I reckon the drop in hay volume would be greater.

    Still, here is a company investing in chilled sheepmeat exports.

    Not a tip, just an example of what is being done.

  52. Boambee John
    #2764560, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:56 am

    Gab
    #2764549, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:46 am
    ghettoes and fill them with the third world.

    Excellent. More no-go zones for non-muslims

    The only good thing about this policy is that it concentrates the problem in defined locations that can, if necessary, be subject to “intensive management”.

  53. mh
    #2764561, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Robby Starbuck
    Robby Starbuck
    @robbystarbuck
    I can’t quite put my finger on it but I get the distinct feeling everyone in this photo might be a lunatic…

    Only in 2018 could this be described as “the Resistance!”

    https://mobile.twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1017850378333741056

  54. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2764562, posted on July 16, 2018 at 11:59 am

    NATIONAL BREAKING NEWS
    WA flags Mid-East ‘chilled’ meat push

    Australian Associated Press
    8:01AM July 16, 2018

    Western Australia is planning a marketing push in the Middle East to support the state’s meat industry in the wake of the live sheep exports controversy.

    The campaign is expected to focus on WA chilled meat products to help offset the impact of live trade losses, state Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan told The West on Monday.

    “I think that, with the right marketing push, over time any shortfall in the live trade can be replaced by chilled meat,” she said.

    From the Oz. Has this silly bint already forgotten that the cost of slaughter in Australia means you get lower returns on sheep for domestic slaughter, assuming that the meatworks aren’t on strike, and the Middle East buyers are already saying that they don’t want Australian frozen carcasses, they will just source live sheep from elsewhere.

    Have another brandy, Alannah, it’s still only mid morning.

  55. Crazyoldranga
    #2764563, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    A couple of words for 2000AD lovers. Rogue Trooper. Duncan Jones to direct. Carry on.

  56. Baldrick
    #2764566, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    We have Lauren Southern, Peter Ridd and Lyle Shelton speaking in Cairns tonight.
    I will attempt to update Cats using the (groan) mobile phone. According to Mr Plod, some leftard theatre is anticipated.

    Their Brisbane appearance has stirred the ire of Antifascist Action Brisbane:

    G’day folks! As some of you may be aware Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are heading to Australia in July. We’re calling on all good anti-fascists show up and give us a hand letting them know that they’re not welcome.
    What you can do:
    *Click “attending” on this event (the guest list is hidden) so you’re notified of updates, as we won’t know the venue until 24 hours beforehand.
    *When the venue is known give them a call/email/review and ask why they’re hosting a conference for racism and misogyny. We’ll provide all the contact details.
    *Finally, share the event with your friends and family and turn out on July 29th at 8:00pm to show them that Brisbane will not tolerate their hatred.
    Please note: Antifascist Action Brisbane have created this event to keep you informed, we are are not formally organising a counter-protest. If other groups or individuals would like to discuss plans for a counter-protest that we can assist with, endorse or promote, please message the Page or email [email protected].

  57. calli
    #2764567, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Families need gardens to be civilised.

    True. I watched Masters Eight and Six walking around my garden for a couple of hours, looking for insects and snails and other crawlies and just enjoying their own devices. The rumour of a giant eel led them to the lake hut, where they peered intently over the railing. I think they were expecting something out of Jurassic Park to come leaping out.

    But the point was no adult (except discreet) supervision.

    Not too many children get this these days.

  58. Slayer of Memes
    #2764568, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Another finalist in the grog-fuelled fiascos file

    That’s Sky News (possibly former) sports guy Greg Thomson proving the wisdom of the Confucian saying “If you drink and mike you’re a bloody idiot”.

    Mr Thomson must have tied a ripper on – he was hosting a lunchtime event.

    The unfortunate organisation on whose behalf Thomson was MCing was Inala:

    Inspired by the work of Rudolf Steiner, Inala was established in 1958 as a school for children with intellectual disabilities. Today Inala is a community supporting over 200 adults living with disability with a reputation for the excellence, warmth and individual care given to clients and their families. We are proud to be celebrating our 60th anniversary in 2018.

    I can’t imagine the $10,000 sponsors or $2,500 corporate table purchasers would have been terribly impressed. Mr Thomson may be in need of some charity himself.

    Click the link to watch the cringe-worthy video of GROG Thomson in full (drunken) flight….

    As one Twitter commentator noted:

    I can hear an old excuse coming…… “I had a migraine and took a couple of pills before I arrived. I didn’t want to let anyone down but the medication I took reacted with a glass of wine I had. I’d like to apologise…” etc, etc, etc

  59. calli
    #2764570, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Comment from mh’s link:

    Ted Roberge
    Ted Roberge
    @CGCombatVet
    ·
    Jul 14
    Replying to @robbystarbuck and @DineshDSouza
    The DNC is in London?

    😃

  60. Baldrick
    #2764571, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    How very ABC

    Alan Kohler @AlanKohler
    “Trump is a traitor, and could well be treasonous”. Seems right to me. This is a big moment for America.

  61. Des Deskperson
    #2764572, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    There’s an interesting article in this morning’s Oz – payroll protected – by Judith Sloan contorting the union movement’s political and economic power with its decline relevance in the workplace.

    Some of her points about declining union membership will be broadly familiar to cats although her point about a typical union member:

    “older, female, and employed in a professional occupation; teaching or nursing. Only the need for professional indemnity insurance, which unions provide, sustains the high rate of union membership in these profession”.

    was new to me and made me wonder why the unions have an apparent real or de facto monopoly here.

    Another interesting fact is the decline across the workforce of enterprise agreements (EAs)in favour of individual agreements based on awards – the number of employees covered by EAs has declined from 2.6 million in 2011 to 1.8 million today. As a former APS employee, I’ve always assumed that EAs – which have to be certified by the FWC, almost always involve unions and are difficult to change in areas like improved productivity or performance management – were the industrial norm.

  62. johanna
    #2764574, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    The Mean Girls (many of whom claim to be male) have been whispering and smirking and pretending to be fair about dissenters against the Cat Pantheon.

    I don’t give a rat’s. Come at me, and I will double down, you shrieking harpies who claim to be male.

    Meanwhile, going to matters of substance, here is the link to Nigel Farage interviewing Steve Bannon on radio, it’s a couple of hours long (Bannon appears at about 40 minutes) but is well worth a listen. Put it on while you go about your daily tasks.

    Interesting statistics that almost nobody in Britain believes that Theresa May can/will/wants to negotiate a good deal for Brexit. Trump put her on wood, telling everyone how much he respects her while saying that she is a lousy negotiator, at best. Also, the stuff about Chermany paying the Ruskies millions for a pipeline while not coughing up for NATO defence was formerly a secret. Trump blew the whistle on that, now everybody knows. Red faces splattered with egg abound, as our Indian friends would say.

    For light relief, a young male jaguar escaped from his enclosure at a zoo in New Orleans, and went on a killing spree. He even snuffed an emu, which is not easy.

    I can well imagine how his annoyance about noisy and smelly neighbours came to this. It wasn’t about food, he just hated the bastards.

    Go, Valerio!

  63. calli
    #2764575, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Has Trump pressed a “Reset” button with Russia?

  64. mh
    #2764576, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Replying to @robbystarbuck and @DineshDSouza
    The DNC is in London?

    I wonder which one of those Dems will be running against Trump in 2020?

  65. Elle
    #2764577, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Only in 2018 could this be described as “the Resistance!”

    All idiots who have never read past a headline.

  66. mh
    #2764578, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Alan Kohler’s ABC contract must be up for renewal.

  67. calli
    #2764579, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Red boots, for sure. He appears to have the necessary accoutrements.

  68. John Constantine
    #2764581, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Talking to a livestock truckie on the weekend. He said his firm had been down to a single trailer a week of sheep out his district during winter, but this week was three b-double loads to the processing market and two double loads to a restocked market.

    Light destocking begins.

  69. C.L.
    #2764583, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Yardless homes and vertical schools in Brisbane (just in).
    Brisbane is the third-largest city in the world.
    In the sixth biggest nation on earth.

  70. Leigh Lowe
    #2764584, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    That’s Sky News (possibly former) sports guy Greg Thomson proving the wisdom of the Confucian saying “If you drink and mike you’re a bloody idiot”.

    Mr Thomson must have tied a ripper on – he was hosting a lunchtime event.

    The unfortunate organisation on whose behalf Thomson was MCing was Inala:

    Greg Thompson is going nowhere.
    He is the biggest nancy-boy on Sky (and that is saying something).
    The mafia will close ranks.

  71. Leigh Lowe
    #2764587, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    calli

    #2764567, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Families need gardens to be civilised.

    The burning question on everyone’s lips.
    Camellia Sasanqua Setsugekka.
    To hedge or to espalier?
    That is the question.
    And how far apart (please say 3/4 metre because I don’t want to dig them up).

  72. C.L.
    #2764588, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Alan Kohler @AlanKohler
    “Trump is a traitor, and could well be treasonous”. Seems right to me. This is a big moment for America.

    Here is the NYT columnist Kohler is quoting.

    Charles M. Blow has been an Op-Ed columnist since 2008. His column appears every Monday and Thursday. He joined The Times in 1994 and was previously the graphics director.

    His bio: apart from being a graphics cut ‘n paste man …

    He graduated magna cum laude from Grambling State University, with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

    LOL.

    And, of course:

    In 2014, Blow came out publicly as bisexual.

  73. Leigh Lowe
    #2764589, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    In 2014, Blow came out publicly as bisexual.

    Really?
    Blow is a bi-sexual?

  74. johanna
    #2764590, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    C.L.
    #2764583, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Yardless homes and vertical schools in Brisbane (just in).
    Brisbane is the third-largest city in the world.
    In the sixth biggest nation on earth.

    I saw that too, unbelievable. Apparently Brisbane is just like Singapore or Hong Kong.

    That’s what happens when you let ‘urban planners’ into the fold. They are all social Marxists, and don’t give a stuff about what the plebs actually want.

    Gawd, Queensland is largely uninhabited, is many times larger than every European country, and larger than the whole of Europe. But, we need high rise schools in Brisbane?

    Eejits.

  75. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2764591, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    That’s what happens when you let ‘urban planners’ into the fold. They are all social Marxists, and don’t give a stuff about what the plebs actually want.

    There are useless degrees, then there are malicious educations.

    “Heritage architects” can be fairly silly as well.

  77. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764593, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    They are even building vertical schools in Perth.

    Satanic Mills.

  78. Slayer of Memes
    #2764594, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    In 2014, Blow came out publicly as bisexual.
    Really?

    Blow is a bi-sexual?

    “It’s Mega-maid! She’s gone from suck to Blow!!”

  79. Leigh Lowe
    #2764595, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Yardless homes and vertical schools in Brisbane (just in).
    Brisbane is the third-largest city in the world.

    Obesity epidemic!
    Vertical schools should fix that.
    Morning TV this morning about the possibility of compulsory sports in schools.
    Vox-pop included head-tilty mummy who said “Well, some kids might not be very good at it. That’s not fair, is it?”
    There’s your problem, right there.

  80. JC
    #2764597, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    What’s wrong with high rise schools, Artiste?

    As long as there’s reasonable amount of playing , rec fields and trees etc I don’t see the issue. The school I went was pre war and had four levels.

    Climbing stairs is good exercise.

    Brisbane is a geographically large city for exactly that people don’t like high rise .

  81. Leigh Lowe
    #2764598, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Shy Ted

    #2764592, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Most hilarious website ever. Bet you can’t get past 3 clicks!

    If humpy wet, it’s raining.
    If humpy hot, it’s hot.
    If humpy gone, it’s windy.

  82. johanna
    #2764599, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    The burning question on everyone’s lips.
    Camellia Sasanqua Setsugekka.
    To hedge or to espalier?
    That is the question.
    And how far apart (please say 3/4 metre because I don’t want to dig them up).

    Yep, I know that one and the answer is – whatever you like. Camellias come from the Himalayas and are pretty much indestructible once established. I had both sasanquas and japonicas in my old joint in Canberra. I never watered them, they lived through minus seven to forty three degrees, and a long drought. Yes, they dropped leaves and didn’t always flower as profusely as they might have, but they lived on and did flower no matter what.

    So, do whatever you think best. If they are any good, they’ll survive anything.

  83. Confused Old Misfit
    #2764600, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Alan Kohler @AlanKohler
    “Trump is a traitor, and could well be treasonous”. Seems right to me. This is a big moment for America.

    Man’s a complete fruitloop!

  84. Oh come on
    #2764601, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Elon Musk is the worst. Just awful. Fancy describing one of the Thai cave rescue heroes as a kf-er. The most unseemly case of sour grapes ever.

    The guy should set up a GoFundMe to fund a lawsuit against Musk for his defamatory claim.

  85. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764602, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Hillary Clinton
    @HillaryClinton
    Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?
    8:15 AM · Jul 16, 2018

  86. Oh come on
    #2764604, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Charles Blow is an appalling writer. Blow by name, blow by nature.

  87. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2764605, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?

    *Yes Hillary, we’re called the prosecution.*

  88. Oh come on
    #2764606, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Actually, Hills might be in contention for the title of worst case of sour grapes ever.

  89. Confused Old Misfit
    #2764608, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Boy, oh boy! We’re a cranky bunch today! 🙂

  90. Oh come on
    #2764609, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Charles Blow doesn’t know which team he plays for.

  91. dover_beach
    #2764610, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    A libertarian “hardline” is leaving people alone.

    That is certainly the t-shirt but when you dig any further it falls apart. Libertarians, themselves, have different positions on immigration, religious freedom, etc.

  92. Some History
    #2764611, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    For anyone interested.

    Volume up.

    Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini”

  93. thefrolickingmole
    #2764612, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    A couple of words for 2000AD lovers. Rogue Trooper. Duncan Jones to direct. Carry on.

    Excellent, hope he does a good job

  94. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2764613, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Top investors are betting the crazy $US3 billion US scooter trend will go global (15 July)

    • The buzziest startup idea in the US right now involves dumping hundreds of dockless scooters in a city and then hiring them out to people who want to make short trips.
    • Scooter rental startups Lime and Bird were only founded last year but have raised million of dollars in funding and racked up a collective valuation of $US3 billion.
    • Two big-name European investors, Index and Atomico, jumped on funding rounds just as the trend is set to hit Europe.
    • Index partner Martin Mignot said taking scooters and other light electronic vehicles for short trips could be as common as taking public transport.

    The great piles of discarded dockless bicycles and the recent collapse of three such bicycle rental companies here in Oz doesn’t seem to have slowed down our enlightened masters from wanting to social engineer Aussies into green drones.

  95. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764617, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Hillary Clinton

    Verified account

    @HillaryClinton
    Follow Follow @HillaryClinton

    Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?

    5:15 PM – 15 Jul 2018

    The old girl isn’t coping. Vodka, stat!

  96. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2764618, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    dover_beach
    #2764610, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    A libertarian “hardline” is leaving people alone.

    That is certainly the t-shirt but when you dig any further it falls apart. Libertarians, themselves, have different positions on immigration, religious freedom, etc.

    No, “I wanna leave you alone” means “I wanna leave you alone”.

    If *you* mock someone’s position then later on through your own fault, presume that strawman is what they believe, that is your fault, not theirs.

  97. Speedbox
    #2764619, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Musk said “We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it”.

    When challenged by social media to justify, Musk responded with “Bet ya a signed dollar its true”.

    The Tweets have since been deleted.

  99. johanna
    #2764621, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Elon Musk really blew his credibility big time by accusing one of the cave rescuers (with no evidence) of being a kiddy fiddler. He previously accused the head of rescue as not being the head of rescue.

    He’s losing it, in the social media bubble he created.

    Gee, I wonder what accusing one of the rescuers of being a you know what will do to the share price?

  100. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764622, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    David Rothschild
    @DavMicRot
    Simple Story: Russia and Republicans (Team Trump) coordinated a cyber-attack on Democrats & US voting data and systems. Republicans won election. Republicans undermining only investigation to find out what happened and is still happening. #PartyOverCountry #MAGA
    9:37 PM · Jul 14, 2018

  101. John Constantine
    #2764624, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Rogue Trooper, immune to anything the devastated and polluted environment could throw at his genetically engineered body,[ except appallingly bad judgement in Romance].

    Trump as the evil Nort general?.

    Stormy as Venus Blue Genes?.

  102. Chris
    #2764625, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    @HillaryClinton
    Follow Follow @HillaryClinton

    Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?

    Why, we follow your lead, Hillary. Whoever paid us!

  103. johanna
    #2764626, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    In moderation, so here we go without naughty words:

    johanna
    Your comment is awaiting moderation.
    #2764621, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Elon Musk really blew his credibility big time by accusing one of the cave rescuers (with no evidence) of being a . He previously accused the head of rescue as not being the head of rescue.

    He’s losing it, in the social media bubble he created.

    Gee, I wonder what accusing one of the rescuers of being a you know what will do to the share price?

    Reposted minus words that Cats can fill in.

  104. JC
    #2764628, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Confused Old Misfit
    #2764608, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:42 pm
    Boy, oh boy! We’re a cranky bunch today! 🙂

    Not really. It’s actually funny. The slob was attacking me last night and randomly showed her fangs to Rabz for no reason. She’s now claiming victimhood status and that everyone is out to get her , while pounding her flabby chest suggesting she’s really scary.

    I’d love to know Rabz’s story. He shouldn’t leave us in suspense. Reckon it would be side splitting.

  105. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764630, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Rogue Trooper

    I would make an excellent Helm.

  106. calli
    #2764631, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    C. sasanqua ‘Setsugekka’ – hedge as it grows thick and fast. I would plant at 800mm centres to get it established fast, or you could go 1200mm and wait a while. Dont’t forget to take the top leader out to get it branching strongly from the base.

    If you want a white flowering one ideal for espalier, go for ‘Mine No Yuki’. It has long, whippy growth that trains well horizontally. Its pink equal is ‘Showa No Sake’.

    All cultivars as tough as teak.

  107. Some History
    #2764632, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    “I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”

    In Breed added, “We’re very pleased with the many smoking bans. We’ll be imposing more and more smoking bans. Can you imagine if people were allowed to smoke on the streets of our wonderful city? It would be like a sewer”.

  108. Mitch M.
    #2764633, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Products of omega-3 fatty acid metabolism may have anticancer effects, study shows

    This is why I advocate long chain omega 3 and cannabidiol\hemp in the diet.

  109. calli
    #2764634, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Don’t dig them up. What’s 50mm between friends?

    😃

  110. Slayer of Memes
    #2764636, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    Hillary Clinton
    @HillaryClinton
    Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?
    8:15 AM · Jul 16, 2018

    Bit rich, coming from the woman who gave 20% of the US uranium reserves to Russia while she was Sec. State in return for billions of dollars in donations to the ‘Clinton Foundation’…

  111. Some History
    #2764637, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    For anyone interested.

    Volume up.

    Orchestral.

    Main Theme (Korean movie?) – Hwang Sung Jun

  112. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764638, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    pedo guy

    To be fair 97.653% of the British men in Thailand fit this description.

  113. calli
    #2764640, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764622, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    That can’t be right.

    The accusation involves neither satanists nor extra-terrestrials.

  114. Leigh Lowe
    #2764641, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    calli

    #2764631, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    C. sasanqua ‘Setsugekka’ – hedge as it grows thick and fast. I would plant at 800mm centres to get it established fast, or you could go 1200mm and wait a while. Dont’t forget to take the top leader out to get it branching strongly from the base.

    Thanks calli.
    They are already in at 750mm centres so all good.
    They are about 400mm – 500mm high and have good branching from ground level (which is what made me think about espalier).
    Regarding taking the leader out?
    Right back to next branch down?
    Nip it at the height you want the hedge?
    Please essplain?

  115. Tom
    #2764642, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Haha. One of the Get Trump politburo at The Times of London regurgitates the left’s latest talking point and the Paywallian’s tribal leftards dutiful post it as today’s most important narrative:

    The planned 30 to 60-minute meeting in which Donald Trump and President Putin will be alone during their Helsinki summit tomorrow morning (AEST) has raised concerns among America’s closest allies.

    Without his secretary of state or national security adviser in the room, there are fears that President Trump could unwittingly disclose information that might compromise western intelligence in an attempt to forge a partnership with the Russian leader.

    Woops! Comments have been closed after the Paywallian’s readers lampooned the Times’ Trump Derangement and the “story” has now been banished from the Oz’s website front page, bound for an ignominious online grave.

    As IT says, no newspaper hates its readers more than the Paywallian. It has Australia’s most informed readership and they are treated like idiots by the stupidest people ever born on the Paywallian’s staff.

  116. Leigh Lowe
    #2764643, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    calli

    #2764634, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Don’t dig them up. What’s 50mm between friends?

    Ha, ha.
    The shop said 1 metre, but I didn’t like the look of that – bit too gap-tooth.
    Made the cheapskate mistake of cheating on box hedge spacing a while ago.
    It has started to close up now, but took a while.

  117. johanna
    #2764644, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2764613, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    What could possibly go wrong?

    Top investors are betting the crazy $US3 billion US scooter trend will go global (15 July)

    • The buzziest startup idea in the US right now involves dumping hundreds of dockless scooters in a city and then hiring them out to people who want to make short trips.
    • Scooter rental startups Lime and Bird were only founded last year but have raised million of dollars in funding and racked up a collective valuation of $US3 billion.
    • Two big-name European investors, Index and Atomico, jumped on funding rounds just as the trend is set to hit Europe.
    • Index partner Martin Mignot said taking scooters and other light electronic vehicles for short trips could be as common as taking public transport.

    The great piles of discarded dockless bicycles and the recent collapse of three such bicycle rental companies here in Oz doesn’t seem to have slowed down our enlightened masters from wanting to social engineer Aussies into green drones.

    Heh, Bruce, last night one of the commercials replayed one of the best ever Midsomer Murders. It was full of crackling dialogue and fun events, the scene where the missus collected and set fire to the African artefacts is superb. All the way through, the musical director played African music, and some of it is very good indeed.

    The woman who played the keeper of the hawks and falcons was superb – she looked just like them and didn’t give a rats about The Authorities.

    Sadly, there were no transexual people of colour in the show.

    Ya get that.

  119. C.L.
    #2764646, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Go easy on Blow.
    He graduated magna cum laude from Grambling State University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

  120. Leigh Lowe
    #2764647, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Johanna,

    The climate where we are is very Himalayan at the moment.
    Camellias grow like weeds, which is why we bought them.
    Sick of fighting with immigrants which don’t fit in and won’t acclimatise (flora, I mean).
    (That is my Chauncey Gardener homespun philosophy for today).

  121. calli
    #2764648, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Take it down to the first or second set of buds (usually a leaf junction) above the last branch (if you want a hedge).

    With espalier, allow about 200mm. Remember, camellias bud alternately up the stem, so you’ll have to work out how you want the finished plant to look – symmetrical or staggered.

    With Setsugekka, I’d go hedge though – nice and thick and many more flowers without the work.

  122. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764650, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    The accusation involves neither satanists nor extra-terrestrials.

    Calli this is a serious economics blog.
    Please don’t lower the tone.

  123. C.L.
    #2764651, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Without his secretary of state or national security adviser in the room, there are fears that President Trump could unwittingly disclose information that might compromise western intelligence in an attempt to forge a partnership with the Russian leader.

    Compromise Western intelligence.
    Ahahahahahaha.

  124. Leigh Lowe
    #2764653, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Thanks calli.
    Hedge it is.
    Lazy man’s solution always wins.
    (I usually go to the You-Tubes for demos on this stuff, but this must be the only subject on earth which doesn’t have 568 videos posted from enthusiasts).

  126. calli
    #2764656, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    And another thing.

    The First Law of Pruning

    Prune after flowering.

    You would be amazed at how many people get this simple thing wrong.

  127. duncanm
    #2764657, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Zyconoclast
    #2764492, posted on July 16, 2018 at 10:47 am
    Parents are rushing to enrol their children in a revolutionary new state school that will scrap year levels, school bells and the word ‘classroom’.
    Lindfield Learning Village won’t be the kind of school most adults recognise. Teaching will happen around ‘waterholes’ or ‘campfires’.

    Metaphorically, of course.

    Can’t have children around water or naked flames, lest there be a drowning or burning.

  128. Leigh Lowe
    #2764661, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    In my search through garden videos I found this one from Don Burke very prescient of his recent troubles.
    From the 0:10 second mark.
    The subject is hedging for privacy.

  129. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764663, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    The Ellenbrook murderer appears to be completely bonkers:

    https://www.perthnow.com.au/news/crime/ellenbrook-murder-teancum-vernon-peterson-crofts-sent-to-secure-psychiatric-facility-after-facing-court-over-deaths-of-mother-and-children-ng-b88897476z

    Closing all the mental hospitals has worked out well.

  130. Boambee John
    #2764664, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    President Trump could unwittingly disclose information that might compromise western intelligence in an attempt to forge a partnership with the Russian leader.

    It’s OK, all his email goes through a server in a bathroom in Kansas, so that is all secure.

  131. Some History
    #2764665, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    “I will say there is more feces on the sidewalks than I’ve ever seen growing up here,” Breed said. “That is a huge problem and we are not just talking about from dogs — we’re talking about from humans.”

    In Breed added, “We’re flying in the world renown Sidewalkologist from the University of Hooterville who will bring fresh ideas to these problems”.

    https://imgur.com/4kNNN6O

  132. Leigh Lowe
    #2764666, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    The First Law of Pruning

    Prune after flowering.

    Hmmm, yes.
    And that is not always the same time of the year for everything.
    Neighbours just mowed the very expensive Hellebores off at ground level just as the new flower shoots were popping up.

  133. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2764669, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Without his secretary of state or national security adviser in the room, there are fears that President Trump could unwittingly disclose information that might compromise western intelligence in an attempt to forge a partnership with the Russian leader.

    Apparently four of Hillary’s emails weren’t actually read by every intelligence agency on Earth.

    Gohmert: Watchdog Found Clinton Emails Were Sent To ‘Foreign Entity’ (15 July)

    The Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG) found an “anomaly on Hillary Clinton’s emails going through their private server, and when they had done the forensic analysis, they found that her emails, every single one except four, over 30,000, were going to an address that was not on the distribution list,”

    Maybe we could ask Anthony Weiner what is in those four emails.

  134. Elle
    #2764670, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    johanna, I don’t know you, as you don’t moi! Just sayin though, but you appear to be a right royal biatch! Nasty as!

    And, yes, I know how I appear to be. Don’t say the ‘S’ word. Or do. I embrace myself.

  135. johanna
    #2764671, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    BTW, JC, if you were Trump, what would you be doing today?

    Asking for a friend.

  136. dover_beach
    #2764672, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    No, “I wanna leave you alone” means “I wanna leave you alone”.
    If *you* mock someone’s position then later on through your own fault, presume that strawman is what they believe, that is your fault, not theirs.

    Not at all, I’m simply making the point that the above is not unconditional as is demonstrated whenever we consider this or that circumstance. This is further demonstrated by the variety of positions libertarians themselves take on this or that matter.

  137. calli
    #2764673, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Lol. I lived down the road from the first hedge, around the corner from the second, and shopped at the trade nursery last week.

    Burkey never strayed too far from home.

    And he’s right about ‘Early Pearly’. I specified it for many jobs.

  138. JC
    #2764674, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    This is at least 1 bottle of gin. We’re heading for 1 1-/2 by 6 pm.

  139. johanna
    #2764675, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    elle, right wing women who are not cuddly get that thrown at them all the time, just look at Sarah Sanders.

    Would it be better if I posted a photo with a teddy bear?

  140. calli
    #2764677, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    All this talk about tight trousers on men reminded me of this.

    No more! Desist! Or I’ll link to ELO or the BeeGees.

  141. duncanm
    #2764678, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Plans for first set of 11,000 units to go near Sydney Metro stations

    even better, the NSW government is actively re-zoning its own land to up the market price. What was limited to 3 stories is now 8

  142. Elle
    #2764679, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    johanna, show me your teddy … please! 🙂

  143. Des Deskperson
    #2764681, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    “johanna, I don’t know you, as you don’t moi! Just sayin though, but you appear to be a right royal biatch! Nasty as”

    I haven’t been following all the current stuff – out chopping wood – but I will testify once again that Johanna is generally one of the sanest people on this blog.

  144. JC
    #2764682, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    She’s Sarah Sanders now while still claiming victim hood.

  145. Death Giraffe
    #2764683, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Dot:

    Does anyone who homeschools their children divide them up into grades based on age or discourage collaborative work? We don’t do it in the real world but we do it all through formal education. Then we whine about kids that can’t behave like adults when they get to work.

    ..
    You are half right.
    But.
    Grades are important.
    We (rather the clever people a hundred and fifty years ago did) built up a sequence of studies based on developmentally when the vast majority of youngsters are ready to learn a concept or skill. And in the order required.
    This was no easy task.
    The problem with throwing out classes and grades is this:
    It might not be a great way to learn, but it is the best one we know for teaching large numbers of children.
    Purely from an efficiency point of view.
    You may be able to self- direct your learning with minimal intervention from a teacher and get a better result.
    Believe me. Most people can’t.
    With a class of twenty five for an hour lesson I have less than three minutes per student.
    You cannot do otherwise than deliver a series of lessons that generally cater to an average student an efficiently mass teach.
    Extend it out over time to whole school education over many years and multiple changes in staffing and even changes of schools, and there is no other practical way to teach masses of students than a series of year levels with attatched curiculum.
    The main problem with classes and year levels is this: due to social pressures schools stopped advancing students who were doing well up the year levels, and they stopped keeping struggling students back t repeat years.
    On top of that, they no longer expel students with criminal levels of disruptive behaviours.

  146. Elle
    #2764685, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    Des, have you perused the late night hate-fest that is johanna’s “safe space” to shit on JC?

  147. JC
    #2764686, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Des

    Of course you’re saying this because the slob was a taxeating parasite just like you.
    But leaving that aside, go back to last evening and now and explain your sanity theory with the comments directed to Rabz, who mind you hasn’t been here for months.

    Don’t walk away and pretend a minister has just called for some urgent papers and answer to what I said. Sure, balls are pretty sparse in Canberra, so maybe I’m expecting a miracle.

  148. Chris
    #2764687, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Des, have you perused the late night hate-fest that is johanna’s “safe space” to shit on JC and JC’s safe space to shit on johanna?
    I fixes it.

  149. Chris
    #2764688, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    What tedious things feuds among colleagues become.

  150. Elle
    #2764689, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Chris, lol, you are not my editor! I have one who I pay handsomely to correct my grammar.

  151. max
    #2764690, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    ABC RN breakfast reported on the unexpected growth of population to 25m by 2025, not 2045 as predicted back in the Howard era.

    Young woman interviewee from the govt dept responsible for the prediction wanted to argue that it was a ‘projection’ not a prediction. Absolutely no discussion about why this had happened and how a department in the commonwealth public service could be so egregiously wrong in their prediction years ago.

    She would rather have picked up a bottle of Novichok in an English park and and taken a swig than use the words ‘immigration’ or ‘refugee intake’.

  152. JC
    #2764691, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Chris

    Leaving me aside, what does Rabz who to do with the Stoush. Perhaps you could ask Des the parasite to explain that too. Forget me.

  153. OldOzzie
    #2764692, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2764605, posted on July 16, 2018 at 12:41 pm


    Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?

    *Yes Hillary, we’re called the prosecution.*

    Former CIA Officer: Clinton “Involved In Biggest Treason In Histo

    Former CIA Officer and whistleblower Kevin Shipp says what Hillary Clinton did with her charity and Uranium One while she was Secretary of State was a crime for the history books.

    Shipp explains, “Hillary Clinton used this to launder money in foreign banks so it wasn’t subject to U.S. laws, congressional subpoenas or FOIA demands for the evidence. This was done to launder this money globally into the Clinton Foundation so the U.S. government could not examine it at all.”

    Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller was the head of the FBI while the Uranium One deal was being done by Clinton and the Russians. One fifth of U.S. uranium production was bought by the Russians in a deal Clinton pushed and approved. The Clinton Foundation received more than $140 million from some of the same Russian players who were involved with Uranium One. Why didn’t Mueller stop the deal? Shipp says,

    Mueller is either a complete moron, which he is not, or he overlooked the biggest counterterrorism cases in U.S. history. It involved Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One and, of course, the destruction of all the emails and evidence and her secret server, and on and on and on it goes, and he (Mueller) ignored it all.”

    How did she get away with obvious crime? Shipp says,

    “The most bizarre thing is the people who protected her from clear felonious activity and violations of the Espionage Act. James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, was protecting her and leaking things to the media and lying. You had John Brennan, Director of the CIA, protecting her by starting a false investigation (on Trump) and stirring things up with this (false/unverified) dossier. You had James Comey, Director of the FBI, protecting her…

    Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected? That is the Shadow Government. That is the Deep State. That is what is so chilling about this whole thing…

    This is deep. This is dark. This is as dark as it gets, and this is the biggest espionage case involving government officials in the history of this country.”

    Shipp also points out that, this time, it will not be business as usual for the “Deep State and Shadow Government.” They are going to be brought to justice because Shipp says, “indictments are coming because of Donald Trump coming into the White House from the outside. Trump cannot be bribed.”

  154. JC
    #2764694, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Des

    Stop pretending you’re suddenly busy and answer the question.

    Take a deep breath and push down. It’s not that hard :-). Trust me.
    And no, the minister isn’t calling you.

  155. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2764695, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Most hilarious website ever. Bet you can’t get past 3 clicks!
    If humpy wet, it’s raining.
    If humpy hot, it’s hot.
    If humpy gone, it’s windy.

    Straight and to the point, almost in the vein of one of the 500 languages. Three clicks did it for me. The pretentious attempts to infuse profundity into equation, quickly became wearisome.

  156. stackja
    #2764696, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764663, posted on July 16, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Civil libertarians insisted all would be good.

  157. Some History
    #2764697, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Rowan Atkinson – Not the Nine O’Clock News Deaf Telephone Sketch

  158. Tom
    #2764698, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    All this talk about tight trousers on men reminded me of this.

    Ay, yes — the crotch scene.

    On the other hand, my picture of the year so far.

  159. Slayer of Memes
    #2764699, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    RUNNING SCARED: 3 Dems Introduce ‘Abolish Ice’ Proposal. Then They Vote No.

    On Thursday, three House Democratic members introduced a measure calling for the abolishment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The GOP majority, calling their bluff, enthusiastically agreed the measure should be brought to the House floor for a vote so Democrats would be on record supporting such a move. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he planned to bring the Democratic bill to the floor.

    Then, as if by magic (or reading the polls, which show only 25% of Americans think ICE should be abolished), the same three Democratic congressmen who introduced the measure, Reps. Mark Pocan (D-WI), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), said they would vote no if the measure reached the House floor.

    Here is the ostensible reason the Three Gallant Musketeers offered for turning tail and running:

    “We know Speaker Ryan is not serious about passing our ‘Establishing a Humane Immigration Enforcement System Act,’ so members of Congress, advocacy groups, and impacted communities will not engage in this political stunt.”

    According to The Hill, the bill would “create a commission to examine ICE’s responsibilities and then recommend transferring them to other agencies.”

    Even Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) has eschewed the idea of jettisoning ICE, saying, “No American likes the separation of children and that’s an awful thing and that’s got to be stopped, but ICE does do some things that are very important.”

    So they’re going to vote AGAINST the very bill they introduced if it actually makes it to the floor of the House, because they think it’s going to be used as a political stunt by their opponents…

    But it TOTALLY wasn’t a political stunt to draft and introduce the bill itself….

  160. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2764700, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    How did she get away with obvious crime? Shipp says,

    Because they all thought she was going to win and when she didn’t they closed ranks.

  161. Shy Ted
    #2764702, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:13 pm

    Alzheiners. What better way to forget you’ve got a nasty coldsore and no-one wants to kiss you.

  162. Des Deskperson
    #2764704, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    ‘Des

    Stop pretending you’re suddenly busy and answer the question.

    Take a deep breath and push down. It’s not that hard :-). Trust me.
    And no, the minister isn’t calling you.’

    Sorry, JC, I have been doing my ironing.

    I was responding to Elle’s specific criticism of Johanna.

    Both she and you used to be among the more interesting, intelligent and informed cat commenters.

    Then something happened between you, I dunno what it was and I’m not particularly interested.

  163. Ragu
    #2764705, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    With a class of twenty five for an hour lesson I have less than three minutes per student.

    Some schools run 30min lessons. It’s ok for the smart kids, but some kids need the time to understand a concept. Lessons should mimic real life.

    Generally, it’s three hours between breaks when you’re a fully paid-up member of the workforce. School should be the same.

    As a tradesman I often spend a lot of time teaching my trade to the next generation. Having those three hour lessons are perfect.

    Half hour is shit

  164. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2764706, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    That said, I do hope that Rabz has got rid of that loudly striped suit that accentuates his small balls.

    Oh dear. I’ve met Rabz. He’s a very normal and lively person who wears good quality unobtrusive clothing and who doesn’t deserve this sort of comment. No man does, really.

    Hairy has a couple of pin-striped Hugo Boss suits.
    One has discreet brown and black pin stripes; in fine woolen fabric and very fashionable.
    Much admired, too, by ladies on various cruises who tell me he looks very distinguished.
    If they said he had small balls, I’d whack them one. So personal an insult! Vicious.
    It’s moments like these that a man needs a wife to speak up for his honor.
    Also, I can’t stand untruthfulness. 😀

  165. Winston Smith
    #2764707, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    Well, that didn’t take long. Three hours and it turns into shitfight.

  166. Shy Ted
    #2764708, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Then, you’ve got Peter Strzok protecting her, and now it appears the United Kingdom GCHQ was using NSA information to target Donald Trump and protect Hillary Clinton. You have to ask yourself what kind of power or connections does this woman have to get all of these members of the Deep State, Shadow Government to risk their own criminal penalties to protect her and try to get her elected?
    Money and sex. it’s always money and sex. I know because I haven’t got any.

  167. Shy Ted
    #2764710, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:29 pm

    Early hours tomorrow, 0140hrs on SBS a re-run of Lillyhammer. If you haven’t seen it don’t miss it. Takes a couple of episodes to hit it’ stride but then it’s classic dark humour. Spinoff from The Sopranos.

  168. Brian of Moorabbin
    #2764712, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Popcorn. Get your popcorn here.

  169. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2764713, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Tom, if the cat in that pic was Attapuss and he had his claws out, those balloons would go pop. 🙂

    Attapuss has gone to his minder; I dropped him off this morning with the whole Q5 full of his stuff.
    His carry case, his little hut, his five bowls, his water bowl, his two scratching posts (one big, one a cradle), his three special rugs, his soft round bed, three months supply of grain-free kibbles and ‘ecological’ kitty litter, his litter tray, his two pooh scoops for the tray, some saved Coles plakky bags for his used litter, his seven toys including his fave striped mouse filled with catnip, his brush and special cat-claw clippers (brilliant invention), a sharp knife for opening his little meaty paks, and his paperwork and medical history, including his yearly injections (took him Friday) and certificates of vaccination.

    Forgot the pot-plant with his cat grass.

    * weep*

    I am missing him very much already.

  170. Rafe Champion
    #2764714, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    What a spoiled brat of a cat!

  171. DrBeauGan
    #2764715, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    There’s this to be said for the schoolyard antics of some usually sane Çats: they make me feel mature and adult by comparison.

    That doesn’t happen very often.

  172. testpattern
    #2764716, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    ‘The PN-RAN MSA 2018 is the 4th iteration of the said bilateral activity.’

    Palawan July 16. Said bilateral activity with RAN 40 minutes ago. probably 41 now.

    https://www.facebook.com/wescom/posts/1107556146043212

  173. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2764717, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    So they’re going to vote AGAINST the very bill they introduced if it actually makes it to the floor of the House, because they think it’s going to be used as a political stunt by their opponents…

    But it TOTALLY wasn’t a political stunt to draft and introduce the bill itself….

    The Dems are terrified right now. Cuomo is in a big fight with lezzo Christine Nixon who is loopy left. Ocasio-Cortez took out one of the most senior sitting Democrats, Joe Crowley. She is also loopy left. And now it is looking like Feinstein will be knocked off by another uberlefty.

    California Dems snub Sen. Dianne Feinstein for long shot rival, in ‘clear-eyed rejection’ of party establishment (today)

    The California Democratic Party issued a stunning rebuke of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Saturday by decisively handing its official endorsement to state Sen. Kevin de Leon, her long shot Democratic challenger.

    The move was the latest sign that establishment Democrats are facing something of a national insurgence, coming on the heels of last month’s shock win by 28-year-old Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over high-ranking Rep. Joe Crowley in a closely watched New York primary.

    De Leon has long been courting party activists and appealed to those seeking a fresh face and a more progressive senator to fight against President Donald Trump.

    The ICE stunt is all about Dem congresscritters surviving their own primaries.

  174. Mitch M.
    #2764718, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Early hours tomorrow, 0140hrs on SBS a re-run of Lillyhammer. If you haven’t seen it don’t miss it. Takes a couple of episodes to hit it’ stride but then it’s classic dark humour. Spinoff from The Sopranos.

    Thanks Shy Ted. Will be good to revisit that quirky comedy.

  175. JC
    #2764719, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Des

    That doesn’t work.

    You claimed she’s one of the sanest people here. Explain how you arrive at tbat after the random abuse directed to Rabz and also the countless times the creature has attacked other females here.

    Des?

  176. Tom
    #2764722, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Lizzie, I hadn’t realised you were exiling your cat for the foreseeable future. LOL. I wouldn’t need that much stuff if I was moving house. She won’t recognise you when they eventually give her back in 2022 or whenever.

  177. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2764725, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    The Ellenbrook murderer appears to be completely bonkers:

    His name is enough to send anyone mad.

  178. Rae
    #2764726, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    She won’t recognise you when they eventually give her back

    One hopes, Tom, that “she” will be still a he when that happens.

  180. Leigh Lowe
    #2764728, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly

    #2764700, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    How did she get away with obvious crime? Shipp says,

    Because they all thought she was going to win and when she didn’t they closed ranks.

    Yes, exactly.
    This whole episode needs to be viewed through the prism that they thought she was going to win in a canter.
    When you wonder about how careless Strzok, Page et al were, remember that they actually wanted it to be known later that they had put a stick in Trump’s spokes, therefore the more widely it was known that they held animous towards Trump, the more likely they would become favoured courtiers in the Clinton White House.
    Ooops.
    There must have been some very knotted guts in the DC swamp on the evening of 8th November 2016 when they realised that the very trail of anti-Trump breadcrumbs they had laid down for Hillary’s helpers to see could be followed by anyone in the incoming Trump administration.

  181. Leigh Lowe
    #2764729, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Money and sex. it’s always money and sex. I know because I haven’t got any.

    I know.
    If I had the former I would be buying lots of the latter.

  182. Tom
    #2764730, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Sorry, Lizzie. I just realised I had assumed your cat was a wymmymses. As a female colleague once explained to me: “All cats are little women in cheap fur coats.”

  183. Rae
    #2764731, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    In light of overnight and continuing discussions “Popinjay” seems to be an entirely suitable nom-de-plume for he who is said to be a snappy dresser.

  184. Rae
    #2764733, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Sorry, Lizzie. I just realised …

    Lol

  186. stackja
    #2764735, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    School yard prefect on duty. Sinc is also duty.

  187. Brian of Moorabbin
    #2764736, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    stackja
    #2764735, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:06 pm
    School yard prefect on duty. Sinc is also duty.

    Indeed. Several posts have gone missing from the feed

    Seems the DoomLord’s delete button is on overtime….

  188. bundyrum
    #2764739, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    Johanna, dont be despondent, i am a minor poster but i enjoy your posts & some on this site are real nasty bastards.

  189. DrBeauGan
    #2764740, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    That was good, misfit. I’m not big on Ludwig von Beetlebrows, except the late quartets, but she does a good job.

  190. bundyrum
    #2764741, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I now await the slings & arrows.

  191. Leigh Lowe
    #2764743, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Seems the DoomLord’s delete button is on overtime….

    What!
    He better not have deleted Calli’s pruning tips.

  192. Ragu
    #2764745, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant

    #2763992, posted on July 15, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    If being married is so much fun, why do 99% of men have sheds tricked out like Aladdin’s cave with thousands of dollars worth of tools, motorbikes, flatscreen TVs, sofa beds and beer fridges?

    Because, after some serious spelunking you can wander up to the house you built, kiss your family and be a normal adult.

    A young bloke can go all-in with a kid. Just put your assets into a trust for the child, if you’re worried about it turning to shit.
    As has been conclusively proven here. Never marry someone whose parents aren’t together.

  193. Leigh Lowe
    #2764746, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    #2764717, posted on July 16, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Of course, BoN.
    The “Bill” to get rid of ICE was a “signaling Bill” to the mad left nut-jobs.
    They never expected it would ever see the light of day, much less be put to a vote on the floor.
    I sort of wondered why they had gone so hard on this ICE thing, all because the wetback Socialist from NY had a brain fart.
    I think it has to do with optional voting … they need a touchstone issue to get the slacktivists off the couch for the mid-terms.
    This ain’t that issue, though.
    The blowback will outweigh the gains 3 to 1.

  194. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764748, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Please guys.

    How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends?

    How can we start over when the fighting never ends?

  195. Chris
    #2764749, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Chris, lol, you are not my editor!

    I grovel in apology.

  196. Brian of Moorabbin
    #2764750, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2764748, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm
    Please guys.
    How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends?
    How can we start over when the fighting never ends?

    We lie awake, this wall between us
    We’re just not talkin’, we got so much to say
    Let’s break these chains, our love can free us
    Whoa, whoa, ain’t it time we started trying
    Whoa, whoa, gotta stop this love from dying

  197. Confused Old Misfit
    #2764751, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Thanks Dr BG.
    That is my favourite of the three versions I have.

  198. Leigh Lowe
    #2764752, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2764748, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Please guys.

    How can we be lovers if we can’t be friends?

    How can we start over when the fighting never ends?

    Wow!
    Beautiful, man.
    Just beautiful.
    The poetry, the sentiment … I’m choking up here.

  199. Des Deskperson
    #2764753, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    ‘You claimed she’s one of the sanest people here. Explain how you arrive at tbat after the random abuse directed to Rabz and also the countless times the creature has attacked other females here.

    Des?’

    I have usually found Johanna’s comments, particularly her critiques of the APS, to be informed, prescient and well written.

    I also tend to stick up for her because we were both ‘tax-eaters’, we both live in the same area and we both have a bit of the same feeling for its peculiar political and socio/economic eccentricities as well as its interesting geography and topography.

    I don’t have the time or interest to scroll back through the comments to see who, out of you, Johanna and any others involved, has been the rudest.

  200. C.L.
    #2764754, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    That’s odd. Usually, by Googling “realdonaldtrump” you get Trump’s latest tweets and his Twitter link, if you prefer. Googling it now, neither appears. Even “Trump” and “Twitter” no longer returns his Twitter site.

  201. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2764755, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    His name is enough to send anyone mad.

    Ellenbrook murder: Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts sent to secure psychiatric facility after facing court over deaths of mother and children
    Shannon Hampton and Hayley GoddardPerthNow
    July 16, 2018 11:19AM
    Topics
    Perth
    WA News

    A TEENAGER accused of murdering a mother and two of her children at their Ellenbrook home has been sent to a secure psychiatric facility, with a magistrate expressing concern for his mental health.

    Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts, 19, faced the Midland Magistrate’s Court this morning charged with killing a 48-year-old woman, her eight-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter early yesterday.

    Indeed, Stimson.

  203. Not Uh oh
    #2764757, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Plans for first set of 11,000 units to go near Sydney Metro stations

    I understand that they have grossly underprovided for schools.

  204. Baldrick
    #2764758, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Focus groups are now taking the piss out of Bill Shorten-

    Bill Shorten ✔ @billshortenmp
    Great news for the millions of Australians who go fishing every year.
    Bill Shorten and Labor will invest $10 million for a supporting recreational fishing fund.
    Upgrade existing boat ramps – Shorten wait times.

  205. Leigh Lowe
    #2764759, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Ragu

    #2764745, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant

    #2763992, posted on July 15, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    If being married is so much fun, why do 99% of men have sheds tricked out like Aladdin’s cave with thousands of dollars worth of tools, motorbikes, flatscreen TVs, sofa beds and beer fridges?

    Because, after some serious spelunking you can wander up to the house you built, kiss your family and be a normal adult.

    Oh-kay.
    I am just going to go look up “spelunking” before I comment further.

  206. Slayer of Memes
    #2764760, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts, 19, faced the Midland Magistrate’s Court this morning charged with killing a 48-year-old woman, her eight-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter early yesterday.

    Tea ‘ n cum, eh?

    That reminds me… anyone seen oldsalt lately?

  207. stackja
    #2764761, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    CL I have twitter account. DT shows up there. I am away from my desktop computer. Will paste recent. If someone else doesn’t.

  208. Baldrick
    #2764763, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Donate now, or Elon Musk will say bad things about you on Twitter…

    That’s a classic Slayer. I note that Melon Eusk donated $20 too. 😂

  209. RobK
    #2764764, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I am just going to go look up “spelunking” before I comment further.
    Things can get dark when you look into them.

  210. C.L.
    #2764765, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I can find the Twitter page, Stack. It’s bookmarked.
    I’m just noting that it has been de-Googled – which is strange.

  212. Herodotus
    #2764768, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    South Sudanese PR Department Swings into Action.

    From the Oz:

    “Airbnb owners and media are partly to blame for a wave of youth crime, a South Sudanese figure says.”

  213. stackja
    #2764769, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    CL Google put DT on banned list? We await DT comment!

  214. Leigh Lowe
    #2764770, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Slayer of Memes

    #2764756, posted on July 16, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Donate now, or Elon Musk will say bad things about you on Twitter…

    This particular brain-pop aside, the phenomenon that is the tech-messiah Elon Skum is interesting.
    He has gone from world saviour and all round fun guy, to detestable xunt in about six months.
    (I mean, he always was a detestable xunt, but it is only now the public are seeing it).
    From telling investors that cash-flow is sooo tedious and he doesn’t want to talk about it, to slagging the most respected men on the planet that they are p 3 dos after they pull off the most amazing rescue ever and generally taking a swipe at anything on Twatter that falls short of effusive Elon-worship … he is looking a tiny bit like an imploding brat.

  215. Rae
    #2764771, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Some calming and conciliatory music. My Favorite.

  216. Leigh Lowe
    #2764772, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Slayer of Memes

    #2764766, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Palestinian human rights activist Ahmad Mansour Hassan, Al-Aqsa Brigades commander of the Ayman Jouda Brigades missile unit, accidentally exploded himself this morning in Gaza City.
    [Note: Article in Arabic..]

    They blow up so quickly these days…

    I take it “blow up” in this context wasn’t like a baby-Trump inflatable?

  218. calli
    #2764775, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Oh, I see now.

    Yes, it looks like they have given him the flick, the silly buggers.

  219. Rae
    #2764776, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    slagging the most respected men on the planet

    It was a retaliatory tweet to just one diver who had slagged Musk first.

  220. Mitch M.
    #2764777, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    He has gone from world saviour and all round fun guy, to detestable xunt in about six months.

    Just another example of a CEO who is heralded as a messiah. He made a fortune of paypal which made its initial capital off porn. So why people think he is some business genius is beyond my comprehension. Good riddance to him. He can go back to that hellhole of South Africa and see if he can save it from complete collapse.

  221. Roger
    #2764778, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    South Sudanese PR Department Swings into Action.

    From the Oz:

    “Airbnb owners and media are partly to blame for a wave of youth crime, a South Sudanese figure says.”

    Also a thinly veiled threat to media who report on the ethnicity of alleged offenders, I note.

  222. Cactus
    #2764779, posted on July 16, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Something is really starting to get to Elon Musk. He is quite quick to anger. It is that I find interesting. What is happening behind the scenes? Are the wheels falling off so to speak?

