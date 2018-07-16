Liberty Quote
The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.— Robert Heinlein
-
-
Q&A Forum: July 16, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
I’ll go for 29, thanks Carpe, once the lotto is up and running.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Megan 29
20 please Carpe.
Tonight’s Panel
Craig Rasputin – unfunny retard
Ronny Khant – UN Shill
Dave O’whybother – ALP candidate and ALP shill
It’ll be fantastic to have a voice of the youth on the panel. Thanks, Chaser boy.
Pity about your cancelled show.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Megan 29
Cpt Seahawks – 20
I can’t see it on my TV guide, for some reason.
If it’s on, 15 please, Carp.
*Carpe
25, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Megan 29
Cpt Seahawks – 20
Elle – 15
ZK2A – 25
32 please Carpe
Elle
This is the periscope link to livestream
https://www.periscopen.com/QandA
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Megan 29
Cpt Seahawks – 20
Elle – 15
ZK2A – 25
MarkA – 32
I’ll go 9 please Carpe.
Looks like a potential circle jerk. Im off to find some smurf balls to throw at clowns on the screen.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Megan 29
Cpt Seahawks – 20
Elle – 15
ZK2A – 25
MarkA – 32
RobK – 9
No QandA tonight it seems
So the prize will now Jackpot to the Arseless chaps, sequinned jock and add the patent leather vest with the build in nipple rings to the pol.
Bugger, and i opened a bottle of cheap scotch for this too.
Oops! Coming up
Monday 23 July, 2018!
Note to self! Look at date!