Q&A Forum: July 16, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 16, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
20 Responses to Q&A Forum: July 16, 2018

  2. stackja
    #2765081, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Panellists: Craig Reucassel, Host, War on Waste; Ronni Kahn, CEO & founder of OzHarvest; David O’Loughlin, President of The Australian Local Government Association.

  3. Megan
    #2765085, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    I’ll go for 29, thanks Carpe, once the lotto is up and running.

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765087, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Konbanwa

    Bidding is open

  5. Cpt Seahawks
    #2765090, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    20 please Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765091, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Tonight’s Panel

    Craig Rasputin – unfunny retard
    Ronny Khant – UN Shill
    Dave O’whybother – ALP candidate and ALP shill

  7. Oh come on
    #2765093, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Panellists: Craig Reucassel, Host, War on Waste;

    It’ll be fantastic to have a voice of the youth on the panel. Thanks, Chaser boy.

    Pity about your cancelled show.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765094, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:13 pm

  9. Elle
    #2765095, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I can’t see it on my TV guide, for some reason.

    If it’s on, 15 please, Carp.

  11. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2765101, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    25, if you please, Carpe.

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765107, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:19 pm

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765112, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:24 pm

  16. RobK
    #2765116, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    I’ll go 9 please Carpe.
    Looks like a potential circle jerk. Im off to find some smurf balls to throw at clowns on the screen.

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765119, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Stackja 45
    Megan 29
    Cpt Seahawks – 20
    Elle – 15
    ZK2A – 25
    MarkA – 32
    RobK – 9

  18. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765133, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    No QandA tonight it seems

    So the prize will now Jackpot to the Arseless chaps, sequinned jock and add the patent leather vest with the build in nipple rings to the pol.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2765134, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Bugger, and i opened a bottle of cheap scotch for this too.

  20. stackja
    #2765143, posted on July 16, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Oops! Coming up
    Monday 23 July, 2018!
    Note to self! Look at date!

