Record cold but a lot of Wind and Other

Apparently many places in Eastern Australia enjoyed record minimum temperatures overnight but apparently this got as much cover on the ABC as the number of rockets launched into Israel before they retaliated.
On the upside the wind is blowing, the sun is shining and Wind and Other are delivering almost 10% of demand!
A bit pricey in SA and Victoria but.
ABC uses solar/wind? No just runs on hypocrisy!
And what causes these record ‘enjoyable’ minimum temperatures? All together now- GLOBAL WARMING!!!!
Do we have any reliable data on the methane recovery and recycling statistics in both Chambers of State Parliament yet?
Surely that is a fully renewable resource – they exude so much of the stuff from one end or the other.
Rather than a coal-fired, wind, solar panel or hydro-powered grid, we could have a viable verbal flatulence-powered grid instead. The lefties are all so full of crap, it will last longer than religion.
That’s about the only thing you can truly rely on those mung-beaners for.
of course, it could all be due to Brexit…. You can blame anything on Brexit… Sorry…
The present cold spell is undoubtably caused by global warming ,the science is settled don’t argue ,its time to close down more coal and gas fired stations to comply with our orders from the u.n.communist rulers ,stop your dissent or it will go badly for you . A friendly message from the Ministry of Truth a branch of the Canberra Swampies.
Ice Ages are always cold and dry.
Don’t Panic!
Now, now… “No Agenda, No Bias”.
And no fat to cut, too.
The ABC really think we’re all idiots.