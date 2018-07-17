ABC Fact Check: Error-ridden and misleading I

Cats will recall that Chris Berg and I recently calculated that ABC journos are nearly 5 times (precisely: 4.74 times) more likely to vote Greens than the general Australian population. I wrote about it recently here at the Cat.

To remind ourselves this is what Chris and I did:

What Chris and I did was match that peer reviewed research with data from the Australian Electoral Commission results for the 2013 election and then report that ABC journalists were almost 5 times more likely to vote Greens than the general population.

This has caused a huge kerfuffle and now is the subject of an RMIT-ABC Fact Check analysis.

Their conclusion: Flimsy.

Now it isn’t quite clear what “flimsy” means – I’m sure they would have loved to have concluded “False”, “Wrong”, “Misleading” etc. Anyway let’s have a look at what the ABC Fact Check unit did.

It is important to have a clear understanding of what Chris and I did: we compared results from a peer-reviewed survey of journalists (conducted by Folker Hanusch) to the actual election results. When the ABC Fact Check unit asked me what we had done I explained that to them, sending them a link to the Cat post where I described it, and also a cut and paste from our book where we discuss it.

Okay – so what did they do?

Step 1: Ask psephologist Kevin Bonham is this is a valid comparison. He suggests that rather than compare voting intentions to an actual election that we should have compared the voting intentions to Newspoll.

Dr Bonham suggested using an average of the Greens primary vote taken from the Newspolls conducted in the period in which Professor Hanusch’s survey took place.

Step 2: Ask Associate Professor Jake Olivier about that comparison. What comparison you ask? The comparison that Chris and I did, or the comparison suggested by Kevin Bonham? Well look at the answer Jake Oliver gives (emphasis added):

I think the quality of the data makes it difficult to draw strong conclusions here. This is compounded now by comparing results from very different surveys (Hanusch’s versus Newspoll).

Just to remind everyone – we didn’t compare Folker Hanusch’s sample data to Newspoll.

Step 3: Ask Folker Hanusch what he thinks (emphasis added):

In particular, I would caution against comparisons to the results of this study with much larger and far more robust studies of the voting intentions of the general Australian public, in the way that appears to have been done here.

I really want to belabour the point; we did not compare Folker Hanusch’s survey results to Newspoll.

So all the talk so far about Newspoll etc. so far is all a distraction. I don’t know if the ABC Fact Check people are hoping that nobody would have read that far to realise its bunkum, or if they managed to get themselves confused. But let’s soldier on.

Step 4: Estimate using the Folker Hanusch data and Newspoll how many ABC journalists vote Greens. So it looks like the ABC Fact Check people commissioned Jake Olivier to do some modelling for them

Step 4a: Simply add back the non-responses in the original data to the analysis assuming they are non-Greens voters and calculate some confidence intervals and conclude:

“If I compare the ABC and Newspoll results for Greens preference in a simple analysis, ABC journalists are 2.4 times as likely to prefer Greens than the general public,” Associate Professor Olivier said. Associate Professor Olivier gave his calculation a 95 per cent confidence interval of between 1.5 and 3.8. … This means that it can be said with 95 per cent confidence that the real figure falls in between these two values. “You’ll notice that [the number five] is not in the confidence interval,” Associate Professor Olivier said.

At this point smart people would have quit while they’re ahead. This would have left Chris and I having to argue that ABC employees being 2.5 times more likely than the general population voting Greens is still a big number and we disagree with his adding back non-responses and blah, blah, blah. People would lose interest, stats is hard, and everyone would move on.

But no.

Step 4b: Do a more sophisticated analysis.

Associate Professor Olivier also calculated an odds ratio, using a logistic regression model, which includes all outlets (ABC, Fairfax and News Corp) as well as Newspoll. Using this model, he calculated that ABC journalists have a 2.9-fold increase in the odds of preferring the Greens over Newspoll respondents, with a 95 per cent confidence interval between 1.6 and 5.2.

To paraphrase:

This means that it can be said with 95 per cent confidence that the real figure falls in between these two values. You’ll notice that [the number 4.74] is within the confidence interval.

So the ABC Fact Check commissioned research confirms that our guesstimate of how many times ABC employees are more likely to vote Greens than the general population falls within the 95% confidence level of their best guess.

Maybe “flimsy” means “not robust” and I’m happy to admit that Chris and I did a quick analysis (we actually focussed more on voting intentions across the three media groups ABC, Fairfax and News than against the general population in our book). But I’m happy to accept that our figure 4.74 (or nearly five as we described it) has been subjected to a more sophisticated analysis and found to be robust. We’ll be citing that robustness check in our second edition.

So while we said that ABC journalists are nearly five times more likely to vote Greens than the general population, the ABC Fact Check shows that ABC journalists could be more than five times more likely to vote Greens than the general population.

There is heaps more to say about this “Fact Check” but this is a long post already and so it’ll keep for the next few days.