Good morning Australia

Posted on 6:40 am, July 17, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Not a bad day on the windfarms the bird-killing factories, apart from Qld (1), too early for solar but Wind and Other are cranking out 8% of demand! Interesting to see the demand building up in the last few minutes.

Work in progress on a post about the fake data supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology, one of the requirements along with fake science to support the policies that are destroying the electricity grid of the nation.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Good morning Australia

  1. Old School Conservative
    #2765251, posted on July 17, 2018 at 6:59 am

    Keep up the good fight.
    PS – the left have stolen our language to aid their systematic raid on society, the words “wind farms” being a good example.
    It gives an impression of green fields, gambolling lambs, sunny days, and flowering vistas. The reality of ugly, noisy, bird slaughtering monsters needs to be conveyed by the use of “wind factories” from now on.

  2. Rafe Champion
    #2765253, posted on July 17, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Good call. Fixed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.