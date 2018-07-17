Good morning Australia

Not a bad day on the
windfarms the bird-killing factories, apart from Qld (1), too early for solar but Wind and Other are cranking out 8% of demand! Interesting to see the demand building up in the last few minutes.
Work in progress on a post about the fake data supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology, one of the requirements along with fake science to support the policies that are destroying the electricity grid of the nation.
Keep up the good fight.
PS – the left have stolen our language to aid their systematic raid on society, the words “wind farms” being a good example.
It gives an impression of green fields, gambolling lambs, sunny days, and flowering vistas. The reality of ugly, noisy, bird slaughtering monsters needs to be conveyed by the use of “wind factories” from now on.
Good call. Fixed.