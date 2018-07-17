Government of the bureaucrat, for the bureaucrat, by the bureaucrat

Who would have thunk it. A government filled with no-one who has ever run their own business, has passed another virtue signalling law that will achieve nothing. Nil, nada, nought, nuffin.

Which government you may ask? The NSW Liberal-National government following the footsteps of the Commonwealth Liberal-National Government.

And when Spartacus says no-one who has ever run their own business, he is not referring to people who have worked in the private sector but rather people who have never run their own business, who receive nothing before the tax man and the salaries are paid. The ones who have an ever growing bureaucratic compliance activity list which achieve nothing but keep the government active and busy. The ones on whom layer upon layer of idiotic laws and regulations fall, distracting from, you know, the act of running a business.

You see, the NSW Government has just passed a law requiring companies to report on modern slavery:

the Modern Slavery Bill of 2018 (the “NSW Act”), which requires companies with employees in NSW and with an annual turnover of over AU $50 million to release an annual statement that details the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in modern slavery. The NSW Act has no effective date yet. Implementing regulations are expected to further define the contours of this new law.

Bonza! But wait, there is more:

NSW Act comes on the heels of a similar law proposed by the Australian federal government, raising questions of overlapping responsibilities on companies. The NSW Act adds to the increasing number of supranational, national, and sub-national laws that place direct obligations on certain companies to report upon efforts to identify and mitigate human rights risks such as human trafficking, child labor, and other forms of forced labor – often collectively described as “modern slavery” – from their global operations.

The NSW parliament is not only dumb enough to pass such virtue signalling laws but too lazy to define “Modern Slavery” in the act, leaving it to bureaucrats to define it and subsequently re-define and re-define and re-define it as is their capricious desire?

Hey Bob, if you have nothing do to next week, can you work up a new definition of Modern Slavery and update the regs. Not urgent. Only if you have nothing better to do. Gotta keep that budget ticking.

And what will this legislation achieve? Other than of course stopping businesses from conducting business? Perhaps nothing, nil, nada, nought, nuffin.

There must be a “Modern Slavery” conference coming up somewhere in Europe or the the USA next northern summer.

Next on the “keep the bureaucrats busy but kill the business hit list” are probably further laws requiring businesses to:

report on domestic violence detailing the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in domestic violence; report on paedophilia detailing the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in paedophilia; report on domestic violence detailing the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in domestic violence; report on carbon pollution detailing the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in carbon pollution; report on water usage detailing the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in excessive water usage; report on smoking detailing the steps taken to ensure their operations and suppliers do not engage in smoking;

and on and on and on.

And when will it end? Clearly not with a Liberal-National Government. Perhaps it might end when there are no more businesses left because the cost of doing business is too high.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com