New Economy Infrastructure for Philanthropy and Social Good

The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub and Blockchain Philanthropy Foundation is hosting a full day conference on Blockchains and Philanthropy. The objective is to explore new blockchain technology and how it provides new economic infrastructure and business models for the charity and philanthropy sector.
The event will cover topics such as Blockchain 101, Crypto Altruism and Social Impact, Blockchain and Public Finance, Blockchain Application in organisations.
This is my first exposure to the phrase Crypto Altruism. How very Matthew 6:2
Mr Integrity (Buffet) and his appendage Charles Munger-el on digital currencies:
https://www.express.co.uk/finance/city/956686/Bitcoin-price-Charlie-Munger-Warren-Buffett-ripple-cryptocurrency-Berkshire-Hathaway
Remember, these guys can run a tonne of different businesses well, but failed every time they controlled a bank.