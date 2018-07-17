New Economy Infrastructure for Philanthropy and Social Good

Posted on 12:00 pm, July 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The RMIT Blockchain Innovation Hub and Blockchain Philanthropy Foundation is hosting a full day conference on Blockchains and Philanthropy. The objective is to explore new blockchain technology and how it provides new economic infrastructure and business models for the charity and philanthropy sector.

The event will cover topics such as Blockchain 101, Crypto Altruism and Social Impact, Blockchain and Public Finance, Blockchain Application in organisations.

Click here for the program.

This entry was posted in Cryptoeconomics, Gratuitous Advertising. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to New Economy Infrastructure for Philanthropy and Social Good

  1. Nato
    #2765529, posted on July 17, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    This is my first exposure to the phrase Crypto Altruism. How very Matthew 6:2

  2. .
    #2765534, posted on July 17, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Mr Integrity (Buffet) and his appendage Charles Munger-el on digital currencies:

    https://www.express.co.uk/finance/city/956686/Bitcoin-price-Charlie-Munger-Warren-Buffett-ripple-cryptocurrency-Berkshire-Hathaway

    “I regard the whole business as anti-social, stupid, immoral.”

    When questioned on the ‘immorality’ of bitcoin, Mr Munger hit back, “suppose you could make a lot of money trading freshly harvested baby brains. Would you do it?

    “To me bitcoin is almost as bad.

    “I regard the whole thing as a combination of dementia and immorality. I think the people pushing it are a disgrace.”

    Similarly visceral criticism was seconded this weekend by Mr Munger’s partner who told CNBC that Bitcoin is “probably rat poison squared”.

    Remember, these guys can run a tonne of different businesses well, but failed every time they controlled a bank.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.