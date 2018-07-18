ABC Fact Check: Error-ridden and misleading III

In this third installment (I and II) of the RMIT-ABC Fact Check analysis of Chris and my comment:

A 2013 survey revealed that ABC journalists are almost 5 times more likely to be Greens voters than the average voter and twice more likely to vote Greens than the average journalist.

I want to focus on the downright political dishonesty of the “Fact Check”.

Sinclair Davidson, an RMIT academic and adjunct fellow at think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, has co-authored a book with fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg, entitled Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC.

Note: “fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg”. Now as we have pointed out to the ABC several times Chris Berg is an RMIT employee.

It would be very hard for the RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit to not know that Chris is an RMIT employee because they cite our Spectator article in their fact check.

The Spectator article gives our affiliations:

So in other words – rather than report that two academics at RMIT wrote a book critical of the ABC, the RMIT-ABC Fact Check misrepresented the affiliation of one of the authors. When we pulled up Media Watch on the very same issue, they told us this was about “ease of storytelling” and facts “being immaterial to viewers” and “that’s not how journalism works”. Well that’s clearly not how fact checking works either.