ABC Fact Check: Error-ridden and misleading III

In this third installment (I and II) of the RMIT-ABC Fact Check analysis of Chris and my comment:
A 2013 survey revealed that ABC journalists are almost 5 times more likely to be Greens voters than the average voter and twice more likely to vote Greens than the average journalist.
I want to focus on the downright political dishonesty of the “Fact Check”.
Sinclair Davidson, an RMIT academic and adjunct fellow at think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, has co-authored a book with fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg, entitled Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC.
Note: “fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg”. Now as we have pointed out to the ABC several times Chris Berg is an RMIT employee.
It would be very hard for the RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit to not know that Chris is an RMIT employee because they cite our Spectator article in their fact check.
The Spectator article gives our affiliations:
So in other words – rather than report that two academics at RMIT wrote a book critical of the ABC, the RMIT-ABC Fact Check misrepresented the affiliation of one of the authors. When we pulled up Media Watch on the very same issue, they told us this was about “ease of storytelling” and facts “being immaterial to viewers” and “that’s not how journalism works”. Well that’s clearly not how fact checking works either.
fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg
Do they have a tautology checking unit?
Can’t risk people not getting the IPA collusion spin, can we?
Green Goebbels. Without the snappy uniforms.
Is there anyone in parliament with the mettle and mongrel to highlight this nonsense.
Surely if they can’t properly fact check themselves, the task should be handed to an outsider.
Then the sudden damburst of ABC failures would really highlight just how badly run the organisation is.
And all that for $1 billion+.
Actually, if they outsource the fact checking role, the external entity should be funded by reallocating some of the funding currently budgeted for the ABC which will no longer be paying for their unit.
There is a lot of fact checking to be done there, so I would say about $1 billion be reassigned.
Sinc, you are very right to elaborate on the specifics. The ABC is almost immune from damage though, the average punter has moved on. When I read the abc conclusion and it didn’t say “false”, i knew they were in trouble.
“
There you have it in a nutshell. This belief is pervasive and manifests as the primacy of ideology over reality.
It is the Humpty-Dumpty policy, that words can have any meaning that Humpty deems them to have. Subjectivity is paramount and objective facts non existent.
This allows them to rewrite history in PC terms since what they believe is the only truth. It is the hallmark of the religious mind – the supremacy of belief and faith over fact.
And they run the system. This will not end well.
‘Against Public Broadcasting’
We need better not cheaper and easier. That will still require subsidy. We cannot destroy the ABC and leave National Interest broadcasting to the vagaries of the private enterprise profit motive. The authors need to demonstrate muscular alternative models that won’t hand over the Pacific and SE Asia broadcasting to the PRC. The more funding cuts there are the more the ABC reduces it’s Pacific broadcasting, Concetta Fieravanti Wells has admitted as much. The online Benarnews is part of the Radio Free Asia stable. This is a US model. As a US ally we need to muscle up and do more in the region, not less. Even Tones has belatedly woken up. If the ABC can’t or won’t do it, we need a new Gov agency that will.
‘The Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) is an independent agency of the United States government.According to its website, its mission is to “inform, engage, and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy’ [wiki]
Testpattern,
Are the people of the Pacific still listening to shortwave radio broadcast or do they tune in to satilte coverage of FTA, or internet? How are their local FM stations doing? Community re-broadcasts like NATV etc?. The world has changed.