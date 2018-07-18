Paul Kelly sings Trump’s praises

Trump flew to the Helsinki summit after his visit to Britain where he trashed every notion of a trustworthy US-Britain alliance and treated his embattled but gracious host, May, with cavalier contempt. This followed his attendance at the NATO summit where Trump ­attacked alliance partners not just for their inadequate military spend­ing but betrayed something far deeper — his disdain for the EU, which he later branded a “foe” because he thinks it has undermined America’s eco­nomic interest over the decades.