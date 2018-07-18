Paul Kelly sings Trump’s praises

Trump flew to the Helsinki summit after his visit to Britain where he trashed every notion of a trustworthy US-Britain alliance and treated his embattled but gracious host, May, with cavalier contempt. This followed his attendance at the NATO summit where Trump attacked alliance partners not just for their inadequate military spending but betrayed something far deeper — his disdain for the EU, which he later branded a “foe” because he thinks it has undermined America’s economic interest over the decades.
Treated Theresa May with contempt? Told off NATO? Disdain for the EU? Sounds awesome. Yet Paul Kelly seems to think these are all a bad thing.
Saw that. Commenters are not happy with Paul.
Well, Trump will just say he misspoke, and all will be well! Kelly will be sorry then!
Would she be the same Ms May who has just had 10 ministers and parliamentary secretaries resign, including her defence procurement minister yesterday?
Would that be the same EU who has had vast tariff and non-tariff walls against US products for so long that everyone has forgotten about them, until Ms Merkel offered to lower some car tariffs a fortnight ago?
Paul Kelly is a doddering, decrepit commie whose opinion is of less value than Zimbabwean currency. Why is every bloody bogtrotter in this benighted nation a Maoist?
Paul Kelly has been wrong about every single major issue for 50 years. To be kind he is a complete fool.
Good to see Sinc hop on the T-Train.
LOL.
A classic clueless own goal from the man I like to call the Paradigm Whisperer.
Donald Trump is like most of us ,pretty honest and truthful ,the muppets he is dealing with are not,that explains his contempt for them . Who could trust
an elected leader trying to distort the will of the majority on Brexit,who could trust an elected leader that opens the borders of her own and other countries allowing an invasion of illiterate peasant Muslims and Africans to go on welfare , obeying the wishes of a billionaire communist soros (schwartz) . Who could trust a bunch of criminal lefty commissars hell bent on destroying European cultures in the New Fourth Reich . Trump is awake to these frauds he has to be Washington is full of simialrv people that he walks all over daily ,they can’t win ?but like fish in a net they squirm a lot ineffectually .Trump is Far too good for you ,hoist the white flag you are beaten .
What is wrong with that guy – the full quote about the EU being a ‘foe’ is out there.
Having a go at NATO for sponging off the US for so long is kind of what the leader of the US should do – who else will stick up for the Americans.
May is a joke who seeks to outsource the Brexit to Frau Merkel rather than looking at what the British want. Trump’s point was obvious, if the Brits aren’t going to disentangle themselves from Europe then deals with the British will have to be managed accordingly – that they are still subject to the EU.
Kelly seems to be another one of those shallow and unimaginative crew who thinks that the decorousness of diplomatic theatrics should be maintained even at the true expense of the millions of citizens. Best let NATO continue to be a hollowed shell reinforced with American money and American lives than make it work. Better to insist that economic relations be managed as tools of diplomats than allow nations to flourish.
Oh, and the young Royals? They are lowering the tone of the Royal family to a reality TV show where they just blurt out every thought that occasionally arcs across the chasm between their ears. I will not be sorry when the show is cancelled if that is what it sinks too.
Paywalled.
Aside from not entirely pulling its weight, what actual harm has ‘Europe’ done to the US? Its trade restrictions are bad, but hardly able to inflict meaningful harm on the US (unless you think Boeing would have been even more profitable without Airbus, at the expense, presumably, of both US and foreign air travellers). Many of its states defence expenditures are nominal; but Italy and Germany aside, increasing those expenditure shares would make a vanishingly small difference to overall NATO defence expenditure; much less than the changes in US Defence expenditure over the past decade.
I believe the US has 36,000 military personnel in Europe ,helping to defend the Fourth Reich from those dammed Russians , at no cost to the Reich, they are determined to absorb Belarus and the Ukraine including Crimea in spit of a referendum in the Crimea , wishing to re unite with Russia . The referendum would have been more honest than a lot of US decromat elections . Trump is trying to get Fairness into trade ,the left should approve it helps the “wukkas”they love and Fairness is the latest left buzzword
If the left were genuine they would help US workers welfare instead of stealing everything that isn’t nailed down like obummer the zkenyan muslim and the Klintons . And like our own alp rigging elections is an historical facet of leftist politics ,”whatever it takes “as the alp firebug says .
Mother lode ,May I suggest Merkel be named as Reichskanzler Merkel of the Fourth Reich ,the Germans pull the strings in Europe,what they couldn’t do by force of arms they have done by stealth , in league with the quislings in Brussels and collaborators like Macron ,May etc .
“Cavalier contempt”? I think that he was very restrained and polite with this useless woman. Just think what Churchill would have done to her in the Trump’s place?!?!
“Trump think”? No, Kelly! Trump knows and everyone, except Kelly, knows that EU has undermined not only America’s economic interest but the world’s interest including the members of EU in favour of Germany. Today whole of Europe works for Germany! German prosperity was built with American money and Slav’s and Turk’s labour.
Trump is the first world leader to tell Germans that it is going to stop. And Frau Merkel does not like it. Well, get used to it you communist whore! He may even demand that Stasi record be open to show how many people she and her father betrayed to the Stasi.
Trump said to EU and UK what needed to be said. USA is not their forever benefactor.and it’s time they picked up their game and ceased thinking vaingloriously that Europe is the centre of the universe.
We were discussing Kelly’s piece and western media pieces on Trump/Putin, earlier today, and by cripes, we agreed that friendly relations are good for the world. We already lived through one long, Cold War and some hot ones.