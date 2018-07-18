Liberty Quote
Never try to walk across a river just because it has an average depth of four feet.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Wednesday Forum: July 18, 2018
BOO!
afternoon all!
bronze
Good moaning.
Well it still is morning in the Top End.
How goes the USA?
Top ten. Hooray!
NDIS great for some.
Wind and Other doing about 10%. Business as usual.
Religious liturgy explained.
What is rubbish and what is recycling? Test yourself with this quiz (ABC)
Easy.
The ABC is rubbish.
Recycling is sorting the rubbish, selling the valuable bits (assets) and throwing the rest onto the ash pile (staff).
Do I win?
J
11th?
One for the ladies:
Largest pink diamond in Argyle Diamond Tender’s 34-year history unveiled by Rio Tinto.
Trump is not owned by any power. Trump is answerable to the American people, the power that put him in the White House.
Honestly, some on here dance to the tune of the powers that will not accept someone in the White House whose strings they cannot pull.
Trump talked to the President of Russia. Stop the world!
Wussia wussia wussia. Just training my parrot.
Think about it.
https://www.budget.gov.au/2018-19/content/bp4/download/10_Staffing.pdf
Australian Taxation Office 18,234 staff (2018-19).
Total excluding military and reserves 167,484 (2018-19).
THE ATO MAKES UP 10.88% OF THE APS STAFFING LEVELS.
Danged if oi loik goin’ out in cold to find newww fred.
17th
Planet Fitness bans woman from gym after she complained about sharing locker room with trans man.
Can someone read this article and tell me if Rice is M-F or F-M and whether he was dressed as she or she was dressed as he so I can keep up with this crazy world.
Under 20 again, mirroring the age both mental and physical of greens voters.
20th Battalion A.I.F
George Soros spent millions via GetUp in 2016 to remove Peter Dutton from his Brisbane seat because Dutton is an obstacle to open borders.
Not newsworthy, move along, nothing to see here.
THE ATO MAKES UP 10.88% OF THE APS STAFFING LEVELS. And even with than number of revenooers they couldn’t catch the clap in an Ermita brothel while overdosed with immunodepressants. Anyone who doesn’t diddle as much as possible (and keep schtum about it) is a congenital imbecile.
Crazy!
ATO and KP!
New and hot: 11 Russians buying adds on facebook and making memes is enemy action.
Old and busted: 12.5 million illegal immigrants can swing an election to the party that panders to them.
https://www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/how-many-illegal-immigrants-are-in-us
Thats just how infantile the “Wussia, Wussia” thing is, pretending a dozen or so people trying to sow chaos (rather than just one candidate) matter more than 12.5 million people, many who have been granted the right to vote by various democrat/state legislatures.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261379414000973
Highlights
•
First use of representative sample to measure non-citizen voting in USA.
•
Some non-citizens cast votes in U.S. elections despite legal bans.
•
Non-citizens favor Democratic candidates over Republican candidates.
•
Non-citizen voting likely changed 2008 outcomes including Electoral College votes and the composition of Congress.
•
Voter photo-identification rules have limited effect on non-citizen participation.
Non-citizen votes likely gave Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters in order to pass health care reform and other Obama administration priorities in the 111th Congress.
But hey, “Wussia”.
Oh dear mole, you are really clutching at straws there. A widely discredited “study” based on two opt-in online surveys which were supposed to only cover US citizens, so anyone who did so made an error. The conclusions are based on fourteen (14) responses from people who checked the boxes as non-citizen voters, out of around 40,000 respondents.
Do you ever update your talking points in response to facts, or do you just recycle them over and over even when they have been laughed at repeatedly?
This is f$cking gold.
CNN – Russian bots are using #WalkAway to try to wound Democrats in the midterms
Thank you for your responses, mole, Bruce, dot, and Zatara, good thoughts, much appreciated and passed on.
We approached a testing facility in Darwin to test the fuel but they said we would have to go to Sydney.
Does any one who or what the lab in Sydney might be?
Captain is an expert in vortex ring state and engine failure recoveries, in fact teaches others to recover, so I hold no real fears for him, – it is shocking what some of the training schools are putting out now though, some kids get here with 1,000 hours and have never done an Auto, though it must have been signed off on in their training log.
There is just one second between death and living and some of these untrained pilots have gone to 85%rpm before Captain has come in to initiate recovery. They would have died if not. Fairly close to unrecoverable of 80% + rpm or so. No-one really knows what it is, the absolute bottom limit.
It should be taught from the very first, so it becomes reflex.
This is the sort of bloke you want as a press flack:
ABC 7.30, Monday:
Ellen Fanning, presenter: Later tonight … Donald Trump will sit down with … Vladimir Putin … the American spent the days leading up to the summit playing golf … It has been suggested Mr Putin could pull out maps of Crimea or Ukraine, and say, “Well, let’s put a permanent border here or here.” Would Mr Trump understand the implications of … that?
Sebastian Gorka (a former Trump strategist): Sorry, are you going to pull out weird scenarios from thin air? We could talk about how Vladimir Putin could invite him to play croquet in St Petersburg.
Fanning: (It) seems extraordinary to me that it’s easier to talk to Mr Putin … than talking about (NATO) defence budgets.
Gorka: Why are you so adamant at being critical of the President? I mean, I thought you were a journalist.
Fanning: Why (would) the Putin discussion … (be) easier?
Gorka: Because it is not covered in a layer of empty verbiage and political correctness.
Courtesy Oz Cut n Paste
Catallaxy News Break –
Monty found clutching Russian rake in fetal position muttering “Donuts….Uncle George…Please… ”
Film at 11!
From the last thread:
Boom indeed.
Stimpy, you spent yesterday liveblogging an Obama speech on the Cat, so you are in no position to talk about mental stability.
The ATO make the Elephant Trackers look like the Sweeney.
Speaking of mental stability, or otherwise:
Yeah mate, too late for that, you stuffed up.
Cats who care whether their detailed medical history gets sold to Nigerian criminal gangs, Big Pharma, or their life insurance provider should worry that the integrity of the My Health Record system depends on the computer security of each individual healthcare provider.
The Australian Digital Health Agency breezily pushes responsibility for record security out to 900,000(?) providers – not all of whom will have Dragon Energy IT skills:
Rock solid.
Consider opting out now – before the tsunami of malware arrives…
Yes, I agree.
Listening to jug-ears rambling on for an hour will drive you mad.
Can you really opt out?
Yeah, the issue is half won’t even know about it.
New job title. “Health IT security consultant”.
Get coding, kiddies.
Wow C.L., those diamonds are to drool for !
You most certainly can,Stackja. Go to the website and opt out.
Here’s the thing. If crap like Taleo and PageUp can be hacked (along with Equifax); what hope does an older doctor with little IT skills working in a small surgery in rural Australia have?
Outside of Defence and ASD, the Commonwealth Government is probably least technologically secure institution on the globe.
Here’s how to OPT OUT, stackja
Pollie wanna cwusha wusha?
Or just a paid perch at CNN?
Gab
They mean that your files may already exist in the backend. You have no real way of eliminating these records and they are very insecure.
Stimpy, you spent yesterday liveblogging an Obama speech on the Cat, so you are in no position to talk about mental stability.
I am an expert on mental stability Monty.
How many people could watch an Obama speech and not go mad?
😁
m0nty
Cant access the page.
The attempt by Trump to gather the information was blocked by democrat states, so its a case of hiding the information deliberately, then claiming your opponent cant prove to your standard the claim made.
Unless you want to put forward a theory as to why clearing up any ambiguity over voting is a bad thing?
Heres that right wing death beast mob Mother Jones take on it.
Undocumented Immigrants Can Vote in Some Elections. But ICE Could Keep Them Away.
Even better they dont have to vote, they just have to be counted to increase your political clout.
But that’s the problem. The 14th Amendment requires that, in apportioning congressional representatives based on population, we count the “whole number of persons in each state.” The Supreme Court affirmed that method of counting last year in Evenwell v. Abbott.
So illegal immigrants are essentially represented in Congress alongside legal citizens, because the Census counts both.
Since the Census is the determining factor in the number of House seats allocated to each state, those states with large numbers of illegal immigrants get extra seats (and more power to determine appropriations, electoral votes, etc.) at the expense of others.
But hey, how about those 11 russian meme makers and their causing ‘Illary to lose the election…
And opt out works?
I have taken the liberty of drafting a scam email:
No, don’t thank me.
You can see what he meant when he called his book A Higher Loyalty.
You can also understand why the man caught in multiple criminal acts as head of the FBI wants the Democrats to ride to the rescue.
You can for the next three months.
After that you can partially opt out – ie your already uploaded details will remain on the system.
And opt out works?
No, but when the inevitable data breach occurs you’ll get a larger payout than those who remained in.
We are having major valve probs
Hi Helen,
Assuming it is valve stem wear you speak of (as opposed to the valve contact face with it’s seat) then yes, the lowered lead content could very well be the problem. Check in at your nearest Caterpillar Dealer to get oil samples done and be sure to carefully explain all the issues of concern so they can test for what you need- they have various test parameters.
If you must stay with that fuel you may need to investigate moving to a lubricant with a more suitable additive pack for your application. If you can get hold of the lab techie he may be able to help on that angle as well. They are usually pretty knowledgeable.
Hope that helps.
From the “Daily Mail.”
Optimist!
Prince Umboko Obama of Lagos
This is a fake person.
Try King T’Challa of Wakanda for more realism.
You know your doc has your current and prior phone numbers, emails, addresses, financial/banking details, Medicare card, PHI details, next of kin and relatives, full name and DOB & prior names you may have had. They have your immediate family details and may obliquely have details of their workplaces and schools.
Well placed brute force attacks on email accounts and we’ll have a real shitfight on our hands.
2-factor authentication is not secure as it seems, it is better than 1-factor, but current hardware and software already exist to defeat it.
Keystroke logging where there is no 2FA on top of a govvy. data breach and oh dear god…
Donut porn –
https://imgur.com/qe19Lml
WARNING
Not suitable for The Children™ under 30.
Ha, ha.
MSM reporting this morning that Obumbi has “broken his silence” on Trump.
According to my count, this is the 55th “breaking of the silence” so far this year.
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
#2766578, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:18 pm
That’s disgusting. I know there are plenty of weirdos in this world but Jeezus……….
This MyHealth Record is going to be fantastic.
Body part harvesting, will doctoring, forging, blackmail, it’s just a goldmine for the budding entrepreneur.
Just think of all the new jobs created.
There was one particular bot that was at once ubiquitous and utterly effective in derailing Hillary’s campaign.
They all ended with “I’m Hillary Clinton, and I approve this message.”
OK talking to Intertek. AvGas has 100’s of dif compounds so they cant test for all, but could test for specific things if we ask them to, like Bruce’s suggestion of Sulphur and Zatara’s bioalcohol. The lab guy is going to talk to some techheads about what to look for and come back to us.
1,2,3 and Bush – Lycoming engines say their supplier has not changed nor the steel. This problem is also effecting other valve suppliers, like Superior and one other company.
This is my quandary in terms of removing welfare and support.
JC,
The welfare and support we the taxpayers provide is not designed to improve the lot of the aboriginals. It’s there to support the abo industry of which testicles is a parasite. Until that fact is accepted no changes will take place.
The support we provide aboriginals is entirely mis-directed. It sustains the status quo which is appalling.
The only way to ensure that aboriginal IQ outcomes and general well being improve is to ensure that children are not made to remain within abusive toxic family situations. Like so many studies done in say the US, toxic family situations self perpetuate for generations. It is much worse in aboriginal communities because the violence and abuse is protected by our slavish bowing to PC dogma that aboriginals are noble and untouchable.
We are failing these children hugely. It’s shameful.
Grigs buddy, pal, bro, friend, mate,
how much for your health department password?
Think of all the cruises you could afford.
No more shopping at Aldi!
Ok. Sounds great.
That would be the Nelson Mandela laureate?
Thanks Makka,
Face and base of valve and also stem wear. We can and do test for metals ourselves in the oil.
re the additive, if it was my dozer or farm vehicle, yes, unfortunately insurance would not allow us to use additives as I can imagine the dung flung in a liability claim if it could be shown we were outside the recommended fuel, or altered it in any way. Just finalised a 20M claim this year, (they lost, but we lost nearly 10 years) and there is no way we would step outside what the book says. We have to identify, isolate and then agitate to eliminate the problem.
What on earth is ‘My Health Record’?
It is ‘conservatives’ versus ‘progressives’.
This appalling situation will remain until we acknowledge two things:
1. Aboriginal culture is the problem.
2. When Aboriginal children are removed they are better off being placed with a white family.
Unfortunately we are no where near even acknowledging that reality. We are still in “Welcome to Country” mode so Abo kiddies will continue to suffer. Never mind, with a bit of luck in a generation or three a prime minister will apologise to them.
In the backroom of a restaurant somewhere in Sydney, there is a Ching Chong spymaster ranting down the phone to Dastardly:
“I don’t f$cking care, you get back in there and get us that data you little sh$t.
Don’t or we leak the video of you with that kebab! “
Perhaps also try SGS.
A top shelf laboratory with the local capacity to run full stream tests.
Greens/ALP/MSM didn’t like the ‘intervention’.
Thank you Dr Faustus, they do indeed test AVGAS. Have passed on to Captain.
Yes, the information on you will no longer be accessible to you.
I cannot think of any other way than to remove them, which is impossible. We allow FAS parents to raise FAS kids, this is the result. They have their human rights, and I have no sympathy.
Face and base of valve and also stem wear. We can and do test for metals ourselves in the oil.
Ok that sounds very much like a high carbon build up.Face wear can result in catastrophic failure if the head is gutted and drops. Probably caused by the lead reduction but also the oil’s inability to to deal with the higher carbon load. The oil analysis would be able to confirm or a series of analyses to test proof.
On additives I wasn’t referring to add your own. The engine manufacturer will be able to allow a range of lubricants based on fuel specs for different locations worldwide, I should think. That way you stay within manufacturers specs. The lube oil provider should be able to offer a lubricant with built in additive package ( you don’t need to touch it) that can help deal with the carbon issue while remaining in spec with your engine manufacturer.
The end result too might be radically upping oil change intervals.
Best of luck Helen.
My Health Record is the electronic copying of all your details you have ever been to a Doc or hospital about and all your future ailments. Got a hampster in your bottom, it will go on myhealth. Slipped on a cucumber when you were looking out the bathroom window and it slipped up your bottom – it will be on myhealth.
It will also be what you are reqiuired to give access to insurance providors for you insurance, in years to come. First this will be to obtain a friendly discount carrot, but it will end up a no show no go big stick.
Facial recognition will also aid insureres, as they match your face at the smoke mart counter buying smokes to your claim on your insurance that you dont smoke. Ditto BWS. Niquabs could become popular.
Will they be able to tell if you have numerous mental illnesses Helen?
Asking for a friend.
Thanks Makka, I have passed on to Captain. Worth investigating.
Will they be able to tell if you have numerous mental illnesses Helen?
You mean like sticking a hamster up your bottom? That’s easy even I can diagnose that.
More broken silence from the busted @rse ex Prez.
Keystroke logging where there is no 2FA on top of a govvy. data breach and oh dear god…
Don’t worry Dot, there is still no medical test for Libertarianism.
You are safe.
Pervert, 31, who broke into a stable to have sex with a horse says the animal gave him consent – because it winked at him
Thats a lie, I distinctly heard it say “Neigh”.
The love that dare not neigh its name…
and so on and so forth.
So My Health Record details of my penis enlargement operation would be accessible by a medico spouse?
Oh, dear!
Like Stimpy, I am asking for a friend.
One website I use doesn’t allow keystrokes in a secure area.
I cannot think of any other way than to remove them,
Yes, it’s the only viable solution along with removing all support for violent , drunken, abusive individuals. Then prosecuting all offenders, no holds barred.
‘1. Aboriginal culture is the problem.
2. When Aboriginal children are removed they are better off being placed with a white family.’
Catallaxy Cancer Cluster Go! Add water and bigot food and watch them grow!
It’s public domain info on your Health Dept/Medicare files.
Tried and failed because of Greens/ALP/MSM.
The parasite returns.
Naturally. Although the swagger and self-confident smirk might also be a bit of a giveaway…
15 years without a drink.
Oh testsplatter, you should bring yourself up to date. Spend some time with a surgeon who spends his time repairing the arses of sub 5 yo kids.
Ok. Must be Rae or Nemkat who got rissoled.
You mean like sticking a hamster up your bottom? That’s easy even I can diagnose that.
Please don’t lower the tone of the blog Helen.
I know it’s hard to follow decorum because you are a woman, but I am trying to hold you to the same standards I would anyone else.
I don’t want to be sexist.
😁
I Suspect it won’t be long till we will be unable to use the word pervert in such a context as it won’t be inclusive .
Speaking of duct tape and hamsters …
Yes, Stimps, Facial recognition will show the same person attending as different personalities. One way around it might be to have personalities that identify as different sexes, including intersex thus adding a comforting layer of PC no go to possible investigations.
Also the entire chemical intake load, will be cross matched from facial recognition and finger prints (as niquab take up escalates) at dispensing houses, currently known as Pharmacies.
Alogarithms will be specially developed by greasy 13 year old pimple cratered youf to cross match chemical intake to illenss via a handy chart and this will be checked against your recorded mental ilness from your My Mental Health Record, – if not recorded, these same youf will have the power to insert same ”chart identified by chemical use mental illness to your record’ – which will then be accessed by your employer/health insurance providor ….
Or Raekat. They are conjoined twins.
A hack of “My Health Record” could reveal the STD histories of our parliamentarians!
I’m starting to like this.
Facial recognition
Apparently clown makeup defeats this.
True story.
Alastair Crooke’s preview of the Trump-Putin meet
‘President Trump, it appears, intends to ‘go nuclear’ against China, against Iran – and (who knows), perhaps Germany too, adopting as his own, precisely the ‘ways’ of an Establishment – which Trump disdains: dollar hegemony, exceptionalist claims to US global legal jurisdiction, and the right ‘to do’ regime change (i.e. in Iran) where and when the US pleases. For many – and certainly for Russia and China – this is as much a mire in need of draining, as any Washington equivalent.’
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/07/02/as-trump-goes-nuclear-against-iran-china-what-next.html
love it! Stimpy the clown!
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha #2766578, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:18 pm
Pervert, 31, who broke into a stable to have sex with a horse says the animal gave him consent – because it winked at him
Great story ZKTA but you missed the best bit from the Daily Examiner – Magistrate Karen Stafford said the two sexual acts of allowing horse to fellate Webb-Jackson and digitally penetrating the horse amounted to acts of cruelty.
Not just acts of cruelty but acts of extraordinary dexterity. I mean, does he have 8-foot arms? Fellatio from a horse? Is he the world’ bravest man? Did the horse say “yay” or “neigh”? So many questions.
FFS
How many Doctors Wives and Daughters will be using the system to check the medical history of Tory politicians and their families for political advantage?.
The greens rewarded the activist that stole Abbott’s daughters school records, so why wouldn’t activists get jobs with medical file access to get a leg up the ladder of Stalin?.
IR;
Or it could show us the Workafe Health Drug Check history of our Parliamentarians.
Oh.
Hang on…
Imagine the outrage when employees are accused of fabricationg or substituting their expense claims.
When were they going to tell us that this was happening? I read 4 newspapers a day for my job and have never once ever heard this mentioned.
‘New research will change understanding of Australian Aboriginal rock art found in rock shelters of the Kimberley and its relationship to a changing landscape’
http://www.ansto.gov.au/AboutANSTO/MediaCentre/News/ACS180551
Helen
#2766588, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:25 pm
OK talking to Intertek. AvGas has 100’s of dif compounds so they cant test for all, but could test for specific things if we ask them to, like Bruce’s suggestion of Sulphur and Zatara’s bioalcohol. The lab guy is going to talk to some techheads about what to look for and come back to us.
1,2,3 and Bush – Lycoming engines say their supplier has not changed nor the steel. This problem is also effecting other valve suppliers, like Superior and one other company.
I had a problem with some large diesel engines (locomotive) with cracking heads – the US company had started getting the new ones from some Indian factory – a rather poor copy, both in design and metallurgy.
Always be wary of manufacturer’s claims…..
It is interesting what is recorded.
There is no record of the time I was (near fatally) administered the wrong drugs in a hospital emergency dept.
New research will change understanding
No it won’t. I fully understand I’m being robbed blind to fund wasteful abo projects such as this for no benefit whatsoever.
hzhousewife #2766609, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:43 pm
We are failing these children hugely. It’s shameful.
I cannot think of any other way than to remove them, which is impossible. We allow FAS parents to raise FAS kids, this is the result.
hzhousewife gets it. Testpattern doesn’t.
Dreaming continues.
So when do we get “My Doctor’s Record” where we can read about how many they have killed?
Just in the interests of “society” you know, and trying not to be the next one to go.
Fuck off, detesticle.
rock art – like grateful dead album covers
HEALTH
Greg Hunt moves to allay My Health record fears amid opt outs
Wonder what the count will be in three months? Pretty high for no advertising, no communication.
We agree on something at last.
Fat Tony, good point. Check.
So inconvenient when they put the [Delete all memory of this incident] button right next to the [Save and send for government inspection] button. Buy hey, blat happens, right? You would really like to do something about it but you can’t. Just can’t be helped, oh well. Maybe a few more of those training day picnics would assist.
LGBTI+P?
Ford A rims and wheels.
Road trip to the tire shop:
Hydra, some of that was tongue in cheek. Maybe. The world is so topsy turvey I wouldnt be overly suprised. Police will soon be using facial regonition of people not in clown makeup for direct fines. No more – ït wasn’t me, your honor when they have the pic of you with the timedate stamp on it driving that unregistered car.
Makka:
When you go to the local tip at an outback remote community to burn some waste, and find over thirty pair of Redback boots just dumped, and no one has scavenged them, then you get some idea of the waste – and contempt – that some people have.
Amazing scenes. 100,000 Russians gather to commemorate the centenary of the tragic and brutal murder of the Romanovs:
https://twitter.com/Birdyword/status/1019427478278795264
I propose that to be inclusive from now on all diverging sexual identities other than cis-het are called ‘perverts’.
So much simpler than letting them make up their own pronouns.
Helen, I believe what you are seeing is the penny wise and pound foolish attitudes of modern training establishments and their insurers. Like you I have met many civil helo pilots who have never done an autorotation all the way to the ground.
Where/when I was trained “cut guns”, or instructor initiated engine rollbacks, were the almost instant and inevitable result of a student getting cocky or inattentive. These were for the most part flown all the way to touchdown assuming the terrain allowed it. Having 3-4 in a one hour training session wasn’t unusual.
Nowadays one of the first things I’d do to a potential hiree would be to roll their throttle off in a hover or on transition to takeoff. If they can’t handle that I’m not interested in wasting fuel testing them on anything more rigorous.
Fred Chaney on First Australians and dysfunctional government
‘Relationships, Respect and Response …Because there are different cultural historical and economic realities in different remote communities, the only practical and meaningful approach is to engage those communities within their own context and implement what is described as a place-based approach…
‘Until governments are able to develop ongoing relationships with Indigenous communities and develop trust and respect for those they seek to govern, the response to government initiatives is likely to be no more successful than they have been for the past three decades…History tells us that Australia’s oldest living cultures will survive, however badly we govern them…’
https://cranlana.org.au/fred-chaney-cranlana/
I found something out today on my reading of the interwebs.
Under Obama, there was no-one executed in the US.
Under Trump, there have been 1000’s.
Under Obama, there was zero gun crime.
Under Trump, there have been millions of deaths.
Under Obama, the US was a land of milk & honey & everyone used to wear gumdrop hats.
Under Trump, the US makes Mad Max look like a resort.
Who would have thought all this could have happened in less than 2 years.
It’s all there online. The My Health Record website has two portals:
Proles should never stray through the professional portal.
They can’t understand professional stuff and don’t ever need to go there.
‘abo projects’
Great stuff Cancer Clusterers! I was starting to think Lower than a Leigh’s Belly was the only bad flora left in the Open Thread’s gut. The bad bacteria still clusters!
Fraser-era geriatric Red Fred Chaney a forty year veteran of the Aboriginal Industry. Still on the public tit.
Been living under a rock? This thing has been around for at least 6 years having been introduced by Australian Hillary (the fat arsed, lying, crooked, thieving, red headed spiv). Back then it was called the PCEHR, the ‘PC’ part of it standing for “personally controlled”. Problem was it was an opt-in system and hardly anyone opted-in and there was nothing “personally controlled” about it, just typical Orwellian spin to pacify the proles. So now it’s an opt-out system.
What is more, once again the Libs are implementing Labor’s expensive brain-fart policies and will take the heat when it falls over. Case in point – I saw a poster recently from the Drug Dealers Wife which claimed; “Malcolm Turnbull’s NBN – Still Waiting”. Funny, I thought the NBN was Labor’s.
Stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid fucking Liberals.
Hey Testes!
Have you got to the bottom of the tribal toddler consent laws yet?
Anything in the latest cave scribblings to shed any light on it?
Helen,
What’s the fuel issue? Or indication of a fuel issue?
Wait for it.
In two weeks time Trumble will ask: “Who says we are stupid?”
Another Orwellian plan where it is called ‘My…’ where they parcel up your health information so it can be owned by someone else.
New and hot: 11 Russians…>
Like this?
LGBTI+P?
Actually LGBTMAP.
MAP stands for Minor Attracted Person.
They are trying to normalize it and start it taking off already.
Fascinating. Bit of tyre black and Robert’s your father’s brother!
Kerr is Russian name! Who knew?
I opted out of My Health record but not only because I am (certain) of an eventual data hack and misuse of my details.
(The news that some 900,000 health workers may also (potentially) have access is mind boggling but not entirely surprising).
This whole thing goes to the issue of Government’s deeper intrusion into our lives and I opted out as a matter of principal. IMO there is nothing the Government doesn’t want to know and ultimately, it is all about control.
The public are being ‘electronically corralled’ and observed with greater and greater intrusion. From Google, Facebook et al, your mobile phone GPS and data, facial recognition software, credit card usage, bank accounts and a host of other sources. Information can (or already does in part ) flow into the Government databases and is added to routine data on your driver’s licence, property ownership, vehicle ownership, ATO records, passport data and so on. Be warned – nothing is beyond collection and analysis and whilst there are many steps you can take to limit/disguise your electronic footprint, dropping off the grid entirely is extremely difficult unless you become a hermit in a particularly rugged and isolated part of the country.
So, without becoming a hermit, my stance on the My Health database is one of defiance in the face of Government intrusion, however ultimately pointless that may be.
By the way, I have no doubt that Helen is correct when she says: It will also be what you are required to give access to insurance providers for your insurance, in years to come. First this will be to obtain a friendly discount carrot, but it will end up a no-show no-go big stick.
One website I use doesn’t allow keystrokes in a secure area.
What about other kinds of stroking?
You know, asking for a friend.
Zatara,
I think you and Captain would get on very well.
The problem, detesticle, is that the assimilationists would find the worst of the white people – the criminal classes, substance abusers, low-IQ losers and smug self-righteous busybodies – integrating with their people.
Take my great-great grandfather, a convict, and his extensive clan of descendants through to my foster-brother in his cellmates. Family. Not all good stories. Oh! Sorrrrreeee!
Australia turning out to be the biggest meddler in the US election
By Monica Showalter
Telstra’s job cutting process has begun, with the telecommunication company’s enterprise sales and service teams pulled into hour-long meetings on Wednesday morning to be told about a proposal that would make more than 100 roles redundant across their departments.
The telco announced it would cut 8000 jobs from its payroll at a strategy update in June, representing about a quarter of the workforce. At the end of fiscal 2017, Telstra had 32,293 employees.
Not a Victorian but this links to this (which might just be a sexual offence) and this
Not sure what to be most alarmed and appalled at – $1m per bed, the union contracts that make it so, knowing there are at least 224 irredeemable little psychopaths waiting to kill you at any moment but, hey, you get tasers and tear gas for the little psychos to plot to part you from.
Hopefully the day will come when slush fund donors are up for extradition to the USA.
US prisoners would appreciate his fishnets.
The Australia furiously deleting reader’s comments reminding them that the Iraq War was the greatest geo-political blunder of the last 50 years.
Can only assume that blundering buffoons Kelly & Sheridan are also the comments moderators.
Here rick
Schwarzenegger calls Trump a ‘little wet noodle’ after Putin news conference
Schwarzenegger and noodles?
We should be so lucky.
Ha, ha.
Just saw some hilarious street theatre.
Bloke in Porsche convertible plonks himself into a Loading Zone.
Behind him is a delivery van right driven by an Asian guy who reckons (correctly) the Porsche doesn’t belong there.
A bit of yelling and screaming and the short-arse Porsche driver gets out and starts to swagger back towards the van pointing and waving.
Asian guy gets out.
He is bigger than expected … towers over Mr Porsche by 4-6 inches.
He offers to move the Porsche out of the parking space with his bullbar.
The dynamic changes.
Mr Porsche beats a retreat and vacates the parking spot.
.
(Mr Porsche may or may not have been wearing ironed D&G jeans and tasselled loafers. I couldn’t tell from across the street).
Aston Martin reveals luxury drone. British brand takes to the sky.
Aston Martin has spread its wings beyond its badge.
The British brand is the latest car maker to take to the sky, teaming up with Rolls-Royce and the UK’s Cranfield University to reveal the first luxury-focused autonomous flying drone.
Hawke and Keato would never do this. Or Beazley. Big Kim loves America. Even Boob Carr has too much respect for the leader of nations among the free world.
Looks like Hawke and Keating were the most conservative, free trading government since Menzies or George Reid.
Win 7 has an on screen keyboard that might be useful for anti key-stroke recording.
On another note, I need MORE help. I have rolled back to Firefox 56.0.2 becasue i dont like quantum, but finding there are apps not working – like email this! where I could click on a link and email the link directly – very handy.
Would 57 be better or should I just forget about forefox and use something else?
Note- even our cash accounting program has gome all google chrome in the last update -I had a colour system going it is monochrome bland. ugh. more work.
Hmmm yes.
Anything Trump does is worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbour and the Holocaust rolled into one.
A slip up at a presser is somehow a bigger mistake than jumping feet first the closest Mid-East shit-hole.
Trust me, if Hilary was in the White House she would be sipping (read guzzling) chardy and watching war-porn every day in the ops room.
The story develops –
Page confirmed China penetration of HC e-mail.
‘The embattled Page tossed James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Bill Priestap among others under the Congressional bus, alleging the upper echelon of the FBI concealed intelligence confirming Chinese state-backed ‘assets’ had illegally acquired former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 30,000+ “missing” emails, federal sources said.’
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/
Dot you are an idiot.
Keating and Hawke would both have growled Hillary out. Australian politicians love war and will always support the war party – that’s why the loved Bush and Clinton – they are never hapoier than when they are sending aussies off to die in fruitless endeavours. It’s why they hate Trump. He won’t let them big nite with any stupid wars.
Bob Carr is literally a Chinese agent. He should be executed.
Thanks for the discussion on MyHealth Helen. Just opted out the family.
Hawke sent two(?) warships and refused ground troops and F-111s.
Keating was involved in some light peacekeeping stuff.
I don’t blame them for cooperating with Reagan and Bush against the USSR.
Glad to help, fkwit.
The best solution I have seen is wireless keyboards that have an encryption specific for each keyboard.
He certainly has some awful foreign policy ideas but he would not have gone for that FISA stuff.
He would have written a law like FISA though. He did love his big black water cannons, his favourite toy.
From psychosocial, employment, and service provision perspectives remote communities are a disaster. Until such time as governments realise that raising children in remote communities prevents them from enjoying the wider benefits of society and inhibits their ability to integrate into the wider community nothing will change. We celebrate the diversity of Australia’s population while denying aboriginal children the benefits that derive from living with so many different peoples from across the globe and the advantages of modern living. Toxic family issues are pointy end of that problem and are being created by the perpetuation of remote communities. It is almost as if aboriginal leaders think they are a special people whose children must not be contaminated by exposure to the rest of the community.
I’m just going to come out and say it, we’ve already had ou Trump, it was Keating.
I am also fully aware of his failings.
Australia turning out to be the biggest meddler in the US election
5 Eyes.
Kim loved eating taxpayers dollars and buying big cammo painted toys that he can have a ride in.
The second and third generations of the Beazleys and Downers should have been banned from entering politics.
Dullards and wasters.
Makka, we did this morning, too, based partly on what we were reading here and on the Australian.
I think if you dont move around a lot in your job and have a regular GP, the risk is low that you will have an accident ór incident where you life could of been saved by accessing your My health records. When I read in the Australian that many Dr’s were opting out I thought what do they know we dont, and then here on the cat that so many hundreds of thousands of people would have access and also that the level of cyber threat defence was totally up to the GP’s offices themselves, well, might just give the upgrade the flick until they iron out all the bugs – if ever.
Why are these people wasting their time worrying about TR rather than demanding an immediate and total departure from the EU?
Tommy Robinson protest: 12 arrests amid clashes as thousands of activists descend on Whitehall
On articulated stretchers? 🙂
They’ll be back. They love this place.
ICE takes aim at SF sanctuary city law in ‘Rideshare [email protected]’ case
Go and take a lie down.
Muslim candidates run in record numbers but face backlash
How not to make fun of Rodrigo Duterte
‘After all, we cannot blame a clown for being silly; he is supposed to be that way. To ridicule Duterte is redundant. Jokes against him, which have the potential to undermine his authority, are virtually pointless.’
‘Imagine a plaid-donning septuagenarian riding a jet ski and confronting Chinese warships, for instance. It is a farcical idea…What would he do if he ran out of fuel? There are no petrol stations there.’
Post-Irony. Works for me.
http://www.newmandala.org/not-make-fun-rodrigo-duterte/
It is a worthwhile question (which no-one in the Presstitutes club wants to ask) but what precisely prompted Alexander Downer to get out on the piss with some peripheral nobody from the Trump campaign?
Unless he generally invites young Greek men out for a drink on a whim.
You are considered by many to be quite an unwell child.
I have defended you previously.
That ends now unless you recant your ignorant swill.
but what precisely prompted Alexander Downer to get out on the piss with some peripheral nobody from the Trump campaign?
Can’t do that! It would expose Downers connections to the Clinton Crime Gang, to which he has donated millions of our dollars. Downer is on HRC’s payroll through the CF.
IT has exactly the right idea how to deal with these grubs. They will need to substantially reinforce that wall. It should get quite a workout.
Canggu, Bali. Girl found this on her FBI feed. Lol!
Apologies if posted before.
You could almost pity obummer 8 years in the job for no result ,Trump trumps his every “achievement” . There won’t be anything left of him in twenty years ,he will be “ that half black guy from Kenya , what was his name again “ “o’hara wasn’t it ? A name like that “”no I think it was obaraick “”yeah that was it .”
He should keep his head down and move to Venezuela they can’t extradite him from there for the dodgy book deal he has done ,some $30million for a ghost written book no one will buy ?
Now if that’s not suds what is ?
Is that “unrepresentative swill”, as Keating would no doubt describe Lleyenholm et al?
Or is it the swill from the piggery he found himself owning in the ’90’s.
Surprised to find a Labor polly owning a piggery, really.
They are quite damp and not very flammable.
Nope.
Keating was involved in the following:
*Corporate tax went down from 46% to 36%
*The maximum personal income tax went down from 60% to 47%.
*Tried to introduce a GST in 1985, where Katterites literally rioted.
*Floated the dollar.
*Introduced mandatory detention
*Came from a somewhat privileged background but leveraged that into being a successful business owner
*Was unfairly criticised for being a successful business owner
*Had a flair for outspoken art and interior design choices
*Had a strong opinion on development and hated NIMBYs
*Absolutely pounded CINOs like Downer with personal insult and invective
*Began the move away from arbitrated wages to bargaining agreements
*Liberalised the banks and floated several GBEs
Like I said, I am aware of his failings too. He fell hard for a lot of the Aborigine industry nonsense.
Snort , cackle.
The woke millenials is a target rich environment.
Mostly as Treasurer.
When he became PM he became a total knob because legacy.
Every public event became about him and his fucking verbose speech writer, Watson.
The voters of Mayo will be rejecting that filth this weekend hopefully.
Haha, I understood your post was tongue in cheek. But I legitimately had never heard of this health records database. My brother is a radiographer and I just asked him what it was all about. “A bunch of horseshit”, he says.
Like I said, I am aware of his failings too.
How old were you when Keating delivered the recession we had to have?
If the people closest to you are not right wing extremists yet, you’re doing it wrong!
The surf is pumping lads. 3-4ft here, good banks. Fun for an old schooler like me 🙁
Ulu’s would be 6ft easy…
Dunhills ³000 rp.
Bintang kecil ²5000rp.
Dinner? 5bucks at a decent warung.
Bintang singlets sighted – zero. Lots of Eat, Pray, Love though. Lots of Euro hotties around. Competition seems light. Poosy Paradise? Haha, could be!
#MAGAParty