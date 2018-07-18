Wednesday Forum: July 18, 2018

Posted on 12:00 pm, July 18, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

193 Responses to Wednesday Forum: July 18, 2018

  4. Top Ender
    #2766505, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Good moaning.

    Well it still is morning in the Top End.

  8. Rafe Champion
    #2766512, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Wind and Other doing about 10%. Business as usual.

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2766513, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Religious liturgy explained.

    What is rubbish and what is recycling? Test yourself with this quiz (ABC)

    Easy.
    The ABC is rubbish.
    Recycling is sorting the rubbish, selling the valuable bits (assets) and throwing the rest onto the ash pile (staff).
    Do I win?

  13. mh
    #2766520, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Trump is not owned by any power. Trump is answerable to the American people, the power that put him in the White House.

    Honestly, some on here dance to the tune of the powers that will not accept someone in the White House whose strings they cannot pull.

    Trump talked to the President of Russia. Stop the world!

  14. Atoms for Peace
    #2766522, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Wussia wussia wussia. Just training my parrot.

  15. .
    #2766523, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Think about it.

    https://www.budget.gov.au/2018-19/content/bp4/download/10_Staffing.pdf

    Australian Taxation Office 18,234 staff (2018-19).

    Total excluding military and reserves 167,484 (2018-19).

    THE ATO MAKES UP 10.88% OF THE APS STAFFING LEVELS.

  16. Chris
    #2766524, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Danged if oi loik goin’ out in cold to find newww fred.

  19. Habib
    #2766529, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Under 20 again, mirroring the age both mental and physical of greens voters.

  20. Baldrick
    #2766530, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    20th Battalion A.I.F

    Frost, Frederick Charlesworth (1891–1971)
    During the attack on Mont St Quentin on 31 August 1918 he won his first Distinguished Conduct Medal. Early in the day he and four men brought in twelve prisoners and two machine-guns. After the battalion had secured its objective by clearing the village of Feuillaucourt there was a withdrawal and it was then that Frost, normally in charge of a Lewis-gun section, remained behind alone and protected the movement of his company. Although the enemy were close at one stage he withdrew slowly, yard by yard, and killed four Germans who called on him to surrender. On 3 October, in operations against the Hindenburg line at Beaurevoir, he received a Bar to his Distinguished Conduct Medal for a single-handed daring attack against a heavily protected enemy machine-gun.

  21. mh
    #2766532, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    George Soros spent millions via GetUp in 2016 to remove Peter Dutton from his Brisbane seat because Dutton is an obstacle to open borders.

    Not newsworthy, move along, nothing to see here.

  22. Habib
    #2766533, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    THE ATO MAKES UP 10.88% OF THE APS STAFFING LEVELS. And even with than number of revenooers they couldn’t catch the clap in an Ermita brothel while overdosed with immunodepressants. Anyone who doesn’t diddle as much as possible (and keep schtum about it) is a congenital imbecile.

  23. stackja
    #2766535, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Shy Ted
    #2766528, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Crazy!

  25. thefrolickingmole
    #2766537, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    New and hot: 11 Russians buying adds on facebook and making memes is enemy action.

    Old and busted: 12.5 million illegal immigrants can swing an election to the party that panders to them.

    https://www.fairus.org/issue/illegal-immigration/how-many-illegal-immigrants-are-in-us

    Thats just how infantile the “Wussia, Wussia” thing is, pretending a dozen or so people trying to sow chaos (rather than just one candidate) matter more than 12.5 million people, many who have been granted the right to vote by various democrat/state legislatures.

    https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261379414000973
    Highlights

    First use of representative sample to measure non-citizen voting in USA.


    Some non-citizens cast votes in U.S. elections despite legal bans.


    Non-citizens favor Democratic candidates over Republican candidates.


    Non-citizen voting likely changed 2008 outcomes including Electoral College votes and the composition of Congress.


    Voter photo-identification rules have limited effect on non-citizen participation.

    Non-citizen votes likely gave Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters in order to pass health care reform and other Obama administration priorities in the 111th Congress.

    But hey, “Wussia”.

  26. m0nty
    #2766540, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Non-citizen votes likely gave Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters in order to pass health care reform and other Obama administration priorities in the 111th Congress.

    Oh dear mole, you are really clutching at straws there. A widely discredited “study” based on two opt-in online surveys which were supposed to only cover US citizens, so anyone who did so made an error. The conclusions are based on fourteen (14) responses from people who checked the boxes as non-citizen voters, out of around 40,000 respondents.

    Do you ever update your talking points in response to facts, or do you just recycle them over and over even when they have been laughed at repeatedly?

  28. Helen
    #2766542, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    Thank you for your responses, mole, Bruce, dot, and Zatara, good thoughts, much appreciated and passed on.

    We approached a testing facility in Darwin to test the fuel but they said we would have to go to Sydney.

    Does any one who or what the lab in Sydney might be?

    Captain is an expert in vortex ring state and engine failure recoveries, in fact teaches others to recover, so I hold no real fears for him, – it is shocking what some of the training schools are putting out now though, some kids get here with 1,000 hours and have never done an Auto, though it must have been signed off on in their training log.

    There is just one second between death and living and some of these untrained pilots have gone to 85%rpm before Captain has come in to initiate recovery. They would have died if not. Fairly close to unrecoverable of 80% + rpm or so. No-one really knows what it is, the absolute bottom limit.

    It should be taught from the very first, so it becomes reflex.

  29. Top Ender
    #2766544, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    This is the sort of bloke you want as a press flack:

    ABC 7.30, Monday:

    Ellen Fanning, presenter: Later tonight … Donald Trump will sit down with … Vladimir Putin … the American spent the days leading up to the summit playing golf … It has been suggested Mr Putin could pull out maps of Crimea or Ukraine, and say, “Well, let’s put a permanent border here or here.” Would Mr Trump understand the implications of … that?

    Sebastian Gorka (a former Trump strategist): Sorry, are you going to pull out weird scenarios from thin air? We could talk about how Vladimir Putin could invite him to play croquet in St Petersburg.

    Fanning:     (It) seems extraordinary to me that it’s easier to talk to Mr Putin … than talking about (NATO) defence budgets.

    Gorka: Why are you so adamant at being critical of the President? I mean, I thought you were a journalist.

    Fanning: Why (would) the Putin discussion … (be) easier?

    Gorka: Because it is not covered in a layer of empty verbiage and political correctness.

    Courtesy Oz Cut n Paste

  30. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766545, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Catallaxy News Break –

    Monty found clutching Russian rake in fetal position muttering “Donuts….Uncle George…Please… ”

    Film at 11!

  31. jupes
    #2766546, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    From the last thread:

    Basketballer Andrew Bogut responds to #theirABC reporter Tracy Holmes request for an interview

    Happy to oblige.Let me know when you find a journalist to conduct the interview.

    Boom!

    Boom indeed.

  32. m0nty
    #2766547, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Stimpy, you spent yesterday liveblogging an Obama speech on the Cat, so you are in no position to talk about mental stability.

  33. Habib
    #2766548, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    The ATO make the Elephant Trackers look like the Sweeney.

  34. m0nty
    #2766552, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Speaking of mental stability, or otherwise:

    James Comey @Comey
    This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us.
    11:50am · 18 Jul 2018 · Twitter for iPhone

    Yeah mate, too late for that, you stuffed up.

  35. Dr Faustus
    #2766555, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Cats who care whether their detailed medical history gets sold to Nigerian criminal gangs, Big Pharma, or their life insurance provider should worry that the integrity of the My Health Record system depends on the computer security of each individual healthcare provider.

    The Australian Digital Health Agency breezily pushes responsibility for record security out to 900,000(?) providers – not all of whom will have Dragon Energy IT skills:

    Entities using the My Health Record system must notify the Australian Digital Health Agency (System Operator) of any potential or actual data breaches, as soon as possible. Even if the data breach has been resolved, you must still notify the Australian Digital Health Agency.

    For example, if a healthcare provider’s system is infected with malicious software this could compromise their system and may allow unauthorised access to the information in the My Health Record system. The provider would need to notify the Australian Digital Health Agency immediately and at the same time take steps to remove the malicious software from their system.

    Rock solid.

    Consider opting out now – before the tsunami of malware arrives…

  36. Leigh Lowe
    #2766556, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Stimpy, you spent yesterday liveblogging an Obama speech on the Cat, so you are in no position to talk about mental stability.

    Yes, I agree.
    Listening to jug-ears rambling on for an hour will drive you mad.

  37. stackja
    #2766557, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Dr Faustus
    #2766555, posted on July 18, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    Can you really opt out?

  38. .
    #2766558, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Entities using the My Health Record system must notify the Australian Digital Health Agency (System Operator) of any potential or actual data breaches

    Yeah, the issue is half won’t even know about it.

    New job title. “Health IT security consultant”.

    Get coding, kiddies.

  39. hzhousewife
    #2766559, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Wow C.L., those diamonds are to drool for !

  40. Gab
    #2766560, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    You most certainly can,Stackja. Go to the website and opt out.

  41. .
    #2766561, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Here’s the thing. If crap like Taleo and PageUp can be hacked (along with Equifax); what hope does an older doctor with little IT skills working in a small surgery in rural Australia have?

    Outside of Defence and ASD, the Commonwealth Government is probably least technologically secure institution on the globe.

  43. Leo G
    #2766563, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Wussia wussia wussia. Just training my parrot.

    Pollie wanna cwusha wusha?
    Or just a paid perch at CNN?

  44. .
    #2766564, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Gab

    They mean that your files may already exist in the backend. You have no real way of eliminating these records and they are very insecure.

  45. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766565, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Stimpy, you spent yesterday liveblogging an Obama speech on the Cat, so you are in no position to talk about mental stability.

    I am an expert on mental stability Monty.
    How many people could watch an Obama speech and not go mad?

    😁

  46. thefrolickingmole
    #2766566, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    m0nty

    Cant access the page.

    The attempt by Trump to gather the information was blocked by democrat states, so its a case of hiding the information deliberately, then claiming your opponent cant prove to your standard the claim made.

    Unless you want to put forward a theory as to why clearing up any ambiguity over voting is a bad thing?

    Heres that right wing death beast mob Mother Jones take on it.

    Undocumented Immigrants Can Vote in Some Elections. But ICE Could Keep Them Away.

    Even better they dont have to vote, they just have to be counted to increase your political clout.

    But that’s the problem. The 14th Amendment requires that, in apportioning congressional representatives based on population, we count the “whole number of persons in each state.” The Supreme Court affirmed that method of counting last year in Evenwell v. Abbott.

    So illegal immigrants are essentially represented in Congress alongside legal citizens, because the Census counts both.

    Since the Census is the determining factor in the number of House seats allocated to each state, those states with large numbers of illegal immigrants get extra seats (and more power to determine appropriations, electoral votes, etc.) at the expense of others.

    But hey, how about those 11 russian meme makers and their causing ‘Illary to lose the election…

  47. stackja
    #2766567, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Gab
    #2766560, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:01 pm
    You most certainly can,Stackja. Go to the website and opt out.

    And opt out works?

  48. Dr Faustus
    #2766569, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    I have taken the liberty of drafting a scam email:

    Dear […],

    I am a representative of a Nigerian Extortion Syndicate, I hope this finds you well.

    We notice from examining your stolen My Health Record that you have recently [tested positive for [HIV/Gonorrhoea/herpes/NSU] … [been diagnosed with depression/alcoholism/drug dependency].

    Unless you forward $10,000 to the attached bank account within the next 10 days, we will be obliged to notify your [husband/wife/bum chum/employer] of your condition.

    Yours sincerely
    Prince Umboko Obama of Lagos

    No, don’t thank me.

  49. C.L.
    #2766571, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    James Comey @Comey
    This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that “Ambition must … counteract ambition.” All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall.

    You can see what he meant when he called his book A Higher Loyalty.
    You can also understand why the man caught in multiple criminal acts as head of the FBI wants the Democrats to ride to the rescue.

  50. Dr Faustus
    #2766572, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Can you really opt out?

    You can for the next three months.
    After that you can partially opt out – ie your already uploaded details will remain on the system.

  51. Roger
    #2766575, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    And opt out works?

    No, but when the inevitable data breach occurs you’ll get a larger payout than those who remained in.

  52. Makka
    #2766577, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    We are having major valve probs

    Hi Helen,

    Assuming it is valve stem wear you speak of (as opposed to the valve contact face with it’s seat) then yes, the lowered lead content could very well be the problem. Check in at your nearest Caterpillar Dealer to get oil samples done and be sure to carefully explain all the issues of concern so they can test for what you need- they have various test parameters.

    If you must stay with that fuel you may need to investigate moving to a lubricant with a more suitable additive pack for your application. If you can get hold of the lab techie he may be able to help on that angle as well. They are usually pretty knowledgeable.

    Hope that helps.

  53. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2766578, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Pervert, 31, who broke into a stable to have sex with a horse says the animal gave him consent – because it winked at him

    Daniel Webb-Jackson, 31, broke into a stables in Grafton, New South Wales
    In police interviews he admitted committing two sexual acts against horse
    Webb-Jackson was caught after the stable owners installed CCTV cameras
    He was found by police crouched in the corner of the stable and arrested

    From the “Daily Mail.”

  54. stackja
    #2766579, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Roger
    #2766575, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    And opt out works?

    No, but when the inevitable data breach occurs you’ll get a larger payout than those who remained in.

    Optimist!

  55. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766580, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Prince Umboko Obama of Lagos

    This is a fake person.

    Try King T’Challa of Wakanda for more realism.

  56. .
    #2766582, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    You know your doc has your current and prior phone numbers, emails, addresses, financial/banking details, Medicare card, PHI details, next of kin and relatives, full name and DOB & prior names you may have had. They have your immediate family details and may obliquely have details of their workplaces and schools.

    Well placed brute force attacks on email accounts and we’ll have a real shitfight on our hands.

    2-factor authentication is not secure as it seems, it is better than 1-factor, but current hardware and software already exist to defeat it.

    Keystroke logging where there is no 2FA on top of a govvy. data breach and oh dear god…

  57. Some History
    #2766583, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Donut porn –

    https://imgur.com/qe19Lml

    WARNING

    Not suitable for The Children™ under 30.

  58. Leigh Lowe
    #2766584, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Ha, ha.
    MSM reporting this morning that Obumbi has “broken his silence” on Trump.
    According to my count, this is the 55th “breaking of the silence” so far this year.

  59. Speedbox
    #2766585, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2766578, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    That’s disgusting. I know there are plenty of weirdos in this world but Jeezus……….

  60. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766586, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    This MyHealth Record is going to be fantastic.

    Body part harvesting, will doctoring, forging, blackmail, it’s just a goldmine for the budding entrepreneur.

    Just think of all the new jobs created.

  61. Mother Lode
    #2766587, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    There was one particular bot that was at once ubiquitous and utterly effective in derailing Hillary’s campaign.

    They all ended with “I’m Hillary Clinton, and I approve this message.”

  62. Helen
    #2766588, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    OK talking to Intertek. AvGas has 100’s of dif compounds so they cant test for all, but could test for specific things if we ask them to, like Bruce’s suggestion of Sulphur and Zatara’s bioalcohol. The lab guy is going to talk to some techheads about what to look for and come back to us.

    1,2,3 and Bush – Lycoming engines say their supplier has not changed nor the steel. This problem is also effecting other valve suppliers, like Superior and one other company.

  63. Makka
    #2766592, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    This is my quandary in terms of removing welfare and support.

    JC,
    The welfare and support we the taxpayers provide is not designed to improve the lot of the aboriginals. It’s there to support the abo industry of which testicles is a parasite. Until that fact is accepted no changes will take place.

    The support we provide aboriginals is entirely mis-directed. It sustains the status quo which is appalling.

    The only way to ensure that aboriginal IQ outcomes and general well being improve is to ensure that children are not made to remain within abusive toxic family situations. Like so many studies done in say the US, toxic family situations self perpetuate for generations. It is much worse in aboriginal communities because the violence and abuse is protected by our slavish bowing to PC dogma that aboriginals are noble and untouchable.

    We are failing these children hugely. It’s shameful.

  64. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766593, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Grigs buddy, pal, bro, friend, mate,
    how much for your health department password?

    Think of all the cruises you could afford.

    No more shopping at Aldi!

  65. Dr Faustus
    #2766596, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Try King T’Challa of Wakanda for more realism.

    Ok. Sounds great.
    That would be the Nelson Mandela laureate?

  66. Helen
    #2766598, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Thanks Makka,

    Assuming it is valve stem wear you speak of (as opposed to the valve contact face with it’s seat) then yes, the lowered lead content could very well be the problem.

    Face and base of valve and also stem wear. We can and do test for metals ourselves in the oil.

    re the additive, if it was my dozer or farm vehicle, yes, unfortunately insurance would not allow us to use additives as I can imagine the dung flung in a liability claim if it could be shown we were outside the recommended fuel, or altered it in any way. Just finalised a 20M claim this year, (they lost, but we lost nearly 10 years) and there is no way we would step outside what the book says. We have to identify, isolate and then agitate to eliminate the problem.

  67. Hydra
    #2766600, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    What on earth is ‘My Health Record’?

  68. stackja
    #2766601, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Makka
    #2766592, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    It is ‘conservatives’ versus ‘progressives’.

  69. jupes
    #2766602, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    The support we provide aboriginals is entirely mis-directed. It sustains the status quo which is appalling.

    This appalling situation will remain until we acknowledge two things:

    1. Aboriginal culture is the problem.
    2. When Aboriginal children are removed they are better off being placed with a white family.

    Unfortunately we are no where near even acknowledging that reality. We are still in “Welcome to Country” mode so Abo kiddies will continue to suffer. Never mind, with a bit of luck in a generation or three a prime minister will apologise to them.

  70. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766603, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    In the backroom of a restaurant somewhere in Sydney, there is a Ching Chong spymaster ranting down the phone to Dastardly:
    “I don’t f$cking care, you get back in there and get us that data you little sh$t.
    Don’t or we leak the video of you with that kebab! “

  71. Dr Faustus
    #2766604, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    OK talking to Intertek. AvGas has 100’s of dif compounds so they cant test for all, but could test for specific things if we ask them to, like Bruce’s suggestion of Sulphur and Zatara’s bioalcohol.

    Perhaps also try SGS.

    A top shelf laboratory with the local capacity to run full stream tests.

  72. stackja
    #2766605, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    jupes
    #2766602, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Greens/ALP/MSM didn’t like the ‘intervention’.

  73. Helen
    #2766607, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Thank you Dr Faustus, they do indeed test AVGAS. Have passed on to Captain.

  74. incoherent rambler
    #2766608, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    And opt out works?

    Yes, the information on you will no longer be accessible to you.

  75. hzhousewife
    #2766609, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    We are failing these children hugely. It’s shameful.

    I cannot think of any other way than to remove them, which is impossible. We allow FAS parents to raise FAS kids, this is the result. They have their human rights, and I have no sympathy.

  76. Makka
    #2766611, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Face and base of valve and also stem wear. We can and do test for metals ourselves in the oil.

    Ok that sounds very much like a high carbon build up.Face wear can result in catastrophic failure if the head is gutted and drops. Probably caused by the lead reduction but also the oil’s inability to to deal with the higher carbon load. The oil analysis would be able to confirm or a series of analyses to test proof.

    On additives I wasn’t referring to add your own. The engine manufacturer will be able to allow a range of lubricants based on fuel specs for different locations worldwide, I should think. That way you stay within manufacturers specs. The lube oil provider should be able to offer a lubricant with built in additive package ( you don’t need to touch it) that can help deal with the carbon issue while remaining in spec with your engine manufacturer.

    The end result too might be radically upping oil change intervals.

    Best of luck Helen.

  77. Helen
    #2766615, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    My Health Record is the electronic copying of all your details you have ever been to a Doc or hospital about and all your future ailments. Got a hampster in your bottom, it will go on myhealth. Slipped on a cucumber when you were looking out the bathroom window and it slipped up your bottom – it will be on myhealth.

    It will also be what you are reqiuired to give access to insurance providors for you insurance, in years to come. First this will be to obtain a friendly discount carrot, but it will end up a no show no go big stick.

    Facial recognition will also aid insureres, as they match your face at the smoke mart counter buying smokes to your claim on your insurance that you dont smoke. Ditto BWS. Niquabs could become popular.

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766616, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Will they be able to tell if you have numerous mental illnesses Helen?
    Asking for a friend.

  79. Helen
    #2766617, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Thanks Makka, I have passed on to Captain. Worth investigating.

  80. Makka
    #2766618, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Will they be able to tell if you have numerous mental illnesses Helen?

    You mean like sticking a hamster up your bottom? That’s easy even I can diagnose that.

  81. egg_
    #2766619, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    According to my count, this is the 55th “breaking of the silence” so far this year.

    More broken silence from the busted @rse ex Prez.

  82. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766620, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Keystroke logging where there is no 2FA on top of a govvy. data breach and oh dear god…

    Don’t worry Dot, there is still no medical test for Libertarianism.
    You are safe.

  83. thefrolickingmole
    #2766622, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Pervert, 31, who broke into a stable to have sex with a horse says the animal gave him consent – because it winked at him

    Thats a lie, I distinctly heard it say “Neigh”.

    The love that dare not neigh its name…

    and so on and so forth.

  84. incoherent rambler
    #2766624, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    So My Health Record details of my penis enlargement operation would be accessible by a medico spouse?

    Oh, dear!

    Like Stimpy, I am asking for a friend.

  85. stackja
    #2766625, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    One website I use doesn’t allow keystrokes in a secure area.

  86. Makka
    #2766626, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    I cannot think of any other way than to remove them,

    Yes, it’s the only viable solution along with removing all support for violent , drunken, abusive individuals. Then prosecuting all offenders, no holds barred.

  87. testpattern
    #2766627, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    ‘1. Aboriginal culture is the problem.
    2. When Aboriginal children are removed they are better off being placed with a white family.’

    Catallaxy Cancer Cluster Go! Add water and bigot food and watch them grow!

  88. Leigh Lowe
    #2766628, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    What on earth is ‘My Health Record’?

    It’s public domain info on your Health Dept/Medicare files.

  89. stackja
    #2766629, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Makka
    #2766626, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:58 pm
    I cannot think of any other way than to remove them,

    Yes, it’s the only viable solution along with removing all support for violent , drunken, abusive individuals. Then prosecuting all offenders, no holds barred.

    Tried and failed because of Greens/ALP/MSM.

  91. Dr Faustus
    #2766631, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    So My Health Record details of my penis enlargement operation would be accessible by a medico spouse?

    Naturally. Although the swagger and self-confident smirk might also be a bit of a giveaway…

  92. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2766632, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    What on earth is ‘My Health Record’?

    15 years without a drink.

  93. incoherent rambler
    #2766633, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    Oh testsplatter, you should bring yourself up to date. Spend some time with a surgeon who spends his time repairing the arses of sub 5 yo kids.

  94. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2766634, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    The parasite returns.

    Ok. Must be Rae or Nemkat who got rissoled.

  95. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766635, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    You mean like sticking a hamster up your bottom? That’s easy even I can diagnose that.

    Please don’t lower the tone of the blog Helen.
    I know it’s hard to follow decorum because you are a woman, but I am trying to hold you to the same standards I would anyone else.
    I don’t want to be sexist.

    😁

  96. Nick
    #2766636, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Pervert, 31, who broke into a stable to have sex with a horse says the animal gave him consent – because it winked at him

    I Suspect it won’t be long till we will be unable to use the word pervert in such a context as it won’t be inclusive .

  98. Helen
    #2766639, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Yes, Stimps, Facial recognition will show the same person attending as different personalities. One way around it might be to have personalities that identify as different sexes, including intersex thus adding a comforting layer of PC no go to possible investigations.

    Also the entire chemical intake load, will be cross matched from facial recognition and finger prints (as niquab take up escalates) at dispensing houses, currently known as Pharmacies.

    Alogarithms will be specially developed by greasy 13 year old pimple cratered youf to cross match chemical intake to illenss via a handy chart and this will be checked against your recorded mental ilness from your My Mental Health Record, – if not recorded, these same youf will have the power to insert same ”chart identified by chemical use mental illness to your record’ – which will then be accessed by your employer/health insurance providor ….

  99. jupes
    #2766640, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Ok. Must be Rae or Nemkat who got rissoled.

    Or Raekat. They are conjoined twins.

  100. incoherent rambler
    #2766642, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    A hack of “My Health Record” could reveal the STD histories of our parliamentarians!

    I’m starting to like this.

  101. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766643, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Facial recognition

    Apparently clown makeup defeats this.
    True story.

  102. testpattern
    #2766644, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Alastair Crooke’s preview of the Trump-Putin meet

    ‘President Trump, it appears, intends to ‘go nuclear’ against China, against Iran – and (who knows), perhaps Germany too, adopting as his own, precisely the ‘ways’ of an Establishment – which Trump disdains: dollar hegemony, exceptionalist claims to US global legal jurisdiction, and the right ‘to do’ regime change (i.e. in Iran) where and when the US pleases. For many – and certainly for Russia and China – this is as much a mire in need of draining, as any Washington equivalent.’

    https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2018/07/02/as-trump-goes-nuclear-against-iran-china-what-next.html

  103. Helen
    #2766645, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    clown makeup

    love it! Stimpy the clown!

  104. Shy Ted
    #2766646, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha #2766578, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:18 pm
    Pervert, 31, who broke into a stable to have sex with a horse says the animal gave him consent – because it winked at him
    Great story ZKTA but you missed the best bit from the Daily Examiner – Magistrate Karen Stafford said the two sexual acts of allowing horse to fellate Webb-Jackson and digitally penetrating the horse amounted to acts of cruelty.
    Not just acts of cruelty but acts of extraordinary dexterity. I mean, does he have 8-foot arms? Fellatio from a horse? Is he the world’ bravest man? Did the horse say “yay” or “neigh”? So many questions.

  105. Helen
    #2766647, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    WeWork employees told to go vegetarian

    WeWork’s 6000 global staff have been told they will no longer be able to claim expenses for meals that include meat.

    WeWork’s 6000 global staff have been told they will no longer be able to claim expenses for meals that include meat. Picture: istock

    Ben Hoyle
    The Times
    12:22PM July 18, 2018
    Save
    76

    You don’t have to be vegetarian to work for the office-sharing giant WeWork but you might wish that you were now that it has all but banned meat.

    The property company’s 6000 global staff have been told that in order to reduce its environmental footprint they will no longer be able to claim expenses for meals that include meat. It will also no longer provide red meat or poultry at company events.

    “Research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their environmental impact,” Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of the US$20 billion company, which provides co-working spaces for businesses in more than 20 countries, told employees in an email.

    He said that WeWork could save “an estimated 16.7 billion gallons of water, 445.1 million pounds of CO2 emissions and more than 15 million animals by 2023 by eliminating meat at events”.

    The move opens a new frontier in efforts to diminish the environmental damage that businesses do, raising the bar far above providing recycling bins and bicycle purchase schemes.

    It is also likely to inconvenience some staff in more carnivorous countries such as Argentina and China. Felix Salmon, a business commentator, said that it would “gain McKelvey plaudits among woke billionaires, at the cost of massive HR headaches and employee resentment”.

    The Times

    FFS

  106. John Constantine
    #2766648, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    How many Doctors Wives and Daughters will be using the system to check the medical history of Tory politicians and their families for political advantage?.

    The greens rewarded the activist that stole Abbott’s daughters school records, so why wouldn’t activists get jobs with medical file access to get a leg up the ladder of Stalin?.

  107. Winston Smith
    #2766649, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    IR;
    Or it could show us the Workafe Health Drug Check history of our Parliamentarians.
    Oh.
    Hang on…

  108. Helen
    #2766650, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Imagine the outrage when employees are accused of fabricationg or substituting their expense claims.

  109. Hydra
    #2766651, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    My Health Record is the electronic copying of all your details you have ever been to a Doc or hospital about and all your future ailments. Got a hampster in your bottom, it will go on myhealth. Slipped on a cucumber when you were looking out the bathroom window and it slipped up your bottom – it will be on myhealth.

    It will also be what you are reqiuired to give access to insurance providors for you insurance, in years to come. First this will be to obtain a friendly discount carrot, but it will end up a no show no go big stick.

    Facial recognition will also aid insureres, as they match your face at the smoke mart counter buying smokes to your claim on your insurance that you dont smoke. Ditto BWS. Niquabs could become popular.

    When were they going to tell us that this was happening? I read 4 newspapers a day for my job and have never once ever heard this mentioned.

  110. testpattern
    #2766653, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    ‘New research will change understanding of Australian Aboriginal rock art found in rock shelters of the Kimberley and its relationship to a changing landscape’

    http://www.ansto.gov.au/AboutANSTO/MediaCentre/News/ACS180551

  111. Fat Tony
    #2766654, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Helen
    #2766588, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:25 pm
    OK talking to Intertek. AvGas has 100’s of dif compounds so they cant test for all, but could test for specific things if we ask them to, like Bruce’s suggestion of Sulphur and Zatara’s bioalcohol. The lab guy is going to talk to some techheads about what to look for and come back to us.

    1,2,3 and Bush – Lycoming engines say their supplier has not changed nor the steel. This problem is also effecting other valve suppliers, like Superior and one other company.

    I had a problem with some large diesel engines (locomotive) with cracking heads – the US company had started getting the new ones from some Indian factory – a rather poor copy, both in design and metallurgy.

    Always be wary of manufacturer’s claims…..

  112. incoherent rambler
    #2766655, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    It is interesting what is recorded.
    There is no record of the time I was (near fatally) administered the wrong drugs in a hospital emergency dept.

  113. Makka
    #2766656, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    New research will change understanding

    No it won’t. I fully understand I’m being robbed blind to fund wasteful abo projects such as this for no benefit whatsoever.

  114. Shy Ted
    #2766657, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    hzhousewife #2766609, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:43 pm
    We are failing these children hugely. It’s shameful.
    I cannot think of any other way than to remove them, which is impossible. We allow FAS parents to raise FAS kids, this is the result.
    hzhousewife gets it. Testpattern doesn’t.

  116. Tel
    #2766659, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    So when do we get “My Doctor’s Record” where we can read about how many they have killed?

    Just in the interests of “society” you know, and trying not to be the next one to go.

  117. Chris
    #2766660, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    testpattern
    #2766627, posted on July 18, 2018 at 1:59 pm
    ‘1. Aboriginal culture is the problem.
    2. When Aboriginal children are removed they are better off being placed with a white family.’

    Catallaxy Cancer Cluster Go! Add water and bigot food and watch them grow!

    Fuck off, detesticle.

  118. incoherent rambler
    #2766661, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    rock art – like grateful dead album covers

  119. Helen
    #2766662, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    HEALTH
    Greg Hunt moves to allay My Health record fears amid opt outs

    Within a day of the three-month opt-out period beginning on Monday, 20,000 Australians had contacted My Health Record to have their personal medical details taken out of the scheme.

    Mr Hunt said the scheme had been foreshadowed in 2005, announced in 2010 and commenced in 2012, and six million Australians were now part of it.

    Wonder what the count will be in three months? Pretty high for no advertising, no communication.

  120. Leigh Lowe
    #2766663, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    testpattern

    #2799917, posted on July 18, 2018 at 0:00 pm

    1. Aboriginal culture is the problem.
    2. When Aboriginal children are removed they are better off being placed with a white family.

    We agree on something at last.

  121. Helen
    #2766664, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Fat Tony, good point. Check.

    Always be wary of manufacturer’s claims…..

  122. Tel
    #2766665, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    There is no record of the time I was (near fatally) administered the wrong drugs in a hospital emergency dept.

    So inconvenient when they put the [Delete all memory of this incident] button right next to the [Save and send for government inspection] button. Buy hey, blat happens, right? You would really like to do something about it but you can’t. Just can’t be helped, oh well. Maybe a few more of those training day picnics would assist.

  123. Leigh Lowe
    #2766667, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    I Suspect it won’t be long till we will be unable to use the word pervert in such a context as it won’t be inclusive .

    LGBTI+P?

  124. Death Giraffe
    #2766668, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Ford A rims and wheels.
    Road trip to the tire shop:


  125. Helen
    #2766669, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:35 pm

    Hydra, some of that was tongue in cheek. Maybe. The world is so topsy turvey I wouldnt be overly suprised. Police will soon be using facial regonition of people not in clown makeup for direct fines. No more – ït wasn’t me, your honor when they have the pic of you with the timedate stamp on it driving that unregistered car.

  126. Winston Smith
    #2766670, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Makka:

    No it won’t. I fully understand I’m being robbed blind to fund wasteful abo projects such as this for no benefit whatsoever.

    When you go to the local tip at an outback remote community to burn some waste, and find over thirty pair of Redback boots just dumped, and no one has scavenged them, then you get some idea of the waste – and contempt – that some people have.

  127. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2766671, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Amazing scenes. 100,000 Russians gather to commemorate the centenary of the tragic and brutal murder of the Romanovs:

    https://twitter.com/Birdyword/status/1019427478278795264

  128. Chris
    #2766673, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I Suspect it won’t be long till we will be unable to use the word pervert in such a context as it won’t be inclusive .

    LGBTI+P?

    I propose that to be inclusive from now on all diverging sexual identities other than cis-het are called ‘perverts’.
    So much simpler than letting them make up their own pronouns.

  129. Zatara
    #2766674, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Captain is an expert in vortex ring state and engine failure recoveries, in fact teaches others to recover, so I hold no real fears for him, – it is shocking what some of the training schools are putting out now though, some kids get here with 1,000 hours and have never done an Auto, though it must have been signed off on in their training log.

    Helen, I believe what you are seeing is the penny wise and pound foolish attitudes of modern training establishments and their insurers. Like you I have met many civil helo pilots who have never done an autorotation all the way to the ground.

    Where/when I was trained “cut guns”, or instructor initiated engine rollbacks, were the almost instant and inevitable result of a student getting cocky or inattentive. These were for the most part flown all the way to touchdown assuming the terrain allowed it. Having 3-4 in a one hour training session wasn’t unusual.

    Nowadays one of the first things I’d do to a potential hiree would be to roll their throttle off in a hover or on transition to takeoff. If they can’t handle that I’m not interested in wasting fuel testing them on anything more rigorous.

  130. testpattern
    #2766676, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Fred Chaney on First Australians and dysfunctional government

    ‘Relationships, Respect and Response …Because there are different cultural historical and economic realities in different remote communities, the only practical and meaningful approach is to engage those communities within their own context and implement what is described as a place-based approach…

    ‘Until governments are able to develop ongoing relationships with Indigenous communities and develop trust and respect for those they seek to govern, the response to government initiatives is likely to be no more successful than they have been for the past three decades…History tells us that Australia’s oldest living cultures will survive, however badly we govern them…’

    https://cranlana.org.au/fred-chaney-cranlana/

  131. feelthebern
    #2766677, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    I found something out today on my reading of the interwebs.
    Under Obama, there was no-one executed in the US.
    Under Trump, there have been 1000’s.
    Under Obama, there was zero gun crime.
    Under Trump, there have been millions of deaths.
    Under Obama, the US was a land of milk & honey & everyone used to wear gumdrop hats.
    Under Trump, the US makes Mad Max look like a resort.
    Who would have thought all this could have happened in less than 2 years.

  132. Dr Faustus
    #2766678, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    When were they going to tell us that this was happening? I read 4 newspapers a day for my job and have never once ever heard this mentioned.

    It’s all there online. The My Health Record website has two portals:

    For you and your family: tells you how important for your wellbeing and secure My Health Record is – a Friend in Need.

    For healthcare professionals: tells you in detail what an insecure, bureaucratic nightmare My Health Record is – and how incomplete and potentially lethally incorrect the data actually is.

    Proles should never stray through the professional portal.
    They can’t understand professional stuff and don’t ever need to go there.

  133. testpattern
    #2766679, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    ‘abo projects’

    Great stuff Cancer Clusterers! I was starting to think Lower than a Leigh’s Belly was the only bad flora left in the Open Thread’s gut. The bad bacteria still clusters!

  134. H B Bear
    #2766680, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Fraser-era geriatric Red Fred Chaney a forty year veteran of the Aboriginal Industry. Still on the public tit.

  135. Mr Rusty
    #2766681, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    When were they going to tell us that this was happening? I read 4 newspapers a day for my job and have never once ever heard this mentioned.

    Been living under a rock? This thing has been around for at least 6 years having been introduced by Australian Hillary (the fat arsed, lying, crooked, thieving, red headed spiv). Back then it was called the PCEHR, the ‘PC’ part of it standing for “personally controlled”. Problem was it was an opt-in system and hardly anyone opted-in and there was nothing “personally controlled” about it, just typical Orwellian spin to pacify the proles. So now it’s an opt-out system.

    What is more, once again the Libs are implementing Labor’s expensive brain-fart policies and will take the heat when it falls over. Case in point – I saw a poster recently from the Drug Dealers Wife which claimed; “Malcolm Turnbull’s NBN – Still Waiting”. Funny, I thought the NBN was Labor’s.

    Stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid fucking Liberals.

  136. Leigh Lowe
    #2766682, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Hey Testes!
    Have you got to the bottom of the tribal toddler consent laws yet?
    Anything in the latest cave scribblings to shed any light on it?

  137. rickw
    #2766683, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Helen,

    What’s the fuel issue? Or indication of a fuel issue?

  138. incoherent rambler
    #2766684, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:51 pm

    Stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid fucking Liberals.

    Wait for it.

    In two weeks time Trumble will ask: “Who says we are stupid?”

  139. Mother Lode
    #2766685, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    What on earth is ‘My Health Record’?

    Another Orwellian plan where it is called ‘My…’ where they parcel up your health information so it can be owned by someone else.

  140. zyconoclast
    #2766686, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    New and hot: 11 Russians…>

    Like this?

  141. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2766687, posted on July 18, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    LGBTI+P?

    Actually LGBTMAP.

    MAP stands for Minor Attracted Person.

    They are trying to normalize it and start it taking off already.

  142. Bruce in WA
    #2766688, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Ford A rims and wheels.
    Road trip to the tire shop:

    Fascinating. Bit of tyre black and Robert’s your father’s brother!

  143. Confused Old Misfit
    #2766689, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Like this?

    Kerr is Russian name! Who knew?

  144. Speedbox
    #2766690, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    I opted out of My Health record but not only because I am (certain) of an eventual data hack and misuse of my details.

    (The news that some 900,000 health workers may also (potentially) have access is mind boggling but not entirely surprising).

    This whole thing goes to the issue of Government’s deeper intrusion into our lives and I opted out as a matter of principal. IMO there is nothing the Government doesn’t want to know and ultimately, it is all about control.

    The public are being ‘electronically corralled’ and observed with greater and greater intrusion. From Google, Facebook et al, your mobile phone GPS and data, facial recognition software, credit card usage, bank accounts and a host of other sources. Information can (or already does in part ) flow into the Government databases and is added to routine data on your driver’s licence, property ownership, vehicle ownership, ATO records, passport data and so on. Be warned – nothing is beyond collection and analysis and whilst there are many steps you can take to limit/disguise your electronic footprint, dropping off the grid entirely is extremely difficult unless you become a hermit in a particularly rugged and isolated part of the country.

    So, without becoming a hermit, my stance on the My Health database is one of defiance in the face of Government intrusion, however ultimately pointless that may be.

    By the way, I have no doubt that Helen is correct when she says: It will also be what you are required to give access to insurance providers for your insurance, in years to come. First this will be to obtain a friendly discount carrot, but it will end up a no-show no-go big stick.

  145. zyconoclast
    #2766691, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    One website I use doesn’t allow keystrokes in a secure area.

    What about other kinds of stroking?

    You know, asking for a friend.

  146. Helen
    #2766692, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Zatara,

    Nowadays one of the first things I’d do to a potential hiree would be to roll their throttle off in a hover or on transition to takeoff. If they can’t handle that I’m not interested in wasting fuel testing them on anything more rigorous.

    I think you and Captain would get on very well.

  147. Chris
    #2766693, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    The bad bacteria still clusters!

    The problem, detesticle, is that the assimilationists would find the worst of the white people – the criminal classes, substance abusers, low-IQ losers and smug self-righteous busybodies – integrating with their people.

    Take my great-great grandfather, a convict, and his extensive clan of descendants through to my foster-brother in his cellmates. Family. Not all good stories. Oh! Sorrrrreeee!

  148. Confused Old Misfit
    #2766694, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Australia turning out to be the biggest meddler in the US election
    By Monica Showalter

    It’s the Australian ruling party, the Liberal Party, that meddled most. Turns out Alexander Downer, the supposedly untainted, dispassionate outside source that fingered one of President Trump’s young advisers in London who had had contacts with Russian sources as a likely national security concern, was anything but dispassionate. He was in bed with the Clintons all along, shoveling the $25 million in Australian government cash into the Clinton Foundation coffers back in 2006. Not surprisingly, he’s a member of the same Liberal Party as Turnbull, and with the London embassy post an important one for Australia, you can bet they were tight.

    According to John Solomon of The Hill, Downer was behind paying Australian cash into the Clintons’ slush fund and then by coincidence was the same Australian who sent his message to the State Department, which got it to the FBI, where it was then used as the basis for a Deep State-led FISA warrant to spy on Trump.

  150. Shy Ted
    #2766696, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Not a Victorian but this links to this (which might just be a sexual offence) and this
    Not sure what to be most alarmed and appalled at – $1m per bed, the union contracts that make it so, knowing there are at least 224 irredeemable little psychopaths waiting to kill you at any moment but, hey, you get tasers and tear gas for the little psychos to plot to part you from.

  151. incoherent rambler
    #2766697, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    According to John Solomon of The Hill, Downer was behind paying Australian cash into the Clintons’ slush fund and then by coincidence was the same Australian who sent his message to the State Department …

    Hopefully the day will come when slush fund donors are up for extradition to the USA.
    US prisoners would appreciate his fishnets.

  152. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2766698, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    The Australia furiously deleting reader’s comments reminding them that the Iraq War was the greatest geo-political blunder of the last 50 years.

    Can only assume that blundering buffoons Kelly & Sheridan are also the comments moderators.

  155. Baldrick
    #2766701, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Ok. Must be Rae or Nemkat who got rissoled.

    We should be so lucky.

  158. Leigh Lowe
    #2766705, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Ha, ha.
    Just saw some hilarious street theatre.
    Bloke in Porsche convertible plonks himself into a Loading Zone.
    Behind him is a delivery van right driven by an Asian guy who reckons (correctly) the Porsche doesn’t belong there.
    A bit of yelling and screaming and the short-arse Porsche driver gets out and starts to swagger back towards the van pointing and waving.
    Asian guy gets out.
    He is bigger than expected … towers over Mr Porsche by 4-6 inches.
    He offers to move the Porsche out of the parking space with his bullbar.
    The dynamic changes.
    Mr Porsche beats a retreat and vacates the parking spot.
    .
    (Mr Porsche may or may not have been wearing ironed D&G jeans and tasselled loafers. I couldn’t tell from across the street).

  159. zyconoclast
    #2766706, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Aston Martin reveals luxury drone. British brand takes to the sky.

    Aston Martin has spread its wings beyond its badge.

    The British brand is the latest car maker to take to the sky, teaming up with Rolls-Royce and the UK’s Cranfield University to reveal the first luxury-focused autonomous flying drone.

  160. .
    #2766707, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    According to John Solomon of The Hill, Downer was behind paying Australian cash into the Clintons’ slush fund and then by coincidence was the same Australian who sent his message to the State Department, which got it to the FBI, where it was then used as the basis for a Deep State-led FISA warrant to spy on Trump.

    Hawke and Keato would never do this. Or Beazley. Big Kim loves America. Even Boob Carr has too much respect for the leader of nations among the free world.

    Looks like Hawke and Keating were the most conservative, free trading government since Menzies or George Reid.

  161. Helen
    #2766708, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Win 7 has an on screen keyboard that might be useful for anti key-stroke recording.

    On another note, I need MORE help. I have rolled back to Firefox 56.0.2 becasue i dont like quantum, but finding there are apps not working – like email this! where I could click on a link and email the link directly – very handy.

    Would 57 be better or should I just forget about forefox and use something else?

    Note- even our cash accounting program has gome all google chrome in the last update -I had a colour system going it is monochrome bland. ugh. more work.

  162. Leigh Lowe
    #2766709, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    The Australia furiously deleting reader’s comments reminding them that the Iraq War was the greatest geo-political blunder of the last 50 years.

    Can only assume that blundering buffoons Kelly & Sheridan are also the comments moderators.

    Hmmm yes.
    Anything Trump does is worse than 9/11, Pearl Harbour and the Holocaust rolled into one.
    A slip up at a presser is somehow a bigger mistake than jumping feet first the closest Mid-East shit-hole.
    Trust me, if Hilary was in the White House she would be sipping (read guzzling) chardy and watching war-porn every day in the ops room.

  163. testpattern
    #2766710, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    The story develops –

    Page confirmed China penetration of HC e-mail.

    ‘The embattled Page tossed James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Bill Priestap among others under the Congressional bus, alleging the upper echelon of the FBI concealed intelligence confirming Chinese state-backed ‘assets’ had illegally acquired former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 30,000+ “missing” emails, federal sources said.’

    http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/

  164. Infidel Tiger
    #2766712, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Dot you are an idiot.

    Keating and Hawke would both have growled Hillary out. Australian politicians love war and will always support the war party – that’s why the loved Bush and Clinton – they are never hapoier than when they are sending aussies off to die in fruitless endeavours. It’s why they hate Trump. He won’t let them big nite with any stupid wars.

    Bob Carr is literally a Chinese agent. He should be executed.

  165. Makka
    #2766713, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Thanks for the discussion on MyHealth Helen. Just opted out the family.

  166. .
    #2766714, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Hawke sent two(?) warships and refused ground troops and F-111s.

    Keating was involved in some light peacekeeping stuff.

    I don’t blame them for cooperating with Reagan and Bush against the USSR.

  167. Makka
    #2766715, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Great stuff Cancer Clusterers!

    Glad to help, fkwit.

  168. Mitch M.
    #2766716, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Win 7 has an on screen keyboard that might be useful for anti key-stroke recording.

    The best solution I have seen is wireless keyboards that have an encryption specific for each keyboard.

  169. .
    #2766717, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Bob Carr is literally a Chinese agent. He should be executed.

    He certainly has some awful foreign policy ideas but he would not have gone for that FISA stuff.

    He would have written a law like FISA though. He did love his big black water cannons, his favourite toy.

  170. Mitch M.
    #2766718, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    The only way to ensure that aboriginal IQ outcomes and general well being improve is to ensure that children are not made to remain within abusive toxic family situations. Like so many studies done in say the US, toxic family situations self perpetuate for generations. It is much worse in aboriginal communities because the violence and abuse is protected by our slavish bowing to PC dogma that aboriginals are noble and untouchable.

    From psychosocial, employment, and service provision perspectives remote communities are a disaster. Until such time as governments realise that raising children in remote communities prevents them from enjoying the wider benefits of society and inhibits their ability to integrate into the wider community nothing will change. We celebrate the diversity of Australia’s population while denying aboriginal children the benefits that derive from living with so many different peoples from across the globe and the advantages of modern living. Toxic family issues are pointy end of that problem and are being created by the perpetuation of remote communities. It is almost as if aboriginal leaders think they are a special people whose children must not be contaminated by exposure to the rest of the community.

  171. .
    #2766719, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    I’m just going to come out and say it, we’ve already had ou Trump, it was Keating.

    I am also fully aware of his failings.

  172. Makka
    #2766720, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Australia turning out to be the biggest meddler in the US election

    5 Eyes.

  173. Leigh Lowe
    #2766721, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Hawke and Keato would never do this. Or Beazley. Big Kim loves America.

    Kim loved eating taxpayers dollars and buying big cammo painted toys that he can have a ride in.
    The second and third generations of the Beazleys and Downers should have been banned from entering politics.
    Dullards and wasters.

  174. Helen
    #2766723, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Makka, we did this morning, too, based partly on what we were reading here and on the Australian.

    I think if you dont move around a lot in your job and have a regular GP, the risk is low that you will have an accident ór incident where you life could of been saved by accessing your My health records. When I read in the Australian that many Dr’s were opting out I thought what do they know we dont, and then here on the cat that so many hundreds of thousands of people would have access and also that the level of cyber threat defence was totally up to the GP’s offices themselves, well, might just give the upgrade the flick until they iron out all the bugs – if ever.

  175. zyconoclast
    #2766724, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Why are these people wasting their time worrying about TR rather than demanding an immediate and total departure from the EU?

    Tommy Robinson protest: 12 arrests amid clashes as thousands of activists descend on Whitehall

  176. calli
    #2766725, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Baldrick
    #2766701, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:20 pm
    Ok. Must be Rae or Nemkat who got rissoled.

    We should be so lucky.

    On articulated stretchers? 🙂

    They’ll be back. They love this place.

  178. Makka
    #2766727, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    I’m just going to come out and say it, we’ve already had ou Trump, it was Keating.

    Go and take a lie down.

  180. testpattern
    #2766729, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    How not to make fun of Rodrigo Duterte

    ‘After all, we cannot blame a clown for being silly; he is supposed to be that way. To ridicule Duterte is redundant. Jokes against him, which have the potential to undermine his authority, are virtually pointless.’

    ‘Imagine a plaid-donning septuagenarian riding a jet ski and confronting Chinese warships, for instance. It is a farcical idea…What would he do if he ran out of fuel? There are no petrol stations there.’

    Post-Irony. Works for me.

    http://www.newmandala.org/not-make-fun-rodrigo-duterte/

  181. Leigh Lowe
    #2766730, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Makka

    #2766720, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Australia turning out to be the biggest meddler in the US election

    It is a worthwhile question (which no-one in the Presstitutes club wants to ask) but what precisely prompted Alexander Downer to get out on the piss with some peripheral nobody from the Trump campaign?
    Unless he generally invites young Greek men out for a drink on a whim.

  182. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2766731, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    I’m just going to come out and say it, we’ve already had ou Trump, it was Keating.

    I am also fully aware of his failings.

    You are considered by many to be quite an unwell child.

    I have defended you previously.

    That ends now unless you recant your ignorant swill.

  183. Makka
    #2766732, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    but what precisely prompted Alexander Downer to get out on the piss with some peripheral nobody from the Trump campaign?

    Can’t do that! It would expose Downers connections to the Clinton Crime Gang, to which he has donated millions of our dollars. Downer is on HRC’s payroll through the CF.

    IT has exactly the right idea how to deal with these grubs. They will need to substantially reinforce that wall. It should get quite a workout.

  185. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2766735, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    You could almost pity obummer 8 years in the job for no result ,Trump trumps his every “achievement” . There won’t be anything left of him in twenty years ,he will be “ that half black guy from Kenya , what was his name again “ “o’hara wasn’t it ? A name like that “”no I think it was obaraick “”yeah that was it .”
    He should keep his head down and move to Venezuela they can’t extradite him from there for the dodgy book deal he has done ,some $30million for a ghost written book no one will buy ?
    Now if that’s not suds what is ?

  186. Leigh Lowe
    #2766736, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    That ends now unless you recant your ignorant swill.

    Is that “unrepresentative swill”, as Keating would no doubt describe Lleyenholm et al?
    Or is it the swill from the piggery he found himself owning in the ’90’s.
    Surprised to find a Labor polly owning a piggery, really.
    They are quite damp and not very flammable.

  187. .
    #2766737, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    Nope.

    Keating was involved in the following:

    *Corporate tax went down from 46% to 36%
    *The maximum personal income tax went down from 60% to 47%.
    *Tried to introduce a GST in 1985, where Katterites literally rioted.
    *Floated the dollar.
    *Introduced mandatory detention
    *Came from a somewhat privileged background but leveraged that into being a successful business owner
    *Was unfairly criticised for being a successful business owner
    *Had a flair for outspoken art and interior design choices
    *Had a strong opinion on development and hated NIMBYs
    *Absolutely pounded CINOs like Downer with personal insult and invective
    *Began the move away from arbitrated wages to bargaining agreements
    *Liberalised the banks and floated several GBEs

    Like I said, I am aware of his failings too. He fell hard for a lot of the Aborigine industry nonsense.

  188. Leigh Lowe
    #2766739, posted on July 18, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Tailgunner

    #2766734, posted on July 18, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Canggu, Bali. Girl found this on her FBI feed. Lol!
    Apologies if posted before.

    Snort , cackle.
    The woke millenials is a target rich environment.

  189. Leigh Lowe
    #2766740, posted on July 18, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Keating was involved in the following:

    Mostly as Treasurer.
    When he became PM he became a total knob because legacy.
    Every public event became about him and his fucking verbose speech writer, Watson.

  190. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2766741, posted on July 18, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    The second and third generations of the Beazleys and Downers should have been banned from entering politics.

    The voters of Mayo will be rejecting that filth this weekend hopefully.

  191. Hydra
    #2766742, posted on July 18, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Hydra, some of that was tongue in cheek. Maybe. The world is so topsy turvey I wouldnt be overly suprised. Police will soon be using facial regonition of people not in clown makeup for direct fines. No more – ït wasn’t me, your honor when they have the pic of you with the timedate stamp on it driving that unregistered car.

    Haha, I understood your post was tongue in cheek. But I legitimately had never heard of this health records database. My brother is a radiographer and I just asked him what it was all about. “A bunch of horseshit”, he says.

  192. Makka
    #2766743, posted on July 18, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Like I said, I am aware of his failings too.

    How old were you when Keating delivered the recession we had to have?

  193. Tailgunner
    #2766744, posted on July 18, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    If the people closest to you are not right wing extremists yet, you’re doing it wrong!
    The surf is pumping lads. 3-4ft here, good banks. Fun for an old schooler like me 🙁
    Ulu’s would be 6ft easy…
    Dunhills ³000 rp.
    Bintang kecil ²5000rp.
    Dinner? 5bucks at a decent warung.
    Bintang singlets sighted – zero. Lots of Eat, Pray, Love though. Lots of Euro hotties around. Competition seems light. Poosy Paradise? Haha, could be!
    #MAGAParty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.