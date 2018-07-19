ABC dragging the chain in making corrections

The RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit has made one (!) correction following our criticisms of their error-ridden and misleading fact check of Chris and my finding that ABC journalists are nearly five more likely to be Greens voters than the general population.

So have they finally realised that our estimate falls within the confidence interval of their commissioned research and changed their assessment from “Flimsy” to “Statistically correct”?

Hmmmmmmm. No.

Editor’s note (19/07/2018): A previous version of this fact check referred to Chris Berg as Mr Berg. Dr Berg has a PhD from RMIT University, and his title has been amended in the article to reflect this.

Yet, they still describe Chris as follows:

… fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg …

When he should be “fellow RMIT colleague Chris Berg”.