ABC dragging the chain in making corrections

The RMIT-ABC Fact Check unit has made one (!) correction following our criticisms of their error-ridden and misleading fact check of Chris and my finding that ABC journalists are nearly five more likely to be Greens voters than the general population.
So have they finally realised that our estimate falls within the confidence interval of their commissioned research and changed their assessment from “Flimsy” to “Statistically correct”?
Hmmmmmmm. No.
Editor’s note (19/07/2018): A previous version of this fact check referred to Chris Berg as Mr Berg. Dr Berg has a PhD from RMIT University, and his title has been amended in the article to reflect this.
Yet, they still describe Chris as follows:
… fellow IPA colleague Chris Berg …
When he should be “fellow RMIT colleague Chris Berg”.
ABC slow to admit error? I am shocked!
Wow, they’ve admitted you’re right. Although still only admitted with weasel words.
Don’t like acknowledging IPA links?
[Not when you’re actually employed by RMIT. Sinc]
The easiest explanation is firstly they don’t understand English, and secondly, as a consequence, don’t know how to think. They do know what to think, however.
If they do make significant edits, it will be more than a week after the article was published so it will be old news and people won’t bother to read it.
The definition of fake news.