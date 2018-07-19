David Bidstrup: The clinking sound as the penny drops for AEMO

The clinking sound we heard this morning was the penny dropping for AEMO. They admit that coal is “the cheapest power option”, (Australian July 17 2018). As the young folk would say, Duh!!!!

It is amazing that they can come to this conclusion after the propaganda spouted about “cheap renewables” and the stratospheric heights of power prices, the plunge in reliability and the price gouging in their “market” that sees generators ripping us off at will.

It’s a bit like telling us everyone has a fundamental orifice.

We should be up in arms. They said nothing when Port Augusta power station was trashed by fanatical zealots in some grotesque display of naked political ideology. Likewise with the closure of Hazelwood where an equally fanatical and clueless government facilitated the closure by raising coal royalties and the foreign owners implemented their own twisted green agenda. Easy to do when your home country relies on nuclear power and sells it to Germany as their system falls over from renewables. The generator that is “getting out of coal”, but isn’t, wants to close another one and our ineffectual leaders seem to be powerless, (excuse the pun), to stop them.

Governments both state and federal stood aside because they wanted to show their “free market” credentials or were rabid dickheads or made a motza from their state owned coal fired stations when the renewable fell in a heap, as they do with monotonous regularity. The Finkel “green manifesto” told us “there is no going back” as they told the story that the masters wanted to hear, demonstrating the old adage that you only commission an enquiry when you know that the outcome will be what you want for whatever purpose – in this case political expediency.

The story goes on saying that the country needs to spend “between $8 and $27 Billion” – a fair spread and an indication that no one really knows – to facilitate “an orderly transition to renewables”. Why they still try to have us believe that renewables can ever power an industrial economy is beyond my comprehension. Perhaps it is part of the “Chinese water torture” method of messing with our heads. First coal is bad and emissions will cook us all. Then there might be a role for coal but no new investment and finally the recognition that they have been barking up the wrong tree and causing economic havoc for the country.

The letters page has more people who are anti renewables than pro and it is heartening for an old twisted cynic like me to see there are still people around with common sense.

Now that the cat is out of the bag the opportunity exists for our leaders to finally do something useful. If we are to spend $8 to $27 billion let it be on new coal fired and nuclear power stations and not further wet the wall with pointless, inefficient and costly “solutions” like wind and solar or politically motivated grandiose but futile projects like Snowy 2.0 and the other “storage” proposals or batteries that everyone tells is will make it all OK.

We need to keep the pressure on these dopes and make a noise otherwise the loonies will get the keys to the asylum and we will be totally rooted.