The Deep State and Donald Trump

Back in Oz and the first thing I see at the airport is that ludicrous front page on The Australian: Putin backlash hits Trump after Helsinki summit supplemented by its fool editor-at-large Paul Kelly with his Friends betrayed, foes rewarded: Trump’s Russia reset, not to mention the foreign editor with his ridiculous Trump’s duty to call out Putin for crimes.
As it happens, I spent the journey home reading my signed copy of The Deep State: 15 Surprising Dangers You Should Know which essentially highlights everything you knew but through the sheer massing of the facts and the detail really does bring the dangers presented by our “elites” to a level of clarity that is quite quite astonishing. If you are anti-Trump then you are trying to contrive a Venezuelan future for us as well. You are either ignorant, stupid or malevolent, but there is no justification for running an anti-Trump screed when the American President is all that stands between us and a socialist future of wealthy elites who use politically correct thoughts to identify their ideological enemies, who are, in general, you and me. Then there is Tucker Carlson who discusses these things as well.
John Brennan is mentioned everywhere by everyone. Well how about knowing this when you hear his name, and he is merely representative and in no way an outlier: John Brennan Entered CIA in 1980 Though Voted Communist in 1976:
Barack Obama’s CIA chief, John Brennan, told the Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus, on 15 September 2016, in Washington DC, that when he had applied in 1980 to join the CIA, he admitted to them that in the 1976 Presidential election, when Jimmy Carter was running against Gerald Ford, Brennan had voted instead for the candidate of the US Communist Party, Gus Hall, and that he was then greatly relieved to find that this information didn’t cause rejection of his CIA-application.
These people are our enemies, and to see them quoted in the mainstream is not just a disgrace but something you really need to fear.
I am not sure what Steve Kates is on, but I want no part of it! Such Trumpophilia is bad for the health! I was hoping that a third alternative would be embraced by the American electorate. Trump is better than I imagine Hillary would have been, but not by much. Whilst American strength does restrain China, we don’t need Trump for that.
There is no deep state.
It’s all in plain sight.
Talking about a deep state just makes you look like a lunatic.
Let us not forget that Turnbull immediately jumped in with personal criticism of the President of our most important ally. Unfortunately, my stomach cannot be turned any more by anything that Turnbull does.
Thank you for a bit of sanity about President Trump. Our leftist/communist media sing from the same songbook as CNN and their ilk. I cannot believe we are fed such bile in Australia about our only true ally. Our politicians are almost as bad as the slimy media, seemingly judging everything the US president does BUT what are they actually doing for this country? Mr Trump has tried to secure their energy, what have our politicians done. He is try to stop illegal immigrants from overflowing their country. What did the Communist labor party do last time they were in? 50,000 plus unknown numbers drowned at sea, billions of dollars wasted, debt run through the roof! Mr Trump is stimulating their economy, getting manufacturing restarted; what is our lot doing? He has taken a reasonable stand on abortion, here in Queensland we are going in the opposite direction. I could go on and on. I reckon the old saying “if you can’t say something decent, keep quiet” would be a good policy in Australia.
OK so Trump said some things at a press conference which may have been silly (though I understand that the media precis tend to be hysterically misleading).
Is that really going to cause the universe to implode in a catastrophic fireball of total disaster?
With Trump, at least as much as any other political leader, I’d pay a lot more attention to what he does than to what he says.
There used to be a phenomenon known as a “sense of proportion”. It seems to have been abolished, but I’d like to see it revived.
The same people who criticised the Intelligence (sic) Community for WMDs in Iraq, now believe everything they say is gospel.
The same people who lauded Killary for the “Russia Reset”, plastic button and all, now attack Trump for trying to actually reset relations.
The same people who shut up when The Kenyan was caught on a hot mic saying “Tell Vlad I’ll have more flexibility after the election” are going apoplectic about Trump talking to Vlad.
As far as that piece of shit Brennan is concerned, I’ll let a former CIA man who knows him well tell it like it is….
An Open Letter To Mr. Brennan
You were never a spy. You were never a case officer. You never ran operations or recruited sources or worked the streets abroad. You have no idea whatsoever of the true nature of the business of human intelligence. You have never been in harm’s way. You have never heard a shot fired in anger.
https://andmagazine.com/us/1527014711.html
Brennan is a Clinton and Obama operative who set up the Steel Dossier to frame Trump. This will be exposed in due course, which is why he is so shit scared and noisy at mo.
Brennan, Comey and Clapper are doing their best to stay out of jail.
Hahaha. Liberty quote!
James Clapper is in plain sight. He lied to Congress and just rubbed it in.
What. A . Prick.
“The press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.”
— Salena Zito
The administrative state, who literally hate the Trump threat to their supremacy, are apoplectic . Good.
There is a Deep State alright, IT. And it IS in plain sight.
Once upon a time it was hidden in the internecine caves of the bureaucracy.
But that was before satellites and the 24/7 news cycle of cable TV.
Then someone went and invented the internet.
The Deep State is indeed in plain sight. Like rabbits in the headlights.
It’s an incredible time to be alive.