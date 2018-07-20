With NATO and Putin, Trump’s cleaning up after Obama
Today in The Australian
With NATO and Putin, Trump’s cleaning up after Obama
In a widely acclaimed column in last weekend’s The New York Times, Bret Stephens argued that Donald Trump’s foreign policy aimed at one result and one result only: “The collapse of the liberal international order”, even at the cost of leaving America hated, feared and alone.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Good result.
Good.
Unlike the loonies from the left I do not hate, or even dislike, Trump however we should all remember that at the last Presidential election voters in the USA had to make a choice between Trump and Hillary Clinton. No wonder he was elected.
America First, America Hated, America Alone
Henry,
thanks – an excellent article – succinct and to the point
Majority of Americans have never been to Moscow/Russia, and as the SBS Soccer Commentators broadcasting World Cup from a Studio in Red Square said, they were surprised how friendly the Moscow Russian People were and even more surprised that Moscow was not Multi-Cultural but basically mono ethnic i.e Caucasian – same thing struck me about both Moscow and St Petersburg – great places and great people, especially the young, when I visited last year.
Revisiting Beijing this year, I found I preferred Moscow Red Square over Tiananmen Square and Forbidden City.
I had watched the Oliver Stone Putin Interviews and other Putin reviews before going to Russia and found those born after 1991 – enthusiastsic about Putin and the Future and they could not understand the antipathy of Americans towards Russia