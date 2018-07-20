With NATO and Putin, Trump’s cleaning up after Obama

Posted on 9:44 am, July 20, 2018 by Henry Ergas

Today in The Australian

With NATO and Putin, Trump’s cleaning up after Obama

In a widely acclaimed column in last weekend’s The New York Times, Bret Stephens argued that Donald Trump’s foreign policy aimed at one result and one result only: “The collapse of the liberal international order”, even at the cost of leaving America hated, feared and alone.

 

About Henry Ergas

Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
5 Responses to With NATO and Putin, Trump’s cleaning up after Obama

  1. stackja
    #2768267, posted on July 20, 2018 at 10:06 am

    “The collapse of the liberal international order”, even at the cost of leaving America hated, feared and alone.

    Good result.

  2. C.L.
    #2768280, posted on July 20, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Donald Trump’s foreign policy aimed at one result and one result only: “The collapse of the liberal international order”

    Good.

  3. Robbo
    #2768290, posted on July 20, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Unlike the loonies from the left I do not hate, or even dislike, Trump however we should all remember that at the last Presidential election voters in the USA had to make a choice between Trump and Hillary Clinton. No wonder he was elected.

  4. Leo G
    #2768319, posted on July 20, 2018 at 10:51 am

    America First, America Hated, America Alone

    Trump intends to bring about the collapse of the liberal international order, in its commitment to open societies and its institutions.

    By Bret Stephens
    Opinion Columnist
    The New York Times
    July 13, 2018

    Some near-forgotten anniversaries are worth commemorating. One hundred years ago — Bastille Day, 1918 — Theodore Roosevelt’s youngest son, Quentin, was killed in aerial combat at the Second Battle of the Marne. Twenty-six years later, Quentin’s oldest brother, Ted, also died in France, after landing at Utah Beach on D-Day.

    Quentin and Ted are buried side-by-side at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer. It’s a moving sight for everyone who still believes in the cause for which they and their brothers in arms fought and died — above all, the idea, possibility and preservation of a free world, anchored and inspired by America but not subservient to it.

    In other words, the things that Donald Trump has spent his presidency trashing under the historically sordid banner of “America First.”

    That trashing reached some sort of climax this week with the president’s excruciating tantrum against Germany at the NATO summit in Brussels, followed by his gratuitous humiliation of British Prime Minister Theresa May via an interview in a Murdoch tabloid. Maybe next he’ll propose that Vladimir Putin rejoin the Group of 7 — except he already did that in Canada more than a month ago, right around the time he launched a trade war with Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

    What does all this achieve?

    No doubt just what Trump intends: the collapse of the liberal international order, both in its animating commitment to open societies as well as its defining international institutions — the G-7, NATO, the European Union, the World Trade Organization. Seen in this light, the president’s wretched behavior isn’t — or isn’t merely — the product of a defective personality. It’s the result of a willful ideology.
    … … …

  5. OldOzzie
    #2768325, posted on July 20, 2018 at 10:58 am

    Henry,

    thanks – an excellent article – succinct and to the point

    Majority of Americans have never been to Moscow/Russia, and as the SBS Soccer Commentators broadcasting World Cup from a Studio in Red Square said, they were surprised how friendly the Moscow Russian People were and even more surprised that Moscow was not Multi-Cultural but basically mono ethnic i.e Caucasian – same thing struck me about both Moscow and St Petersburg – great places and great people, especially the young, when I visited last year.

    Revisiting Beijing this year, I found I preferred Moscow Red Square over Tiananmen Square and Forbidden City.

    I had watched the Oliver Stone Putin Interviews and other Putin reviews before going to Russia and found those born after 1991 – enthusiastsic about Putin and the Future and they could not understand the antipathy of Americans towards Russia

