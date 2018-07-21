If only there was a technology that could solve this problem …

PVO in The Australian:

Consumers won’t know who has seen their records, or when. The system doesn’t even have the capacity to track the online ­accessing of information by individuals within organisations.

In other words, you’ll know a particular hospital or pharmacy has prised its way into your personal health information, but if it’s a big organisation you won’t know who actually did so.

And it’s not only doctors who get access. Nurses, other health workers and even basic administrators can all log in and see everything and anything stored in your record (which may not even be accurate) and you will never know about it.