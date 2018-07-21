If only there was a technology that could solve this problem …

PVO in The Australian:
Consumers won’t know who has seen their records, or when. The system doesn’t even have the capacity to track the online accessing of information by individuals within organisations.
In other words, you’ll know a particular hospital or pharmacy has prised its way into your personal health information, but if it’s a big organisation you won’t know who actually did so.
And it’s not only doctors who get access. Nurses, other health workers and even basic administrators can all log in and see everything and anything stored in your record (which may not even be accurate) and you will never know about it.
Good to see that PVO is waking up to the biggest problem Australia faces:
Big government is something we have become used to as the state slowly works its way into all aspects of our lives.
Now I know that sometimes I go on and on: Australians have no right of privacy against the government. I am less concerned that hackers could discover my rather boring medical details than the government shares my tax data with many other countries.
I suspect a lot of politicians would be quite adverse to their tax details and medically revealed proclivities being shared with all and sundry.
Oddly that doesn’t seem to cause them to energetically pursue data protection and enforcement for the poor unwashed voters whose lot in life is to elect these people into office.
The only reason the system doesn’t have the ability to track such basic things is because it was designed by incompetent halfwits. Access controls and tracking for content management systems is one of the most basic things to create, that being said it doesn’t really surprise me that whoever designed it didn’t put these things in in the first place.
If only there was a technology that could track ownership of and responsibility for an Australian sheep, with an individually electronically identified eartag fitted.
Even when live exported overseas.
Comrades.
OK, but who is vouching for the accuracy of these records? Can we check them ourselves?
Whilst your medical record may in fact be dull, that can change quickly.
I don’t have my medicare card with me right now, but as soon as I do I’ll be opting out of this privacy/security slow motion train wreck.
Govts can’t even keep their firearms registries secure, do you really believe that they will be able to keep a database of this size secure?
Be very concerned. As well as exposure of your health record to all and sundry, there is a real risk that your data will be stolen and sold by a trusted insider. This is the most common type of computer fraud and the one least reported. Expect a cover up at some point to protect the public servants who should have prevented that theft and didn’t.
No of course I don’t believe that.
But don’t bother opting out, because the data still goes on record, exactly like it would otherwise. The so called “opt out” only puts a flag so the system does not show the data to certain people. However, a hacker probably would not respect that flag, and would just copy all the data as is.
I’m guessing the only thing you can do it go to a doctor with cash and just say, “Sorry I haven’t bothered to update my Medicare card, it’s lost, I’ll worry about that later”.
Correct… and should such a thing happen, the “opt-out” flag will do you no good at all.
grandma, the public servants will be *doing* the theft.
Tel, as I read it your scenario is what happens if you opt out AFTER the 3 month opt out period is up.
Allegedly.
Kameraden.
https://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/cops-still-using-leap-database-to-snoop-on-people/news-story/3cbf443a50b4f341e0d55a5fa5410898
”
Mr Watts said the force is now making “steady progress” in preventing other information abuse, with breaches for personal use or media leaks beginning to fall.
However, he also cautions in his last annual report that in April the force was also subject to what Chief Commissioner Ken Lay described as “the gravest breach of police security” he had seen, following the discovery of large numbers of sensitive police records during police raids at various sites around Melbourne linked to outlaw motorbike gangs”
The firearms ownership and gunsafe location database is a treasure map that has been sold to every evildoing organised crime group in the country.
Leap is tinder and grindr for the dodgy.
Giving every medico the chance to snoop on past and current hook-ups medical files? what could go wrong?.
Sinc, how exactly does block-chain help this situation? As far as I can tell, it would make it worse.
Everything which has thus far been made public about this exercise (even before the inevitable major stuff-ups) is absolutely emblematic of the elected and un-elected officials who preside over us.
If their competence was on a par with their do-as-your-told-and-don’t-ask-questions arrogance, this opt-out database might be slightly less worrying (in some respects), but noting the recent major hack in Singapore (generally, it would seem, somewhat better at getting stuff done well than our lot), there would still be a lot to worry about.
The fact that they keep doing stuff like this, and then occasionally allow themselves to worry aloud about the risks of a “populist backlash”, is almost beyond belief.
1.5 million Singaporeans had their government stored health records hacked overnight.
Thankfully, Greg Hunt has given us his assurance that can’t happen here.