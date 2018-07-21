Is Commissioner Tim for Export?

Posted on 8:33 pm, July 21, 2018 by I am Spartacus

There may be a new opportunity for Tim Soutphommasane after his tenure at the Human Rights Commission soon ends.  Ok.  It’s not race related, but it is gender related.  Potato-Potatoe (sic).  Tomato-Tomatoe (sic).

Spartacus was recently travelling and stumbled upon this in Rome.

Fair dinkum.  An attractive Italian woman working for a company called The Roman Guy and wearing a shirt with “guy” on it.  Oh the social injustice.  Don’t they have a European Human Rights Commission to protect people from this.  After all, the standard you walk past, is the standard you accept.

Spartacus is not sure whether this act is a micro aggression or a macro aggression, and equally who it is an aggression against.  Is this misogyny making a female wear a shirt saying guy.  What would David Morrison say?

Perhaps Dr Tim can make a statement saying that such an act is offensive and then invite people to make a risk less complaint that may get them free money.  This is Europe after all; the land of milk and free money.

Surely there is some overpaying underworking sinecure in Brussels so that the Europeans can take Tim off our hands?

And for a small bit of irony, the red bricked building in background of the photo above is where Mussolini used to make his speeches.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
2 Responses to Is Commissioner Tim for Export?

  1. Marcus
    #2769535, posted on July 21, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Roman is the head enforcer for the Italian branch of the Russian Mafia. Dr. Tim must be sent to remonstrate with him forthwith.

