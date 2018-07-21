Is Commissioner Tim for Export?

There may be a new opportunity for Tim Soutphommasane after his tenure at the Human Rights Commission soon ends. Ok. It’s not race related, but it is gender related. Potato-Potatoe (sic). Tomato-Tomatoe (sic).

Spartacus was recently travelling and stumbled upon this in Rome.

Fair dinkum. An attractive Italian woman working for a company called The Roman Guy and wearing a shirt with “guy” on it. Oh the social injustice. Don’t they have a European Human Rights Commission to protect people from this. After all, the standard you walk past, is the standard you accept.

Spartacus is not sure whether this act is a micro aggression or a macro aggression, and equally who it is an aggression against. Is this misogyny making a female wear a shirt saying guy. What would David Morrison say?

Perhaps Dr Tim can make a statement saying that such an act is offensive and then invite people to make a risk less complaint that may get them free money. This is Europe after all; the land of milk and free money.

Surely there is some overpaying underworking sinecure in Brussels so that the Europeans can take Tim off our hands?

And for a small bit of irony, the red bricked building in background of the photo above is where Mussolini used to make his speeches.

