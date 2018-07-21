Is Commissioner Tim for Export?

There may be a new opportunity for Tim Soutphommasane after his tenure at the Human Rights Commission soon ends. Ok. It’s not race related, but it is gender related. Potato-Potatoe (sic). Tomato-Tomatoe (sic).
Spartacus was recently travelling and stumbled upon this in Rome.
Fair dinkum. An attractive Italian woman working for a company called The Roman Guy and wearing a shirt with “guy” on it. Oh the social injustice. Don’t they have a European Human Rights Commission to protect people from this. After all, the standard you walk past, is the standard you accept.
Spartacus is not sure whether this act is a micro aggression or a macro aggression, and equally who it is an aggression against. Is this misogyny making a female wear a shirt saying guy. What would David Morrison say?
Perhaps Dr Tim can make a statement saying that such an act is offensive and then invite people to make a risk less complaint that may get them free money. This is Europe after all; the land of milk and free money.
Surely there is some overpaying underworking sinecure in Brussels so that the Europeans can take Tim off our hands?
And for a small bit of irony, the red bricked building in background of the photo above is where Mussolini used to make his speeches.
Roman is the head enforcer for the Italian branch of the Russian Mafia. Dr. Tim must be sent to remonstrate with him forthwith.
